Never run out of space: Top 10 64 GB SD cards to enhance your device's storage

Summary:
In the digital age, electronic devices have become essential for storing files and capturing memories. Additional storage capacity is now more important than ever. 64GB SD cards provide an affordable and convenient solution for enhancing your device's storage space. We have compiled a list of the top 10 64GB SD cards based on speed, durability, and compatibility, to help you choose the best option for your needs. Whether you're a photographer, videographer, or an everyday user, find the perfect SD card for your device with our expert evaluations.
1. Samsung EVO Plus
The Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 memory card is an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their device's storage capacity. This memory card has a Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, making it suitable for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording and playback. Its read speeds of up to 130MB/s allow for quick and easy file transfers. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices.
Specifications
Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1
Read Speed: Up to 130MB/s
Form Factor: microSDXC
Adapter: Included
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast read speed of up to 130MB/s
|Write speed is lower than the read speed
|Suitable for Full HD, and 4K UHD video recording
|Comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices
2. HP 64GB Class 10
The HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is an affordable solution for expanding the storage capacity of your device. With its Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating, this memory card can easily capture and store Full HD and 4K UHD videos. The card's read speed of up to 100MB/s and write speed of up to ensure fast data transfer and smooth performance 70MB/s. The card also comes with a reliable adapter for use with other devices.
Specifications
Speed Class: Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1
Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s
Write Speed: Up to 70MB/s
Video Speed: V30
Adapter: Included
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price for a 64GB memory card
|Not the fastest read speed on the market
|Class 10 and UHS Speed Class U1 rating for Full HD and 4K UHD video recording
3. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS
The SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card is an excellent choice for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras that require reliable and fast storage. Its 170MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds can handle 4K video recording and high-speed burst photography without lag. Additionally, it's built to last with its durable design that's waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof.
Specifications
Read Speed: up to 170 MB/s
Write Speed: up to 80 MB/s
Video Speed: C10, U3, V30, A2
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast read and write speeds
|No included adapter
|Can handle 4K video recording
|Durable design
4. EVM Elite
EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card is the perfect memory card to store your precious data. Its read speed of 100 mb/s offers fast data transfer rates and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, cameras, CCTV, and drones. The card supports CPRM standards for the highest security. It has a durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.
Specifications
Speed Class: Class 10, U3, V30
Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s
CPRM Standard supported
Durable design resistant to water, shock, and X-rays
|Pros
|Cons
|High read speed for fast data transfer
|No adapter included
|Supports CPRM standard for the highest security
|Compatible with a wide range of devices
5. Verilux Memory Card
The Verilux 64GB Memory Card is a versatile micro-SD card compatible with Nintendo Switch and other devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV. It is designed to offer fast data transfer with a reading speed of 100MB/s and is suitable for recording 4K UHD videos. It is equipped with UHS-I C10 U3 V30, providing high speed for everyday use.
Specifications
Speed: UHS-I C10 U3 V30
Reading speed: 100MB/s
Suitable for Nintendo-Switch, mobile phones, cameras, and CCTV’s
Compatibility: Samsung, Oppo, VIVO
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with a wide range of devices
|Not the fastest read/write speeds available
|Suitable for recording 4K UHD videos
|Affordable price
6. Kingston Canvas Select Plus
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card is a highly reliable and efficient storage solution. It features UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s, which makes it perfect for storing and transferring HD videos, high-resolution photos, and other large files. This Class 10 card is water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof, so you can rest assured that your data is safe and protected. It also comes with an adapter that allows you to use it with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and drones.
Specifications
UHS-I Speed Class: U1
Read Speed: Up to 100MB/s
Write Speed: Not specified
Video Speed: V10
|Pros
|Cons
|UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s for fast file transfer
|No write speed mentioned
|Water-resistant, shockproof, and X-ray-proof for protection of your data
7. Silicon Power Elite
The Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card is a high-performance, reliable memory card with plenty of storage space and fast read and write speeds. It is designed to work with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, drones, and more. This memory card can record Full HD and 4K UHD videos, making it ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos. The card comes with a microSDXC to SD adapter, allowing you to transfer files from your mobile device to your computer easily.
Specifications
UHS-1 interface
Read speed up to 85MB/s
Write speed up to 20MB/s
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a microSDXC to SD adapter
|No water or shock resistance
|Good value for the price
|No warranty information provided
8. Transcend USD200S
The Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card is a high-quality memory card designed to provide reliable performance and ample storage space for your devices. It is ideal for smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices requiring high-speed memory cards. With a Class 10 speed rating, this memory card can capture high-quality photos and videos at up to 100/20 MB/s.
Specifications
Speed Class: UHS-I U1 Class 10
Read Speed: Up to 100 MB/s
Write Speed: Up to 20 MB/s
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with SDHC/SDXC devices
|Relatively expensive compared to others
|A1 performance for faster app load
9. Acer SC300
The Acer SC300 64GB SD Card is a reliable, high-performance memory card that is perfect for digital cameras, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. With its large storage capacity, fast read and write speeds, and durable design, it is an ideal choice for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data or capture high-quality photos and videos.
Specifications
UHS-I interface
Up to 90MB/s read speed
Up to 45MB/s write speed
Shockproof, waterproof, and X-ray proof design
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof
|No included adapter
|Fast read speeds
10. SanDisk Ultra
The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card is a high-performance memory card with an impressive 64GB of storage capacity. With read speeds of up to 140MB/s, it is perfect for recording and storing high-quality photos and videos and running apps and games on your smartphone. The card is designed to be shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, providing a durable and reliable solution for all your storage needs. Plus, with a 10-year warranty, you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure.
Specifications
Up to 140MB/s read speed
Video Speed: UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) and Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback
Durability: Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray proof
Warranty: 10-year limited warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed performance
|May not be suitable for professional photographers and videographers
|Durable and reliable
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Features
|Data Transfer Speed
|Durability
|Warranty
|Samsung EVO Plus
|100MB/s
|4-proof protection
|10-year warranty
|HP 64GB Class 10
|100MB/s
|Shock and water resistance
|2-year warranty
|SanDisk Extreme SD UHS
|150MB/s
|Shock, water, and X-ray resistance
|None mentioned
|EVM Elite
|100MB/s
|Shock and water resistance
|5-year warranty
|Verilux Memory Card
|100MB/s
|Shock and water resistance
|None mentioned
|Kingston Canvas Select Plus
|100MB/s
|Shock and vibration resistance
|None mentioned
|Silicon Power Elite
|85MB/s
|Shock, water, and X-ray resistance
|Brand Warranty Available
|Transcend USD200S
|90MB/s
|Shock and water resistance
|None mentioned
|Acer SC300
|100MB/s
|Shock and water resistance
|None mentioned
|SanDisk Ultra
|140MB/s
|Shock, water, and X-ray resistance
|10-year warranty
Best value for money
The SanDisk Ultra is the best value for money among the listed 64GB SD cards. It is affordable, has a high-speed Class 10 rating and is backed by a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for most users. The SanDisk Ultra also has a read speed of up to 100 MB/s, fast enough to handle full HD videos and large image files.
Best overall product
The Samsung EVO Plus is the best overall product in the category. It boasts a high storage capacity, and fast transfer speeds and is compatible with many devices. The EVO Plus is also shock, water, temperature, and X-ray-proof, making it durable and reliable for various settings. Additionally, it comes with an SD adapter, making it versatile and easy to use.
How to choose the perfect 64GB SD card?
When choosing a 64GB SD card, it is important to consider factors such as transfer speed, durability, compatibility, and value for money. The Samsung EVO Plus and SanDisk Ultra are great options based on these factors. The Samsung EVO Plus offers a high storage capacity and fast transfer speeds, making it perfect for professionals who need to transfer large files quickly. The SanDisk Ultra is more affordable and has a 10-year warranty, making it a great option for those looking for a reliable and affordable SD card. Ultimately, the choice depends on individual needs and preferences.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U1 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC64KA)
|₹ 489
|HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (HP-MSDCWAU1-64GB)
|₹ 519
|SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 64GB Card for 4K Video for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras 170MB/s Read & 80MB/s Write
|₹ 839
|EVM Elite 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 U3 V30 Memory Card Read Speed 100 mb/s Compatible with Mobile Phones, Cameras, CCTV’s & Drones - Fast Data Transfer with CPRM Standard Highest Security
|₹ 349
|Verilux® 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card 64GB SD Card 64GB Compatible with Nintendo-Switch Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video Micro SD Card 100MB/s Reading, for Samsung, Oppo, VIVO
|₹ 599
|Kingston Canvas Select Plus 64GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/64GBIN)
|₹ 519
|Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC UHS-1 Flash Memory Card (SP064GBSTXBU1V10-SP)
|₹ 455
|Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card up to 100/20 MB/s (TS64GUSD300S)
|₹ 611
|Acer SC300 64GB SD Card
|₹ 1,295
|SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, 64GB, 140MB/s R, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones
|₹ 479
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
The average price of a 64GB microSD card in India is around ₹800 to ₹1200. However, the price can vary depending on the brand and the product's features.
Class 10 is a speed rating that guarantees a minimum write speed of 10MB/s, while UHS (Ultra High Speed) refers to a faster read and write speed for higher performance. UHS has two speed classes: UHS-I with a maximum speed of 104MB/s and UHS-II with a maximum speed of 312MB/s.
Using a high-speed microSD card can significantly improve the performance of your device, especially when you're working with high-quality video or images. It can also reduce lag and stutter when recording or playing back video, and it allows you to transfer large files quickly.
Yes, a microSD card can be used with both smartphones and cameras. However, it's important to ensure that the card is compatible with your device and has the required speed and capacity to meet your needs.
As of 2023, some of India's newest releases for 64GB microSD cards include the Samsung PRO Plus, SanDisk Extreme Pro, and Kingston Canvas React Plus.