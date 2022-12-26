Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

The Top HP laptops you need to explore

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 11:12 IST

Summary:

This article attempts to bring the top HP laptops in the market. Laptops are an integral part of our private and professional lives, and it is crucial to know the specific criteria you are looking for while buying one. This guide shows you laptops from HP that are worth considering.

The top HP laptops available currently.

Gone are the days when working on a computer meant sitting behind a huge monitor at work at a speed that took an hour to transfer simple files. With the evolution of the computer into the much more contemporary laptop, our lives have become so much easier. Computers now fit into our bags, they don’t need to be plugged in to be working, and they come with-in built cameras and speakers! In all this, HP has been one of the best-performing laptop brands and cemented its position with its innovative technology and designs over the past decades. Each year, there are new releases with new features, better designs and improved functions. Here, we take a look at some of the best HP laptops that are currently available; if you are looking to buy an HP- this article may be just your thing-

The Top HP laptops for you

1. 2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop

First on the list is HP’s latest release, the Full HD 11th Gen Intel Quad Core which is a powerful laptop with the latest innovations and a remarkable 32 GB RAM that gives it precision and amazing processing speed. Working with this laptop will be a breeze for multi-taskers.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels
  • Dimensions: 35.84 X 24.21 X 1.8 cm
  • Weight- 1.7 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Built-in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Processor: Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • Hard Disk: SSD
  • Connectivity: USB type C, USB Type A, HDMI, Headphone and Mic jack, RJ-45, Multi-format SD media card reader, Finger Print Reader
  • What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual.

ProsCons
Has an inbuilt HD webcam for perfect zoom meetings A bit on the pricier side. 
Has multiple connectivity mediums  
2022 Newest HP 15.6" FHD 1080P IPS Display Laptop Computer, 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1135G7(Up to 4.2GHz), 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Webcam, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Finger Print Reader, Win 10S, Silver
30% off
129,670 185,664
Buy now

2. HP Chromebook 14’ laptop

Another great option from HP is great for work and fun. With its lightning-fast processor and clear as-ever audio and visuals- this laptop will be your best friend to take to class or for work. You can easily take conference calls with family, friends and colleagues.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 14 inches
  • Resolution:1366 X 768 pixels
  • Dimensions: 32.56 X 21.84 X 1.78 cm
  • Weight- 1.47 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: windows 10
  • Built-in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 128 GB
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth,
  • What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual.

ProsCons
Has an HD wide vision camera Less RAM 
Vibrant HD display  
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14? HD (1366 x 768) Touchscreen, Chrome OS, Webcam & Dual Mics, Work, Entertainment, Long Battery Life (14a-na0130nr, 2021)
25% off
48,759 64,703
Buy now

3. 2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3

A laptop with a backlit screen and anti-glare features is easy on the eyes. It is lightweight and easy to carry around as well. A perfect laptop to get the job done.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 14 inches
  • Resolution:1366 X 768 pixels
  • Dimensions: 32.41 X 22.5 X 1.8 cm
  • Weight- 1.47 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: Chrome Operating System
  • Built in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: No
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: -
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C
  • What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual

ProsCons
Has the HP true vision camera A bit heavy for its size
Has anti-glare back lit screen 
Newest 2020 HP 14" Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor 1.2GHz 4GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM 128GB SSD Windows 10
32% off
51,967 75,884
Buy now

4. HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processor

A perfect addition to your WFH situation, this laptop from HP brings you amazing graphics in great design. With 256 GB of space and 8 GB of RAM supporting your laptop, you will not have to worry about losing speed or data with an 8-hour battery life.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels
  • Dimensions: 35.84 X 1.98 X 24.21 cm
  • Weight- 1.7 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: windows 10
  • Built in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: No
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Hard Disk: -
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C
  • What comes in the box: one laptop, 45 watt smart AC power adaptor, 41 wh Li-ion battery.

ProsCons
Has an average 8 hour battery life A little expensive
Has AMD Radeon graphics which gives new heights to movies, music and gaming  
Comes with dual-array microphones that make conversations and video calls a whole lot better 
HP 15 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 15.6? Full HD Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Lightweight Computer with Webcam and Dual Mics, Work, Study, & Gaming (15-ef1050nr, 2021)
30% off
62,874 89,752
Buy now

5. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch Laptop

A perfect laptop for avid gamers- this gaming laptop from HP will allow you to enjoy Fortnite, PUBG and Overwatch without compromising on the frame rate. Designed to support high-range games, this comes with a solid 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. You can experience high-grade features and speed processing with this laptop.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels
  • Dimensions: 48.26 X 30.48 X 7.62 cm
  • Weight- 2.22 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: windows 10
  • Built in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: No
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Hard Disk: 256 GB
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C
  • What comes in the box: one laptop, charger, user manual

ProsCons
Great option for gamers Design and style may not liked by all
Amazing sound quality  
Very Unique design 
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-Inch Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (15-dk0041nr, Black)
30% off
112,810 160,094
Buy now

6. HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop

This innovative laptop from HP has successfully made heads turn. It is foldable and can be turned into a tablet if you wish to use it as one. With a sleek body and minimum weight- it is a laptop ad a tablet rolled into one. Bonuses are the fingerprint sensors and backlit keyboards.

Specifications

  • Screen Display- 14 inches
  • Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels
  • Dimensions: 32.51 X 17.27 X 1.78 cm
  • Weight- 1.64 kilograms
  • Power source: battery and AC
  • Operating System: windows 10
  • Built in webcam and microphone? Yes
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Hard Disk: 64 GB
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • What comes in the box: one laptop, charger, user manual

ProsCons
Has a fingerprint reader May be delicate due to its full 360 bend feature
Has a backlit keyboard which is great for working with dim to no lights  
Very thin  
HP Chromebook, 2-in-1, 14C-CA0053DX, i3-10110U, 8GB, 64GB, S
29% off
60,464 84,903
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop Has 32 GB RAM which means great processing speed and refresh rate.Sleek and elegant designSlim yet sturdy
HP Chromebook 14’ laptopHas an average of 14 hours battery supportGreat build an classic designHas a touchscreen.
2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3Comes with 128 GB SSD hard driveWorks with windows 10 Fast and good connectivity speed 
HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processorHas a crystal clear micro edge bezel and anti-glare displayHigh speed processinghas 256 GB SSD
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch LaptopReally good for multitasking Has optimized thermal design and IR sensor which keeps the laptop coolVery realistic graphics
HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptopIt has unique feature where it can be used as a laptop or as a tabletLightweight and easy to carry and fit in bagsEasy to carry and work with

Best value for money

Well, when it comes to a budget friendly laptop from HP, the HP Chromebook 14’ laptop surely stands as a winner. With a great battery back-up, touch screen facility and an HD camera for that clarity in video conferencing- this is a great budget option to consider. The 14 inch screen is a perfect size and it has great processing speed and impressive graphics as well. Backed by HP’s brand value, it is an option worth considering.

Best overall product

The winner in this category is the latest release from HP, the 2022 newest HP 15.6 inches IPS display Laptop with 11th gen Intel core processor. A remarkable RAM of 32 GB sets this laptop far apart from its predecessors. It has the classic HP features- sleek, sturdy and designed to last. It is a bit on the pricier side, but for the specs- this is one beast of a laptop that has already gotten some rave reviews. It is lightning fast and has a good battery backup as well. It is a perfect companion for your work- whether you are facing deadlines, writing, studying, or gaming, this one can do it all.

Which is the best HP laptop you need to explore?

A laptop has become a quintessential gadget to have. Whether you are a student, a corporate worker, a writer, a freelancer, or a teacher- basically any job you have will require you to work on a laptop. Especially the post covid world has seen a huge surge in the use of technology, and our lifestyles have been greatly impacted by it. So if you are on the lookout to buy a laptop and are gravitating towards HP, these are the six HP laptops that should be on your radar- from the latest releases to budget buys to gaming laptops– let these options help you make your choice!

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop Rs. 1,85,664 
2.HP Chromebook 14’ laptopRs. 64, 703
3.2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3Rs. 75, 884
4.HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processorRs. 89, 752
5.HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch Laptop Rs. 1,60,94
6.HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptopRs. 84, 903

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
Best skin supplements for cats in 2022
OnePlus mobile phones under 30000: Buyer's guide
Best Nokia 128 GB internal memory mobile phones in 2022: Buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Mens' footwear options up for grabs, up to 78% off
Finest Warmland electric blankets to stay warm through chilly winter

The Top HP laptops you need to explore

Which are the HP laptops that come with a touchscreen feature?

Among the six laptops from HP, the 2022 HP 15.6 FHD IPS Display laptop, the HP Chromebook 14 inches and the HP Chromebook 2-in-1 come with touchscreen features. 

What uis the average battery back-up for HP laptops in general?

Most HP laptops have an average battery back-up of 8 hours. 

How is French Press different from the drip method coffee maker?

The French press coffee maker only needs coffee powder and hot water. For a French press, you need to pour hot water and coffee powder into the pot, and once the coffee has seeped and coffee granules have settled, you press the plunger and pour the coffee extract. For a drip-style coffee maker, you put the coffee powder in a chamber, add water in another chamber and put the pot to a heat source. Another chamber will collect the freshly brewed coffee ready to be served. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS