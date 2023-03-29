Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone to buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 both have a similar design, featuring a 7.6-inch folding screen and a smaller external display. However, the Z Fold 4 is slightly slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, making it easier to hold and carry. Additionally, the Z Fold 4's hinge mechanism has been improved for added durability. The hinge now features a sweeper technology that uses tiny brushes to keep dust and debris from entering the device, which is a major improvement over the Z Fold 3's hinge.

Samsung claims to have perfected the technology and innovation with these smartphones, but what is the difference between the two smartphones? Should you buy a foldable phone? If yes, which one would be ideal for you? In an attempt to answer these questions, we will be taking a comparative look at the Samsung Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Z Fold 3. We will try to determine whether you should side with the latest innovation in the market, or if the last generation was good enough.

Foldable phones are the latest innovation in smartphones, and multiple brands are jumping on the bandwagon. Samsung was one of the first manufacturers to come out with a foldable phone. The technology and the design have improved over the years, and a lot of people are adopting the technology. Samsung's foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, are two of the most innovative devices in the market. With their unique folding design, these devices offer a new level of versatility and convenience.

Display

The folding screen is the centrepiece of these devices, and both the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 have impressive screens. The folding screen size and resolution are the same on both devices, but the Z Fold 4 has a slightly higher pixel density, which means images and text appear sharper. The Z Fold 4 also has better colour accuracy and viewing angles than the Z Fold 3. Additionally, the external displays on both devices are similar in size, but the Z Fold 4's screen is of better quality than the Z Fold 3.

Performance

Performance is where the major difference between the two smartphones becomes evident. The Z Fold 4 has a more powerful processor and better battery life than the Z Fold 3, which means it can handle multitasking and run multiple apps simultaneously more efficiently.

The Z Fold 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, whereas the Z Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. On paper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a better processor, but it also has major thermal and heating issues that affect the battery performance of the device. Both processors perform well in day to day tasks and operations.

Cameras

The Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 have a similar camera system, but the Z Fold 4 has some new camera features and modes that are not available on the Z Fold 3. The main difference is the primary sensor. The primary lens of the Z Fold 4 is a 50MP shooter, as opposed to the 12MP shooter on the Z Fold 3. This improves the details in the images and the picture quality is much sharper.

The telephoto camera on the Z Fold 4 comes with 3x optical zoom, which is more promising than the 2x optical zoom on the Z Fold 3. However, it is important to note that the telephoto lens on the Z Fold 3 was a 12MP shooter whereas, it is a 10MP shooter on the Z Fold 4.

Conclusion

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a slight improvement over the Z Fold 3, with better performance, display, and camera features. However, both devices are great choices for those looking for a premium, foldable smartphone. The differences can not be noticed in day-to-day performance. However, the design of the Z Fold 4 looks better and is more durable for the long run.