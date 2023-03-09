The Top HP laptops you need to explore

The top HP laptops available currently.

Gone are the days when working on a computer meant sitting behind a huge monitor at work at a speed that took an hour to transfer simple files. With the evolution of the computer into the much more contemporary laptop, our lives have become so much easier. Computers now fit into our bags, they don’t need to be plugged in to be working, and they come with-in built cameras and speakers! In all this, HP has been one of the best-performing laptop brands and cemented its position with its innovative technology and designs over the past decades. Each year, there are new releases with new features, better designs and improved functions. Here, we take a look at some of the best HP laptops that are currently available; if you are looking to buy an HP- this article may be just your thing- The Top HP laptops for you 1. 2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop First on the list is HP’s latest release, the Full HD 11th Gen Intel Quad Core which is a powerful laptop with the latest innovations and a remarkable 32 GB RAM that gives it precision and amazing processing speed. Working with this laptop will be a breeze for multi-taskers. Specifications Screen Display- 15.6 inches

Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels

Dimensions: 35.84 X 24.21 X 1.8 cm

Weight- 1.7 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: Windows 10

Built-in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 32 GB

Hard Disk: SSD

Connectivity: USB type C, USB Type A, HDMI, Headphone and Mic jack, RJ-45, Multi-format SD media card reader, Finger Print Reader

What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual.

Pros Cons Has an inbuilt HD webcam for perfect zoom meetings A bit on the pricier side. Has multiple connectivity mediums

2. HP Chromebook 14’ laptop Another great option from HP is great for work and fun. With its lightning-fast processor and clear as-ever audio and visuals- this laptop will be your best friend to take to class or for work. You can easily take conference calls with family, friends and colleagues. Specifications Screen Display- 14 inches

Resolution:1366 X 768 pixels

Dimensions: 32.56 X 21.84 X 1.78 cm

Weight- 1.47 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: windows 10

Built-in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: Intel

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk: 128 GB

Connectivity: Bluetooth,

What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual.

Pros Cons Has an HD wide vision camera Less RAM Vibrant HD display

3. 2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3 A laptop with a backlit screen and anti-glare features is easy on the eyes. It is lightweight and easy to carry around as well. A perfect laptop to get the job done. Specifications Screen Display- 14 inches

Resolution:1366 X 768 pixels

Dimensions: 32.41 X 22.5 X 1.8 cm

Weight- 1.47 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: Chrome Operating System

Built in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: No

Processor: Intel

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk: -

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C

What comes in the box: one unit laptop, one charging cable, user manual

Pros Cons Has the HP true vision camera A bit heavy for its size Has anti-glare back lit screen

4. HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processor A perfect addition to your WFH situation, this laptop from HP brings you amazing graphics in great design. With 256 GB of space and 8 GB of RAM supporting your laptop, you will not have to worry about losing speed or data with an 8-hour battery life. Specifications Screen Display- 15.6 inches

Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels

Dimensions: 35.84 X 1.98 X 24.21 cm

Weight- 1.7 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: windows 10

Built in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: No

Processor: Intel

RAM: 8 GB

Hard Disk: -

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C

What comes in the box: one laptop, 45 watt smart AC power adaptor, 41 wh Li-ion battery.

Pros Cons Has an average 8 hour battery life A little expensive Has AMD Radeon graphics which gives new heights to movies, music and gaming Comes with dual-array microphones that make conversations and video calls a whole lot better

5. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch Laptop A perfect laptop for avid gamers- this gaming laptop from HP will allow you to enjoy Fortnite, PUBG and Overwatch without compromising on the frame rate. Designed to support high-range games, this comes with a solid 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. You can experience high-grade features and speed processing with this laptop. Specifications Screen Display- 15.6 inches

Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels

Dimensions: 48.26 X 30.48 X 7.62 cm

Weight- 2.22 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: windows 10

Built in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: No

Processor: Intel

RAM: 12 GB

Hard Disk: 256 GB

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, USB A, USB C

What comes in the box: one laptop, charger, user manual

Pros Cons Great option for gamers Design and style may not liked by all Amazing sound quality Very Unique design

6. HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop This innovative laptop from HP has successfully made heads turn. It is foldable and can be turned into a tablet if you wish to use it as one. With a sleek body and minimum weight- it is a laptop ad a tablet rolled into one. Bonuses are the fingerprint sensors and backlit keyboards. Specifications Screen Display- 14 inches

Resolution:1920 X 1080 pixels

Dimensions: 32.51 X 17.27 X 1.78 cm

Weight- 1.64 kilograms

Power source: battery and AC

Operating System: windows 10

Built in webcam and microphone? Yes

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: Intel

RAM: 8 GB

Hard Disk: 64 GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

What comes in the box: one laptop, charger, user manual

Pros Cons Has a fingerprint reader May be delicate due to its full 360 bend feature Has a backlit keyboard which is great for working with dim to no lights Very thin

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop Has 32 GB RAM which means great processing speed and refresh rate. Sleek and elegant design Slim yet sturdy HP Chromebook 14’ laptop Has an average of 14 hours battery support Great build an classic design Has a touchscreen. 2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Comes with 128 GB SSD hard drive Works with windows 10 Fast and good connectivity speed HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processor Has a crystal clear micro edge bezel and anti-glare display High speed processing has 256 GB SSD HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch Laptop Really good for multitasking Has optimized thermal design and IR sensor which keeps the laptop cool Very realistic graphics HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop It has unique feature where it can be used as a laptop or as a tablet Lightweight and easy to carry and fit in bags Easy to carry and work with

Best value for money Well, when it comes to a budget friendly laptop from HP, the HP Chromebook 14’ laptop surely stands as a winner. With a great battery back-up, touch screen facility and an HD camera for that clarity in video conferencing- this is a great budget option to consider. The 14 inch screen is a perfect size and it has great processing speed and impressive graphics as well. Backed by HP’s brand value, it is an option worth considering. Best overall product The winner in this category is the latest release from HP, the 2022 newest HP 15.6 inches IPS display Laptop with 11th gen Intel core processor. A remarkable RAM of 32 GB sets this laptop far apart from its predecessors. It has the classic HP features- sleek, sturdy and designed to last. It is a bit on the pricier side, but for the specs- this is one beast of a laptop that has already gotten some rave reviews. It is lightning fast and has a good battery backup as well. It is a perfect companion for your work- whether you are facing deadlines, writing, studying, or gaming, this one can do it all. Which is the best HP laptop you need to explore? A laptop has become a quintessential gadget to have. Whether you are a student, a corporate worker, a writer, a freelancer, or a teacher- basically any job you have will require you to work on a laptop. Especially the post covid world has seen a huge surge in the use of technology, and our lifestyles have been greatly impacted by it. So if you are on the lookout to buy a laptop and are gravitating towards HP, these are the six HP laptops that should be on your radar- from the latest releases to budget buys to gaming laptops– let these options help you make your choice! Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. 2022 Newest HP 15’6 Full HD 1080P IPS Display Laptop Rs. 1,85,664 2. HP Chromebook 14’ laptop Rs. 64, 703 3. 2020 HP 14” Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Rs. 75, 884 4. HP 15” laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 processor Rs. 89, 752 5. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 inch Laptop Rs. 1,60,94 6. HP Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop Rs. 84, 903