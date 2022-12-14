Sign out
The 9 best vacuum cleaners to make your home spick and span

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 17:39 IST

It can be hard to find one vacuum cleaner that fits your needs and wants within your budget. Check out the list of the best vacuum cleaners on Amazon.

Vacuum cleaner

Are you looking to make your home spick and span without having to break a sweat? If yes, then it's time to invest in the best vacuum cleaner for yourself!

There are so many options out there that can make it hard to choose the best one. Well-known vacuum cleaner manufacturers like Mi, Karcher, Eureka Forbes, AGARO, Philips, Dyson, Inalsa, Swiss Military, and AXX are known for making cleaners that are both affordable and packed with helpful features. Depending on the price, the motor can be high quality and have multiple functions. The cleaners are powered by batteries or can be wired with numerous functions.

Here is a list of the best vacuum cleaners with a range of deals on Amazon.

1. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

With 2100 Pa suction power and a premium brushless motor, you can quickly and thoroughly clear out dust and dirt using this vacuum cleaner. It has a run-time of up to 130 minutes in conjunction with the 3200 mAh battery. A dedicated app (Mi Home / Xiaomi Home) is available for operating the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P through Wi-Fi. A variety of functions, including scheduled cleaning, virtual barriers and limited zones, zoned cleaning, and spot cleaning, are also available to users (selective area cleaning).

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Model Name: Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Surface Recommendation: Tile

Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Bag, HEPA

Colour: Black

3 cleaning modes: Sweeping & Mopping Mode, Sweeping only and Mopping only

ProsCons
Powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor Floor mopping is not uniform 
3200 mAh battery  
2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function  
12 high-precision sensors  
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Best-in-class Laser Navigation in 10-20K INR price band, Intelligent mapping, Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, App Control (WiFi, Alexa,GA), Strong suction
27% off
21,999 29,999
Buy now

2. Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The 17-litre plastic container on Kärcher's WD 3 EU Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is sturdy and impact-resistant. You may effortlessly transition between wet and dry cleaning modes in this vacuum cleaner because you don't need to remove the filter for wet cleaning. When not in use, the sturdy wheels of this cleaner can be locked in a parking position. The unit has convenient built-in cable and accessory storage for convenient storage. The WD 3 EU is made to take on the toughest cleaning jobs in the automobile, rooms, and yard that are too difficult for your inside vacuum cleaning. Direct attachment of various nozzles to the suction hose facilitates simple vacuuming, even in small places.

Specifications:

Form Factor: Cannister

Colour: Yellow & Black

Filter Type: Cartridge

Model Name: WD 3 *EU

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery

Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
Powerful motor and extreme suction power Paper bag quality could have been improved 
Blower function  
17 litres capacity  
Patented filter removal technology  
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000 Watts Powerful Suction, 17 L Capacity, Blower Function, Easy Filter Removal for Home and Garden Cleaning  (Yellow/Black)
47% off
5,799 10,999
Buy now

3. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

This Quick Clean DX portable vacuum cleaner is designed for deep cleaning indoor furniture and dry surfaces. Its powerful suction effectively removes deeply embedded dust and dirt from most surfaces. The extra attachments that come with this cleaner make it simpler to clean every room in the house thoroughly. While cleaning, you can move about freely thanks to the swivel wheels and simply store the cleaner's cord thanks to the automated power cable winder. A dust bag full indicator that notifies you when the unit is full is one of the additional features of the Quick Clean DX. Quick Clean DX's powerful suction, powered by a 1200 W engine, efficiently eliminates deeply embedded debris and dust from all the upholstery.

Specifications:

Form Factor: Handheld

Colour: Red

Filter Type: Cloth

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery

Power Source: Corded Electric

Product Dimensions: 42L x 28W x 24H Centimeters

Is It Cordless?: No

ProsCons
3 swivel wheels Quickly heats up 
Auto Cord Winder  
Dust Bag full indicator  
Suction control   
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth Rs 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd
11% off
3,999 4,499
Buy now

4. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The 800 Watt AGARO regal vacuum cleaner is a portable cleaner that you can easily use to clean your house quickly. Its lightweight and mobile design make it ideal for cleaning a wide range of items, including computers, books, curtains, frames, upholstery, furniture, and automobiles. Your home and automobile interiors will be thoroughly cleaned thanks to the powerful 6.5 KPA suction force produced by the 800 Watt motor. Its body is made of ABS plastic, which makes it strong and light. Its small size makes it simple to transport to any place. Maximum dust suction is guaranteed by the aerodynamic nozzle design. Even the most difficult-to-reach regions can be cleaned with the nozzle's assistance.

Specifications:

Form Factor: Handheld

Colour: Black

Filter Type: Cloth

Model Name: Regal

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery

Power Source: Corded Electric

Included Components: Agaro Domestic App

ProsCons
Efficient 800W motor Heating issues 
0.8 Ltr dust collecting capacity  
Multiple cleaning brushes  
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black)
19% off
1,699 2,099
Buy now

5. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

This bagless Philips PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner has strong suction power for superior cleaning results. To keep dust under control even while emptying, its sophisticated design and powerful cyclonic movement keep debris in its place. The cleaner uses PowerCyclone 5 technology to accelerate the air in the cyclonic chamber and remove dust. A strong swirling motion maximizes airflow and performance for exceptional cleaning results. The powerful 1900 Watt motor produces a strong suction force for swift, thorough cleaning. The fully sealed filtration system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles, including dust mites, pet hair, and pollen, for allergy sufferers and anybody needing a higher level of hygiene.

Specifications:

Unique Feature: Lightweight, Wheels, Compact

Form Factor: Cannister

Colour: Blue

Model Name: PowerPro

Surface Recommendation: Dual Action

Power Source: Corded Electric

Is It Cordless?: No

ProsCons
Powercyclone 5 technology  Can get some static shocks 
1900W motor   
EPA10 filter for clean air   
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)
17% off
8,299 9,995
Buy now

6. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

The vacuum cleaner, as well as its attachments, truly live up to its name. You pay the money in exchange for convenience and quality. 40 minutes of battery life may not seem like much; however, due to it being cordless, cleaning is done extremely quickly. Cleaning a four-room house takes only 20 to 25 minutes with this Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaner. Due to the short hose and cable lengths, ordinary corded vacuum cleaners might easily take 1-2 hours to complete a task. Due to its less weight, it is quite practical to perform impromptu cleaning in the event of spills or when you sporadically notice a dusty spot.

Specifications:

Special Feature: Motorized Tools, Cord-free, Handheld, Bagless

Form Factor: Stick

Colour: Yellow

Model Name: V8 Absolute -

Surface Recommendation: Multiple floor types

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 2.6 Kilograms

ProsCons
2 Tier radial cyclones Slightly heavy 
15 cyclones  
Two power modes  
No-touch bin emptying  
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey (Comes with 2 Year Complete Accidental Damage Protection)
32% off
29,900 43,900
Buy now

7. Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner

You can now bid wasted time and money farewell and say hello to a simple, cost-effective product that provides quality, durability, and performance. Keep your home spotless with the Spruce 1200 W bagged canister vacuum, an essential cleaning partner. The combined cleaning reach of the 8-foot hose, extension pipes, and 14-foot chord is 22 feet. A convenient filtration system almost eliminates all dust and allergens, allowing you and your family to breathe better air. A multi-surface design brush effectively cleans carpets, floors, sofas, and other furniture. Additionally, there is no risk of falling or getting entangled in furniture with an automatic cable rewinder.

Specifications:

Special Feature: Lightweight, Wheels, Bag, Compact

Form Factor: Cannister

Colour: Red

Filter Type: Cloth

Model Name: Spruce

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery

Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
180 Watt suction power Gets heated after 15-20 minutes of use 
360-degree wheels rotation  
2.8 kg lightweight  
High 2L capacity  

8. Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner

Sleek, lightweight, and practical design for simple use, this vacuum cleaner has a modern bullet train design with a classy appearance. It is flexible, portable, and small and comes with a powerful suction superpower. The unique and substantial suction nozzle design thoroughly cleans corners along with its ultra-fine, distinctive net filter. It not only removes dust and grime but also stops bacteria and germs from growing on the carpet and other surfaces. Its washable HEPA filter is convenient to clean and safe for the environment.

Specifications:

Recommended Uses For Product: Traveling

Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Compact, HEPA

Form Factor: Handheld

Colour: Black

Filter Type: Cloth

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery

Power Source: Battery Powered

ProsCons
Dry wet amphibious and Strong suction No brush is provided to clean the internal body 
120 W high-power motor   
3 attachments  
Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner | Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Car, Living Room | Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting Car Pet Hair Vacuum with Powerful Motor
46% off
1,547 2,890
Buy now

9. AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner

This dust vacuum cleaner is portable and lightweight. It helps you clean the car, carpet, floor, kitchen, stairs, and inaccessible areas. It can be placed in a car's or hcar's corhome'sthout taking up room. Also, it helps clean your sofa, pet area, computer keyboard, automobile, and workplace, among other things. This vacuum cleaner is about the size of a champagne bottle, and is entirely cordless. You can move it freely due to its very less weight, and itit'simple to clean and store. It can operate continuously for around 15 minutes on a full charge and has plenty of power reserve. Large suction, lightweight, and little work required during suction

Specifications:

Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection

Form Factor: Handheld

Colour: BLACK

Filter Type: HEPA

Model Name: Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection

Surface Recommendation: Carpet

Power Source: Battery powered

ProsCons
Wireless  Wait to use till the full battery is charged 
Compact and lightweight  
USB rechargeable  
AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use Portable USB Rechargeable (Set of 1 Black)
59% off
494 1,199
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor 3200mAh battery 12 high-precision sensors 
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Powerful motor and extreme suction power Blower function 17 litres capacity 
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 3 swivel wheels Auto Cord Winder Suction control  
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Efficient 800W motor 0.8 Ltr dust collecting capacity Multiple cleaning brushes 
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Powercyclone 5 technology  1900W motor  EPA10 filter for clean air  
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner 2 Tier radial cyclones 15 cyclones Two power modes 
Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner 180 Watt suction power 360-degree wheels rotation High 2L capacity 
Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Dry wet amphibious and Strong suction 120W high-power motor  3 attachments 
AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner Wireless  Compact and lightweight USB rechargeable 

Best value for money

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is the best vaue-for-money product in the list. You may obtain the most compact and a variety of features for a very low price. It guarantees maximum dust suction with its aerodynamic nozzle design, and helps clean even the most difficult-to-reach regions wnozzle'snozzle's assistance. Thecleaner'sleaner's bag-less technology makes sdon'tou don't waste time cleaning dust collection bags, providing you with a hassle-free experience.

Best overall 

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is the best overall out of the ones listed here. It has 12 high-precision sensors, making it very accurate. The device makes accurate navigation, navigates obstacles up to 2 cm in height, and prevents falls from the staircase thanks to an anti-collision and anti-drop sensor. It also offers support for multi-floor mapping, so, you can enjoy hassle-free cleaning of numerous floors. It can save up to 10 maps in its memory and is compatible with Google Assistant.

How to find the best vacuum cleaner?

One of the main things to consider while choosing a Vacuum Cleaner, such as a wet & dry cleaner, wireless cleaner, or handheld cleaner, is to determine if the cleaner will deliver quality cleaning or not. The second thing is to determine whether they are easy to use effectively on all types of surfaces. And after figuring these things out you should consider the build quality and value for money of the cleaner you wish to purchase.

Price list

ProductPrice
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P  24,999 
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner  6,399 
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner  3,799 
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner  1,699 
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner  8,100 
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner  29,900 
Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner  3,195 
Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner  1,547 
AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner  640 

FAQs

What are the benefits of using Vacuum Cleaners?

Vacuum Cleaners can be extremely helpful in cleaning dust and getting rid of allergens from home or your car. They are very easy to use and help save you a lot of time and energy.  

What are the types of Vacuum Cleaners?

Vacuum cleaners come in different types. They may come in handheld, canister, and stick formats. Vacuum cleaner also come with various filters such as cloth, HEPA, cartridge and for different surface types. 

On which types of surfaces can vacuum cleaners be used?

Different vacuum cleaners can be used on different types of surfaces such as tile, upholstery, dual-action, multiple floor cleaner'srpet, etc. Analyse the type of surfaces you want to use your vacuum cleaner on, and then select the model that suits for your needs. 

