Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 best trimmers for women you can buy today

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 04, 2023 15:25 IST

Summary:

We have provided a list of women's top 10 best trimmers with their pricing and detailed specifications. Our provided list includes wet and dry trimmers; hence, you can choose any of them at your convenience.

The top trimmers for women you can buy

Trimmers have become one of the necessary tools for women to get rid of their body hair, not entirely but partially. Trimmers are helpful before shaving as well. One can use a trimmer to prevent any unnecessary irritation on their skin after shaving. 

Whether you are looking for trimmers to trim your private area or body hair, you have hit the right place. This is a detailed guide where we have mentioned all the necessary information that will simplify your buying process. This guide can be helpful for you if you are searching for the best women's trimmers available in India. 

Here are the top ten trimmers for women 

1. Phillips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator

This trimmer for women has developed an efficient epilation system that can painlessly pull out your ingrown hair from its core. You can use it on every part of your body. It offers an extra shaving head and a comb, making it easier for everyone to use. It comes with a 2-speed setting option, which is beneficial to get rid of the thicker hairs. The ergonomic and profiled grip gives comfort while handling the product.

Specifications:

  • Type: Corded
  • Type of the Blade: Rotating Disc
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Legs, Bikini Line, Arms
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

ProsCons
  • Easy to use and very convenient 
  • It takes time to epilate hair 
  • Perfect for sensitive skin type people 
  • The length of the cord is minimal 
  • Comes up with a brush 
 
  • It is a shaver and epilator with a trimmer, which means it is a 3-in-1 product. 
 
Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator (2 in 1 - shaver and epilator) for gentle hair removal at home
4.2 (4,712)
26% off
2,580 3,495
Buy now

2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Epilator

The Braun cordless epilator for women has a broad and pivoting head, making the hair removal process much easier and smoother. It has come up with the latest micro-grip tweezer technology, which ensures soft and supple skin for weeks, not days. The ergonomic grip makes it very convenient to use on every part of our body for a smooth finish. As it is 100% waterproof, you can use it when you shower.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Type Of the Blade: Tweezer
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Bikini Line
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

ProsCons
  • It pulls out hair four times better than wax 
  • It cannot be used while charging 
  • It consists of 40 tweezers 
  • Medium battery life 
  • Easy to use 
 
  • Comprehensive head feature for better efficiency 
 
  • Seven different accessories along with a 2-speed setting 
 
Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator for women, Shaver & Trimmer head included, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Waterproof
4.3 (15,733)
30% off
5,247 7,525
Buy now

3. Havells FD5000 Hair Remover

The Havells FD5000 hair remover for women is mainly powered by one AA battery which is a perfect tool for removing unwanted facial hair. It has come up with a dual-track rotary shaver which ensures a smooth and clean shave. You can use this razor for several months, even if you use it daily. This facial razor also offers a mirror in the cap, which makes it convenient to use anywhere and at any time.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless (Rechargeable)
  • Type of the Blade: Rotating disc
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For Lip and face
  • Blade Material: Alloy steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

ProsCons
  • Easy to operate, assemble, and clean 
  • Does not correctly work on thick and stubborn hair 
  • Travel-friendly 
  • No cleaning brush 
  • Attached mirror 
 
  • Smooth finish 
 
  • Painless experience 
 
Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover with Rotary Blades for Clean and Smooth Touch for Upper Lips; Chin & Cheeks; Battery Operated; Wet & Dry Use; Mirror Included (Pink)
4 (1,195)
36% off
950 1,495
Buy now

4. Philips Cordless Epilator:All-Rounder For Body and Face Hair Removal

The Philips Cordless all-rounder epilator for women is very gentle on your skin, making it perfect for all skin types. Its other Philips Cordless Epilator with broad epilator head, along with the ceramic tweezers, assures to cover more of our skin with each stroke. It also has a trimming comb and a shaving head for close shaving. The Opti-light technique can pull out the thickest hair from your body.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Type of the Blade: Tweezer
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Face, arms, and legs
  • Blade Material: Ceramic Tweezer
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

ProsCons
  • Provides very effective results on leg 
  • It does not work well on the armpit and hands 
  • Battery stays for a more extended period 
  • Not suitable for sensitive skin types people 
  • Easy to use  
  • Epilated hair after almost six times strokes 
  • It has a good grip 
 
Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal (White)
4.2 (1,433)
36% off
4,165 6,495
Buy now

5. Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable Shaver with Double Razor 

The Dealsure Women's Rechargeable shaver is well-equipped with proper blades, which give a smooth shaving experience. The best part of this razor is that it requires zero maintenance but offers ultimate durability. The rust-free blades of this razor are very simple to clean and maintain. In addition to that, you can use this razor with or without a cord. It is easily portable because of its cordless feature.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless and corded both
  • Type of the Blade: Tweezer
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Underarms, hands, legs, bikini line
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

ProsCons
  • Cordless yet a corded trimmer  
  • Battery requires charging more frequently 
  • Multi-purpose use 
 
  • Skin-friendly and elegant design 
 
  • Gentle grip and removes flat-lying hairs 
 
Dealsure Women's Rechargeable Double Razor Shaver for Under Arms, Bikini Line, Hands and Legs.
3.7 (162)
44% off
499 899
Buy now

6. Phillips HP6306 Cordless Wet & Dry Shaver

The Phillips Cordless SatinShave shaver is the best deal for shaving the whole body safely and quickly. It has come up with a tiny shaving head that prevents your body from getting unnecessary cuts. The hypoallergenic foil safeguards the body from rashes and irritation. It also offers an anti-slip grip feature, making it convenient to use under the shower.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Type of the Blade: Tweezer
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Full body grooming
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

ProsCons
  • Versatile, which comes in five accessories 
  • It is not waterproof 
  • Pearl tip trimmer protects your skin from getting rashes and redness 
  • Can only be used for 1 hour after 8 hours of charge 
  • Soft-touch comfort cushions offer a smooth finish 
 
  • Super convenient and comfortable to use 
 
PHILIPS Cordless SatinShave Wet & Dry Electric Shaver HP6306(Multicolor)
3.9 (2,768)
20% off
1,396 1,745
Buy now

7. Caresmith Bloom Wone's Body and Face Hair Trimmer

The Caresmith Bloom cordless and rechargeable face and body hair trimmer is a one-of-a-kind grooming set specifically designed for handling every shaving and trimming need. The trimmer has developed great 4-in-1 functionality along with three interchangeable heads.  This trimmer will have a smoother finish and give your eyebrow the perfect salon-type look.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Type of the Blade: Rounded-edged plated blades
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Nose, eyebrow, ear, hands, legs, bikini area
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

ProsCons
  • lightweight 
  • A not very good option for trimming thick hair 
  • 198-degree bi-directional blades to give hassle-free trimming 
  • It takes time to trim  
  • Travel-friendly 
 
  • It takes only two hours to charge
 
  • Safeguards your skin with a micro-fin skin protector 
 
Caresmith Bloom Face & Body Hair Trimmer for Women | 3 Heads- Face Trimmer, Eyebrow Trimmer, Body Trimmer & Shaver | Rechargeable | Hair Removal Machine for Women, Glossy White
4 (885)
54% off
1,049 2,300
Buy now

8. Havells FD5004 4-IN-1 Lady Body Groomer

The Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Lady Body Groomer has developed an eyebrow trimmer and a protective comb. It gives you a smooth hair removal process for the sensitive parts of your body. It comes in a proper compact design, which is very travel-friendly. It can be used for 45 minutes after a 90-minute charge.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless, rechargeable
  • Type of the Blade: Foil-headed blade
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Eyebrow, ear, nose, and bikini area
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry

ProsCons
  • Easy to clean, assemble, and operate 
  • No cleaning brush 
  • Attached mirror 
  • It does not remove very thick hair adequately 
  • Smooth finish 
 
  • Remove all the tiny hairs effortlessly in 5 minutes. 
 
Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Lady Body Groomer - Bikini & Eyebrow Trimmer with Protective Combs, Rechargeable, Comes wth Pouch (Purple)
4.3 (31)
38% off
2,225 3,590
Buy now

9. Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer

The Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-Friendly Beard Trimmer has come up with very sharp blades that can trim those areas that are hard to reach. It also offers a solid grip, which is beneficial for efficiently handling the product. Its 8 hours of charging can last up to 30 minutes of cordless use. The best part is that it comes with travel lock technology, making it easily portable.

Specifications

  • Type: Cordless
  • Type of the Blade: Sharp-edged rounded blades
  • Body Material: Stainless steel, plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Hands, legs, armpits
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

ProsCons
  • Easy to use 
  • It takes almost 8 hours to charge 
  • It comes in various sizes 
  • It will run only for 30 minutes after the charge 
  • High-quality material 
  • It can't be used while charging 
PHILIPS BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer - DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging indicator, Travel lock, No Oil Needed, Blue
4 (45,879)
5% off
895 945
Buy now

10. Braun Silk-epil 3-270, Epilator 

The Braun Silk-Epil 3-270 epilator is the ideal option for beginners, and it offers 100% hair removal in just a single stroke. It has come up with intelligent light technology which ensures the thickest and thinnest hair removal. It has developed a specific massage roller to stimulate and massage your skin softly. It is adaptable to every contour

Specifications:

  • Type: Corded
  • Type of the Blade: Rotating disc
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For: Face, arms, armpits, and legs
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

ProsCons
  • Perfect For beginner 
  • It takes time to shave legs 
  • Smartlight feature 
  • Small tweezer count-20 
  • Message Cap 
 
  • Additional Bikini styler 
 

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Phillips BRE245/00 2-speed setting Additional comb and shaving head It comes with a cord 
Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator Broad and pivoting razor head Ergonomic feature Micro-grip tweezer technology 
Havells FD5000Dual-track rotary shaver AA battery operated Mirror in cap 
Philips Cordless EpilatorGood battery backup Shaving and trimming comb Extra wide epilator head 
Dealsure double razor shaver Textured ceramic discs Cordless and corded both Gentle-grip 
Philips Cordless Comfortable and convenient to useAnti-slip grip feature Hypoallergenic foil  
Caresmith Bloom cordless Detachable head Rechargeable Easy to clean 
 Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Mirror cap Rotary blades For smooth results Battery-powered and rechargeable 
Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Long-lasting battery life with a charging indicator Rounded tips for protecting skinTravel lock technology 
Braun Silk-epil 3-270 EpilatorMassage Roller Smartlight 20 Tweezer system 

Best value for money

The Philips HP6306 Cordless SatinShave Wet and Dry electric shaver are among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is so because it offers some fantastic features like hypoallergenic foil and an anti-slip grip in a reasonable price range, only 1,895. In addition to that, it is water-resistant, so you can use it under the shower without being worried.

Best overall women trimmer

The Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable shaver is among the best overall products from the list. It has come up with textured ceramic disks, making shaving and trimming easier. Another best part is that you can use it in corded and cordless forms. The gentle grip feature of this particular product makes it one of the best of all. 

How to find the perfect women trimmer 

Selecting the perfect women's trimmer among a vast range of options, choosing one suitable for your purpose is overwhelming. But you can consider several things before you decide on your trimmer. First, set your budget and the features you want in your trimmer. Also, concentrate on the usage as well as shortlisting the products. Having a clear understanding of the features you need is very much important when it comes to selecting one trimmer.

You need to keep one thing in mind: every product has its advantages and disadvantages. It would be wise to select any of them depending on your requirements, like features, corded or cordless, blade type, build quality, battery backup, etc. 

Best women trimmers price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Phillips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator  3,495 
2.Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Epilator  7,525 
3.Havells FD5000 Hair Remover  1,495 
4.Philips Cordless Epilator  6,495 
5.Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable Double Razor Shaver  1,999 
6.Phillips Cordless SatinShave Wet & Dry Electric Shaver HP6306 (Multicolor)  1,895 
7.Caresmith Bloom Face & Body Hair Trimmer For Women  2,300 
8.Havells FD5004 4-IN-1 Lady Body Groomer  3,590
9.Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer  945 
10.Braun Silk-epil 3-270, Epilator   4,299 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase .”

RELATED STORIES
Best fleece jackets for kids can be go-to comfort wear in winter season
Beach bags for women: Carry them when holidaying to round off the look in style
Best flea spray for dogs
Best front load washing machines on amazon
Abstract print shirts for men: You need lots of them to look charming and classy

Top 10 best trimmers for women you can buy today

Is a cordless women's trimmer best or a corded trimmer?

Well, it entirely depends on the usage and how frequently you travel. Cordless trimmers are the ideal option for those who travel a lot. However, cordless trimmers mainly offer less power than corded ones. But cordless will be the best option if you only look for trimmers, not shavers. 

Is it safe to use trimmers in private areas?

Yes, it is safe. But it would help if you were mindful of that part of your body as that is one of the most sensitive areas. There are many trimmers available which are specifically designed for intimate areas. So, try using those trimmers to ensure safety.  

What is the right way to use a women's trimmer?

Before you trim your hair, you need to do proper exfoliation to remove all the dirt and dead skin from your body. Then, stretch the skin gently using your hand so the hair will stand up. Then, use any shower gel or foaming cream and move your trimmer in the same direction as your hair growth.  

 View More
electronics FOR LESS