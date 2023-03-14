Never run out of space: Top 10 64 GB SD cards to enhance your device's storage By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Discover the best 64 GB SD cards in the market for added storage space. Our top 10 list will help you find the perfect option to enhance your device's memory and improve its performance.

64 GB SD cards expand the storage of your device so that you face no problem in saving large chunk of data.

In the digital age, electronic devices have become essential for storing files and capturing memories. Additional storage capacity is now more important than ever. 64GB SD cards provide an affordable and convenient solution for enhancing your device's storage space. We have compiled a list of the top 10 64GB SD cards based on speed, durability, and compatibility, to help you choose the best option for your needs. Whether you're a photographer, videographer, or an everyday user, find the perfect SD card for your device with our expert evaluations. 1. Samsung EVO Plus The Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 memory card is an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their device's storage capacity. This memory card has a Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, making it suitable for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording and playback. Its read speeds of up to 130MB/s allow for quick and easy file transfers. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices. Specifications Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 Read Speed: Up to 130MB/s Form Factor: microSDXC Adapter: Included

Pros Cons Fast read speed of up to 130MB/s Write speed is lower than the read speed Suitable for Full HD, and 4K UHD video recording Comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices

2. HP 64GB Class 10 The HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is an affordable solution for expanding the storage capacity of your device. With its Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, this memory card can easily capture and store Full HD and 4K UHD videos. The card's read speed of up to 100MB/s and write speed of up to ensure fast data transfer and smooth performance 70MB/s. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices. Specifications Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s Write Speed: Up to 70MB/s Video Speed: V30 Adapter: Included

Pros Cons Affordable price for a 64GB memory card Not the fastest read speed on the market Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording

3. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS The SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card is an excellent choice for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras that require reliable and fast storage. Its 170MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds can handle 4K video recording and high-speed burst photography without lag. Additionally, it's built to last with its durable design that's waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof. Specifications Read Speed: up to 170 MB/s Write Speed: up to 80 MB/s Video Speed: C10, U3, V30, A2

Pros Cons Fast read and write speeds No included adapter Can handle 4K video recording Durable design

4. EVM Elite EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card is the perfect memory card to store your precious data. Its read speed of 100 mb/s offers fast data transfer rates and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, cameras, CCTV, and drones. The card supports CPRM standards for the highest security. It has a durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. Specifications Speed Class: Class 10, U3, V30 Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s CPRM Standard supported Durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays

Pros Cons High read speed for fast data transfer No adapter included Supports CPRM standard for the highest security Compatible with a wide range of devices

5. Verilux Memory Card The Verilux 64GB Memory Card is a versatile micro-SD card compatible with Nintendo Switch and other devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV. It is designed to offer fast data transfer with a reading speed of 100MB/s and is suitable for recording 4K UHD videos. It is equipped with UHS-I C10 U3 V30, providing high speed for everyday use. Specifications Speed: UHS-I C10 U3 V30 Reading speed: 100MB/s Suitable for Nintendo-Switch, mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV’s Compatibility: Samsung, Oppo, VIVO

Pros Cons Compatible with a wide range of devices Not the fastest read/write speeds available Suitable for recording 4K UHD videos Affordable price

6. Kingston Canvas Select Plus Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card is a highly reliable and efficient storage solution. It features UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s, which makes it perfect for storing and transferring HD videos, high-resolution photos, and other large files. This Class 10 card is water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof, so you can rest assured that your data is safe and protected. It also comes with an adapter that allows you to use it with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and drones. Specifications UHS-I Speed Class: U1 Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s Write Speed: Not specified Video Speed: V10

Pros Cons UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s for fast file transfer No write speed mentioned Water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof for protection of your data

7. Silicon Power Elite The Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card is a high-performance, reliable memory card with plenty of storage space and fast read and write speeds. It is designed to work with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, drones, and more. This memory card can record Full HD and 4K UHD videos, making it ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos. The card comes with a microSDXC to SD adapter, allowing you to transfer files from your mobile device to your computer easily. Specifications UHS-1 interface Read speed up to 85MB/s Write speed up to 20MB/s

Pros Cons Comes with a microSDXC to SD adapter No water or shock resistance Good value for the price No warranty information provided

8. Transcend USD200S The Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card is a high-quality memory card designed to provide reliable performance and ample storage space for your devices. It is ideal for smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices requiring high-speed memory cards. With a Class 10 speed rating, this memory card can capture high-quality photos and videos at up to 100/20 MB/s. Specifications Speed Class: UHS-I U1 Class 10 Read Speed: Up to 100 MB/s Write Speed: Up to 20 MB/s

Pros Cons Compatible with SDHC/SDXC devices Relatively expensive compared to others A1 performance for faster app load

9. Acer SC300 The Acer SC300 64GB SD Card is a reliable, high-performance memory card that is perfect for digital cameras, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. With its large storage capacity, fast read and write speeds, and durable design, it is an ideal choice for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data or capture high-quality photos and videos. Specifications UHS-I interface Up to 90MB/s read speed Up to 45MB/s write speed Shockproof, waterproof, and X-ray proof design

Pros Cons Waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof No included adapter Fast read speeds

10. SanDisk Ultra The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card is a high-performance memory card with an impressive 64GB of storage capacity. With read speeds of up to 140MB/s, it is perfect for recording and storing high-quality photos and videos and running apps and games on your smartphone. The card is designed to be shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, providing a durable and reliable solution for all your storage needs. Plus, with a 10-year warranty, you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure. Specifications Up to 140MB/s read speed Video Speed: UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) and Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback Durability: Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray proof Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Pros Cons High-speed performance May not be suitable for professional photographers and videographers Durable and reliable

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Features Data Transfer Speed Durability Warranty Samsung EVO Plus 100MB/s 4-proof protection 10-year warranty HP 64GB Class 10 100MB/s Shock and water resistance 2-year warranty SanDisk Extreme SD UHS 150MB/s Shock, water, and X-ray resistance None mentioned EVM Elite 100MB/s Shock and water resistance 5-year warranty Verilux Memory Card 100MB/s Shock and water resistance None mentioned Kingston Canvas Select Plus 100MB/s Shock and vibration resistance None mentioned Silicon Power Elite 85MB/s Shock, water, and X-ray resistance Brand Warranty Available Transcend USD200S 90MB/s Shock and water resistance None mentioned Acer SC300 100MB/s Shock and water resistance None mentioned SanDisk Ultra 140MB/s Shock, water, and X-ray resistance 10-year warranty

Best value for money The SanDisk Ultra is the best value for money among the listed 64GB SD cards. It is affordable, has a high-speed Class 10 rating and is backed by a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for most users. The SanDisk Ultra also has a read speed of up to 100 MB/s, fast enough to handle full HD videos and large image files. Best overall product The Samsung EVO Plus is the best overall product in the category. It boasts a high storage capacity, and fast transfer speeds and is compatible with many devices. The EVO Plus is also shock, water, temperature, and X-ray-proof, making it durable and reliable for various settings. Additionally, it comes with an SD adapter, making it versatile and easy to use. How to choose the perfect 64GB SD card? When choosing a 64GB SD card, it is important to consider factors such as transfer speed, durability, compatibility, and value for money. The Samsung EVO Plus and SanDisk Ultra are great options based on these factors. The Samsung EVO Plus offers a high storage capacity and fast transfer speeds, making it perfect for professionals who need to transfer large files quickly. The SanDisk Ultra is more affordable and has a 10-year warranty, making it a great option for those looking for a reliable and affordable SD card. Ultimately, the choice depends on individual needs and preferences.

