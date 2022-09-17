Top 10 3 GB RAM mobile phones for you

How important is the speed of a mobile phone's processor?
The speed of a mobile phone's processor is critical. If it doesn't keep up with the demands of today's apps and games, then the whole device feels sluggish and boring to use.
Choosing the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phone can be challenging because there are many choices. But we're here to help! Here are our top 10 picks so you can get the right product the first time. See our complete guide for more information on your options.3 GB RAM mobile phones. Get the best phone for your needs.
Find the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phone that fits your needs and budget. Shop from a wide range of brands, models and features.
1. Redmi 10 A
This phone comes with a mediatek helio G 25 processor, charcoal black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP camera and a 5 MP front camera. With a pixel density of 275 PPI, this 720 x 1640 pixels resolution phone offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Indeed, this phone is excellent for anyone who needs to have a phone to try their hands with photographs. At ₹8499, it's great for the price too. The redmi 10 A, a great phone for this price point, has been built with an eye on affordability. The device has a premium feel and look, which is refreshing for a phone at this price.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|large screen display
|no fast charging support
|fingerprint scanner
|no multi-camera setup
|good performance
|good battery life
2. Vivo Y 15 C
The vivo y 15 c features a mediatek helio G 25 processor, Mystic Blue colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. With a 6.51 inches IPS LCD Display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 270 PPI, this phone is launched with a plastic body and has the same design as the Y 15 S. At ₹9499, it offers excellent design and good features giving an affordable yet premium feel to consumers who seek both.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|fun touch os version based on android 12
|helio P 35 processor
|supports USB OTG
|no fast charging
|90 hz refresh rate display
|no full HD+ display
|a massive 5000 mAh battery
3. Realme C 31
The Realme C 31 is a lower-priced model with a 6.5 HD+ display, light silver colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also features a 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. The brand has grown to become a leading one in the market, and the secret behind its success is launching products in several segments. At just ₹8900, it has several features that a comprehensive smartphone would have.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|micro SD card support
|mediocre hardware
|3.5 mm audio jack
|runs android 11
|5000 mAh battery
|10 W charging
4. Poco C 31
The poco C 31 is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch display, shadow grey colour, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. It also features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. Poco has introduced the poco C 31 smartphone to its C-series lineup. This phone costs only ₹7995.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|6.5-inch IPS display
|average hardware and cameras capabilities
|4 G support
|runs android 10
|5000 mAh battery
|micro-USB 2.0 port
5. Samsung galaxy A 03
The galaxy A 03 is a budget-oriented device from samsung that comes with a water-drop notch display, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 224 PPI, and a pixel density of 270 PPI. It is blue with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. The galaxy A 03 is an entry-level smartphone from Samsung that costs ₹10449. It has some great features that make it the perfect choice for first-time smartphone buyers.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|4 G LTE support
|mediocre hardware
|micro SD card support
|10 w charging support
|5000 mAh battery
|32 GB storage
|camera quality
6. OPPO A 15
The oppo A 15 is a regular budget phone that offers you some of the most advanced features on a smartphone. Its dynamic black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make this phone a good choice for anyone looking for an affordable device with all the features. It comes with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and 5 MP front camera.The 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution looks amazing in this device, and its pixel density of 269 PPI makes everything on your screen appear sharp. This phone costs only ₹10449, making it one of the most affordable devices available in India today.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|bigger screen
|the front camera could be better
|smooth hardware performance
|average battery life
|good quality rear camera
|micro-USB charging port
|water drop notch design
7. MOTOROLA e 32 s
This motorola phone is the perfect pick for people who want an affordable phone with some fantastic features. Its misty silver colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 90 hz refresh rate will provide you with hours of entertainment. This phone has a 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for taking clear photos of people, places, and things. The stunning 16.51 cm (6.5) display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixel screen resolution so that you can read text clearly and see pictures in high definition.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|runs on android OS v 12
|plastic back panel
|good performance
|average battery life
|the excellent quality front camera
|microSD, up to 1 TB expandable
8. Redmi poco C 3
The poco C3 is a mid-range phone with flagship features. It's lime green colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make it an ideal choice for people seeking a device at this price range. The 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera enables you to take crisp pictures with the 5 MP front camera. The stunning 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just ₹7999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|HD+ resolution with big screen
|micro-USB 2.0 charging port
|decent hardware performance
|runs android OS v 10 (Q)
|quality rear camera
|multiple storages
9. OPPO A 16 e
OPPO A 16 e is an excellent smartphone choice for people seeking a device at this price range. Its blue colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, and 13 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras make it ideal for photography enthusiasts. The 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 269 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just ₹9490.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|glass 3 protection
|no HD+ resolution
|3.5 mm audio jack
|no fast charging
|expandable storage
|no fingerprint sensor
|multiple storages
10. Realme C 21 Y
With C 21 Y, realme has created another pocket-friendly device running the unisoc T 610 chipset. It is the first phone from the brand to feature a unisoc chipset. It has a blue colour, RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple and 5 MP front cameras, 6.5", 270 PPI screen resolution, and costs only ₹8690.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|huge display
|average front camera
|HD+ resolution
|average hardware performance
|better triple rear camera
|micro USB charging port
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature -1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Redmi 10A
|Large Screen Display
|Fast Fingerprint scanner
|Good battery life
|Vivo Y15C
|Android 12
|5000 mAh battery
|90Hz refresh rate display
|Realme C31
|microSD card support
|3.5mm audio jack
|5000mAh battery
|POCO C31
|6.5-inch IPS Display
|4G support
|5000mAh battery
|Samsung Galaxy A03
|Smooth hardware performance
|Good quality rear camera
|Water Drop notch design
|OPPO A15
|HD+ resolution
|HD+ resolution with big screen
|HD+ resolution with big screen
|MOTOROLA e32s
|Runs on Android OS v12
|Turbocharging
|microSD, Up to 1 TB expandable
|Redmi Poco C3
|HD+ resolution with big screen
|Decent hardware performance
|Multiple storages
|OPPO A16e
|Glass 3 protection
|3.5mm audio jack
|Expandable storage
|Realme C 21 Y
Best value for money
Enjoy the slim and sleek design of this smartphone. The MOTOROLA e 32 s come in gold, black, and grey colours. Get a quick charge from Turbo Charger. MOTOROLA e 32 s is a budget phone at a very attractive price range.
Best overall
You're on a budget, and you expect your phone to have all the features of a high-end phone.The samsung galaxy A 03 is the best overall choice. It has many features, including a high-quality rear camera with 48 MP+2 MP dual rear and 5 MP front camera.
How to find the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phones
Before shortlisting 3 GB RAM mobile phones, you should look at each device's hardware and ensure it has the required features and specifications.While the processor, GPU, battery, and operating system are all essential considerations for selecting a mobile, so is the RAM because this will determine how smoothly your device runs.Most mobile phones will have a minimum of 32 GB available for storing data and apps on board. More memory allows more apps to be opened simultaneously without slowing down the device and more photos or videos to be stored within reach at any given time.A phone's internal storage can fill up fast, mainly if it is used for photo and video files. So, do make sure to buy a mobile phone with expandable storage.
Price of 3 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Redmi 10A
|8,499
|Vivo Y15C
|9,499
|Realme C31
|8,900
|POCO C31
|7,995
|Samsung Galaxy A03
|10,449
|OPPO A15
|10,449
|MOTOROLA e32s
|8,962
|Redmi POCO C3
|7,999
|OPPO A16E
|9,490
|Realmi C21Y
|8,690
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
3GB of RAM is enough for most mobile phones. However, it all depends on what kind of apps you use daily. If you like to multi-task and have several apps open simultaneously, then 3GB might not be enough for you.
Your phone's RAM, or random access memory, is where your apps run once loaded
Choose the 4 GB option if you want to download many apps or games. Alternatively, 3 GB RAM should be plenty for your typical everyday use.
The minimum amount of RAM required to run Android 11 in its entirety is 3 GB