Stay comfortable with 10 energy-efficient air coolers: Buying guide

Published on Apr 06, 2023





Summary: If you're seeking the best air cooler and want to discover the pros and cons of available options, then this article is for you. Listed are top 10 air coolers.

With summer knocking at our door, an air cooler is a must.

It’s already the dreaded Indian summer, and every year it seems like the oppressive heat will only get worse. You receive maximum cooling from air coolers to endure those hot days. Air coolers use less energy than other cooling options, making them more affordable and environmentally friendly. They also help keep dust and other contaminants out of our homes and offices. You can now read about the top Air Coolers in this article and choose the one you like the most. Product List 1. Bajaj PX 97 TORQUE (HC) 36L Personal Air Cooler The Bajaj PX 97 Torque is the best Air Cooler in India improves overall cooling and gives more air delivery to chill every room in your home. With its unique hexagonal form, the cooling medium achieves maximum cooling with the least amount of water. The 36-litre big water tank and continuous water delivery system ensure longer cooling. With a powerful air throw of 70 feet, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque Air cooler can provide air to every part of the room and cover a huge area. One of the first industries that work diligently on inventions that make life easier is Bajaj Electricals. Specifications 36 litres capacity

‎100 Watts wattage

Knob control

3 Speed fan control – Control airflow Pros Cons Noise-free Water is tough to drain Easy to move

2. Symphony Siesta 70 Ltrs Air Cooler Siesta 70 is a brand-new, highly effective desert cooler with a big, 70-litre tank capacity for extended, uninterrupted cooling and a front grill specially built for optimal air delivery. It is appropriate for a 370 square foot modest room. It boasts a robust 16-inch fan that makes sure cool air reaches every area of the room. Four castor wheels are included, and it is portable. Specifications 70 litres capacity

‎160 Watts wattage

Remote control

‎370 CMPH air flow capacity Pros Cons Portability Noisy Remote control High energy consumption

3. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler The Ozone 75 air cooler is appropriate for rooms up to 490 square feet in size and has a robust air supply of 4200 m3/hr. It contributes to the room's long-term cooling and refreshing. The air cooler has a 75L tank capacity, allowing you to enjoy chilly air for an extended period, and the auto-fill feature enables continuous water supply. You may control the direction of the air according to your needs with a four-way air deflection system, which not only keeps the room cool but also makes you feel relaxed. Specifications 75 litres capacity

Air delivery 4200 CMH

190-watt wattage

Suitable for up to 550 sq. ft. Pros Cons 1-year warranty Little bit noisy Water level indicator for easy monitoring

4. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler To combat the sweltering summer heat, use the Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler, which is effective yet powerful. Is built with a sizable 70-litre water tank to keep you cool and refreshed for a long time. I-Pure technology is installed, which uses several air pollution filters to remove allergies, dust particles, and other impurities to create a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. A greater cooling experience is made possible by this cutting-edge system's ability to distribute water evenly around all sides. In case of voltage changes or power surges, this technology will immediately shut off the cooler to protect you. Specifications 70 litres capacity

Knob control

‎200 Watts wattage

4 unit castor wheels Pros Cons Lightweight Pump works slowly Easy-to-use

5. Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Air Cooler The Optimus 100 air cooler is appropriate for rooms up to 650 square feet and has a powerful air supply of 5500 m3/hr, which helps to keep the space cool and pleasant for a long period. The air cooler has a 100L tank capacity, allowing you to enjoy chilly air for an extended time, and the auto-fill feature enables continuous water delivery. The auto drain function aids in the water's removal, providing you with cool air and convenience and hygiene. The space can be kept cold for a long time with the help of a large ice chamber. Specifications 100 litres capacity

‎200 Watts wattage

Button control

Suitable - upto 650 sq. ft. area Pros Cons Present three side mosquito net Bad smells occur due to bacteria Excellent humidity control

6. Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler Under perfect conditions, a room with a surface area of up to 16 square meters can use the Symphony Diet air cooler. Air pollutants, allergens, and bacteria that cause odours are all removed using sophisticated filters. This air cooler helps to evenly, effectively, and properly distribute the water and air thanks to its honeycomb cooling pads and durable dura pump. This summer, unwind without worrying about bills or power disruptions thanks to its low energy use of only 145 Watts and usage of inverters. There is enough water in the 55-litre water tank of this cooler, which has a water level monitor, to allow for continuous cooling. Specifications 55 litres capacity

Remote control

‎145 Watt wattage

It has i-Pure Technology Pros Cons 1-year warranty Only for small rooms Small in size, easy to carry by a single person

7. Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler The Bajaj DC 2050 DLX Air cooler guarantees greater air delivery to chill any room in your home and improves the cooling experience overall. The 70-litre big water tank and continuous water delivery system ensure longer cooling. It can carry air to every part of the room because of its strong 80-foot air throw, which travels a long way. For chilly air, quicker and better cooling, and based on Turbo Fan technology, you can have the most relaxing time with your cooler, the ice chamber may be filled with ice cubes. Specifications 70-litre capacity

Remote control

‎200 Watt wattage

3-speed control Pros Cons Bajaj uses antibacterial Hexacool technology. High power consumption 2-year Warranty

8. Bajaj PCF 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler The Bajaj portable air cooler is a strong, effective, and dependable air cooler made to keep you comfortable and cool throughout the sweltering summer months. You get a 24-litre capacity, which is perfect for rooms up to 150 square feet and suitable for all climates and coastal areas. It provides four-way rotating castor wheels for handy, simple mobility, and a strong air throw for the best air reach over a long distance. Specifications 24 litres capacity

‎80 Watt Wattage

Remote control

It has 4-way deflection louvers Pros Cons Affordable Cheap plastic quality Excellent mobility You might face a water leakage problem

9. Blue Star PA35LMA Tower Cooler The body of the Blue Star Tower Cooler features an Ultra Violet Protection Coat to shield it from direct sunlight. It features the needed slot to wind the electrical cable properly for hassle-free use, and a mosquito/dust filter, which filters bigger particles that enter the Air Cooler and lengthens the Air Cooler's lifespan. A 35-litre pump motor has a long lifespan thanks to a special technology that prevents the Fan motor and the Pump motor from overheating. It has an easily accessible locking back grill that makes cleaning the air cooler from the inside simple. Specifications 35 litres capacity

‎140 Watts Wattage

It has 4 Wheels Set

Remote control Pros Cons 1-year warranty No autofill mode It has honeycomb antibacterial pads

10. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler The Symphony air cooler is suitable for rooms with a maximum area of 30 square meters. With your doors and windows open for the best cooling, this air cooler for home use employs sophisticated filters to remove allergens, odour-causing bacteria, and air pollution. It includes a 55-litre water tank with a water level monitor that has enough water for all-day cooling. A 1-year guarantee is offered from the date of purchase on the Symphony Touch 55 cooler, and it solely applies to manufacturing flaws. Specifications 55 litres capacity

Knob control

It has 5-unit castor wheels

‎205 Watt wattage Pros Cons Efficient cooling effect Water leakage problem High-speed double blower

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj PX 97 TORQUE (HC) 36L Personal Air Cooler Noiseless Knob control 3 Speed fan control provided Symphony Siesta 70 Ltrs Air Cooler Remote control Good portability 370 CMPH air flow capacity Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 1-year warranty Water level indicator for monitoring 75 litres capacity Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler Lightweight, easy-to-install 70 litres capacity 4 unit castor wheels present Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Air Cooler Button control Three side mosquito net present 100 litres capacity Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler 145 Watt wattage Easy-to-carry i-Pure Technology Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler Provide 3-speed control 70-litre capacity 2 years warranty Bajaj PCF 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler Control by remote Budget-friendly 4-way deflection louvers present Blue Star PA35LMA Tower Cooler 1-year warranty Honeycomb antibacterial pads present 35 litres capacity Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler Excellent cooling effect 5 unit castor wheels present 55 litres capacity

Best overall product The Bajaj PX 97 TORQUE (HC) 36L Personal Air Cooler is the greatest air cooler online available with high-quality features. With a powerful air throw of 70 feet, this cooler can transport air to all corners of the room and allows you to have the most relaxing experience possible thanks to its Turbo Fan Technology. With the aid of a 3 Speed fan, the cooler's 36-litre big water tank ensures prolonged cooling while the continuous water supply system allows for airflow adjustment as needed. With a higher air supply and improved overall cooling, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque Air Cooler can cool every single space in your house. Best value for money Bajaj PCF 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler price is low, what you need if you’re looking for a cooler that fits your budget and has all the amazing features you want. It is perfect for rooms up to 150 square feet and suited for all climates and coastal areas, also this cooler provides you with a 24-litre capacity. It has a unique cooling medium with a hexagonal pattern that provides optimal cooling with a minimum amount of water use, as well as fan-based cooling for effective air circulation. Wide air spread is provided by its particularly designed 4-way deflection louvers with vertical auto-swing. How to find a perfect air cooler? Our air cooler guide has explained different companies' coolers with their features. Here we provide a guide note by which you can easily choose your Air Cooler. The capacity of the Air Cooler You must choose an air cooler with the appropriate tank capacity based on the size of the space because air coolers come in a variety of tank sizes. The Auto-Fill tank feature, which continuously supplies water, is useful for coolers with lesser capacities. Airflow capacity When purchasing an air cooler, airflow is one of the main factors to consider. The better the airflow of the air cooler, the higher the airflow value. In addition to Air flow, a feature called Auto-Swing allows the air to flow throughout the space rather than only in one direction. The key elements are the top two. In addition to this, air coolers often have other essential features including antimicrobial pads, mosquito nets, high-quality plastic, and remote or knob controls. A water level indicator is one feature of air coolers that makes them simpler to use.

