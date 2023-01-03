Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 1 TB external hard disks: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 03, 2023 16:28 IST

Summary:

The top 10 1 TB external Hard disk, the best deals, and comparison are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

Hard disk

An external hard disk is a great way to store and back up data. With 1 TB of storage capacity, you can store and access a huge amount of data. These external hard disks are easy to set up and connect to any laptop, computer or game console. With their portability, you can take them anywhere and access your files from any system. They are also compact in size and require minimal power to run. The external hard disk also supports several file formats, making it easy to move data seamlessly between different systems. With the right external hard disk, you can securely store your data and access it whenever needed.

1. Seagate one touch 1TB external HDD

The Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD is the perfect device for anyone looking for an efficient and reliable way to store data. It offers users up to 1TB of storage, making it perfect for backing up photos, videos, and other important documents. It also has a sleek, modern design and is easy to use.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Transfer Rates: Up to 10 Gbps

Drive Size: 2.5 Inches

ProsCons
Sleek designLimited capacity of 1TB
Easy to set up and useProne to overheating
Lightweight and portableNo back up software
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection – Space Gray, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY1000404)
4.5 (50,244)
29% off
4,449 6,299
Buy now

2. TOSHIBA Canvio basics 1TB portable external HDD

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD is the perfect way to store and backup data in a convenient and reliable way. It features a sleek and lightweight design, USB 3.0 compatibility, and up to 1TB of storage capacity. With this HDD, you can easily keep your important files safe and secure.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gbps

Data Encryption: Advanced 256-bit AES Encryption

ProsCons
Portable and lightweightNo external power source
Secure 256-bit AES encryptionLimited storage capacity
AffordableNot compatible with older USB 2.0 ports
TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD - USB 3.2 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac, 3 Years Warranty, External Hard Drive - Black
4.4 (5,719)
25% off
4,499 5,995
Buy now

3. Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive

The Western Digital WD Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive is the perfect storage solution for all your data and media. With 1.5TB of storage, it provides plenty of room for your photos, videos and documents. This lightweight and easy-to-use drive is perfect for anyone who needs reliable and secure storage on the go.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Data Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s

Dimensions: 4.4 x 3.2 x 0.6 inches

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designNo software bundled with the drive
Works for Windows and MACExpensive
256 AES encryption 
Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox, External HDD (WDBU6Y0015BBK-WESN)
4.4 (24,989)
22% off
4,449 5,734
Buy now

4. Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive

The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive is a great storage solution for those looking for an easy way to store and transport large amounts of data. It offers plenty of space, portability, and security, making it an ideal choice for personal and professional use.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Form Factor: 2.5-inch

Interface: USB 3.0

Transfer Rate: up to 5 Gb/s

ProsCons
LightweightRelatively expensive
Compact SizeMay require external power source
Shock resistant 
Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with  Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-Black
4.4 (72,942)
46% off
4,399 8,120
Buy now

5. Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD

The Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD is a great storage solution for people who need a lot of data storage space. It is easy to use, small and lightweight, and provides ample storage for your files. Get it now and enjoy a reliable and secure way to keep your data safe.

Specifications:

Storage Capacity: 1TB

Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s

Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.2 x 0.6 inches

Max Operating Temperature: 140°F

ProsCons
Fast data transfer rateLow maximum operating temperature
LightweightPrice might be high
Works for Windows and MAC 
Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop and Mac (STGX1000400)
4.5 (50,746)
17% off
4,148 4,999
Buy now

6. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD is an ideal solution for all your storage needs. It offers 1TB of storage capacity and is portable, making it the perfect companion for your laptop or desktop. It is also easy to use and compatible with both Windows and Mac.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s

Operating Temperature: 5°C ~ 35°C

ProsCons
Compact & LightweightNo encryption 
USB 3.0 availablePoor data transfer speed
Easy to setupShort warranty period
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400)
4.5 (50,746)
18% off
4,098 4,999
Buy now

7. Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD

Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD is a perfect solution for those looking for a reliable and efficient storage device. It provides ample storage capacity, fast data transfer speeds and excellent durability, making it the ideal choice for backing up your files.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Form Factor: 2.5"

Interface: USB 3.0

Buffer Size: 8MB

ProsCons
Portable & lightweight Does not come with a power adapter
USB 3.0 Slow compared to other devices
Easy to set up 
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop | Lightweight Pocket Sized (129 GMS) | 7.6 x 11.8 x 1.28 cm | 2.5 inch formfactor | (GXB0Z91290) | Silver
4.4 (1,035)
18% off
7,560 9,177
Buy now

8. Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive

The Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is a great option for those who need to store large amounts of data. It offers fast transfer speeds, a sleek design, and a durable build, making it the perfect storage solution for any user.

Specifications:

Storage Capacity: 1 TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Form Factor: 2.5”

Shockproof: Yes

ProsCons
Easy to installNot compatible with older OS
Compact sizeCan be slow to access data
High data transfer speedNo internal backup
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive (Gray)
4.4 (8,424)
33% off
5,399 7,999
Buy now

9. Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk

The Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk is a reliable and secure storage solution for your data. It offers fast transfer speeds and is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. It also has a slim design with a sleek black finish and comes with password protection to keep your data secure.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Form Factor: 2.5 inch

Interface: USB 3.0

Transfer Speed: Up to 5 Gbps

ProsCons
High Transfer SpeedLimited capacity
Compact size 
Easy to use 
Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk, Grey
4.3 (2,728)
7% off
7,500 8,054
Buy now

10. U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

The U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is the ideal storage solution for both professionals and home users. With its generous 1TB of storage space, it’s perfect for backing up large files and media collections. This drive is also incredibly fast, boasting USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gbps, allowing for lightning-fast file transfers. It’s easy to use, with plug-and-play compatibility and a lightweight, slim design that fits in the palm of your hand. This hard drive also offers reliable protection, with an aluminum alloy body that shields your data from heat, dust, and other environmental hazards. With its performance, portability, and affordability, the U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is the perfect choice for anyone looking for storage on the go.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Form Factor: 2.5”

Weight: 0.33 lbs

ProsCons
Compact sizeNo USB C port
Plug and play setupSlower than SSD
Affordable 
U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for Xbox One
4.6 (350)
27% off
13,338 18,338
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDDDrive Size: 2.5 InchesWeight: 0.38 lbsPower: USB Bus Powered
TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDDSecure 256-bit AES encryptionPower Supply: USB Bus PoweredWeight: 0.3 lbs
Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive256 AES encryptionWeight: 0.39 lbs (177g)Data Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s
Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk DriveAccess time: 8.9msWorks with Windows and MAC256 AES encryption 
Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDDWorks for Windows and MACUSB 3.0 connectivityWeight: 0.37 lb
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDDWeight: 0.26 kgLow operating temperatureUSB 3.0 connectivity
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDDWeight: 4.4 ouncesTransfer speed: upto 5 GbpsWorks with both Windows and MAC
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard DriveCan be used on Windows and MACWeight: 5.3 ouncesShockproof
Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard DiskShockproofPower Supply: USB Bus PoweredAES 256 encryption
U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard DriveUSB 3.0 connectivityShockproofWorks in both window and MAC

Best value for money

The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive is the best value for money because it offers 1TB of storage capacity in a durable, pocket-sized enclosure. It is USB 3.0 compatible so you can transfer data quickly and easily. It is also compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, so you can use it with the different operating systems if needed. It also offers password protection and hardware encryption so you can securely store your data. The drive is lightweight and portable so it can easily be taken with you on the go.

Best overall product

TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD is the best overall product because of its reliable performance, durable design, and affordability. It is equipped with USB 3.0 for fast data transfer speeds, up to 6x faster than USB 2.0. It is also compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, and is plug and play ready. The external hard drive is lightweight and can easily fit into a laptop bag or backpack. The 1TB capacity offers plenty of storage space for a wide range of files, including photos, videos, music, documents, and more. The hard drive also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, so customers can rest assured that their data is secure.

How to find the perfect 1 TB external hard disk for you?

Finding the perfect 1 TB external hard disk is easy if you know what you're looking for. First, consider your needs. How much storage do you need? What type of connection, such as USB or Thunderbolt, do you need? How important is speed? Once you've answered these questions, it's time to start looking for the perfect hard disk. Consider brands, such as Seagate and Western Digital, that have good reputations and offer quality products. Also, read online reviews and compare prices to find the best deal. Finally, consider the warranty and customer service offered by the company. With these tips, you can find the perfect 1 TB external hard disk.

Product price list

ProductCons
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD 4499
TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD 3699
Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive 4499
Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive 4399
Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD 4148
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD 4098
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD 7560
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive 5399
Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk 7500
U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive 13,846

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide for winter wear for women
A buyers guide to the best 4G phones by Xiaomi
Winter dresses for girls: Introduce many if you want to amp up style
Top 10 ubuntu laptops : A buying guide
Best dog collar charms in 2022

FAQs

What is the capacity of a 1 TB external hard disk?

1 TB external hard disk has a capacity of 1 terabyte, which is equivalent to 1000 gigabytes.

How much data can a 1 TB external hard disk store?

1 TB external hard disk can store up to 1,000 gigabytes of data, which is equivalent to 1,024 terabytes.

What type of interface should I look for when buying a 1 TB external hard disk?

Look for an external hard disk with a USB 3.0 or USB-C interface for the fastest transfer speeds.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS