OnePlus phones under 15,000: A buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022 20:19 IST

OnePlus has an exciting range of popular premium phones. Here’s a list of OnePlus phones under 15,000.

OnePlus phones are known for their high performance and competitive pricing.

When buying a smartphone, high performance, an exceptional camera, and competitive pricing are the deciding factors for most people. OnePlus phones are sought after because they tick all the right boxes. OnePlus’s camera feature is among the best in the market.

The starting range for OnePlus phones is usually 19,999. If you are on a budget, you can choose from renewed and refurbished OnePlus phones for under 15,000. Here’s a handy list with specifications, prices, and everything you need to know before you make the purchase.

Top OnePlus Phones Under 15000

1. (Renewed) OnePlus 6 (Mirror Black, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage

The OnePlus 6 is a premium smartphone with a 6.28-inch screen, 6 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal storage. It comes with a 2.8 GHz Octa-core processor and a powerful 3,300 mAh battery.

Key Specifications:

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Operating System:‎ Android 8.1
  • Battery: 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery
  • Screen Size: 6.28 inches
  • Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera/ 16 MP front camera
  • Display Quality: Full HD + Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio

ProsCons
Oxygen OS is super fast and offers more featuresWater-resistance is not IP rated
Improved rear cameraMicroSD slot missing
Good battery life with super-fast chargingNo telephoto/ultra-wide camera 
2. (Renewed) OnePlus 3 (Graphite, 64 GB)

The OnePlus 3 is an attractive smartphone with a 6.28-inch screen, aided by 6 GB RAM. It has a 2.2GHz Kyro + 1.6GHz Kyro Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor and is fuelled by a substantial 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Key Specifications:

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB internal memory
  • Operating System:‎ Android v6 Marshmallow operating system
  • Battery: 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery
  • Screen Size: 6.28 inches
  • Camera: 16 MP dual rear camera/ 8 MP front camera
  • Display Quality: Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density

ProsCons
Excellent displayNo removable battery
Superior chipsetMicroSD slot missing
Sleek design Lowlight photography is unimpressive

3. (Renewed) OnePlus 5 (Slate Grey, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

The OnePlus 5 is an impressive smartphone with a 5.5-inch screen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 6 GB RAM and runs on a 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery.

Key Specifications:

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Operating System:‎ : Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS
  • Battery: 3,300 mAH lithium polymer battery
  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Camera: 20 MP rear camera/ 16 MP front camera
  • Display Quality: Full HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels

ProsCons
Sharp displayUnattractive design
Intuitive softwareNo stabilisation at 4k
Dash chargingPoor sunlight legibility

4. (Renewed) OnePlus 5T (Midnight Black, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

The OnePlus 5T is a capable budget smartphone with a 6.01-inch screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It is aided by 6 GB RAM and powered by a long-lasting 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery.

Key specifications:

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Operating System:‎ Android 7.1.1 Nougat Oxygen
  • Battery: 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery
  • Screen Size: 6.01 inches
  • Camera: 20 + 16 MP Dual rear camera/ 16 MP front camera
  • Display Quality: Full HD + capacitive touchscreen Optic AMOLED display with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.

ProsCons
Solid build and elegant designNo optical zoom
Superior performanceMicroSD slot missing
Excellent battery life 

Price of phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
(Renewed) OnePlus 3 8,999
(Renewed) OnePlus 5 12,374
(Renewed) OnePlus 5T 12,599
(Renewed) OnePlus 6 13,000

Best 3 Features for You

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
OnePlus 6Full HD+ Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display Oxygen OSDash charging
OnePlus 3Strong builtQuad HD displayUpgraded camera
OnePlus 5Full HD capacitive touchscreen display Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 chipsetIntuitive software
OnePlus 5TCorning Gorilla Glass v5Oxygen OSGood battery life

Best value for money

The OnePlus phone with the best value for money is the refurbished OnePlus 3. If you want to buy a powerful smartphone with a fast and responsive interface without compromising aesthetics, the OnePlus 3 offers the best value for money. It delivers superb performance and a smooth experience with 6 GB RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor.

Best overall

The best OnePlus phone under 15,000 is the OnePlus 6. It has the fastest Snapdragon processor and is upgraded with the latest Android software. Additionally, it has an attractive design and an amazing battery life.

How to find the perfect OnePlus phone?

OnePlus phones pack the latest features, making them one of the best smartphones in the market today. OnePlus phones have a sharp display and top-notch cameras. Android OS by OnePlus is arguably the best Android implementation, providing an attractive and intuitive user interface. All these features make the OnePlus a coveted smartphone.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What usually comes in the box with OnePlus phones?

OnePlus phones come with a wall charger, USB cable and sim tool. Headphones are not included with the phone.

2. Do all OnePlus phones support dash charging?

Dash charging was first introduced in OnePlus 3. All the phones mentioned have dash charging as a feature. You need the original wall charger and USB cable for it to work.

3. How long is the warranty on Oneplus phones?

OnePlus phones come with a one-year warranty that starts when they are shipped to you. However, refurbished OnePlus phones on Amazon have a six-month warranty which the seller offers.

4. Do OnePlus phones have expandable storage?

None of the OnePlus phones have expandable storage. No microSD slots are available in any of the OnePlus phones except the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100.

5. Do OnePlus phones have IP ratings?

OnePlus phones generally do not have IP ratings. The only OnePlus phones with an IP rating are the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

