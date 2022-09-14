Sign out
Samsung mobile phones under 12,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:39 IST

Summary:

In India, Samsung offers a wide variety of great-quality phones. The business also sells inexpensive mobile phones for under 12,000 that feature HD screens, high-performance processors, best-in-class cameras, and a variety of pre-loaded applications.

Samsung phones under 12,000 come with the promise of cutting-edge technology.

Samsung phones were first available in 1938. Using cutting-edge technology, Samsung has effectively established its position in the electronics industry. Keeping up with the increasingly evolved modern world is crucial. And these Samsung phones do the job rightly. These are budget-friendly and feature-rich. It implies you won't have to break the bank to get your preferred mobile phone. Therefore, if you're looking for the top Samsung Mobile Phones Under RS 12,000, look no further—we've got you covered! So why are we still waiting? Let's look at the top 7 Samsung phones under 12,000 available now.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13

This gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It sports an 8 MP front camera and a 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP back camera. It also includes a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. With an Exynos 850 engine, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, this phone effectively performs tasks, loads apps quickly, and enables fluid multitasking.

Specifications

CPU: Octa Core Processor

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Rear Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 12.0

ProsCons
Fast ChargingNo Ultra-wide camera sensor
Camera quality 
Performance 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

This phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and comes with a 6000 mAh battery, 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP back camera, and a 20 MP front camera. The Exynos 9611 CPU in the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gives you more processing power while moving between programmes or playing computationally demanding games on your phone. Because it runs an OS with several customisation options, the Galaxy M21 2021 provides a wide variety of connectivity choices in terms of accessibility capabilities.

Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+5MP

Front Camera: 20MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 11.0

ProsCons
Battery lifeSlow charging
Camera quality 
Lightweight 
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

The touchscreen display of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core smartphone is 6.5 inches big. The device is driven by an octa-core Samsung Galaxy A03 Core CPU. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and an external microSD card may be used to expand the internal storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Additionally, it features a solitary 5-megapixel front camera for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone contains a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

Specifications

CPU: Cortex A55 Octa-core

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Rear Camera: 8MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 11.0

ProsCons
Voice over VoLTENo fast charging
StorageNo fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack 
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
7,499 10,499
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s phone has a 6.20-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. The phone has an octa-core 1.5GHz CPU that runs Android 9 Pie and features a 4000mAh battery.

On the rear of the Samsung Galaxy A10s, there are two cameras. A 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy A10s comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM and has 32GB of internal storage. It utilises Android 9 Pie and has One UI. The phone contains a fingerprint reader, an accelerometer, and facial recognition technology for unlocking.

Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Screen Size: 6.2 Inches

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

OS: Android 9.0

ProsCons
Big screen with HD+ resolutionBattery backup
Good front cameraNo fast charging
Infrared supportOld OS
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
12% off
11,490 12,990
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M02

The Samsung Galaxy M02 has a touchscreen with a 6.5-inch. A MediaTek MT6739 quad-core CPU powers the phone and comes in a variant of 2GB and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M02.

The phone sports two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone is built on Android 10 and runs One UI. The phone features several sensors, including an accelerometer.

Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6739WW Quad-core processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 10.0

ProsCons
Big screen with HD+ resolutionmicro-USB port for charging
32GB StorageNo fingerprint sensor
Dual rear camera 
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Gray,2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 is a dual SIM 4G smartphone with a beautiful matte finish and perfect design. A large 6.5-inch capacitive HD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also runs the Android 11 operating system and has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity support, a powerful 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be increased up to 1TB.

Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 11.0

ProsCons
HD DisplayNo face unlock
Long-lasting batteryPlastic body
Quad rear camera 
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,999 15,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 has a stunning appearance and a high-end design that gives it a special touch. Its fantastic features include a sizable 6.5-inch touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a potent 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage space that can be quickly expanded to 1TB with a micro SD card, face unlock capabilities, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Specifications

CPU: Exynos 850

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 10.0

ProsCons
90Hz Display refresh rateSlow charging
Good photo quality 
Good battery life 
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh with 8nm Processor | True 48 MP Quad Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Samsung mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M13 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition 11,499
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 7,499
Samsung Galaxy A10s 11,490
Samsung Galaxy M02 8,999
Samsung Galaxy A12 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M12 11,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M1350 MP plus 8 MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 EditionLightweight64 GB StorageExcellent charging speed
Samsung Galaxy A03 CoreLong-lasting batteryAndroid 11Good processor
Samsung Galaxy A10s16M colour support displayPremium glossy-finish designFace unlock
Samsung Galaxy M02269 PPI Display1TB expandable internal storageLong battery life
Samsung Galaxy A12Quad Camera1.8 GHz + 2.3GHz octa core ProcessorHD+ Display
Samsung Galaxy M1290Hz Refresh Rate8nm Processor6000 mAh good battery

Best value for money

The best value for money Samsung mobile phone under 12000 is the Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphone that is currently available for 11,490 in India. . This new smartphone is built for immersive screen sizes and produces stunning photos and videos. It has a 6.2inch HD+ Infinity-V display and dual camera setup with a 13MP and 2MP Depth camera. Surprisingly, it comes with so many features given its inexpensive price point, and the fact that it has a fair number of features makes it an excellent option for anybody wanting to get a new Samsung smartphone.

Best overall

One of the best overall Samsung mobile phones under 12,000 is the Galaxy M02. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and runs a Samsung One UI version based on Android 10. It has dual 13 MP and 2 MP rear cameras and a 5 MP front camera and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 CPU with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage. The phone has a sizable built-in 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a micro-USB 2.0 port. Therefore, it is undoubtedly the perfect decision to select because many people have given it a great review and claimed it's a fantastic value for money on Amazon India. Even if it doesn't have a high price tag, it nevertheless comes with respectable features for only 8999.

How to find the perfect Samsung phone

There are a variety of models to select from, each with unique benefits and drawbacks when it comes to finding the top Samsung mobile phones under 12,000 available. Decide what features you want and how much you are ready to spend before you do anything else. Then, you'll get a chance to evaluate the various models.

Make a list of all the features you desire and need in a phone, then rate them according to their importance to you. You'll need to research all of your options when it comes time. Start on Amazon if you want. They have pretty about every type or brand conceivable with filters on Amazon.

Once you've found a product that appears to be a good fit for your requirements, compare pricing across models and keep an eye out for sales. Select the one that most closely matches your needs. If the phone doesn't contain the features you desire, but the price is crucial to you, keep looking. If price is not a concern and features that are essential to you, then acquire Samsung Mobile Phones Under 12000 immediately!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Samsung mobile phones under 12000

Which display type does the Samsung smartphone have?

The Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) display is in Samsung mobile phones, notably the Galaxy series. In Samsung mobile phones, it is a sort of OLED display that enables the screen to go entirely black while displaying a test picture at its highest brightness setting.

Are Samsung smartphones water-resistant?

With a water-resistance rating of IP68, Samsung Galaxy phones start with the S7 model and can later be submerged in almost 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

 

What various Samsung mobile phone models are there?

Samsung makes various cell phones, but some of the most popular ones include the Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy A Series. and Galaxy S22.

 

