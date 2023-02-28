Top 10 computer monitors that promise great display By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 28, 2023 19:48 IST





Summary: We have listed 10 best computer monitor models and listed down their features and price too to help consumers make informed decision.

Computer monitors with good display elevate viewing experience.

Nowadays, Computer monitors have become a significant part of our lives in many ways. From school and college projects to official work or gaming, computer monitors have assisted us on many occasions. Getting a perfect computer monitor unit can be daunting if we don't know the market and brand availability. The digitalisation of the economy and industry has grown so immensely that many official works are done on the computer monitor itself without physically being present at the workplace. It has led to the rise of computer monitor brands and models to the extent that people search for the best quality of pc monitor within price affordability. Therefore, we have listed the 10 best computer monitors so that you can choose the best for yourself without spending huge money. The article is not meant to trivialise any brand or service. 1. BenQ Gw2280 22-inch, LCD Full HD, Slim Bezel Monitor BenQ's computer monitor gives the perfect display quality that you need. This pc monitor comes with an ultra-slim bezel design for a smooth finish that sets elegantly in your home's ambience. Apart from this, you get a sculpted and premium texture etching which can be cleaned quickly and provides a firm surface grip. Moreover, you get an 8-bit display with 16.7 million colours, a wide-viewing angle, a great cable management system, and two convenient HDMI ports. Specifications Brand: BenQ Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 15.42 x 19.27 cm; 3.5 kgs Screen Size: 22-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: The computer monitor has Picture-perfect Content Optimisation for eye protection.

Pros Cons The Flicker-free technology prevents vision damage. The power cable does not fit on all sockets. The Blue light technology gives a comfortable watching experience.

2. Acer EK220Q 21.5-inch VA Panel LCD Monitor Acer EK220Q pc monitor series offers many excellent features, from an ergonomic build-up to vibrant colour support, from AcerVision care technology to a 178-degree wide viewing angle; you get it all within a feasible price range. The VA Panel provides excellent display resolution, blue-light technology, and flexibility for swivel and height adjustments. This computer monitor can be a perfect go-to option for all your official display and gaming needs, whether you consider the price factor, display need, or high-end features. Specifications Brand: Acer Product Dimensions: 37.9 x 50.3 x 18.1 cm; 2.4 kgs Screen Size: 21.5-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: The product has a rapid refresh rate and quick response time.

Pros Cons The device installation is easy. The picture quality is grainy and has less HD resolution. The display configuration works well.

3. HP M22f 21.5-inch, FHD Monitor The HP M22f FHD computer monitor gives 300 nits' brightness and an immersive display experience. The pc monitor has sRGB technology giving you vibrance in colour display and accuracy, and an anti-glare screen technology preventing reflections in any amount. With a unique and sleek design, it enhances the aesthetic appeal of the product and the home décor. Moreover, the computer monitor has good cable management, quick response time, low blue-light mode for eye protection, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a wide-viewing angle. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 17.7 x 53.59 x 39.7 cm; 2.5 kgs Screen Size: 21.5-inches Colour: Silver Special Feature: The computer monitor has an EyeSafe Certification.

Pros Cons The product has an innovative cable containment. There is an issue of screen bleeding and an ineffective light system. The blue-light reduction features do not compromise display quality.

4. Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Monitor As the name suggests, Samsung's Curved computer monitor has a 1920 x 1080 screen display. The curved display guarantees a broad and better viewing angle and is best suitable for home and official tasks. Apart from this, Samsung's pc monitor offers features like a slim and appealing design, a 3000:1 brilliant contrast ratio, and an eye-saver mode for an exquisite watching experience. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 20.6 x 54.8 x 41.8 cm; 3.3 kgs Screen Size: 24-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: The computer monitor has an Eco-saving Plus feature to save power.

Pros Cons The product offers contrast and vivid picture tones. Screen tilting is not flexible. The device has a great refresh rate.

5. LG 60 cm/24-inch Pixels LCD Monitor The LG's computer monitor display has IPS technology for enhanced, precise, consistent colour delivery to the picture and motion quality. The brand delivers top-notch speaker quality, designated HDMI ports, Radeon FreeSync technology, and a borderless screen design. The performance delivery is excellent in terms of price, wherein you get additional features like 1ms Motion blur reduction, black stabiliser, and OnScreen controls. Specifications Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 18.2 x 53.9 x 41.5 cm; 3.1 kgs Screen Size: 24-inches Colour: White Special Feature: The colour calibration technology works excellently.

Pros Cons It provides enhanced gaming performance with Dynamic Action Sync. The split window function is average. The sound quality is excellent.

6. Lenovo Q-series 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor Lenovo’s Q-series computer monitors provide exquisite display resolution with QHD visuals and top-notch dual speakers with 2 x3 watts of sound output technology. Apart from this, the device offers blue-light reduction feature and Rheinland’s EyeSafe Technology to give you an immersive and smooth experience without any worries. The product's aesthetic appeal is excellent, and the Terrazo metal base is exquisite. This pc monitor has sRGB mode, 300 nits’ brightness with an Anti-glare screen, and 16.7 million contrasting colours. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 3.8 x 36.9 x 53.9 cm; 4.5 kgs Screen Size: 24-inches Colour: Raven Black Special Feature: It has a Split-screen multi-tasking facility for better efficiency and output.

Pros Cons It has an in-built support system with great assistance tools. Customer support service is average. There is a colour customisation feature enhancing the overall display look.

7. Dell FHD Monitor The Dell FHD computer monitor provides a clean UI system with a resolution of 1080p and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a proper and dedicated display manager that gives ultimate productivity, an auto-restore feature for effortless transitions, and multiple configuration facilitations for improved support and experience. Moreover, you get HDMI, VGA, and DPA ports; an enhanced cable management system; a slim-bezel design, and a power connector as accessories. Specifications Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: 0.68 x 0.4 x 0.12 cm; 3.2 kgs Screen Size: 24-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: It has a Flicker-free technology with a refresh rate giving smooth video displays.

Pros Cons The build quality is incredible. The plugs are not compatible with every power socket.

8. Samsung 68.65 cm FHD Curve Bezel-less Monitor Samsung’s computer monitor offers innovative VA panel technology delivering a better contrast ratio with improved display performance. The device does not have a backlight leaking problem making it one of the most favourable choices as a perfect pc monitor. The device has an AMD Radeon FreeSync for a high refresh rate and improved graphics processing. The pc monitor also has optimal colour settings for crystal-clear and contrasting motion and picture quality. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 70.8 x 46.2 x 17 cm; 6.38 kgs Screen Size: 27-inches Colour: Dark Blue Grey Special Feature: The product has a Focused Comfort Protect feature to reduce eye strain.

Pros Cons The product is suitable for graphic designing and picture editing. The customer services need improvements. It has a premium and sleek finish.

9. LG 87 cm Ultrawide Full HD Display The LG Ultrawide computer monitor has 95% sRGB with a Colour Gamut of HDR 10. Also, it gives millions of colours for enhanced display, a 75 Hz refresh rate for smooth UI, and an anti-glare screen to prevent sunlight and reflections with a quick response time for better efficiency and performance. The system is designed with HDMI and headphones port, colour weakness mode, AMD FreeSync, black stabiliser, reading mode, super resolution+, and Auto input switch facility. Specifications Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 81.7 x 22.3 x 48.4 cm; 5.92 kgs Screen Size: 32-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: It has a smart-energy saving aspect for better functionality.

Pros Cons The widescreen has a better colour display and compatibility. The brand can improve pixel quality. The picture modes can be easily switched.

10. Acer Aopen 20CH1Q 19.5-inch HD Backlit LED LCD Monitor Acer’s Aopen pc monitor has a crisp resolution feature providing you with ultimate and top-notch picture colour quality and high-definition resolution. This computer monitor gives 5ms response time, eye-protecting technology, smooth video playback, 16.7 million vivid colours, and flicker-less technology to reduce eye strain. There is a facility of one port each for HDMI and VGA purposes. Specifications Brand: Acer Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 46.3 x 32.9 cm; 1.58 kgs Screen Size: 19.5-inches Colour: Black Special Feature: It has a dedicated VESA Wall Mount option.

Pros Cons The video quality is satisfactory. There is no upgrade system available. The sRGB mode is outstanding.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BenQ Gw2280 22-inch, LCD Full HD, Slim Bezel Monitor The device has firm grip support. The cable system is good. It has an eye-protection technology Acer EK220Q 21.5-inch VA Panel LCD Monitor It has blue-light reduction technology. The device installation is easy. It has a wide viewing angle. HP M22f 21.5-inch, FHD Monitor It has an anti-glare screen feature. The device has a low-blue light mode. It has an eye-safe certification. Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Monitor The monitor has a brilliant contrast ratio. It has an Eco-Plus saving mode. It gives you a better viewing angle. LG 60 cm/24-inch Pixels LCD Monitor It has Radeon FreeSync Technology. You get good sound quality. It has a 1ms Motion-blur feature. Lenovo Q-series 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor The monitor has a Terrazo base. I It has anti-glare screen technology. It has an sRGB mode. Dell FHD Monitor It comes with a slim-bezel design. You get an auto-restart feature. The product offers Flicker-free technology. Samsung 68.65 cm FHD Curve Bezel-less Monitor It provides AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The monitor has a Focused comfort protection feature. The build-up quality of the monitor is aesthetic LG 87 cm Ultrawide Full HD Display The monitor has a high refresh rate. It gives you a Super Resolution+ display. The smart-energy saving is there. Acer Aopen 20CH1Q 19.5-inch HD Backlit LED LCD Monitor You get vivid and contrasting colours. You get the VESA Wall Mount facility. It has a quick response time.

Best overall product After analysing all the features and specifications, Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Monitor turned out to be the best overall product among several other computer monitors. The technology it provides, the features it offers and the specifications it has deliver quality performance, and you get what the brand promises within the price. Also, the elegant and slim designs add value to the product making it a perfect choice for all your requirements if you are looking for a budget-friendly project. Value for money If budget is your priority and you want a good quality computer monitor, then the BenQ Gw2280 22-inch, LCD Full HD, Slim Bezel Monitor is the best choice within your affordability. The features are top-notch, and the performance delivery is satisfactory. The device configurations, technicalities, display resolution and eye-protection technology work perfectly. How to choose the best computer monitor? Choosing the best computer monitor requires extensive and intensive market knowledge and analysis—factors like technical features, software performance, display resolution, design, and price affordability. Also, you should research product performance in the market and customer reviews. After you have the required knowledge about the product industry, you can purchase and get the best pc monitor for your home.

Topics Computer Accessories