Own 10 best camera phones on this amazon republic day sale

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 13:19 IST

Summary:

The best camera phones in Amazon Republic Day Sale are discussed in today's article, along with the best-value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

Apple iPhone

Introduction

With the help of one or more built-in digital cameras, a phone is necessary for capturing photographs and videos. Its use makes sending and wirelessly receiving photos convenient, as smartphones are tinier than digital cameras. Moreover, you can carry it with you. On Amazon Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th January, they bring massive discounts on products across categories on best camera phones. In addition, all the customers can access exclusive prices, bulk discounts, new launches and more.

Product List

  1. Apple iPhone 13 

is among one of the best camera phones, which has a display screen around 15.40 centimeters / 6.06 inches diagonally that is round at corners followed by a beautiful curved design that is within the standard rectangle. It consists of a dual 12MP camera system that contains advanced cameras. First is the primary camera that contain features like ƒ/1.6 aperture, Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, Seven‑element lens, 100% Focus Pixels, the other camera is an Ultra-Wide camera that contain features like ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, five‑element lens, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Auto image stabilization.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Apple
  • Product Dimensions: Width: 71.5 mm(2.82 inches), Height:146.7 mm(5.78 inches), Depth:7.65 mm(0.30 inches).
  • Color available: Midnight, Blue, Red, Starlight, and Green
  • Special Feature: Ceramic Shield, Front Glass back and aluminium design 
  • Finish Type: Black

ProsCons
Responsive Display
  • Minimal design changes.

Smaller notch doesn't add much.

The world's fastest smartphone chip. 
Exceptional durability. 
Apple iPhone 13 (512 GB) - Green
4.6 (12,882)
Get Price

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (B09TWGDY4W)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4ghz 5nm Processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience. It contains 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5. 2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G have a Versatile Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) Quad Camera is 8MP (F1.8) and Front Camera Massive 6000 MAH Battery also have Memory, Storage & SIM, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. This mobile has three slot SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD. It has One UI 4 operating system, Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology, Auto Data Switching and Connector type is a 3.5mm jack.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm
  • Color: Mystique Green
  • Special Feature: High resolution camera
  • Noise Level: 59 dB

ProsCons
Unique design.Lacks details compared to its primary sensor.
Affordable price. 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
4.1 (22,931)
36% off
15,999 24,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (B08V9VMRQF)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 5G ready powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, dual SIM, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB and Android 11.0 operating system. It has a Triple Rear Camera Setup including 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra-Wide and 32MP F2.2 Front Punch Hole Camera. This mobile has a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with Super-Fast Charging, Fingerprint sensor IP68 Rated, MicroSD Card Slot, Dual Nano Sim and Hybrid Sim Slot, 5G+5G Dual standby.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions: ‎0.84x7.45x15.98 cm
  • Colour: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy

ProsCons
Triple Rear Camera.Front camera does not have LED light flash.
You get Handset, Non-removable Battery Included, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, user manual. 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (28,211)
60% off
29,990 74,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is installed with Segment Best 108MP Quad Camera Setup with Single Take, Object Eraser, and Photo Remaster features, MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor with 4x4 Mimo Band that supports a HyperFast 5G experience, Massive 5000 mAh Battery, Memory, Storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB and One UI 4 operating. The mobile has a Super AMOLED Plus Display (6.7-inch), FHD resolution and 1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions: 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm
  • Colour: Mystique Green

ProsCons
High-quality display.No Charging Adaptor in Box.
Good camera quality. 
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
3.9 (9,071)
26% off
25,999 34,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G have a 48MP Main Camera with Sony IMX 789 Lens (OIS enabled), 50MP Ultra-wide angle camera & 8MPTelephoto lens; 32MP Front (Selfie) Camera; Dual LED Flash with the features like Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, different modes (Portrait, Pro, Panorama, Tilt-Shift, Long Exposure, 150° Wide angle, Dual-View Video, Movie and Xpan Mode), Filters, Super Stable, Video Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse.

It has a 6.7 Inches display; 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO; Resolution: 3216 x 1440 featuring Nature tone display, Video colour enhancer, Colour personalization and vision enhancement, Auto/Manual brightness, Screen colour temperature, Bright HDR video mode, Night Mode, Multi brightness colour calibration, Vibrant Colour Effect Pro, Ultra high-resolution video.

Specifications:

  • Brand: One Plus
  • Product Dimensions: ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Colour: Volcanic Black
  • Special Feature: ‎Fingerprint Sensor

ProsCons
Gorgeous AMOLED 120Hz screenOnly 3 years of updates
Battery easily lasts a day 
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.2 (5,470)
7% off
61,999 66,999
Buy now

6. iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max is an excellent phone with 17.00 cm (6.7 inches) Super Retina XDR a display featuring Always-On and Pro-Motion, a Main camera (48MP) for up to 4x more excellent resolution and has an action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos. It has a Dynamic Island, a magical way to interact with iPhone, a cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby vision upto 30 fps, IOS operating system and a 5G cellular technology.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name: IPhone
  • Colour: Gold, Deep Purple, Space Black and Silver
  • Operating System: IOS
  • Product Dimensions: 0.78 x 7.76 x 16.07 cm

ProsCons
Major internal redesign for easier repairability.Minor upgrade over iPhone 13
Bright OLED screen, HDR10 and excellent color accuracy.Bright OLED screen, HDR10 and excellent color accuracy.
Solid battery life. 
Loud stereo speakers, excellent output. 
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB Deep Purple
4.6 (188)
Get Price

7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with an embedded S Pen, gives you a comfortable experience similar to writing with a pen on paper, and you can turn quick notes into legible text and use Air Actions to control your phone remotely. Improved latency in Samsung Notes makes every pen strokefeel as natural as ink on paper and can convert those hastily written ideas into legible text. The mobile has a 5G Ready powered by Galaxy’s first 4nm processor that is fast and most powerful chip ever, a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display improves outdoor visibility with up to 1750 nits with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate keeps the scroll smooth, adjusting to what's on screen for an optimized view, the most advanced Pro-grade Camera, packing the power of a professional's kit in one handheld device that lets you make your nights epic with Night photography and USB type C connector.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Colour: Phantom Black
  • Special Feature: ‎Fast Charging Support, Wireless Charging

ProsPros
Faster S Pen built inLess RAM than previous model
Super bright display 
Cameras offer better low light performance 
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.4 (1,308)
17% off
109,999 131,999
Buy now

8. Oneplus 10R 5G

Oneplus 10R 5G have a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera(2MP) with Dual LED Flash; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera with Sony IMX471 featuring Nightscape2.0, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, different modes (Portrait , Pro, Panorama and Tilt-shift mode), Focus Peaking, Filters, Video HDR, Video Portrait Timelapse, Hyperlapse Mode. The mobile has a Display of 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS Display; Resolution: 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 PPI with features like Reading, Night, Hyper Touch and Eye Comfort Mode.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Oneplus
  • Product Dimensions: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Colour: ‎Forest Green
  • Special Feature: Fingerprint Scanner, LED Flash, Camera

ProsCons
Excellent fingerprintBattery drains very fast.
Phone has minimal lag issues. 
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
4.2 (11,329)
Get Price

9. Oppo A31

Oppo A31 is installed with a Triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) with Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzle colour mode, AI beautification, 8MP front camera, 16.5 centimetres (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 269 PPI pixel density. It has a 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G), Android Pie v9.0 with 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery providing 45hours of talk time and 450 hours of standby time. The manufacturer provides 1 year warranty for the device and 6 months warranty on in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm
  • Color: Black
  • Special Feature: ‎Acceleration sensor, Magnetic induction, Fingerprint, Proximity Sensor, Dual SIM, OTG, GPS, Pedometer, G-sensor, Light sensor, Other sensors, Video Player, Music Player

ProsCons
Triple Rear CameraNon-removable battery
Lightweight and well-designed 
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (58,696)
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

10. OPPO F21s Pro 5G

OPPO F21s Pro 5G comes with 6.43" inch (16.33cm) FHD and AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels, 64MP Triple Camera ( 64MP Main + 2MP macro + 2MP monochrome ) and 16MP Front Camera, 8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB), 128 GB ROM expandable Upto 1TB and Dual Hybrid 5G Sim Slot + Micro and Battery of 4500 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OPPO
  • Colour: Dawnlight Gold
  • Product Dimensions: ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
  • Special Feature: Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple camera system

ProsCons
 Top-notch design.Microscope lenses aren't optimal.
Good camera performance in daylight. 
Colour accurate display. 
Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Dawnlight Gold, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.8 (197)
19% off
25,999 31,999
Buy now

TOP 3 Features for you

Apple iPhone 13Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GSamsung Galaxy M53 5GOnePlus 10 Pro 5GiPhone 14 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GOneplus 10R 5GOppo A31OPPO F21s Pro 5GSamsung Galaxy M33 5G
Drag and DropSuper Smooth DisplayNona-binning technologySuper Fast ChargingProMotionZoom Lens6.7 Inches Fluid AMOLED ScreenTriple Rear CameraAI Portrait CameraAutofocus
Live TextAI Powered CameraVoice FocusCurved AMOLED DisplayDynamic IslandBuilt-in S PenGood BatteryMagnetic Induction SensorDual Orbit LightsDigital Zoom
Back Tap GesturesBack Tap GesturesExcellent DisplayLong Lasting BatterySuper Long BatteryAndroid Processor50MP Back CameraSmooth PerformanceEnduring QualityHDR Mode

Best overall product

Nowadays mobile phones are at the centre of our universe in everyone's life. Messaging, web browsing, camera, music player, GPS and many more features have become a necessity of day-to-day life. And so, choosing the correct phone based on your requirements is an important decision. This article will help you review the features and make an appropriate choice.

Best value for money

The prices of the phones vary from starting Rs.15,000 upto Rs.1,90,000. Depending on the features the prices of the phones are different and you can buy depending on your needs. How to find the perfect Camera Phone?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine every phone model on the market based on the most recent features provided. Of all, choose the one with the superior usability, price, and design balance. Next, regularly read consumer reviews and grievances on various platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, watch videos on YouTube. Finally, select the product that was primarily praised and had few complaints. In addition, always choose products with extended warranties since they ensure that you will only need to spend money on maintenance for a while.

Price list:

Name of the phonePrice in Rs.
Apple  iPhone 13 59,499
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 29,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G23,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G25,999
iPhone Pro 14 Max1,32,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G61,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G1,09,999
Oneplus 10R 5G32,999
Oppo A3112,490
OPPO F21s Pro 5G25,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

How do I choose the right camera phone?

To make the right choice, you can check for features of all newly launched mobile and compare them based on your needs and budget. You can get comparison videos on YouTube and customer reviews on different sites.

Where can I get the best offers on camera phones?

You can check for sales on different market sites that provide the best offers with great features. For example, Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Which are the best camera phones on Amazon Republic Day Sale?

List of the best camera phones on Amazon Republic Day Sale is:

  • Apple iPhone 13 
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max      
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 
  • Oneplus 10R 5G
  • Oppo A31
  • OPPO F21s Pro 5G
 View More
