The best philips trimmers to keep you in style

Summary:
Trimmers are fantastic tools that can be used to maintain the desired hair length and enhance your looks. The best Philips trimmers are available to give you that clean and precise trim you want. These are perfect for fine hair and provide you with a sharp and accurate cut, and above all, they are also durable.
Below are the details of various Philips trimmers, along with their specifications, prices and features, allowing you to choose the best fit. Scroll down to know more about the ones that made the cut.
1. Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer
Getting an equal trim is made easy with the Philips BT3231/15 beard trimmer. The trimming results are uniform with the technology of lift and trim. It lifts the low-lying hair and trims them effectively. Its Power Adapt sensor can measure the density of your hair and adjusts the motor every second 125 times to guarantee a steady trimming efficiency.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Cutting power of 125 times per second
|Battery draining issues
|Lift and Trim Technology
|Noisy
|1-hour cordless running capability after 60-minute charging
|Power Adapt sensor
|20 lock-in length settings
2. Philips BT1232/15 Trimmer
The Philips BT1232/15 skin-friendly beard trimmer is known for its capability to protect your skin from any cuts or scrapes while trimming. Every trim feels like the first owing to the steel blades that are stainless and self-sharpening. The battery power lasts longer thanks to its DuraPower technology, making it one of the best Philips trimmers. Additionally, it is rechargeable with a micro-USB cord, which allows it to operate for a maximum of 30 minutes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The 30-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour charge
|Longer charging time
|DuraPower technology
|It cannot be used while charging
|Blades are self-sharpening
|No 3mm shaper attachment
|Skin-friendly protects from cuts
|User-friendly, comfortable
3. Philips BT3203/15 Trimmer
Whether you are looking forward to maintaining a short beard or a three-day stubble, Philips BT3203/15 cordless rechargeable beard trimmer is a great solution. This efficient trimmer allows you to groom yourself by providing a consistent cutting experience. This is possible as it measures your hair density and trims the low-lying beard hair. This trimmer is quicker, given its lift and trim innovation. This trimmer is durable and has self-sharpening technology that maintains the edge of its blade.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The 45-minute cordless running time following a 10-hour charge
|Longer charging time
|Ten lock-in length
|Inability to use while charging
|Easy to use
|Expensive
|Skin-friendly rounded tip blades
|Self-sharpening blades
4. Philips QP2525/10 Trimmer
The Philips QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver is a great product to provide you with silky skin along with styling, trimming or shaving opportunities. The OneBlade technology helps you to maintain your facial hair and is one of the most well-known and best Philips trimmers. This trimmer cuts hair 200 times every second to give you an accurate and crisp edge. The blade does not come in contact with your skin as it consists of a safety shield via its dual protection mechanism.
Specifications
|pros
|Cons
|The 45-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour charge
|Longer charging time
|1-4mm shaper range
|Expensive blade for replacement
|Includes replacement blade
|Blades only last up to four months
|Water-resistant
|Three trimming combs
5. Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit
You may create your unique style with the help of this multipurpose Philips MG3710/65 multi-grooming trimmer. It comprises nine high-quality styling tools for your beard, hair and body and provides amazing accuracy. For your control and convenience, the handle is made of rubber and features a blade made of stainless steel. It is also self-sharpening to maintain the edge of the blade.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|9-in-1 trimmer for face, hair as well as body
|Noisy
|Variety of combs
|Longer charging time
|1-hour cordless running time
|Gets heated up
|Rubber grip
|Self-sharpening blades
6. Philips BG1025/15 Trimmer
If you are looking for a trimmer designed for removing body hair, the Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men is a great solution. This trimmer is designed to gently remove hair from your body, especially from delicate regions. The skin protection technology is designed to safeguard your skin from being exposed to sharp blades. Additionally, the blades are durable and do not require to be changed frequently. This is one of the best Philips trimmers available on market.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Removes all body hair
|No warranty
|Bi-directional trimmer
|Not made for women
|Entirely showerproof
|Slow
|Blades require no replacement
|Ergonomic grip
7. Philips BT3241/15 Trimmer
With this Philips trimmer, you can get an even and tidy trim without much effort. The trimmer comes with the Power Adapt technology that cuts your hair 125 times every second. To provide you with the best trimming experience, it comes with lift and trims technology that collects and trims the low-lying hair. Moreover, this trimmer requires no oil and uses universal voltage. You can get the desired look with this efficient product.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|One-and-a-half-hour cordless running with a 60-minute charging
|Heating of blades
|Easy to use
|20 lock-in length
|Blades are titanium coated
|Faster owing to its lift and trim capability
8. Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer
The Philips MG3721/77 trimmer will give you a crisp cut with its self-sharpening blade technology and is among the best Philips trimmers. You can get sharp and accurate lines with this trimmer. They are durable and give a consistent trimming experience even after years of usage. This is a package deal that makes trimming, styling, and clipping your hair very easy.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery powered
|It needs a 16-hour charge for cordless running time
|Self-sharpening blades
|Noisy
|Seven styling tools
|User-friendly
9. Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer
For a smooth and easy trim, the Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Beard Trimmer is one of the most convenient choices. The blades of this trimmer are made from stainless steel and offer sharp and even trimming. They are also built with self-sharpening technology to provide an efficient trimming experience. It also offers the lift and trim technique that trims your low-lying hair. A battery with DuraPower technology ensures durability.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|30-minute time for cordless operation with an 8-hour charge
|No USB charging
|Stainless steel blades
|Poor battery life
|Replaceable and rechargeable battery
|Easy to use
10. Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer
One of the best Philips trimmers is the Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. It offers a 40-minute cordless running time after 8 hours of charging. This trimmer gives you the best body trimming and shaving experience. To provide you with a skin-friendly experience, this trimmer offers rounded tips and a hypoallergenic foil. You may also use this product in the shower. Its rubber grip gives you better comfort and control.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|40-minute cordless running with an 8-hour charge.
|No speed-variable controls
|Hypoallergenic foil
|Battery level indication is absent
|One body comb with a 3mm shaper
|Battery-powered and cordless
|Rubber grip
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Philips BT3231/15
|Power Adapt
|125 times/sec cutting power
|20 lock-in length
|Philips BT1232/15
|Skin-friendly blades
|Self-sharpening blades
|DuraPower
|Philips BT3203/15
|DuraPower
|Stainless steel self-sharpening blades
|Ten lock-in length
|Philips QP2525/10
|Dual protection OneBlade
|Water-resistant
|Replaceable blade
|Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit
|Full body groomer
|Combs for different body parts
|Rubber handle with a stainless steel self-sharpening blade
|Philips BG1025/15
|Skin protection technology
|Bi-directional
|Showerproof and easy to use
|Philips BT3241/15
|1-hour charge for 90-minute cordless running
|20 lock-in length
|Titanium-coated blades
|Philips MG3721/77
|Self-sharpening blades
|Battery powered
|Seven tools for styling
|Philips BT3102/15
|Replaceable and rechargeable batteries
|Stainless steel blades
|DuraPower
|Philips BG3005/15
|Hypoallergenic foil
|Bi-directional comb
|Rubber grip for better control
One of the best Philips trimmers that offers value for money is the Philips BT1232/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. Although it may be pricier, it offers a range of features, including a 30-minute running time without a cord. It is also built to give you whole-body trimming capability and is skin friendly. You also get a bi-directional comb with a rubber grip for a better trimming experience. Self-sharpening round tips are comfortable on the skin and guard against cuts, and the stainless steel blades maintain sharpness for a longer time.
The Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the overall best choice. It provides a 90-minute cordless running time following 60 minutes of charging. It is easy to use and offers 20 lock-in lengths. Moreover, the blades are coated with titanium. This keeps the blade new for a longer period. The trimmer trims the low-lying hair and gives you the desired appearance.
There are several factors to consider while selecting the ideal Philips trimmer.
|Product
|Price
|Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer
|₹1,596
|Philips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Trimmer
|₹845
|Philips BT3203/15 cordless Rechargeable Trimmer
|₹1,295
|Philips QP2525/10 Cordless
|₹1,899
|Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit
|₹1,799
|Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Trimmer
|₹1,309
|Philips BT3241/15 Smart Trimmer
|₹2,121
|Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer
|₹1,478
|Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer
|₹1,244
|Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer
|₹2,130
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Trimmers don't harm the skin in any way. However, a lot of factors, like cuts or irritability, rely on the quality and application of the trimmer blade.
The Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is a great trimmer that offers a 90-minute running time without a cord after charging it for 1 hour. It is an excellent choice for providing a clean cut and comes with a Power Adapt system.
The majority of manufacturers advise changing blades and foils every 12 to 18 months to maintain the effectiveness of the trimmer.
The Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer is specially designed to protect your skin and comes with rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil. It is also showerproof.
The Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men is an ideal choice for complete body grooming as it helps remove hair from the body, face and head. It is designed to remove hair from delicate areas carefully.