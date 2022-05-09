Summary:
A smartwatch looks like a fashion accessory and one that also performs many useful functions. From monitoring your heart rate, oxygen levels, BP, sleep to telling you the number of calories burnt, distance covered and speed of the run, it can be the best companion in your fitness journey that you could've asked for. Besides this, it can also notify you of calls, messages and other social media-related updates. Thanks to its stunning design and sleek body, you will also love wearing it on your wrist. It elevates the overall look and looks absolutely stylish.
There are many options available online that promise great features and performance. However, navigating through them can be challenging. So, to make selection easy for you, we have curated some of our picks in the list below. They all come with great specifications and all of them are available under the price tag of ₹5,000. Scroll through the list to take a look at options.
Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Fire-Boltt is available in a slew of colours. It has a 1.7 inches display screen made of metal and comes packed with interesting features. With the help of built-in speakers and microphone, one can make calls and receive them directly from the watch. Besides, it can monitor your oxygen levels, heart rate, measure your calorie intake and so on. It boasts of a sleek design and thus makes for a fashionable accessory.
Crossbeats Orbit Sport Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
This smartwatch comes with an AI voice assistant and bluetooth calling feature. From tracking one’s oxygen levels, BP, heart rate, sleep, weather updates to getting all the notifications on the move, this smartwatch is just what you need to stay ahead of the curve. An absolutely stylish fashion accessory, it has a 1.3 inches HD display which is IP68 rated and is thus water- resistant.
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch
This smartwatch has a 1.55 inches HD display screen and a battery life of 10 days. It is 5 ATM waterproof and available in classy colours. With this smartwatch, you can monitor your sleep, distance covered, heart rated, oxygen levels, stress and much more. It comes equipped with 14 sport modes and is iOS compatible too.
boAt Xtend Smartwatch
This boAt smartwatch has a 1.69 inches HD display screen. It comes with 14 sport modes and allows one to monitor stress, heart beat, oxygen levels and more. With the Alexa built-in voice assistant, you can set reminders, alarms and even get weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command. Besides, its 5ATM makes it resistant to dust, splash and sweat.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.