Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Best tablet under 15,000? Let's find out

If you're in the market for the best tablet under ₹15,000, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is definitely worth considering. With a compact design, solid performance, and a price tag that won't break the bank, it's a great choice for those who need a basic tablet for browsing, media consumption, and light productivity tasks. Samsung is one of the best and the most trusted brands, and the tablet comes with a good price to performance ratio. Let's take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet, and see why it is one of the best tablets under ₹15,000.

Tablets have been in the market for a long time, but the user base is now expanding rapidly. People are starting to realize the versatility of a tablet. It works as a good entertainment system, and the bigger screen is just easier to use. There are multiple expensive flagship tablets that can design and handle productive workload, but not everyone requires that.

Design and display

The Tab A7 Lite features a sleek and compact design, with a metal body that gives it a premium feel. At just 8.0mm thick and weighing in at 366g, it's easy to hold and use for extended periods of time. The tablet comes with an 8.7-inch display that offers a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. While this may not be the sharpest or brightest display out there, it's more than adequate for most everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming videos, and playing casual games. The display is also fairly responsive and feels fluid. The design of the tablet is sturdy, and gives it a solid feel.

Performance and battery life

Under the hood, the Tab A7 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD). This combination delivers solid performance for most everyday tasks, including web browsing, email, social media, and light gaming. The tablet runs on Android 11, which is smooth and easy to use. The processor along with Android 11 makes the experience very smooth. You can play casual games like Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, or Temple Run on this tablet.

The 5100mAh battery can last you an entire day on moderate usage. However, you might have to charge it once in the night if you are a heavy user. The battery life is good on the tablet. This is a good option for uninterrupted content consumption on the days you feel like binge-watching, but you can also utilize for a full day of meetings on the days you are being productive on the go. The tablet also supports 15W fast charging, which is a nice feature to have.

Camera and audio

The Tab A7 Lite features a single 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. While the cameras won't blow you away with their image quality, they're more than sufficient for basic tasks like taking quick snapshots or making video calls. The tablet also features dual speakers that deliver decent audio quality, although they're not as loud or powerful as some other tablets in this price range.

The camera performance of this tablet can not be compared to the flagship offerings out there. However, it gets the job done and manages to take some decent photos in good lighting conditions. The video recording quality is also average but it gets the job done, and is good for preserving the moments.

Connectivity and accessories

The Tab A7 Lite supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There's also a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Samsung offers a few optional accessories for the tablet, including a book cover and a stylus pen (sold separately).