Top 10 tablets for price-performance balance: Buyer's guide

The tablets are a fine blend of great features at affordable pricing.

Tablets have become a versatile and convenient devices for both work and entertainment. If you're in the market for a new tablet, there are many options to choose from. To help narrow down your search, we've compiled a list of the top 10 tablets for price-performance balance. These tablets offer a great combination of features and affordability, making them a great choice for anyone looking for a new tablet. From the Apple iPad to the Samsung Galaxy Tab, there's something for everyone on this list. These tablets are all suitable for a variety of uses, including gaming, streaming, and work. 1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a symmetric bezel design for an uninterrupted visual experience while gaming, watching videos, and multitasking. It also features Quad Stereo Sound for a more lively audio experience. The 7,040 mAH battery provides long-lasting power and fast adaptive charging. The device has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable to 1 TB) for a seamless apps and gaming experience with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor (4X2.0 GHz+4X1.8 GHz) . The device also features an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera, and it offers WiFi and LTE connectivity. The device also features Dedicated Graphics and a Snapdragon 600 series processor. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 0.7 x 24.8 x 15.7 cm Colour: Grey Special Features: Powerful Snapdragon 662 Processor, Long Lasting 7,040mAH Battery

Pros Cons Economical and Powerful Good Battery Life Charging Not so Gaming Friendly

2. Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip The 2021 Apple iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance. The device boasts a stunning 27.96 cm (11-inch) Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide P3 colour. The TrueDepth camera system includes an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 12MP Wide camera, a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR experiences. Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE and enjoy all-day battery life, so you can go further without having to worry about running out of power. Specifications: Brand: Apple Product Dimensions: ‎29.7 x 8.2 x 22.6 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Liquid Retina Display, Powerful M1 Chipset

Pros Cons Powerful M1 Chipset, Great Camera Quality Price range High-Performance Device

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a high-performing tablet with a 60Hz refresh rate, providing a cinematic viewing experience in a 16:10 screen ratio. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable to 1 TB) and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device runs on Android 11.0 and supports Wi-Fi calling. The 10,090 mAH battery provides up to 13 hours of video playback and is equipped with 45 W super-fast charging. The device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5.0MP front camera. The device also has 2D face recognition and a built-in Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light and Hall sensor. The device does not have a fingerprint sensor or headphone jack. The device is equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.6 cm Colour: Mystic Silver Special Feature: Samsung Pen, Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

Pros Cons Samsung Pen S Note No Fingerprint Reader

4. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip The 2022 Apple iPad Air with M1 chip features a stunning Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide colour, and an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip with a Neural Engine, making it incredibly fast and efficient. The device features a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, allowing you to take stunning photos and videos. It has up to 256GB of storage, available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space grey. It also has stereo landscape speakers and Touch ID for secure authentication. With all-day battery life, you can stay connected and productive all day long. Specifications: Brand: Apple Product Dimensions: ‎6.1 x 178.5 x 247.6 mm Colour: Blue Special Feature: Powerful M1 Chip, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera

Pros Cons Great Performance with M1 Chip Build Quality Great Camera

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a versatile tablet that supports calling, making it a great device for staying connected while on the go. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 1 TB. The device runs on the Android 11.0 operating system and is powered by a UniSOC T618 processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz) that delivers a smooth and seamless performance. The tablet has a long-lasting 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and features an 8MP rear camera and a 5.0MP front camera for capturing memories. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎0.7 x 24.7 x 16.2 cm Colour: Grey Special Feature: Samsung Knox, Auto Sync

Pros Cons Budget Tablet Slow Charging Good Performance

6. Xiaomi Pad 5 The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a high-performance tablet with a WQHD+ (2560x1600) Dolby Vision display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a max display brightness of 650 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 and supports DCI-P3 with over 1 billion colours. The battery has a capacity of 8720mAh and a charger wattage of 22.5W. The front camera is 8MP, and the rear camera is 13MP with 4K recording. It has an ultra-slim design, and it is compatible with external HDDs. It features Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi Product Dimensions: ‎25.5 x 16.6 x 0.7 cm Colour: Grey Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 2.5K Resolution Full HD

Pros Cons Good Android Tablet UI needs Improvement Good Refresh Rate

7. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus The Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus is a tablet with a 10.3-inch Full HD Plus display powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a micro SD card. The device has an 8MP AF rear camera and 5MP front camera but no flash. It does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but has GPS and a headphone jack. The speakers have a wattage of 2W. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: ‎24.4 x 15.3 x 0.8 cm Colour: Platinum Grey Special Feature: Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, Kids Mode 4.0, Fast Charging

Pros Cons Good Display Not for Gaming Good Sound Quality

8. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet is a versatile device with a 2K FHD IPS display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64 GB. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 and has a 7700 mAH battery with a 10W charger, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. It does not have a fingerprint sensor or GPS, but it is stylus compatible and has a headphone jack. It comes with a 4W speaker and a single nano SIM. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 24.2 x 0.6 x 16.6 cm Colour: Iron Grey Special Feature: Smart Mode, 10.1’’FHD IPS Display, Dual JBL Hi-FI Speakers

Pros Cons Great Sound Quality Slow Charging Screen Quality

9. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is equipped with a 2K FHD IPS display and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM that is expandable up to 256GB, Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor and Android 11 OS. Boasts a 7700mAh battery with 15 hours of playback time and a 20W charger. Features 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP front camera, GPS, Stylus support, headphone jack, and quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos. Other features include a dual microphone array, smart voice DSP, face unlock technology, dual-tone metal body, and 7.5 mm thin. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm Colour: Slate Grey Special Feature: Google Kids Space, Mediatek Processor, Android 11

Pros Cons Good Battery Life Slow Charging Good video clarity

10. Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet The Realme Pad is a sleek and powerful tablet featuring a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. The device runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 7100mAh Lithium Ion battery. It also features dual sim, GSM support and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor for smooth performance. The tablet is equipped with 8MP primary and front cameras for high-quality photos and videos. The Realme Pad is great for productivity, entertainment, and communication. Specifications: Brand: Realme Product Dimensions: 24.6 x 15.5 x 0.7 cm Colour: Grey Special Feature: Efficient Helio G80 Processor, Android 11, Dolby Atmos Audio

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality Ghost Touch Problem Low Price Charging

Price of tablets at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Rs.17,500 Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip Rs. 1,43,900 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rs. 41,999 Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip Rs. 53,900 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Rs. 15,999 Xiaomi Pad 5 Rs. 26,999 Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Rs.15,999 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Rs.22,500 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet Rs.24,999 realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet Rs.16,840

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Powerful Snapdragon 662 Processor Seamless Apps and Gaming Experience Long Lasting 7,040mAH Battery Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip Powerful M1 Chipset Liquid Retina Display Applecare+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Pen Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor 10090 mAH Battery Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip Powerful OS 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera Powerful M1 Chip Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung Knox System AutoSwitch Feature Dolby Atmos Audio Xiaomi Pad 5 Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 2.5K Resolution Full HD Dolby Atmos Audio Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Kids Mode 4.0 8 MP autofocus rear camera long-lasting 5000 mAh battery Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Smart Mode Google Assistant Android Pie OS Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet Google Kids Space Mediatek Processor Android 11 realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet Efficient Helio G80 Processor ‎Phone Call Functionality Dolby Atmos Audio

Best overall product The 2022 Apple iPad Air with M1 chip features a stunning Liquid Retina display, powerful M1 chip, 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide camera, up to 256GB storage, stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID and all-day battery life making it a versatile and efficient device for all your needs. Best value for money The Xiaomi Pad 5 provides exceptional value for money as it combines high-performance hardware with a premium display. The WQHD+ Dolby Vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 650 nits offers an immersive visual experience, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and creative work. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor, which ensures speedy performance and smooth multitasking. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage further enhance the device's capabilities. How to find the best tablet for yourself? When searching for your best tablet, consider your specific needs and budget. Start by identifying what you will primarily be using the tablet for, such as work, entertainment, or gaming. Take into account the operating system, screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. Look for a powerful processor and enough RAM to handle multitasking and running multiple apps. Check the battery life and charging capabilities.