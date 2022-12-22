Popular Allin exporters humidifiers to improve air quality

What is the price of the Allin Exporters humidifier?
. The price of humidifiers varies depending on the capacity, operation modes, and digital display. Most Allin Exporters humidifiers range between Rs. 1500 to Rs. 10000.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Allin Exporters offers an assorted range of humidifiers for the baby's room, bedroom, living room or office. These are affordable and efficient.
Winter and poor air quality can trigger severe allergies. Therefore, you must consider investing in a humidifier. It will improve air quality in your space and relieve dry skin concerns. You have multiple humidifiers available online, out of which Allin Exporters offer the best quality and durable humidifiers. You get various capacities, designs, operation modes and diffuser options. These details will help you find the best Allin Exporters humidifier that fits your budget and requirements.
1. Allin exporters J66 ultrasonic humidifier
Allin Exporters J66 Humidifier is a compact and efficient humidifier you can also use for aromatherapy. It is available in two variants of 2.4 L and 4 L capacities. It operates quietly and can last for anytime between 12 to 24 hours. It offers three modes of mist spray. You can also use it for cool mists.
Specifications :
Capacity: 2.4 L & 4L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 25 x 15 x 5 Centimeters
Special Feature: Essential oil tray
|Pros
|Cons
|Spray nozzle
|Tank is difficult to refill
|Large capacity
|Multiple mist modes
2. Allin exporters 191 top fill humidifier
The Allin Exporters 191 Humidifier provides the best air quality and many salient features. You can easily select the mist spray mode and time of mist spray with intelligent touch control. It is also easy to fill with a water tank at the top. You can use it as a night lamp. The nozzle is 360-degree rotatable so that you can adjust the direction of the mist.
Specifications :
Capacity: 3.5 L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 18 x 15 x 29 Centimeters
Special Feature: Essential oil tray, Touch screen, Night light
|Pros
|Cons
|360-degree rotatable nozzle
|Performance could be better
|Large capacity
|Essential oil tray
3. Allin exporters LH-2028 humidifier
You get three modes of mist setting with the Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier. You can also set the timer using the intelligent touchpad. It is easy to fill and clean. The large capacity of 3.5 L ensures the humidifier can be used for long hours. It creates a relaxing ambience at night with a great bottom projection effect.
Specifications:
Capacity: 3.5 L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 6.7 x 5.9 x 12.2 Centimeters
Special Feature: Essential oil tray, Adjustable humidity control
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple mist modes
|It could be noisy sometimes
|Large capacity
|Night lamp
4. Allin exporters J-1903 industrial humidifier
If you are looking for a high-capacity industrial humidifier, Allin Exporters J-1903 is the one. It has micro-electrolysis sterilisation technology, so you can use it to make your space germ-free. The high-capacity water tank is easy to fill and can last for days. It is a multipurpose humidifier you can use at home or in the office. It is the best humidifier for large spaces.
Specifications :
Capacity: 15 L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 55.9 x 25.4 x 25.4 Centimeters
Special Feature: Whisper operation, Auto shut-off
|Pros
|Cons
|Timer
|No aroma diffuser
|Commercial use
|Autshutut off
5. Allin exporters PH906 cool mist dolphin humidifier
If you are looking for a portable and travel-friendly humidifier, Allin Exporters PH906 is the one. It has a wide mist nozzle that spreads mist to each corner of the room. The water level sensor allows you to set mist intensity using the dial knob. This humidifier gives you the best mist and air quality.
Specifications:
Capacity: 2L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 30.6 x 22.3 x 17.9 Centimeters
Special Feature: Adjustable humidity control
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple mist modes
|Water spills while refilling
|Water level sensor
|Portable
6. Allin exporters J816 ultrasonic humidifier
Allin Exporters J816 is an advanced 3-in-1 humidifier, air purifier, and ioniser. It has a compact design and an easy-to-fill top water tank. With a touch control panel and remote control, you operate various settings like timer, mist control, air purification and light. The advanced digital display effectively shows the ongoing operations of the humidifier. It is the best Allin Exporters humidifier.
Specifications :
Capacity: 3L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Cool Mist Air Purifier
Dimension: 30.5 x 21.6 x 19.1 Centimeters
Special Feature: Remote Control, Digital LED Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Digital display
|Inconvenient water filling
|Large capacity
|Silent operation
7. Allin exporters DT-2109 cool mist ultrasonic humidifier
Allin Exporters DT-2109 is a perfect humidifier and aroma diffuser for small and baby rooms. It consumes less energy and operates without leaving any trace of noise. You can also use it as a night or table lamp as it offers seven LED colours. It has simple operation and is easy to clean.
Specifications:
Capacity: 100 ML
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 14 x 14 x 10 cm
Special Feature: Coloured LED lights, Auto shut-off
|Pros
|Cons
|Colourful lights
|Low capacity
|Automatic shut-off
|Silent operation
8. Allin exporters DT-505LW Aroma ultrasonic humidifier
You get eight coloured LED lights and good quality mist with Allin Exporters DT-505LW humidifier. It will add sufficient moisture to your room and is also great for plants. You can operate it for up to 10 hours nonstop. It is one of the best humidifiers to improve air quality and aromatherapy.
Specifications:
Capacity: 700 ml
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 16 x 16 x 12 Centimeters
Special Feature: Remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|Aroma diffuser
|Low capacity
|Plant-friendly
|Remote control
9. Allin exporters tower shape cool mist ultrasonic humidifier
Allin Exporters Tower Shape humidifier is a stylish, durable and efficient humidifier. Its high-capacity water tank ensures you can operate it for long hours without interruption. The 360-degree nozzle rotation will provide good-quality air in each corner. It is also suitable to use in a baby room, office and living room.
Specifications:
Capacity: 4 L
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Dimension: 30 x 23 x 23 Centimeters
Special Feature: 360-degree rotation
|Pros
|Cons
|Large capacity
|Performance could be better
|Compact and stylish design
|360-degree rotation
10. Allin exporters DT-1618 4-in-1
Allin Exporters DT-1618 is a 4 in 1 humidifier, diffuser, purifier, and ioniser. It provides you with spa-quality aromatherapy and excellent air quality. It has seven colourful LED lights that will create a relaxing ambience in your space. It is one of the long-lasting and efficient Allin Exporters humidifiers.
Specifications:
Capacity: 1500 ml
Operation Mode: Ultrasonic
Filter Type: Pre-filter
Special Feature: LED lights
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient
|Low capacity
|Durable
|LED lights
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier
|3 modes of operation
|Essential oil tray
|Available in two capacity options
|Allin Exporters 191 Top Fill Humidifier
|Touchpad
|Easy to fill
|Night light
|Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier
|Intelligent touch control
|Adjustable humidity control
|Large capacity
|Allin Exporters J-1903 Industrial Humidifier
|Commercial humidifier
|Auto shut-off
|Rotating nozzle
|Allin Exporters PH906 Cool Mist Dolphin Humidifier
|Portable
|Dial knob
|Water level sensor
|Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Digital display
|Easy-to-fill tank
|Remote control
|Allin Exporters DT-2109 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
|LED lights
|Silent operation
|Aroma diffuser
|Allin Exporters DT-505LW Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Best for aromatherapy
|LED lights
|Remote control
|Allin Exporters Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Compact
|360-degree rotating nozzle
|Large capacity
|Allin Exporters DT-1618
|LED lights
|Durable
|Ioniser
Best value for money allin exporters humidifier
Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier offers the best value. It has a large-capacity water tank that lasts for many hours. It has an advanced digital display which helps you understand the ongoing operations. You can set a timer and adjust humidity levels using the remote control. It makes no noise or vibration, so you can enjoy your beauty sleep while it cleans the air. All the salient features at this price make Allin Exporters J816 the best budget humidifier.
Overall best allin exporters humidifier
Allin Exporters Tower Shape Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is the best humidifier. It is compact, stylish, and efficient. The water tank is easy to fill and clean. The 360-degree rotating nozzle spreads mist evenly and lasts long hours. You get a 4L water tank, so you do not have to worry about refilling.
How To find the perfect allin exporters humidifier?
You should consider the following points while buying the best Allin Exporters humidifier.
Capacity: If you need a long-lasting humidifier, choose a capacity of 2 L and above. It will save your efforts in refilling the water tank.
Design: If you have less space for a humidifier, select the compact humidifier. It will save you space, and you can carry it anywhere in the home.
Mist Settings: You should look for a humidifier with multiple mist modes. It will help you set the humidifier at a comfortable temperature.
Aroma Diffuser: If you like to indulge in aromatherapy, you should consider buying a humidifier with an essential oil tray. A separate tray ensures the durability of the humidifier.
When compared with all these features, Allin Exporters Tower Shape Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is one of the best Allin Exporters humidifiers.
Price list for allin exporters humidifiers
|Product
|Price in Rs.
|Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Rs. 2490
|Allin Exporters 191 Top Fill Humidifier
|Rs. 2099
|Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier
|Rs. 2899
|Allin Exporters J-1903 Industrial Humidifier
|Rs. 9850
|Allin Exporters PH906 Cool Mist Dolphin Humidifier
|Rs. 1999
|Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Rs. 2599
|Allin Exporters DT-2109 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Rs. 1799
|Allin Exporters DT-505LW Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Rs. 2199
|Allin Exporters Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
|Rs. 3999
|Allin Exporters DT-1618
|Rs. 3899
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
. The price of humidifiers varies depending on the capacity, operation modes, and digital display. Most Allin Exporters humidifiers range between Rs. 1500 to Rs. 10000.
Yes, most Allin Exporters humidifiers have a manufacturer warranty of six months to one year. But you should always check with your seller before buying the humidifier.
You get an essential oil tray in selected humidifiers like DT-2109 and J66. You can use it for aromatherapy. But not all humidifiers work with essential oil. Always read the user manual before using it.
Allin Exporters humidifiers are suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, offices and baby rooms. Most Allin Exporters humidifiers are plant-friendly and help them retain moisture.
All Allin Exporters humidifiers improve air quality and purify the air. These are designed to give you a better atmosphere and healthy surroundings.