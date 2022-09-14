Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 12,000: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: In India, Samsung offers a wide variety of great-quality phones. The business also sells inexpensive mobile phones for under ₹ 12,000 that feature HD screens, high-performance processors, best-in-class cameras, and a variety of pre-loaded applications.

Samsung phones under ₹ 12,000 come with the promise of cutting-edge technology.

Samsung phones were first available in 1938. Using cutting-edge technology, Samsung has effectively established its position in the electronics industry. Keeping up with the increasingly evolved modern world is crucial. And these Samsung phones do the job rightly. These are budget-friendly and feature-rich. It implies you won't have to break the bank to get your preferred mobile phone. Therefore, if you're looking for the top Samsung Mobile Phones Under RS 12,000, look no further—we've got you covered! So why are we still waiting? Let's look at the top 7 Samsung phones under ₹12,000 available now. 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 This gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It sports an 8 MP front camera and a 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP back camera. It also includes a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. With an Exynos 850 engine, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, this phone effectively performs tasks, loads apps quickly, and enables fluid multitasking. Specifications CPU: Octa Core Processor RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Rear Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP Battery: 6000 mAh OS: Android 12.0

Pros Cons Fast Charging No Ultra-wide camera sensor Camera quality Performance

2. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition This phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and comes with a 6000 mAh battery, 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP back camera, and a 20 MP front camera. The Exynos 9611 CPU in the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gives you more processing power while moving between programmes or playing computationally demanding games on your phone. Because it runs an OS with several customisation options, the Galaxy M21 2021 provides a wide variety of connectivity choices in terms of accessibility capabilities. Specifications CPU: Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+5MP Front Camera: 20MP Battery: 6000 mAh OS: Android 11.0

Pros Cons Battery life Slow charging Camera quality Lightweight

3. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The touchscreen display of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core smartphone is 6.5 inches big. The device is driven by an octa-core Samsung Galaxy A03 Core CPU. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and an external microSD card may be used to expand the internal storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. Additionally, it features a solitary 5-megapixel front camera for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone contains a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer. Specifications CPU: Cortex A55 Octa-core RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Rear Camera: 8MP Front Camera: 5MP Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 11.0

Pros Cons Voice over VoLTE No fast charging Storage No fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack

4. Samsung Galaxy A10s The Samsung Galaxy A10s phone has a 6.20-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. The phone has an octa-core 1.5GHz CPU that runs Android 9 Pie and features a 4000mAh battery. On the rear of the Samsung Galaxy A10s, there are two cameras. A 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy A10s comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM and has 32GB of internal storage. It utilises Android 9 Pie and has One UI. The phone contains a fingerprint reader, an accelerometer, and facial recognition technology for unlocking. Specifications CPU: MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor RAM: 3GB Storage: 32GB Screen Size: 6.2 Inches Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP Battery: 4000 mAh OS: Android 9.0

Pros Cons Big screen with HD+ resolution Battery backup Good front camera No fast charging Infrared support Old OS

5. Samsung Galaxy M02 The Samsung Galaxy M02 has a touchscreen with a 6.5-inch. A MediaTek MT6739 quad-core CPU powers the phone and comes in a variant of 2GB and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M02. The phone sports two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone is built on Android 10 and runs One UI. The phone features several sensors, including an accelerometer. Specifications CPU: MediaTek MT6739WW Quad-core processor RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP Front Camera: 5MP Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 10.0

Pros Cons Big screen with HD+ resolution micro-USB port for charging 32GB Storage No fingerprint sensor Dual rear camera

6. Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A12 is a dual SIM 4G smartphone with a beautiful matte finish and perfect design. A large 6.5-inch capacitive HD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also runs the Android 11 operating system and has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity support, a powerful 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be increased up to 1TB. Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 11.0

Pros Cons HD Display No face unlock Long-lasting battery Plastic body Quad rear camera

7. Samsung Galaxy M12 Samsung Galaxy M12 has a stunning appearance and a high-end design that gives it a special touch. Its fantastic features include a sizable 6.5-inch touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a potent 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage space that can be quickly expanded to 1TB with a micro SD card, face unlock capabilities, and USB Type-C connectivity. Specifications CPU: Exynos 850 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP Battery: 6000 mAh OS: Android 10.0

Pros Cons 90Hz Display refresh rate Slow charging Good photo quality Good battery life

Price of Samsung mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 11,999 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 11,499 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core ₹ 7,499 Samsung Galaxy A10s ₹ 11,490 Samsung Galaxy M02 ₹ 8,999 Samsung Galaxy A12 ₹ 11,999 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 11,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 50 MP plus 8 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Lightweight 64 GB Storage Excellent charging speed Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Long-lasting battery Android 11 Good processor Samsung Galaxy A10s 16M colour support display Premium glossy-finish design Face unlock Samsung Galaxy M02 269 PPI Display 1TB expandable internal storage Long battery life Samsung Galaxy A12 Quad Camera 1.8 GHz + 2.3GHz octa core Processor HD+ Display Samsung Galaxy M12 90Hz Refresh Rate 8nm Processor 6000 mAh good battery

Best value for money The best value for money Samsung mobile phone under 12000 is the Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphone that is currently available for ₹11,490 in India. . This new smartphone is built for immersive screen sizes and produces stunning photos and videos. It has a 6.2inch HD+ Infinity-V display and dual camera setup with a 13MP and 2MP Depth camera. Surprisingly, it comes with so many features given its inexpensive price point, and the fact that it has a fair number of features makes it an excellent option for anybody wanting to get a new Samsung smartphone. Best overall One of the best overall Samsung mobile phones under 12,000 is the Galaxy M02. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and runs a Samsung One UI version based on Android 10. It has dual 13 MP and 2 MP rear cameras and a 5 MP front camera and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 CPU with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage. The phone has a sizable built-in 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a micro-USB 2.0 port. Therefore, it is undoubtedly the perfect decision to select because many people have given it a great review and claimed it's a fantastic value for money on Amazon India. Even if it doesn't have a high price tag, it nevertheless comes with respectable features for only ₹8999. How to find the perfect Samsung phone There are a variety of models to select from, each with unique benefits and drawbacks when it comes to finding the top Samsung mobile phones under 12,000 available. Decide what features you want and how much you are ready to spend before you do anything else. Then, you'll get a chance to evaluate the various models. Make a list of all the features you desire and need in a phone, then rate them according to their importance to you. You'll need to research all of your options when it comes time. Start on Amazon if you want. They have pretty about every type or brand conceivable with filters on Amazon. Once you've found a product that appears to be a good fit for your requirements, compare pricing across models and keep an eye out for sales. Select the one that most closely matches your needs. If the phone doesn't contain the features you desire, but the price is crucial to you, keep looking. If price is not a concern and features that are essential to you, then acquire Samsung Mobile Phones Under 12000 immediately!

