The best phones under Rs.10,000 in 2022 - Redmi nokia lenovo top the charts

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 02, 2023 17:24 IST

Summary:

This article provides a detailed description of the phones that are available within the range of Rs.10,000. It makes it the buyers easy to purchase and also gain knowledge from it.

Best Redmi Nokia Lenovo phone for you

The Significance of the phone has been increasing day by day. People live with this gadget. It plays a major role in every aspect of life. Due to technological improvement, many advanced phones are launched every year or at least once in six months. Here comes the top branded mobile phones within the range of Rs.10,000 that have been launched by various companies such as Redmi, Nokia, Lenovo, etc. It makes the buyers for them easily choose which phone to purchase.

Best Redmi nokia lenovo phones for you

1. Redmi A1

The overall design of the gadget is impressive. It has a vibrant screen. It is equipped with the best processor to give the best performance. The quality of the photos and videos looks prominent on this phone. The battery life extends for two days because of the heavy processing unit of 5000mAh.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.5,999/-
  • Display size:16.56cm HD+
  • Dimension: ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 700 x 1600p
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • OS: Android Go
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 8MP Rear - 5MP
  • Color: Light Blue

ProsCons
Best quality camera.The display may be slightly fluid.
The life of the battery is good.Fingerprints are not available
The design is clean and clear 
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
4 (7,693)
28% off
6,499 8,999
Buy now

2. Redmi A1+

It is a luxurious gadget that is designed with a leather texture and a fingerprint scanner. You can enjoy having more entertainment because of its bigger display screen. The battery life is also good in the case of using this phone. It is designed with Android 12 OS having regular updates. The camera quality is quite prominent.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.8,749/-
  • Display size:6.52cm HD+
  • Dimension: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 9 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 1600 x 720p
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 8MP
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
It has a larger display.It has low storage capacity.
The life of the battery is excellent.No wireless charging
The quality of the camera is good. 
Redmi A1+ (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
21% off
8,699 10,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C01 Plus

It is an entry-level handset perfectly suitable for first-time smartphone buyers, senior citizens, and people who require primary purposes such as communication and entertainment. This product has a yearly replacement guarantee in case the phone is damaged. The device is less weight and has a compact design. The back panel is removable; you can see a 3000mAh removable battery, an SD card slot, and dual sim slots. The quality of the camera is bright enough.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.5,399/-
  • Display size: 5.45inch HD+
  • Dimension: ‎14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 1440×720p
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • OS: Android 11 Go
  • Processor: 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 5MP
  • Color: Blue

ProsCons
The battery life is good.The performance of the camera is not as expected.
It has stock android OS.The display is slightly not bright
The cost of the phone is reasonable. 
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
3.4 (3,020)
29% off
5,330 7,499
Buy now

4. Redmi 9A Sport

It is also an entry-level phone with a low-cost budget and design. The other factors such as storage, processor, camera, and display are average while speaking about this phone. The battery life is quite smart when compared to others. The photo capturing will be clear but less impressive. There is no uniqueness in the design format. And the phone is manufactured with an outdated OS. Overall, it is also the phone for the only primary purposes.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.6,499/-
  • Display size: 6.53inch HD+
  • Dimension:19.56 x 2.29 x 41.91 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 720×1600p
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • OS: Android 10.0
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP
  • Color: Coral Green

ProsCons
The battery life lasts a long.It has an outdated OS.
It is a waterproof phone.The quality of the camera is average.
The cost of the phone is affordable.It is designed without a fingerprint sensor.
It has variant colors. 
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (313,460)
24% off
6,499 8,499
Buy now

5. Nokia 2660 Flip Smartphone

This phone was launched in July 2022. It has a 4G connectivity network. It was manufactured with only a single camera at the rear end. Nowadays, there are no phones that are manufactured with the app FM radio. But this phone is manufactured with this option, making women and senior citizens enjoy listening to songs. The phone is available in variant colors such as Black, Blue, and Red.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.4,999/-
  • Display size: 2.8 inches
  • Dimension:12.5 x 6.9 x 6.4 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 240×320p
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • OS: Android
  • Processor: Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 processor
  • Camera: Single Camera
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
It supports FM radio frequency.It has less storage capacity.
It is a budget phone.It is an old model phone.
Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Dual Screen, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
3.7 (492)
21% off
4,679 5,899
Buy now

6. Redmi 10

This is also an entry-level phone that was launched in June 2022. It is designed with three attractive colors Midnight Black, Caribbean Green, and Pacific Blue. It has long-lasting battery life and a powerful processor. The quality of the camera could be more remarkable. The display of the phone gives attention for the viewers to have a good experience.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.8,999/-
  • Display size: 6.70 Inches
  • Dimension: ‎16.2 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution:720 x 1648p
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 5MP
  • Color: Pacific Blue

ProsCons
It has long-lasting battery life.The quality of the camera is average.
It has a powerful processor.There is no 5G support connectivity
(Renewed) Redmi 10 (Pacific Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
3.9 (5)
33% off
9,990 14,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 10A

This phone was launched in March 2022 with three colors Slate Grey, Sea Blue, and Charcoal Black. It is also a decent budget-handed phone. The phone has various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hotspot, and 4G connectivity. It looks amazing and gives the user a nice viewing experience. It gives powerful battery life but no powerful camera.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.8,299/-
  • Display size: IPS LCD Display
  • Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution:1600x700p
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • OS: MIUI 12.5
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP
  • Color: Sea Blue

ProsCons
It has powerful battery life.The quality of the camera is not remarkable.
It is manufactured with a fingerprint sensor.It does not have the latest version of the OS.
It is available at an affordable price.It can have better performance.
Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
4 (12,661)
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

8. Nokia C21 Plus

It is a stylish phone that launched in April 2022. It is a safe and secure device with the best quality camera and battery life. It is designed in two colours Warm Grey and Dark Cyan, and gives you the best performance. The design looks good. It has access to Bluetooth version 4.2, Mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi, and also USB OTG connectivity. It is also designed with a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

  • Cost: Rs.9,499/-
  • Display size: 6.5inch HD+ V-notch screen
  • Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
  • Sim type: Dual Sim
  • Resolution: 720 x 1600p
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor
  • Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP
  • Color: Dark Cyan

ProsCons
The battery life is excellentStill can have better performance.
It has stylish look.Misuse of a fingerprint scanner
It has the best quality camera 
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
4.1 (233)
27% off
9,499 12,999
Buy now

The 3 best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi A1It has power efficient processorIt is designed with a leather textureIt provides a clean android experience
Redmi A1+Is designed with a fingerprint sensorBig display screen for more entertainmenThe storage capacity may be extended up to 1TB
Nokia C01 PlusProvides the best battery lifeIt gives you the best quality for photos and videosSecured device
Redmi 9ASportIs designed with an AI face look to unlock the screen.Providing you with the best performanceIt is protected with P2i nano-coating
Nokia 2660 flipIt gives you 4G VoLTE connectivityManufactured with the broadcast FM radioHas a dual screen with larger buttons and a display
Redmi 10Massive performance with the processorIt has extendable RAMProtected with corning Gorilla glass
Redmi 10ABig Display ScreenDesigned with rubberized seals and corrosion-proof portsHas a refined look with the camera and fingerprint sensor blended at the back panel
Nokia C21 PlusIt is designed with a clean OS and face-unlock technologyHas a dual camera with HDR TechnologyBattery life long-lasts for three days

Best value for money

Redmi A1 is an excellent choice for the best value for money. Pricing under Rs.5,999/-, it is designed with clean software, good design and display, and also long-lasting battery life. For people who require only for the primary purpose and not for multi-tasking, this would be recommended as best for them to use.

Best overall product

Of all the above-listed products, Redmi 10A is the overall best product. Because it has good storage capacity, gives the best performance, and user view experience is also prominent. It is a phone with variant connectivity purposes and is a budget-friendly smartphone. It provides a better battery life lasting at least two days. The quality of the camera is average because of the single camera at the rear end.

How to find the perfect phones under Rs.10,000 in 2022 for yourself and as a gift

It's quite tricky or hard to find which product to buy. For the people who find it challenging to have a thorough research about phones, it would be easy for them to know the details from the table mentioned above comprising the various product features. Based on your requirements, you can choose from it. Now let's have a look at the cost of those products.

Product and price

S.noProductPrice
1.Redmi A1Rs. 5,999/-
2.Redmi A1+Rs. 8,749/-
3.Nokia C01 PlusRs. 5, 399/-
4.Redmi 9ASportRs. 6,499/-
5.Nokia 2660 flipRs. 4,999/-
6.Redmi 10Rs. 8,999/-
7.Redmi 10ARs. 8,299/-
8.Nokia C21 PlusRs.9,499/-

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

Which phone has the best features and specifications?

Redmi 10A has the best features and specifications as listed above. It provides multi-tasking and also the best entertainment.

How long the battery life extends for smartphones?

Generally, every smartphone's battery life extends for two days based on usage. If used many times, it will stand for only a single day.

How easy to use a smartphone?

You can use the smartphone easily with the help of a touchscreen. It helps to move between apps very easily and smartly.

