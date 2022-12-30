The best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Water purifier

Safe drinking is the most crucial aspect of a healthy life. With polluted water bodies and contaminated water that seriously affect the quality of the water that we put in our bodies- we live with great health risks. With these 8 water purifiers, you can eliminate these risks completely and have access to clean and safe drinking water at your home. 1. Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifier This water purifier from Aquaguard comes with an 8 stage purification that also has a taste adjuster to give you the purest water. It has dual RO + UV filter. Specifications: Dimensions: 31.6 X 25.1 X 46.2 cm Weight- 8.86 kilograms Capacity: 7 litres Method of purification: ultraviolet and reverse osmosis. Model name: Aquaguard Aura. Contents: plumbing kit, accessories, purifier, power supply adapter, bracket.

Pros Cons it delivers maximum purification through its dual RO + UV technology. An additional booster pump required if your water inlet pressure is less than 0.3kg/cm sq. Comes with a one year warranty

2. Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier A great option from Livpure that has Copper + RO + Pure UV filter with mineraliser technology. Specifications: Dimensions: 29.5 X 27.5 X 50.5 cm Weight- 7 kilograms Capacity: 7 litres Method of purification: RO + UV + MIN Model name: LIV-BOLT + COPPER-DX(RO+UV+MIN) Contents: Bolt DX UV RO, user manual, adapter, screws, pipe

Pros Cons Has a maximum flow rate of 15 litres per hour some users have found it to be a little noisy during its purification process. Has three step purification method

3. HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier This purifier from HUL not only helps you get clean and safe drinking water but also helps you save up to 80 glasses per day through its smart Eco recovery technology. Specifications: Dimensions: 36 X 29.4 X 48.8 cm Weight- 10.5 kilograms Capacity: 10 litres Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet Model name: Eco water saver Contents: water purifier, installation kit, warranty card

Pros Cons Brand will automatically contact you for free installation within 24 hours from delivery. Great product but a bit on the heavier side. can be easily mounted or kept on the countertop

4. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 L This is another great option from Eureka Forbes that has a patented active copper and RO+UV + e-boiling + MTDS + mineral guard technology. It also comes with a water saving feature. Specifications: Dimensions: 32 X 27.5 X 41 cm Weight- 6.07 kilograms Capacity: 8 litres Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet Model name: Aquaguard Marvel Contents: Plumbing kit, accessories, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter.

Pros Cons The water passes through multiple cartridges to give you healthy and tasty water Booster pump may be required for inlets with less water pressure removes all dirt, dust, suspended particles like sand, mud etc.

5. Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 L This water purifier from Livpure has RO + in built UV filter ideal for your home. It has seven steps of purification method that ensures that you get the cleanest form of drinking water at your home. Specifications: Dimensions: 34.5 X 23 X 49.5 cm Weight- 8.6 kilograms Capacity: 6 litres Method of purification: RO+ UV + Minerals + Copper Model name: LIV -ZINGER – COPPER (WHITE) 2K Contents: Plumbing kit, accessories, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter.

Pros Cons Carefully designed for Indian water conditions Heavy compared to its capacity Has seven steps – super sediment filter, carbon block filter, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/ mineraliser, ultra filteration cartridge, copper 29 mineral cartridge, in tank UV sterilization every hour

6. Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water Purifier With a unique compact design and a 7 stage purification method- this is another efficient water purifier for your house. A product from Havells with all its quality assurances and performance that will certainly leave you satisfied. Specifications: Dimensions: 37 X 36.2 X 56.3 cm Weight- 10.4 kilograms Capacity: 7 litres Method of purification: Reverse Osmosis + Ultraviolet Model name: GHWRHFB015 Beige & White Contents: 1 No. Water Purifier, 1 No user manual, 1 installation kit

Pros Cons Comes in a space saving design that can be either mounted or placed on a table or counter limited colour option. It corrects pH level and adds levels of calcium, potassium, sodium, copper, copper, zinc.

7. Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifier This UV purifier from Proven comes in a gorgeous design that has state of the art features. It will solve all your drinking water problem as it not just purifies but also takes care of the taste. Drinking clean water has never been this easier! Specifications: Dimensions: 39 X 21 X 50 cm Weight- 7 kilograms Capacity: 10 litres Method of purification: Activated carbon, RO + UV Model name: Proven Copper Eleven Contents: Main unit, proven warranty card, installation kit

Pros Cons Assures 100% safe drinking water the company may charge extra installation fees Gives mineral enriched drinking water

8. Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifier This is another one of Eureka Forbes products that comes in a very elegant design and a standard 7 liter capacity. It has RO and UV purification as well as taste adjuster- a perfect device for your home. Specifications: Dimensions: 30 X 23.8 X 43 cm Weight- 4.7 kilograms Capacity: 7 litres Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet Model name: Amaze RO + UV + MTDS Contents: Water purifier + user manual

Pros Cons Compatible with borewell, tanker, municipal water cartridge needs to be bought and changed at regular intervals High storage capacity

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifier It removes TDS, hardness, pesticides an heavy metals from your drinking water. It ensures that there are no harmful bacteria, virus, protozoa and cysts living in your water Helps retain all the essential mineral in your water. Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier You can save upto 20,000 litres of water every year with its smart technology Has LED display for multiple indicators The water goes through a 7 step purification stage HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier It not just purifies but also adds essential mineral to your drinking water. Has the highest water saving rate of up to 60%. Designed to work with multiple sources of water like borewell, tanker or tap water. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 L The chemi block technology helps remove excess chlorine and organic impurities It helps retain the essential minerals and enhance the taste of hard water The patented copper technology infuses copper ions into your drinking water. Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 L Water is infused with the goodness of copper, and other important mineral The unit comes with a sleek and stylish design and interactive LED display with indication for ON, purification ON, tank full, tank in sterilization etc. Company provides a 2 free preventative maintenance after purchase Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water Purifier Provides absolutely safe water through RO and UV purification methods Has removable tank for easy installation, cleaning and maintenance Comes with a special zero splash faucet that helps prevent spills and mess Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifier Helps remove pesticides, heavy metals and hardness Comes with a one year warranty Taste adjuster enables adjustment of taste depending on your water source and quality Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifier Comes with transparent tank that allows you to check water level Purified water can be dispensed without electricity as well Has LED indication for alerts like full tank, service due or cartridge replacement

Best value for money The Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare water purifier is the best value for your money among the 8 options as it is priced at Rs. 17,999. For this price point it delivers the same functions like RO + Copper + UV + Mineraliser. It also comes with a taste adjuster and is an ideal 7 litres- perfect for your kitchen space. Best overall product The Aquaguard Aura from Eureka Forbes with its active copper and zinc infusion is the best overall product. Your water is purified through an eight stage method and it can work with any type of source like- borewell, tank water, municipal water etc. it is built with the Indian families in mind and perfectly adapts to the water systems in India. It has RO + UV filters with taste adjusters which means that you will have perfectly purified sweet water no matter where you live. How to find the best UV water purifier in India? It can be overwhelming to make a selection for water purifiers with the vast array of options available in the market. The decision becomes all the more stressful because of the fear of missing out- what if one brand is missing out on something or what if another model is a better deal? If you are looking for water purifiers with a specific feature like the UV purification system then these 8 options could definitely be the ones to look out for. They are the latest models and offer some of the best services in this category. Products price list

Product Price Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifier Rs. 23000 Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier Rs. 17999 HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier Rs. 24850 Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 L Rs. 20000 Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 L Rs. 19990 Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water Purifier Rs. 18918 Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifier Rs. 19990 Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifier Rs. 16000

FAQs Which is the most reasonable option among the Eureka Forbes water purifiers in this list? The AquaSure Aquaguard Amaze water purifier is the most reasonable option priced at Rs. 16000 among the water purifiers from Eureka Forbes from this list. Does the Livpure water purifier have a warranty? Yes, the Livpure water purifier comes with a one-year warranty provided by the company and applicable from the date of purchase. Does the Marvel water purifier by Eureka Forbes require electricity to dispense purified water? No, the marvel water purifier by Eureka does not require electricity to dispense purified water. Do UV water purifiers need to be connected to a power supply at all times to function? All the UV water purifiers need to be connected to a power supply during the process of purification however, it is not necessary that they have to be plugged in to a power source to dispense the water. How to know when the Havells water purifier is needing any manual assistance? The Havells water purifier come with a user-friendly indication system that alerts you of – self diagnostics, purification process, cartridge health, tank full, low water pressure and any other errors that may require maintenance. View More