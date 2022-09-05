Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 6,000 are affordable and user-friendly By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung has several high-end and mid-range phones in India. But there are also some Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 6,000 that are available for users. These low-cost phones have various pre-loaded applications and use technology such as Bluetooth, GPRS, wireless, low-res cameras, large batteries, and much more.

Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 6,000 are smooth in operation and easy to operate.

Are you looking for a Samsung mobile phone that is easy on your pocket? This blog post will review the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹6,000 in India. We'll cover a range of features to help you decide which phone is right for you. So, we've got you covered whether you're looking for a powerful processor, a great camera, or long battery life. Let's get started! There are currently five phone models in this range. Each one has its pros and cons; let’s take a look at them below: 1. Samsung Guru 1200 The simplistic and ergonomic design of the Samsung Guru 1200 provides a pleasant grip, making it suitable for extended voice calls and messaging. It has a contemporary edge, all thanks to the traditional back's sleek curves. Carry it around and easily tuck it into your pocket or handbag. The Samsung Guru 1200 has a rubber keypad with a structured keypad layout. It is also resistant to dust. The 4-way navigation key is easy to operate and has a smooth surface. You may quickly access your text messages, call logs, and phone contacts by pressing only one button. The 153 MB RAM on your phone allows for slick, effective operation. There are numerous ringtone settings available for you to choose from. The Samsung Guru 1200's small flashlight is useful when you're in the dark. Launched in September 2012, the Samsung Guru 1200 phone has a 1.52-inch TFT screen with a 128x128 pixel resolution. It has a single-core processor. Power for the Samsung Guru 1200 comes from a replaceable 800 mAh battery. A regular-SIM card can be used in the single SIM (GSM) Samsung Guru 1200. It weighs 65.10 grams and has dimensions of 108.00 x 13.50 x 45.50 mm. Specifications: Model Number: GT-E1200 Colour: Black Device interface - primary: Buttons Cellular Technology: GSM(900/1800 MHz) OS: Samsung Proprietary RAM: 153 MB Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery Display technology: LCD Special features: 1.52-inch TFT Screen | Music player |Alphanumeric Keypad | | 2G Single SIM Network Support | 1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons Handy and durable No camera Affordable

2. Samsung Guru Music 2 As suggested by its name, the Samsung Guru Music 2 was created with music enthusiasts in mind. The speakers and dedicated start and stop buttons, which are located on the top of the keypad, make this clear. In addition, the FM radio is capable of recording. Also, it keeps both SIMs active. The Samsung Guru Music 2 has a 2-inch TFT screen with a 128 × 160 pixel resolution, offering a vivid display for convenient working. This feature phone is pleasant and stylish to carry because of its slim and 74.98 grams weight. The phone has a single-core, 208 MHz processor and microSD card, which can be increased to 16GB. The 800 mAh battery in the Samsung Guru Music 2 supports up to 11 hours of talk time. The phone has a 3.5 mm stereo interface, USB 2.0, and 2G dual SIM capability. Specifications: Model Number: SM-B310E Colour: Black Device interface - primary: Buttons Cellular Technology: GSM(900/1800 MHz) OS: Samsung Proprietary RAM: ‎512 KB Camera: Rear Batteries: 1 A battery Display technology: LCD Special features: Dual Sim, Radio, FM Radio, Music Player

Pros Cons Handy and durable The keys on the number pad are tightly placed MicroSD card support Very affordable

2. Samsung Metro B313 The Samsung Metro B313 is a conventional dual-SIM phone. You can go for it because of its long-lasting battery, reasonable pricing, and expandable storage. The Samsung Metro B313 Phone is best suited for persons who don't demand many features from their phone but rather practical functionality and don't feel at ease using the most popular smartphones. The 2.0-inch TFT LCD on the Samsung Metro B313 has a pixel density of 140.90 PPI and a resolution of 220 x 176 pixels. The phone weighs 74 grams and measures 112.7 x 13.1 x 46.4 mm. It comes in the colours black and white. With a 0.3 megapixel camera, the Samsung Metro B313 can capture images with a 640 × 480 pixels resolution. Digital zoom and LED Flash are features of cameras. Only a small number of contacts and SMS may be stored in the internal memory, which is only 16 MB. However, with an external storage card, it may be increased to 16GB. Specifications: Model Number: SM-B313E Colour: Gold Device interface - primary: Buttons Cellular Technology: GSM, (1900/1800/850/900 MHz), HSPA+, Wi-Fi, GPRS, EDGE OS: Samsung Proprietary RAM: 16MB Camera: Rear Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Display technology: LCD Special features: Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, GPRS, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player

Pros Cons Strong build Average camera performance Bluetooth support The display has low brightness Social media apps Squishy keypad microSD card slot Long battery life Wi-Fi support GPRS support

4. Samsung Guru 1215 The Samsung E1215 has a 1.5-inch screen with a 128 x 128-pixel screen resolution. The display is adequate for everyday use. It has a micro USB charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack to listen to FM. The device is available in black and white. A replaceable 800 mAh battery powers the E1215. The gadget has a single SIM slot that supports 2G connectivity for networking. The device is also compatible with a mini SIM card. Specifications: Model Number: SM-B313E Colour: Indigo Blue Device interface - primary: Buttons Cellular Technology: ‎GSM OS: Samsung Proprietary RAM: 4MB Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery Display technology: LCD Special features: Music Player

Pros Cons Strong build No Wi-Fi Long battery life No camera No torch

5. Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 As suggested by its name, the Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 was created with music enthusiasts in mind. This is made clear from the huge speakers and the dedicated start/stop button that are located on top of the keypad. In addition, the FM radio can be used for recording. Also, it keeps both SIMs active even when you are making a call using one of them. The Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 has a 2-inch TFT display with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution. It is powered by a single core processor running at 208 MHz. It is slim and only weighs 74 grams. It does not support web usage and also lacks a camera. Specifications: Model Number: ‎SM-B315EZKDINS Colour: Black Device interface - primary: Buttons Cellular Technology: GSM(900/1800 MHz) OS: Samsung Proprietary RAM: 4 MB Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery Display technology: LCD Special features: 2-inch TFT Screen | Music player |Alphanumeric Keypad | | 2G Single SIM Network Support | 1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons Dedicated start/stop music button No camera FM radio with recording option

Price of Samsung mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Guru 1200 ₹ 1,799 Samsung Guru Music 2 ₹ 2,499 Samsung Metro 313 ₹ 2,999 Samsung Guru 1215 ₹ 1,799 Samsung Guru 1215 ₹ 1,799

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Guru 1200 800 mAH battery 1.52-inch TFT screen 153 MB Computer memory size Samsung Guru Music 2 800 mAH lithium-ion battery 2-inch (5.1 centimetres) QQVGA display 512 Kb Computer memory size Samsung Metro B313 1000 mAH lithium-ion battery 5.08 centimeters (2-inch) TFT display 16 MB Computer memory size Samsung Guru 1215 800 mAH battery 1.50-inch TFT screen 4 MB Computer memory size Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 800 mAH battery 2-inch TFT screen 4 MB Computer memory size

Best value for money Samsung has a long history of producing great value-for-money mobile phones, and the trend continues with its budget offerings as well. In our list, the phone that offers the best value for money is the Samsung Guru Music 2. It offers a decent set of features for the price, including a dual SIM, radio, FM radio, music player, and 1 A battery. In addition, it has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanded storage. Best overall The Samsung Metro 313 is one of the best Samsung Mobile phones under ₹6,000 in India. It includes Wi-Fi, GPRS, Bluetooth, one rear camera, and long battery life. Moreover, it is different because it comes with pre-installed social media apps. Therefore, it is a must-have phone. Lots of customers have given it a favourable review and stated that it is good value for the money. Also, it is light in weight and easy to use. How to find the perfect samsung phone Choosing a new Samsung mobile phone under ₹6000 means you're spoiled for choice, as many models have different pros and cons. When trying to find the perfect phone, start by considering what features you want and how much you are willing to spend. Then you'll be in a position to do some serious comparison shopping. Start by listing all the features you want and need from the phone you would like to buy. Do not prioritise one feature over another until you have reviewed the entire list. Next, research the various options out there. You can start on Amazon; they have almost every brand and model you can imagine. Using the filters on Amazon, you can easily find what you are looking for. After you find a product that looks the right fit for your needs, compare prices from different models and look for discounts. Choose the one that suits your needs best.