A smartwatch looks like a fashion accessory and one that also performs many useful functions. From monitoring your heart rate, oxygen levels, BP, sleep to telling you the number of calories burnt, distance covered and speed of the run, it can be the best companion in your fitness journey that you could've asked for. Besides this, it can also notify you of calls, messages and other social media-related updates. Thanks to its stunning design and sleek body, you will also love wearing it on your wrist. It elevates the overall look and looks absolutely stylish.

There are many options available online that promise great features and performance. However, navigating through them can be challenging. So, to make selection easy for you, we have curated some of our picks in the list below. They all come with great specifications and all of them are available under the price tag of ₹5,000. Scroll through the list to take a look at options.

Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

This smartwatch from Fire-Boltt is available in a slew of colours. It has a 1.7 inches display screen made of metal and comes packed with interesting features. With the help of built-in speakers and microphone, one can make calls and receive them directly from the watch. Besides, it can monitor your oxygen levels, heart rate, measure your calorie intake and so on. It boasts of a sleek design and thus makes for a fashionable accessory.