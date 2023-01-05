Sign out
The best philips trimmers to keep you in style

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 05, 2023 12:35 IST

Summary:

Purchasing a trimmer is not an indulgence, but rather a necessity. Having the proper tool is crucial if you want a job done correctly. Here is the list of the 10 best Philips trimmers for you.

Best philips trimmers

Trimmers are fantastic tools that can be used to maintain the desired hair length and enhance your looks. The best Philips trimmers are available to give you that clean and precise trim you want. These are perfect for fine hair and provide you with a sharp and accurate cut, and above all, they are also durable.

Below are the details of various Philips trimmers, along with their specifications, prices and features, allowing you to choose the best fit. Scroll down to know more about the ones that made the cut.

1. Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer

Getting an equal trim is made easy with the Philips BT3231/15 beard trimmer. The trimming results are uniform with the technology of lift and trim. It lifts the low-lying hair and trims them effectively. Its Power Adapt sensor can measure the density of your hair and adjusts the motor every second 125 times to guarantee a steady trimming efficiency.

Specifications

  • Colour: Green
  • Weight: 206 g
  • Dimensions: 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Alloy steel
  • Technology: Power Adapt

ProsCons
Cutting power of 125 times per secondBattery draining issues 
Lift and Trim TechnologyNoisy
1-hour cordless running capability after 60-minute charging 
Power Adapt sensor 
20 lock-in length settings 
PHILIPS BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer - Power adapt technology for precise trimming- Quick Charge; 20 settings; 60 min run time, Green
4.4 (67,721)
28% off
1,436 1,995
Buy now

2. Philips BT1232/15 Trimmer

The Philips BT1232/15 skin-friendly beard trimmer is known for its capability to protect your skin from any cuts or scrapes while trimming. Every trim feels like the first owing to the steel blades that are stainless and self-sharpening. The battery power lasts longer thanks to its DuraPower technology, making it one of the best Philips trimmers. Additionally, it is rechargeable with a micro-USB cord, which allows it to operate for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Specifications

  • Colour: Blue
  • Weight: 129 g
  • Length x Width x Height: ‎ 8.4 x 17 x 6 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Technology:DuraPower

ProsCons
The 30-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour chargeLonger charging time
DuraPower technologyIt cannot be used while charging
Blades are self-sharpening No 3mm shaper attachment 
Skin-friendly protects from cuts 
User-friendly, comfortable 
PHILIPS BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer - DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging indicator, Travel lock, No Oil Needed, Blue
4 (46,034)
5% off
895 945
Buy now

3. Philips BT3203/15 Trimmer

Whether you are looking forward to maintaining a short beard or a three-day stubble, Philips BT3203/15 cordless rechargeable beard trimmer is a great solution. This efficient trimmer allows you to groom yourself by providing a consistent cutting experience. This is possible as it measures your hair density and trims the low-lying beard hair. This trimmer is quicker, given its lift and trim innovation. This trimmer is durable and has self-sharpening technology that maintains the edge of its blade.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 282 g
  • Dimensions: ‎‎ 5.5 x 10.1 x 19 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Technology: DuraPower

ProsCons
The 45-minute cordless running time following a 10-hour chargeLonger charging time
Ten lock-in lengthInability to use while charging
Easy to useExpensive
Skin-friendly rounded tip blades  
Self-sharpening blades 

4. Philips QP2525/10 Trimmer

The Philips QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver is a great product to provide you with silky skin along with styling, trimming or shaving opportunities. The OneBlade technology helps you to maintain your facial hair and is one of the most well-known and best Philips trimmers. This trimmer cuts hair 200 times every second to give you an accurate and crisp edge. The blade does not come in contact with your skin as it consists of a safety shield via its dual protection mechanism.

Specifications

  • Colour: Lime Green
  • Weight: 160 g
  • Dimensions: 7.5 x 10 x 18 Centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Technology: Dual Protection, OneBlade

prosCons
The 45-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour chargeLonger charging time
1-4mm shaper rangeExpensive blade for replacement
Includes replacement bladeBlades only last up to four months
Water-resistant 
Three trimming combs 
PHILIPS QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver with 3 Trimming Combs, Lime Green
4.2 (37,016)
24% off
1,671 2,199
Buy now

5. Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit

You may create your unique style with the help of this multipurpose Philips MG3710/65 multi-grooming trimmer. It comprises nine high-quality styling tools for your beard, hair and body and provides amazing accuracy. For your control and convenience, the handle is made of rubber and features a blade made of stainless steel. It is also self-sharpening to maintain the edge of the blade.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 740 g
  • Dimension: ‎‎29.1 x 15.1 x 23.8 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Technology: 9 in 1 styling tools

ProsCons
9-in-1 trimmer for face, hair as well as body Noisy
Variety of combsLonger charging time
1-hour cordless running time Gets heated up
Rubber grip  
Self-sharpening blades 
  
  
Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65, 9-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer. Self Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades, No Oil Needed, 60 Mins Run Time
4.2 (5,874)
10% off
1,795 1,995
Buy now

6. Philips BG1025/15 Trimmer

If you are looking for a trimmer designed for removing body hair, the Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men is a great solution. This trimmer is designed to gently remove hair from your body, especially from delicate regions. The skin protection technology is designed to safeguard your skin from being exposed to sharp blades. Additionally, the blades are durable and do not require to be changed frequently. This is one of the best Philips trimmers available on market.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 240 g
  • Dimensions: 3.5 x 9 x 21 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Technology: Skin protection

ProsCons
Removes all body hairNo warranty
Bi-directional trimmerNot made for women
Entirely showerproofSlow
Blades require no replacement 
Ergonomic grip 

7. Philips BT3241/15 Trimmer

With this Philips trimmer, you can get an even and tidy trim without much effort. The trimmer comes with the Power Adapt technology that cuts your hair 125 times every second. To provide you with the best trimming experience, it comes with lift and trims technology that collects and trims the low-lying hair. Moreover, this trimmer requires no oil and uses universal voltage. You can get the desired look with this efficient product.

Specifications

  • Colour: Grey & Black
  • Weight: 237 g
  • Dimensions: 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Titanium-coated steel
  • Technology: Power Adapt

ProsCons
One-and-a-half-hour cordless running with a 60-minute charging Heating of blades
Easy to use 
20 lock-in length 
Blades are titanium coated 
Faster owing to its lift and trim capability 
PHILIPS BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer - Power adapt technology for precise trimming- 20 settings; 90 min run time with Quick Charge, Grey and Black
4.4 (3,635)
24% off
1,896 2,495
Buy now

8. Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer

The Philips MG3721/77 trimmer will give you a crisp cut with its self-sharpening blade technology and is among the best Philips trimmers. You can get sharp and accurate lines with this trimmer. They are durable and give a consistent trimming experience even after years of usage. This is a package deal that makes trimming, styling, and clipping your hair very easy.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 400 g
  • Dimensions: 5.5 x 14 x 22.3 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Alloy steel

ProsCons
Battery poweredIt needs a 16-hour charge for cordless running time
Self-sharpening blades  Noisy
Seven styling tools 
User-friendly 
PHILIPS MG3721/77 TRIMMER, White
4.2 (2,593)
21% off
1,488 1,895
Buy now

9. Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer

For a smooth and easy trim, the Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Beard Trimmer is one of the most convenient choices. The blades of this trimmer are made from stainless steel and offer sharp and even trimming. They are also built with self-sharpening technology to provide an efficient trimming experience. It also offers the lift and trim technique that trims your low-lying hair. A battery with DuraPower technology ensures durability.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black & Grey
  • Weight: 300 g
  • Dimensions: 19 x 6 x 10 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Technology: DuraPower

ProsCons
30-minute time for cordless operation with an 8-hour chargeNo USB charging 
Stainless steel bladesPoor battery life
Replaceable and rechargeable battery 
Easy to use 
Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Beard Trimmer (Black and Grey)
4.2 (4,993)
15% off
1,278 1,495
Buy now

10. Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer

One of the best Philips trimmers is the Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. It offers a 40-minute cordless running time after 8 hours of charging. This trimmer gives you the best body trimming and shaving experience. To provide you with a skin-friendly experience, this trimmer offers rounded tips and a hypoallergenic foil. You may also use this product in the shower. Its rubber grip gives you better comfort and control.

Specifications

  • Colour: Grey & Black
  • Weight: 100 g
  • Dimensions: 6.6 x 8.5 x 19.2 centimetres
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Special Feature: Hypoallergenic, Bi-directional comb

ProsCons
40-minute cordless running with an 8-hour charge.No speed-variable controls
Hypoallergenic foilBattery level indication is absent
One body comb with a 3mm shaper 
Battery-powered and cordless 
Rubber grip 
PHILIPS BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer - Skin Friendly, Showerproof, Full Body Hair Shaver and Trimmer
4.2 (3,515)
20% off
1,995 2,495
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips BT3231/15 Power Adapt125 times/sec cutting power20 lock-in length
Philips BT1232/15Skin-friendly bladesSelf-sharpening bladesDuraPower
Philips BT3203/15DuraPowerStainless steel self-sharpening bladesTen lock-in length
Philips QP2525/10Dual protection OneBladeWater-resistantReplaceable blade
Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming KitFull body groomer Combs for different body partsRubber handle with a stainless steel self-sharpening blade
Philips BG1025/15Skin protection technology Bi-directional Showerproof and easy to use
Philips BT3241/151-hour charge for 90-minute cordless running20 lock-in lengthTitanium-coated blades
Philips MG3721/77Self-sharpening bladesBattery poweredSeven tools for styling
Philips BT3102/15Replaceable and rechargeable batteriesStainless steel bladesDuraPower
Philips BG3005/15Hypoallergenic foilBi-directional combRubber grip for better control

Best value for money philips trimmer

One of the best Philips trimmers that offers value for money is the Philips BT1232/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. Although it may be pricier, it offers a range of features, including a 30-minute running time without a cord. It is also built to give you whole-body trimming capability and is skin friendly. You also get a bi-directional comb with a rubber grip for a better trimming experience. Self-sharpening round tips are comfortable on the skin and guard against cuts, and the stainless steel blades maintain sharpness for a longer time.

Best overall philips trimmer

The Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the overall best choice. It provides a 90-minute cordless running time following 60 minutes of charging. It is easy to use and offers 20 lock-in lengths. Moreover, the blades are coated with titanium. This keeps the blade new for a longer period. The trimmer trims the low-lying hair and gives you the desired appearance.

How to find the perfect philips trimmer?

There are several factors to consider while selecting the ideal Philips trimmer.

  • Quality is important if you want a beard trimmer that will last, and models with stainless steel blades are one of the most important features to search for.
  • Dry versus wet trimming - Choosing a trimmer for wet or dry styling depends on whether you want to trim before, during or after taking a shower. There are beard trimmers, though, that can handle both wet and dry trimming.
  • Most importantly, determine your budget and the features you desire.

Pricing list

ProductPrice
Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer 1,596
Philips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Trimmer 845
Philips BT3203/15 cordless Rechargeable Trimmer 1,295
Philips QP2525/10 Cordless 1,899
Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit 1,799
Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Trimmer 1,309
Philips BT3241/15 Smart Trimmer 2,121
Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer 1,478
Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer 1,244
Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer 2,130

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. Does a trimmer hurt skin?

Trimmers don't harm the skin in any way. However, a lot of factors, like cuts or irritability, rely on the quality and application of the trimmer blade.

2. Which is the best cordless Philips Trimmer?

The Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is a great trimmer that offers a 90-minute running time without a cord after charging it for 1 hour. It is an excellent choice for providing a clean cut and comes with a Power Adapt system. 

3. How frequently should a beard trimmer be changed?

The majority of manufacturers advise changing blades and foils every 12 to 18 months to maintain the effectiveness of the trimmer.

 View More
