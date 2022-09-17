Top 10 3 GB RAM mobile phones for you

3GB RAM mobile phones fit your needs as well as your budget.

1. Redmi 10 A This phone comes with a mediatek helio G 25 processor, charcoal black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP camera and a 5 MP front camera. With a pixel density of 275 PPI, this 720 x 1640 pixels resolution phone offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Indeed, this phone is excellent for anyone who needs to have a phone to try their hands with photographs. At ₹8499, it's great for the price too. The redmi 10 A, a great phone for this price point, has been built with an eye on affordability. The device has a premium feel and look, which is refreshing for a phone at this price. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio G 25

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

OS: android v 11

Camera: 13 MP rear + 5 MP front

Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD

Battery:5000 mAh

Pros Cons large screen display no fast charging support fingerprint scanner no multi-camera setup good performance good battery life

2. Vivo Y 15 C The vivo y 15 c features a mediatek helio G 25 processor, Mystic Blue colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also has a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. With a 6.51 inches IPS LCD Display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 270 PPI, this phone is launched with a plastic body and has the same design as the Y 15 S. At ₹9499, it offers excellent design and good features giving an affordable yet premium feel to consumers who seek both. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio P 35

OS: android v 12

RAM:3 GB

Storage:32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP rear, 8 MP front

Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons fun touch os version based on android 12 helio P 35 processor supports USB OTG no fast charging 90 hz refresh rate display no full HD+ display a massive 5000 mAh battery

3. Realme C 31 The Realme C 31 is a lower-priced model with a 6.5 HD+ display, light silver colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It also features a 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. The brand has grown to become a leading one in the market, and the secret behind its success is launching products in several segments. At just ₹8900, it has several features that a comprehensive smartphone would have. Specifications Processor: unisoc T 612 processor

OS: android v 11

RAM:3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons micro SD card support mediocre hardware 3.5 mm audio jack runs android 11 5000 mAh battery 10 W charging

4. Poco C 31 The poco C 31 is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch display, shadow grey colour, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. It also features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and 720 x 1600 pixels. Poco has introduced the poco C 31 smartphone to its C-series lineup. This phone costs only ₹7995. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio G 25

OS: android v 10

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 6.5-inch IPS display average hardware and cameras capabilities 4 G support runs android 10 5000 mAh battery micro-USB 2.0 port

5. Samsung galaxy A 03 The galaxy A 03 is a budget-oriented device from samsung that comes with a water-drop notch display, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 224 PPI, and a pixel density of 270 PPI. It is blue with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. The galaxy A 03 is an entry-level smartphone from Samsung that costs ₹10449. It has some great features that make it the perfect choice for first-time smartphone buyers. Specifications Processor: unisoc T 606

OS: android v 11

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP dual rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 4 G LTE support mediocre hardware micro SD card support 10 w charging support 5000 mAh battery 32 GB storage camera quality

6. OPPO A 15 The oppo A 15 is a regular budget phone that offers you some of the most advanced features on a smartphone. Its dynamic black colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make this phone a good choice for anyone looking for an affordable device with all the features. It comes with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and 5 MP front camera.The 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution looks amazing in this device, and its pixel density of 269 PPI makes everything on your screen appear sharp. This phone costs only ₹10449, making it one of the most affordable devices available in India today. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio P 35

OS: android v10 (Q)

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 4230 mAh

Pros Cons bigger screen the front camera could be better smooth hardware performance average battery life good quality rear camera micro-USB charging port water drop notch design

7. MOTOROLA e 32 s This motorola phone is the perfect pick for people who want an affordable phone with some fantastic features. Its misty silver colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 90 hz refresh rate will provide you with hours of entertainment. This phone has a 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for taking clear photos of people, places, and things. The stunning 16.51 cm (6.5) display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixel screen resolution so that you can read text clearly and see pictures in high definition. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio G 35

OS: android v 12

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 8 MP front

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons runs on android OS v 12 plastic back panel good performance average battery life the excellent quality front camera microSD, up to 1 TB expandable

8. Redmi poco C 3 The poco C3 is a mid-range phone with flagship features. It's lime green colour, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage make it an ideal choice for people seeking a device at this price range. The 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera enables you to take crisp pictures with the 5 MP front camera. The stunning 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 270 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just ₹7999. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio G 35

OS: android v 10 (Q)

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera and 5 MP front

Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons HD+ resolution with big screen micro-USB 2.0 charging port decent hardware performance runs android OS v 10 (Q) quality rear camera multiple storages

9. OPPO A 16 e OPPO A 16 e is an excellent smartphone choice for people seeking a device at this price range. Its blue colour, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, and 13 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras make it ideal for photography enthusiasts. The 6.53 inches display has a pixel density of 269 PPI with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. This phone costs just ₹9490. Specifications Processor: mediatek helio P22

OS: android v11

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 4230 mAh

Pros Cons glass 3 protection no HD+ resolution 3.5 mm audio jack no fast charging expandable storage no fingerprint sensor multiple storages

10. Realme C 21 Y With C 21 Y, realme has created another pocket-friendly device running the unisoc T 610 chipset. It is the first phone from the brand to feature a unisoc chipset. It has a blue colour, RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple and 5 MP front cameras, 6.5", 270 PPI screen resolution, and costs only ₹8690. Specifications Processor: unisoc T 610

OS: android v 11

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear, 5 MP front

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons huge display average front camera HD+ resolution average hardware performance better triple rear camera micro USB charging port

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Redmi 10A Large Screen Display Fast Fingerprint scanner Good battery life Vivo Y15C Android 12 5000 mAh battery 90Hz refresh rate display Realme C31 microSD card support 3.5mm audio jack 5000mAh battery POCO C31 6.5-inch IPS Display 4G support 5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Smooth hardware performance Good quality rear camera Water Drop notch design OPPO A15 HD+ resolution HD+ resolution with big screen HD+ resolution with big screen MOTOROLA e32s Runs on Android OS v12 Turbocharging microSD, Up to 1 TB expandable Redmi Poco C3 HD+ resolution with big screen Decent hardware performance Multiple storages OPPO A16e Glass 3 protection 3.5mm audio jack Expandable storage Realme C 21 Y

Best value for money Enjoy the slim and sleek design of this smartphone. The MOTOROLA e 32 s come in gold, black, and grey colours. Get a quick charge from Turbo Charger. MOTOROLA e 32 s is a budget phone at a very attractive price range. Best overall You're on a budget, and you expect your phone to have all the features of a high-end phone.The samsung galaxy A 03 is the best overall choice. It has many features, including a high-quality rear camera with 48 MP+2 MP dual rear and 5 MP front camera. How to find the perfect 3 GB RAM mobile phones Before shortlisting 3 GB RAM mobile phones, you should look at each device's hardware and ensure it has the required features and specifications.While the processor, GPU, battery, and operating system are all essential considerations for selecting a mobile, so is the RAM because this will determine how smoothly your device runs.Most mobile phones will have a minimum of 32 GB available for storing data and apps on board. More memory allows more apps to be opened simultaneously without slowing down the device and more photos or videos to be stored within reach at any given time.A phone's internal storage can fill up fast, mainly if it is used for photo and video files. So, do make sure to buy a mobile phone with expandable storage. Price of 3 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance: