The top 10 entry-level photography cameras

  Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:06 IST

Summary:

Explore the features and capabilities of the top entry-level cameras on the market, including the Nikon D3500, Canon EOS R7, GoPro Hero10 Black, and Nikon D5600. Learn about their strengths and weaknesses and which photography camera best suits your needs and preferences. Find your perfect photography camera for capturing stunning photos and videos.

The perfect entry-level camera

Many people are passionate about photography, and it's a great hobby to pick up if you're looking for a creative outlet. However, getting started in photography can be daunting, especially when choosing the right camera. With several options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to begin. That's why we've curated a list of the top 10 entry-level photography cameras to help you get started. Whether you're just a beginner or looking to upgrade your current camera, these options will provide you with the features and capabilities you need to take great photos. From basic point-and-shoot photography cameras to more advanced options with manual controls, there's something for everyone on this list of the top 10 entry-level cameras. So, whether you're looking to capture memories of your family, take stunning landscapes, or create beautiful portraits, these cameras are the perfect place to start.

Product list

1. GoPro Hero10 Black

The GoPro Hero10 Black is a rugged and versatile action camera perfect for capturing all your adventures. One of the critical features of the Hero10 Black is its ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second and 12MP photos. This allows you to capture stunning, high-resolution footage of your activities, whether you're surfing, skiing, or biking. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to share photos and videos with friends and family. Overall, this best beginner camera is a rugged and versatile action camera that's perfect for capturing all your adventures. Whether you're looking to capture stunning footage of your outdoor activities or document your travels, this best entry-level camera is a great option that offers high-quality video and photo capabilities, easy connectivity, and a wide range of shooting modes.

Specifications:

  • Camera Weight – 0.2 kg
  • Display Resolution – 552 pixels
  • Connectivity – HDMI, USB, Wireless
  • Video Format – H.264 / AVC, MPEG-4

ProsCons
  • Rugged and durable design
  • Limited manual control
  • High-quality video and photo capabilities
 
GoPro HERO10 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, Optical 1X and Digital 4X 23MP Photos (1 Year INTL Warranty + 1 Year in Warranty)
4.1 (108)
25% off
40,999 54,500
2. NIKON D3500

The Nikon D3500 is an excellent option for an entry-level DSLR camera that offers a wide range of features for amateur and professional photographers. One of the most notable features of the D3500 is its APS-C CMOS sensor with 24.2 MP resolution, which delivers high-quality images with incredible detail and clarity. Additionally, the camera has an ISO range of 100-25600, allowing you to shoot in low-light conditions without needing a flash. The D3500 also has an Expeed 4 image processor with 11 autofocus points, which makes it easy to take sharp photos of moving subjects. Additionally, this best beginner DSLR has a 3-inch LCD screen that makes it easy to review photos and videos.

Specifications:

  • Continuous Shooting Speed – 5 frames per second
  • Height – 9.7 cm
  • Display Style – Built-in

ProsCons
  • APS-C CMOS sensor
  • None
  • Expeed 4 image processor 
 
Lifestyles Present Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens 16-GB Card, Bag
4.4 (3,894)
3. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

This camera is perfect for those just starting out in photography. It is a mirrorless camera that is lightweight and easy to carry around. Some of its key features include a 20MP sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. This entry level dslr also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3-inch 180-degree tilting touchscreen
  • Megapixels: 20.3
  • Sensor: Micro Four Thirds

ProsCons
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Limited battery life
  • Fast autofocus
 
Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 14-42mm f3.5-5.6-EZ Black (V207132BU000)
4.6 (192)
5% off
90,990 96,000
4. Canon EOS Rebel SL3

This camera is an excellent option for those who are just starting out in photography and want to learn more about photography. It is a DSLR camera that is easy to use and has various features that make it perfect for beginners. Some of its key features include a 24.1-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and full HD video recording. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it easy to share photos and videos with others.

Specifications:

  • Sensor: APS-C
  • Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen
  • Max burst speed: 5fps

ProsCons
  • Fast autofocus
  • No in-body image stabilisation
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
 
CANON Digital Camera EOS Rebel SL3 (BK) Body
4.6 (233)
21% off
139,710 177,710
5. Nikon Z50 compact

This photography camera is a good for those who are looking for a compact and lightweight camera. It is a mirrorless camera that is easy to carry around and has various features that make it perfect for beginners. Some of its key features include a 20.9-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images.

Specifications:

  • Effective Still Resolution: 20.9 MP
  • Monitor: 3.2-inch tilting
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
  • Compact and lightweight
  • No in-body image stabilisation
  • 4K video recording
 
Nikon Z50 Compact Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flip Under Selfie/Vlogger LCD, Body - Black
4.5 (29)
5% off
68,990 72,995
7. Sony A6600

This photography camera is a great option for those looking for a high-performance camera. It is a mirrorless camera with various features that make it perfect for advanced photographers. Some of its key features include a 24.2-megapixel sensor, a fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake.

Specifications:

  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 24.2
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches

ProsCons
  • High-performance camera
  • Expensive
  • Built-in image stabilisation
 
Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera, 8 Digital Zoom, Black
4.7 (359)
19% off
216,556 267,556
8. Nikon Z fc

The Nikon Z fc is a full-frame mirrorless camera designed for professional photographers and videographers. It is a part of the Nikon Z series of cameras and has several features that make it a great option for those looking for a high-performance camera.

Specifications:

  • Effective Still Resolution: 20.9 MP
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 3 inches

ProsCons
  • Fast autofocus system
  • Expensive
  • Built-in image stabilisation
  • Limited lens selection compared to other brands
Z fc DX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR - Silver
4.6 (90)
17% off
81,980 98,595
9. Panasonic Lumix G100

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is a compact, lightweight mirrorless camera designed for vloggers and content creators. It features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and a fast autofocus system, making it a great option for capturing high-quality video and photos. Some of its key features include a 20.3-megapixel sensor, 4K video recording, and a flip-out touchscreen LCD. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images. In addition, it has a unique "OZO Audio" feature that helps capture high-quality audio suitable for vloggers and content creators.

Specifications:

  • Effective Still Resolution: 20 MP
  • Optical Zoom: 2.6
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
  • 4K video recording
  • No weather-sealing
  • Flip-out touchscreen LCD
  • Lack of advanced manual controls
Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Mirrorless Vlogging Camera (Black) with Bluetooth Tripod Grip, Built-in Mic & 12-32mm Lens, Micro Four Thirds Sensor, Flip Screen, 5-Axis is, 4K 24p 30p Video (DC-G100VGW-K)
4.2 (20)
28% off
64,959 89,990
10. Sony ZV-E10

The Sony ZV-E10 is a compact and portable photography camera designed for vloggers and content creators. It features a 1-inch type sensor and a fast autofocus system, making it a great option for capturing high-quality video and photos.

Some of its key features include a 20.1-megapixel sensor, 4K video recording, and a flip-out touchscreen LCD. The camera also has built-in image stabilisation, which helps to reduce camera shake and produce sharp images. Moreover, it has a unique "Real-time Eye AF" feature that helps capture high-quality audio, apt for vloggers and content creators.

Specifications:

  • Effective Still Resolution: 24
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches

ProsCons
  • Compact and portable
  • Limited lens selection compared to other brands
  • Good battery life
  • No weather-sealing
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera, Made for Creators (APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio, 4K Movie Recording) Body Only – Black, Compact
4.5 (32)
2% off
58,490 59,490
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
GoPro Hero104K video recordingWaterproof designBuilt-in WiFi and Bluetooth
Nikon D350024.2-megapixel sensorFast autofocus systemFull HD video recording
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV16.1-megapixel sensorFast autofocus system4K video recording
Canon EOS Rebel SL324.2-megapixel sensorFast autofocus systemFull HD video recording
Nikon Z50 compact20.9-megapixel sensorFast autofocus system4K video recording
Nikon D350024.2-megapixel sensorFast autofocus systemFull HD video recording
Sony A660024.2-megapixel sensorFast autofocus system4K video recording
Nikon Z fc45.7-megapixel sensorFast autofocus system4K video recording
Panasonic Lumix G10020.3-megapixel sensor4K video recordingFlip-out touchscreen LCD
Sony ZV-E1020.1-megapixel sensor4K video recordingFlip-out touchs

Best Overall Product

The Sony A6600 is a well-rounded camera that would be suitable for a wide range of users. It has advanced features such as in-body image stabilisation and 4K video recording, a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, and a fast autofocus system. Additionally, Sony has a wide range of lenses and accessories available for the A6600, making it a versatile and durable option for photography enthusiasts.

Best Value for Money

The Nikon Z50 compact is a great option for those looking for a high-quality camera at a more affordable price point. Some reasons why the Nikon Z50 compact is considered a good value-for-money product are:

Compact Size:

  • High-quality Image Sensor:
  • 4K Video Recording:
  • Fast Autofocus System:
  • Affordable Price:

In summary, the Nikon Z50 compact is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a compact, high-quality camera that can take great photos and videos, at a reasonable price.

How to find the perfect camera for beginners?

Finding the perfect camera for beginners can be a bit overwhelming, but there are a few key factors to consider when deciding. If this blog talking about entry level cameras isn’t enough, here are some steps to help you find the perfect camera for beginners:

  • Know your budget: The first step is to determine how much you are willing to spend on a camera. This will help you narrow your options and focus on cameras within your budget.
  • Decide between a mirrorless or DSLR camera: Both mirrorless and DSLR cameras have their own advantages, so it's important to decide which one is best for you. Mirrorless cameras are usually more compact and lightweight, while DSLRs are more durable and have a larger selection of lenses.
  • Look for a camera with a high-resolution sensor: A high-resolution sensor will ensure that your photos are sharp and detailed, even in low light conditions.
  • Consider the autofocus system: Autofocus is important for capturing moving subjects, so look for a camera with a fast and accurate autofocus system.
  • Check the camera's connectivity: With most cameras, you can transfer images wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet, This can be extremely convenient for beginners who want to share their photos on social media or for advanced users
  • who want to control the camera remotely.
  • Look for user-friendly features: Many cameras today come with various user-friendly features, such as guide mode, which will help you learn how to take better photos.
  • Read reviews: Once you've narrowed down your options, read reviews from other users to understand the camera's strengths and weaknesses better.

After considering these factors, you should be able to find a camera that fits your needs and budget as a beginner.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.GoPro Hero10Rs. 40,499
2.Nikon D3500Rs. 59,999
3.Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IVRs. 90,990
4.Canon EOS Rebel SL3Rs. 1,39,710
5.Nikon Z50 compactRs. 68,990
6.Nikon D3500Rs. 59,999
7.Sony A6600Rs. 2,16,556
8.Nikon Z fcRs. 81,980
9.Panasonic Lumix G100Rs. 65,004
10.Sony ZV-E10Rs. 52,490

The top 10 entry-level photography cameras

What type of camera should I buy as a beginner?

Several types of cameras are available on the market, including point-and-shoot, mirrorless, and DSLR. As a beginner, a point-and-shoot or mirrorless camera is a great option because they are easy to use and has a wide range of automatic settings. DSLR cameras are also a good option, but they offer more advanced features and controls, which may be overwhelming for a beginner.

What are the number of megapixels do I need in a camera?

The number of megapixels in a camera refers to the resolution of the images it can take. As a beginner, a camera with at least 12 megapixels is more than enough. Remember that more megapixels don't always mean better quality, and other factors, such as sensor size and lens quality, also play a role in image quality.

What is the difference between an APS-C and a full-frame sensor?

The sensor of the camera captures light and converts it into an image. APS-C sensors are smaller than full-frame and are typically found in entry-level and mid-range cameras. Full-frame sensors are larger and are typically found in professional-level cameras. APS-C sensors have a smaller image area but are more affordable, while full-frame sensors provide a larger image area and better image quality.

