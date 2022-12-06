Sign out
Take a look at the seven best Inalsa garment steamers for wrinkle-free clothes

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 06, 2022 23:59 IST

Summary:

Choose from this list of the best Inalsa garment steamers that are designed with excellent features for crisp clothes.

Best garment steamers

A garment steamer is a useful home appliance that you can add to your home. It can save a lot of time and effort when it comes to removing wrinkles from clothes, curtains, tablecloths etcetera.

In this fast-paced world, investing in efficient home and kitchen appliances is necessary. However, with the wide range of options available it is difficult to make the right decision. When it comes to choosing a garment steamer for your home, there are unlimited options. Inalsa is one of the best brands that have an excellent collection of garment steamers designed for daily use.

Here we list the best Inalsa garment steamers that are available with the best features at affordable prices.

1. Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer

Get your fabrics wrinkle-free with this Inalsa Steamax Garment Steamer. It is equipped with the Fast Heat Up feature to remove wrinkles efficiently and quickly. This Inalsa Garment Steamer is built with Rapid Even Heat technology to deliver excellent results. This streamer delivers a powerful 20g/min of steam and heats up within seconds. It is designed to remove creases easily even on stubborn fabrics. It comes with a big nozzle and a detachable fabric brush to remove wrinkles from thicker garments and also helps with deeper steam penetration for better results.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1200
  • Capacity: 250 ml
  • Product dimensions: 12.5 x 14.5 x 26 cm

ProsCons
Fast heatingResult is not 100%
Automatic continuous steamSome may find it difficult to use. Requires practice. 
Detachable fabric brush 
Big nozzle 
Detachable water tank 
Lock and unlock button 
Suitable for any type of fabric 
INALSA Handheld Garment Steamer Steamax | 1200-Watt Fast Heat Up | Upto 22 g/min Powerful steam|260ml Capacity | Vertical & Horizontal Steaming| Auto shut off protection| Kills 99.9%* Bacteria
47% off
2,351.25 4,395
Buy now

2. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer

The Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer is one of the best Inalsa garment steamers you could get your hands on. It’s a powerful and efficient garment steamer that is suitable for hectic lifestyles. The 1600 watts steamer comes with Rapid Even Heat technology for better performance and the best results. The steamer heats up fast, saving a lot of time on busy days. the detachable fabric brush and big nozzle help to remove wrinkles even on thick fabrics. This garment steamer is designed with excellent steam penetration giving your clothing and fabrics a smoother finish.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1600
  • Capacity: 1.6 litres
  • Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

ProsCons
User-friendly configuration.The result is not 100%
Safe on all types of fabrics.Price on the high end
Large detachable water tank.Build quality needs to improve
Rapid Even Heat technology 
5 modes variable continuous steam 
Adjustable ironing board 
45-second heat-up time 
Adjustable pole height 
Dry boiling and over-heat protection 
INALSA Garment Steamer Professional Series Swiftix -1600W with 1.6L Detachable Water Tank & Multi-Angle Ironing Board|5 Mode Variable Steam Control with Digital Display, Support Mat,(White/Green)
41% off
5,864.98 9,995
Buy now

3. Inalsa Steam Master

Get wrinkle-free clothes within no time with this garment steamer from Inalsa. The 1600 watts steamer heats up in 45 seconds to help you style up in minutes. With four levels of steam, you get flawless results instantly. The steamer head comes with an XL plate for best results. The detachable fabric brush is designed for better steam penetration, giving your clothes a smoother finish. It’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers that is great for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1600
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres
  • Product dimensions: 34 x 23.5 x 22.5 cm

ProsCons
Rapid Even Heat TechnologyMay take up extra space
Detachable Fabric BrushThe result is not 100%
Big nozzle 
Adjustable pole 
Fast heat-up time 
1.5 litres water tank capacity 
Wheels for easy movement 

4. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer

This lightweight Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer is one of the best Inalsa garment steamers that’s perfect for daily use. It’s a convenient garment steamer that you can easily carry with you on the go to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without hassle. Designed to heat up within just 25 seconds, it helps you to save a lot of time and effort. The 130 ml transparent water tank allows for easy filling and gives you 15 minutes of steam for crisp and wrinkle-free clothes. When it comes to safety, the garment steamer automatically shuts off when not in use or when overheated. With the pump-steam design, you can steam your clothes vertically or horizontally with ease.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1250
  • Capacity: 130 ml
  • Product dimensions: 21.7 x 15.2 x 12 cm

ProsCons
Fast heat upThe result is not 100%
Fast and convenientBuild quality could be better
Lightweight 
No leaking, no spilling 
Detachable water tank 
Auto shut-off 
INALSA Garment Steamer Travel Pro-1250W with Vertical & Horizontal Ironing| Compact & Foldable|Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria| Includes Fabric Brush,Free Storage Bag, (White/Grey)
42% off
2,395 4,095
Buy now

5. Inalsa Vapour Max 800

If you’re looking for an easy-to-carry garment steamer, then the Inalsa Vapour Max 800 is a perfect choice. It’s a portable vertical steamer that is great for travelling purposes. This steamer comes with a detachable fabric brush, safety protection, and a 200 ml tank capacity for easy use. It’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers in terms of convenience.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 800
  • Capacity: 200 ml
  • Product dimensions: 17 x 10 x 23.9 cm

ProsCons
LightweightMay not give you the best results
Easy to useTime-consuming when you have to steam more pieces
ConvenientNot suitable for thick fabrics
Great for travelling 
Detachable fabric brush 
Overheating and dry boiling protection 
Inalsa Vapor Max 800-Watts Portable Handheld Garment Vertical Steamer for Vertical Use for Home, White and Purple
30% off
1,398 1,995
Buy now

6. Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment Steamer

The Inalsa Speedy Steam is another popular garment steamer that is great to get the job done quickly. It’s a powerful and unique design that comes with 45 seconds of heat-up time and variable speed control. The quick steam technology swiftly works to remove wrinkles, making your clothes and fabrics crisp and wrinkle-free within no time. With a large water tank capacity of 1.4 litres, you do not have to worry about refilling it often. Suitable for all types of fabrics, it’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers in the market.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1700
  • Capacity: 1.4 litres
  • Product dimensions: 33.5 x 46 x 30.5 cm

ProsCons
Variable Steam Control KnobBuild quality needs improvement
Powerful Steam Output 
Large Water Tank 
45 Seconds Heat Up Time 
Safe On All Fabrics 
Inalsa Garment Steamer Speedy Steam - 1700w |Variable Steam Control Knob | Powerful Steam Output -Upto 30g/min |1.4L Detachable Large Water Tank |Includes Fabric Brush & Hand Glove, (White/Aqua Green)
32% off
4,079 5,995
Buy now

7. Inalsa Propress Garment Steamer

Inalsa Propress is a powerful garment steamer that comes with a variable steam output of around 30g/min. It takes just 45 seconds to heat up, making it a great choice for daily use. It has a 1.4 litres detachable water tank, allowing you to use it for up to 45 minutes without interruption. This garment steamer comes with an adjustable pole height and 360 degrees rotating hanger for convenience. Other features include boil dry protection, overheat protection and an auto shut-off feature. One of the best Inalsa garment steamers, it’s a great choice for your daily needs.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 1700
  • Capacity: 1.4 litres
  • Product dimensions: 33.5 x 46 x 30.5 cm

ProsCons
Variable steam outputResults are not 100%
Boil dry protection 
Large water tank capacity 
Fast heat up 
INALSA Garment Steamer Propress 1700W|Variable Steam Output upto 30g/min,1.4L Tank|Vertical Steam with Boil Dry Protection
12% off
4,995 5,700
Buy now

Best three features of the Inalsa garment steamers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment SteamerFast HeatingAutomatic Continuous SteamSuitable for all fabric types
Inalsa Swiftix Garment SteamerRapid Even Heat Technology5 Modes Variable Continuous SteamDry Boiling and Over-heat Protection
Inalsa Steam MasterRapid Even Heat TechnologyFast Heat-Up Time1.5 Litres Water Tank Capacity
Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer25 Seconds Fast Heat UpAuto-Off FeatureMultipurpose and Safe For Most Fabrics
Inalsa Vapour Max 800Easy to UseOverheating and Dry Boiling ProtectionLightweight and Good for Travelling Purposes
Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment SteamerLarge Water Tank CapacityVariable Steam ControlPowerful Steam Output
Inalsa Propress Garment SteamerVariable Steam OutputBoil Dry ProtectionLarge Water Tank Capacity

Best value for money Inalsa garment steamer

The Inalsa garment steamer that offers the best value for your money is the Inalsa vapour Max 800. This Inalsa steamer is available at a very affordable price of Rs.1399, making it an affordable option. This Inalsa steamer is lightweight and great for travelling purposes. It is equipped with a bigger tank and also comes with a detachable brush for easy use. It is one of the best Inasla garment steamers available at a reasonable price.

Best overall Inalsa garment steamer

If we talk about the best product among the Inalsa garment steamers on this list then Inalsa Swiftix can be considered the best overall garment steamer. It comes equipped with the Rapid Even Heat technology that gives you the best results. With the fast heat-up feature, you save a lot of time, making it the best choice for busy days. Designed with incredible steam penetration, it is suitable for all types of fabrics.

How to find the best Inalsa garment steamers?

There is a wide range of products available in the market when it comes to garment steamers. Often, it becomes quite difficult to pick the right one. While choosing from the list of the best Inalsa garment steamers there are certain things to look at when picking the right one for your home. You must consider things like build quality, ease of use, water tank capacity, weight, wattage and of course budget. Inalsa is a brand that has some of the best garment steamers in the market with different features and prices that you could pick according to your needs.

Best Inalsa garment steamers price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.INALSA Handheld Steamax Garment SteamerRs. 2,375
2.Inalsa Swiftix Garment SteamerRs. 6,595
3.INALSA Steamer MasterRs. 3,928
4.Inalsa Travel Pro Garment SteamerRs. 2,495
5.Inalsa Vapour Max 800Rs. 1,399
6.Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment SteamerRs. 3,501
7.Inalsa Propress Garment SteamerRs. 4,995

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Frequently asked questions

1. Is the Inalsa Swiftix worth purchasing?

If you’re looking for the best Inalsa garment steamers, this product can prove to be one of the best in its segment. It comes with a host of excellent features, making it a great choice for daily use. The Swiftix garment steamer is quite sturdy, and powerful and is suitable for all types of fabrics. It’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers in the market.  

2. Which Inalsa garment steamer is budget-friendly?

At a price of just Rs. 1,399, the Inalsa Vapour Max 800 is considered the best choice in terms of budget. It comes equipped with some reasonably good features that are available with high-priced steamers. Hence, it’s a great choice if you’re looking for an efficient garment steamer that’s not expensive.

3. What are some popular features of the Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer?

The Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer comes with some great features like fast heating, automatic continuous steam and rapid even heat technology for best results.

