OnePlus phones under 15,000: A buyer’s guide

OnePlus phones are known for their high performance and competitive pricing.

The OnePlus 6 is a premium smartphone with a 6.28-inch screen, 6 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal storage. It comes with a 2.8 GHz Octa-core processor and a powerful 3,300 mAh battery.

The starting range for OnePlus phones is usually ₹19,999. If you are on a budget, you can choose from renewed and refurbished OnePlus phones for under ₹15,000. Here’s a handy list with specifications, prices, and everything you need to know before you make the purchase.

When buying a smartphone , high performance, an exceptional camera, and competitive pricing are the deciding factors for most people. OnePlus phones are sought after because they tick all the right boxes. OnePlus’s camera feature is among the best in the market.

The OnePlus 3 is an attractive smartphone with a 6.28-inch screen, aided by 6 GB RAM. It has a 2.2GHz Kyro + 1.6GHz Kyro Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor and is fuelled by a substantial 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

The OnePlus 5 is an impressive smartphone with a 5.5-inch screen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 6 GB RAM and runs on a 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery.

The OnePlus 5T is a capable budget smartphone with a 6.01-inch screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It is aided by 6 GB RAM and powered by a long-lasting 3,300 mAh lithium polymer battery.

Best value for money

The OnePlus phone with the best value for money is the refurbished OnePlus 3. If you want to buy a powerful smartphone with a fast and responsive interface without compromising aesthetics, the OnePlus 3 offers the best value for money. It delivers superb performance and a smooth experience with 6 GB RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor.

Best overall

The best OnePlus phone under ₹15,000 is the OnePlus 6. It has the fastest Snapdragon processor and is upgraded with the latest Android software. Additionally, it has an attractive design and an amazing battery life.

How to find the perfect OnePlus phone?

OnePlus phones pack the latest features, making them one of the best smartphones in the market today. OnePlus phones have a sharp display and top-notch cameras. Android OS by OnePlus is arguably the best Android implementation, providing an attractive and intuitive user interface. All these features make the OnePlus a coveted smartphone.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What usually comes in the box with OnePlus phones?

OnePlus phones come with a wall charger, USB cable and sim tool. Headphones are not included with the phone.

2. Do all OnePlus phones support dash charging?

Dash charging was first introduced in OnePlus 3. All the phones mentioned have dash charging as a feature. You need the original wall charger and USB cable for it to work.

3. How long is the warranty on Oneplus phones?

OnePlus phones come with a one-year warranty that starts when they are shipped to you. However, refurbished OnePlus phones on Amazon have a six-month warranty which the seller offers.

4. Do OnePlus phones have expandable storage?

None of the OnePlus phones have expandable storage. No microSD slots are available in any of the OnePlus phones except the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100.

5. Do OnePlus phones have IP ratings?

OnePlus phones generally do not have IP ratings. The only OnePlus phones with an IP rating are the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro.

