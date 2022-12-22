Story Saved
Popular Allin exporters humidifiers to improve air quality

  Published on Dec 21, 2022 23:36 IST
Humidifiers are the new age life saviours. The best Allin exporters humidifiers will keep germs and dryness at bay and make your space smell pleasant.

Humidifiers

Allin Exporters offers an assorted range of humidifiers for the baby's room, bedroom, living room or office. These are affordable and efficient. 

Winter and poor air quality can trigger severe allergies. Therefore, you must consider investing in a humidifier. It will improve air quality in your space and relieve dry skin concerns. You have multiple humidifiers available online, out of which Allin Exporters offer the best quality and durable humidifiers. You get various capacities, designs, operation modes and diffuser options. These details will help you find the best Allin Exporters humidifier that fits your budget and requirements.

1. Allin exporters J66 ultrasonic humidifier

Allin Exporters J66 Humidifier is a compact and efficient humidifier you can also use for aromatherapy. It is available in two variants of 2.4 L and 4 L capacities. It operates quietly and can last for anytime between 12 to 24 hours. It offers three modes of mist spray. You can also use it for cool mists.

Specifications :

Capacity: 2.4 L & 4L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 25 x 15 x 5 Centimeters

Special Feature: Essential oil tray

ProsCons
Spray nozzle Tank is difficult to refill 
Large capacity  
Multiple mist modes  
cellpic
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Air Purifier for Dryness, Cold & Cough Large Capacity for Room, Baby, Plants, Bedroom (2.4 L) (1 Year Warranty)
37% off 2,249 3,550
Buy now

2. Allin exporters 191 top fill humidifier

The Allin Exporters 191 Humidifier provides the best air quality and many salient features. You can easily select the mist spray mode and time of mist spray with intelligent touch control. It is also easy to fill with a water tank at the top. You can use it as a night lamp. The nozzle is 360-degree rotatable so that you can adjust the direction of the mist. 

Specifications :

Capacity: 3.5 L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 18 x 15 x 29 Centimeters

Special Feature: Essential oil tray, Touch screen, Night light

ProsCons
360-degree rotatable nozzle Performance could be better 
Large capacity  
Essential oil tray  
cellpic
Allin Exporters 191 Top Fill Humidifier with Touch Screen, Night Light & Essential Oil Tray Ultrasonic Cool Mist for Cold & Cough 10-12 Hour Run Time for Baby Bedroom & Large Rooms (3.5L, Blue)
34% off 1,844 2,799
Buy now

3. Allin exporters LH-2028 humidifier

You get three modes of mist setting with the Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier. You can also set the timer using the intelligent touchpad. It is easy to fill and clean. The large capacity of 3.5 L ensures the humidifier can be used for long hours. It creates a relaxing ambience at night with a great bottom projection effect. 

Specifications:

Capacity: 3.5 L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 6.7 x 5.9 x 12.2 Centimeters

Special Feature: Essential oil tray, Adjustable humidity control

ProsCons
Multiple mist modes It could be noisy sometimes 
Large capacity  
Night lamp  
cellpic
Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier Touch Screen, Night Light, Essential Oil Tray , Top Fill Ultrasonic Cool Mist for Cold & Cough , Baby Bedroom & office (3.5L, White)
19% off 2,499 3,099
Buy now

4. Allin exporters J-1903 industrial humidifier

If you are looking for a high-capacity industrial humidifier, Allin Exporters J-1903 is the one. It has micro-electrolysis sterilisation technology, so you can use it to make your space germ-free. The high-capacity water tank is easy to fill and can last for days. It is a multipurpose humidifier you can use at home or in the office. It is the best humidifier for large spaces.

Specifications :

Capacity: 15 L 

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 55.9 x 25.4 x 25.4 Centimeters

Special Feature: Whisper operation, Auto shut-off

ProsCons
Timer No aroma diffuser 
Commercial use  
Autshutut off  
cellpic
Allin Exporters J-1903 Industrial Humidifier with UV Sterilization Commercial Ultrasonic Air Purifier with Remote Control & Timer for Indoor Office & Home (15L, White & grey)
37% off 9,850 15,600
Buy now

5. Allin exporters PH906 cool mist dolphin humidifier

If you are looking for a portable and travel-friendly humidifier, Allin Exporters PH906 is the one. It has a wide mist nozzle that spreads mist to each corner of the room. The water level sensor allows you to set mist intensity using the dial knob. This humidifier gives you the best mist and air quality. 

Specifications:

Capacity: 2L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 30.6 x 22.3 x 17.9 Centimeters

Special Feature: Adjustable humidity control

ProsCons
Multiple mist modes Water spills while refilling 
Water level sensor  
Portable  
cellpic
Allin Exporters PH906 Cool Mist Dolphin Humidifier Adults and Baby Bedroom 2 L Portable Room Humidifier (1 Year Warranty)
18% off 1,799 2,199
Buy now

6. Allin exporters J816 ultrasonic humidifier

Allin Exporters J816 is an advanced 3-in-1 humidifier, air purifier, and ioniser. It has a compact design and an easy-to-fill top water tank. With a touch control panel and remote control, you operate various settings like timer, mist control, air purification and light. The advanced digital display effectively shows the ongoing operations of the humidifier. It is the best Allin Exporters humidifier.

Specifications :

Capacity: 3L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Cool Mist Air Purifier

Dimension: 30.5 x 21.6 x 19.1 Centimeters

Special Feature: Remote Control, Digital LED Display

ProsCons
Digital display Inconvenient water filling 
Large capacity  
Silent operation  
cellpic
Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Air Purifier with Remote Control & Digital LED Display for Dryness, Cold & Cough Large Capacity for Room, Baby, Plants, Bedroom (1 Year Warranty) (3L)
42% off 2,339 4,048
Buy now

7. Allin exporters DT-2109 cool mist ultrasonic humidifier

Allin Exporters DT-2109 is a perfect humidifier and aroma diffuser for small and baby rooms. It consumes less energy and operates without leaving any trace of noise. You can also use it as a night or table lamp as it offers seven LED colours. It has simple operation and is easy to clean.

Specifications:

Capacity: 100 ML

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 14 x 14 x 10 cm

Special Feature: Coloured LED lights, Auto shut-off

ProsCons
Colourful lightsLow capacity
Automatic shut-off  
Silent operation  
cellpic
Allin Exporters DT-2109 Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil 4 in 1 to Purify, Ionize, Humidify & Spread Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier with Timer Cool Mist with 7 Color Changing LED Lights (100ml)
30% off 1,619 2,299
Buy now

8. Allin exporters DT-505LW Aroma ultrasonic humidifier

You get eight coloured LED lights and good quality mist with Allin Exporters DT-505LW humidifier. It will add sufficient moisture to your room and is also great for plants. You can operate it for up to 10 hours nonstop. It is one of the best humidifiers to improve air quality and aromatherapy. 

Specifications:

Capacity: 700 ml

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 16 x 16 x 12 Centimeters

Special Feature: Remote control

ProsCons
Aroma diffuser Low capacity 
Plant-friendly  
Remote control  
cellpic
Allin Exporters DT-505LW Plastic Purify Ionize Spread Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier with Wireless Remote (White, 500ml)
32% off 2,199 3,250
Buy now

9. Allin exporters tower shape cool mist ultrasonic humidifier

Allin Exporters Tower Shape humidifier is a stylish, durable and efficient humidifier. Its high-capacity water tank ensures you can operate it for long hours without interruption. The 360-degree nozzle rotation will provide good-quality air in each corner. It is also suitable to use in a baby room, office and living room. 

Specifications: 

Capacity: 4 L

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Dimension: 30 x 23 x 23 Centimeters

Special Feature: 360-degree rotation

ProsCons
Large capacity Performance could be better 
Compact and stylish design  
360-degree rotation  

10. Allin exporters DT-1618 4-in-1

Allin Exporters DT-1618 is a 4 in 1 humidifier, diffuser, purifier, and ioniser. It provides you with spa-quality aromatherapy and excellent air quality. It has seven colourful LED lights that will create a relaxing ambience in your space. It is one of the long-lasting and efficient Allin Exporters humidifiers.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1500 ml

Operation Mode: Ultrasonic

Filter Type: Pre-filter

Special Feature: LED lights

ProsCons
Efficient Low capacity 
Durable  
LED lights  
cellpic
Allin Exporters DT-1618 Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil 4 in 1 to Purify, Ionize, Humidify & Spread Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist with 3 Color Changing LED Lights (1500ml)
28% off 3,509 4,850
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier 3 modes of operation Essential oil tray Available in two capacity options 
Allin Exporters 191 Top Fill Humidifier Touchpad Easy to fill Night light 
Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier Intelligent touch control Adjustable humidity control Large capacity 
Allin Exporters J-1903 Industrial Humidifier Commercial humidifier Auto shut-off Rotating nozzle 
Allin Exporters PH906 Cool Mist Dolphin Humidifier Portable Dial knob Water level sensor 
Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier Digital display Easy-to-fill tank Remote control 
Allin Exporters DT-2109 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier LED lights Silent operation Aroma diffuser 
Allin Exporters DT-505LW Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier Best for aromatherapy LED lights Remote control 
Allin Exporters Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Compact 360-degree rotating nozzle Large capacity 
Allin Exporters DT-1618LED lights Durable Ioniser 

Best value for money allin exporters humidifier

Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier offers the best value. It has a large-capacity water tank that lasts for many hours. It has an advanced digital display which helps you understand the ongoing operations. You can set a timer and adjust humidity levels using the remote control. It makes no noise or vibration, so you can enjoy your beauty sleep while it cleans the air. All the salient features at this price make Allin Exporters J816 the best budget humidifier.

Overall best allin exporters humidifier

Allin Exporters Tower Shape Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is the best humidifier. It is compact, stylish, and efficient. The water tank is easy to fill and clean. The 360-degree rotating nozzle spreads mist evenly and lasts long hours. You get a 4L water tank, so you do not have to worry about refilling. 

How To find the perfect allin exporters humidifier?

You should consider the following points while buying the best Allin Exporters humidifier.

Capacity: If you need a long-lasting humidifier, choose a capacity of 2 L and above. It will save your efforts in refilling the water tank.

Design: If you have less space for a humidifier, select the compact humidifier. It will save you space, and you can carry it anywhere in the home.

Mist Settings: You should look for a humidifier with multiple mist modes. It will help you set the humidifier at a comfortable temperature. 

Aroma Diffuser: If you like to indulge in aromatherapy, you should consider buying a humidifier with an essential oil tray. A separate tray ensures the durability of the humidifier. 

When compared with all these features, Allin Exporters Tower Shape Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is one of the best Allin Exporters humidifiers.

Price list for allin exporters humidifiers

ProductPrice in Rs. 
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier Rs. 2490 
Allin Exporters 191 Top Fill Humidifier Rs. 2099 
Allin Exporters LH-2028 Humidifier Rs. 2899 
Allin Exporters J-1903 Industrial Humidifier Rs. 9850 
Allin Exporters PH906 Cool Mist Dolphin Humidifier Rs. 1999 
Allin Exporters J816 Ultrasonic Humidifier Rs. 2599 
Allin Exporters DT-2109 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Rs. 1799 
Allin Exporters DT-505LW Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier Rs. 2199 
Allin Exporters Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Rs. 3999 
Allin Exporters DT-1618 Rs. 3899 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

