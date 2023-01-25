Summary:
Many people are passionate about photography, and it's a great hobby to pick up if you're looking for a creative outlet. However, getting started in photography can be daunting, especially when choosing the right camera. With several options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to begin. That's why we've curated a list of the top 10 entry-level photography cameras to help you get started. Whether you're just a beginner or looking to upgrade your current camera, these options will provide you with the features and capabilities you need to take great photos. From basic point-and-shoot photography cameras to more advanced options with manual controls, there's something for everyone on this list of the top 10 entry-level cameras. So, whether you're looking to capture memories of your family, take stunning landscapes, or create beautiful portraits, these cameras are the perfect place to start.
Product list
1. GoPro Hero10 Black
The GoPro Hero10 Black is a rugged and versatile action camera perfect for capturing all your adventures. One of the critical features of the Hero10 Black is its ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second and 12MP photos. This allows you to capture stunning, high-resolution footage of your activities, whether you're surfing, skiing, or biking. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to share photos and videos with friends and family. Overall, this best beginner camera is a rugged and versatile action camera that's perfect for capturing all your adventures. Whether you're looking to capture stunning footage of your outdoor activities or document your travels, this best entry-level camera is a great option that offers high-quality video and photo capabilities, easy connectivity, and a wide range of shooting modes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. NIKON D3500
The Nikon D3500 is an excellent option for an entry-level DSLR camera that offers a wide range of features for amateur and professional photographers. One of the most notable features of the D3500 is its APS-C CMOS sensor with 24.2 MP resolution, which delivers high-quality images with incredible detail and clarity. Additionally, the camera has an ISO range of 100-25600, allowing you to shoot in low-light conditions without needing a flash. The D3500 also has an Expeed 4 image processor with 11 autofocus points, which makes it easy to take sharp photos of moving subjects. Additionally, this best beginner DSLR has a 3-inch LCD screen that makes it easy to review photos and videos.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
This camera is perfect for those just starting out in photography. It is a mirrorless camera that is lightweight and easy to carry around. Some of its key features include a 20MP sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. This entry level dslr also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Canon EOS Rebel SL3
This camera is an excellent option for those who are just starting out in photography and want to learn more about photography. It is a DSLR camera that is easy to use and has various features that make it perfect for beginners. Some of its key features include a 24.1-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and full HD video recording. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it easy to share photos and videos with others.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Nikon Z50 compact
This photography camera is a good for those who are looking for a compact and lightweight camera. It is a mirrorless camera that is easy to carry around and has various features that make it perfect for beginners. Some of its key features include a 20.9-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Sony A6600
This photography camera is a great option for those looking for a high-performance camera. It is a mirrorless camera with various features that make it perfect for advanced photographers. Some of its key features include a 24.2-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Nikon Z fc
The Nikon Z fc is a full-frame mirrorless camera designed for professional photographers and videographers. It is a part of the Nikon Z series of cameras and has several features that make it a great option for those looking for a high-performance camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
9. Panasonic Lumix G100
The Panasonic Lumix G100 is a compact, lightweight mirrorless camera designed for vloggers and content creators. It features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and a fast autofocus system, making it a great option for capturing high-quality video and photos. Some of its key features include a 20.3-megapixel sensor, 4K video recording, and a flip-out touchscreen LCD. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images. In addition, it has a unique "OZO Audio" feature that helps capture high-quality audio suitable for vloggers and content creators.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
10. Sony ZV-E10
The Sony ZV-E10 is a compact and portable photography camera designed for vloggers and content creators. It features a 1-inch type sensor and a fast autofocus system, making it a great option for capturing high-quality video and photos.
Some of its key features include a 20.1-megapixel sensor, 4K video recording, and a flip-out touchscreen LCD. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images. Moreover, it has a unique "Real-time Eye AF" feature that helps capture high-quality audio, apt for vloggers and content creators.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|GoPro Hero10
|4K video recording
|Waterproof design
|Built-in WiFi and Bluetooth
|Nikon D3500
|24.2-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|Full HD video recording
|Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
|16.1-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|4K video recording
|Canon EOS Rebel SL3
|24.2-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|Full HD video recording
|Nikon Z50 compact
|20.9-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|4K video recording
|Nikon D3500
|24.2-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|Full HD video recording
|Sony A6600
|24.2-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|4K video recording
|Nikon Z fc
|45.7-megapixel sensor
|Fast autofocus system
|4K video recording
|Panasonic Lumix G100
|20.3-megapixel sensor
|4K video recording
|Flip-out touchscreen LCD
|Sony ZV-E10
|20.1-megapixel sensor
|4K video recording
|Flip-out touchs
Best Overall Product
The Sony A6600 is a well-rounded camera that would be suitable for a wide range of users. It has advanced features such as in-body image stabilisation and 4K video recording, a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, and a fast autofocus system. Additionally, Sony has a wide range of lenses and accessories available for the A6600, making it a versatile and durable option for photography enthusiasts.
Best Value for Money
The Nikon Z50 compact is a great option for those looking for a high-quality camera at a more affordable price point. Some reasons why the Nikon Z50 compact is considered a good value-for-money product are:
Compact Size:
In summary, the Nikon Z50 compact is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a compact, high-quality camera that can take great photos and videos, at a reasonable price.
How to find the perfect camera for beginners?
Finding the perfect camera for beginners can be a bit overwhelming, but there are a few key factors to consider when deciding. If this blog talking about entry level cameras isn’t enough, here are some steps to help you find the perfect camera for beginners:
After considering these factors, you should be able to find a camera that fits your needs and budget as a beginner.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|GoPro Hero10
|Rs. 40,499
|2.
|Nikon D3500
|Rs. 59,999
|3.
|Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
|Rs. 90,990
|4.
|Canon EOS Rebel SL3
|Rs. 1,39,710
|5.
|Nikon Z50 compact
|Rs. 68,990
|6.
|Nikon D3500
|Rs. 59,999
|7.
|Sony A6600
|Rs. 2,16,556
|8.
|Nikon Z fc
|Rs. 81,980
|9.
|Panasonic Lumix G100
|Rs. 65,004
|10.
|Sony ZV-E10
|Rs. 52,490
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Several types of cameras are available on the market, including point-and-shoot, mirrorless, and DSLR. As a beginner, a point-and-shoot or mirrorless camera is a great option because they are easy to use and has a wide range of automatic settings. DSLR cameras are also a good option, but they offer more advanced features and controls, which may be overwhelming for a beginner.
The number of megapixels in a camera refers to the resolution of the images it can take. As a beginner, a camera with at least 12 megapixels is more than enough. Remember that more megapixels don't always mean better quality, and other factors, such as sensor size and lens quality, also play a role in image quality.
The sensor of the camera captures light and converts it into an image. APS-C sensors are smaller than full-frame and are typically found in entry-level and mid-range cameras. Full-frame sensors are larger and are typically found in professional-level cameras. APS-C sensors have a smaller image area but are more affordable, while full-frame sensors provide a larger image area and better image quality.
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can be convenient for sharing photos and videos with friends and family, as well as for controlling the camera remotely from your smartphone. However, it's not a requirement, and you can still share your photos and videos through a USB cable or by inserting the memory card into your computer.