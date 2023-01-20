Top 10 deals from Oppo during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 20, 2023





Summary: The latest mobile phones from Oppo are popular these days and during this Amazon Republic Day Sale, we can get some exciting discounts on them as well. This is the perfect time for you to grab exciting deals from Oppo.

Oppo smartphones are a great option if one is price sensitive.

Every year, during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, a wide range of products—including smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops, headphones and other accessories—are given at incredibly cheap prices. This year’s Amazon Great Republic Sale began on January 15 and ends on January 20. So if you want to buy a new or upgrade your current smartphone, this sale would be a perfect time to grab the best deals on Oppo phones. The deals on these smartphones are very thrilling. So in this article, we talk about some of the must-have phones that are available at great discounts on Amazon. Product details 1. OPPO A74 5G (6GB RAM,128GB Storage) This is one of Oppo's best-selling smartphones. It features a 6.49" FHD+ Punch-hole LCD Display's 2400x1080 pixel resolution. It is built on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Chipset that supports dual 5G SIM, and the newest UFS 2.1 storage. It has an 8MP front camera and 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Camera setup. Specifications 6.49 inches FHD+ LCD Display Snapdragon 480 5G chipset 6 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 48+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons 5G smartphone under 16,000 The fingerprint sensor is slow

2. Oppo F21s Pro 5G Smartphone (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) This smartphone consists of a 6.43 inch (16.33 cm) HD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels is one of its characteristics. It is built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 with 5G support. This phone has a 4500 mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. It has a 16MP front camera and a 64MP Triple Camera. 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display Snapdragon 695 5G chipset 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 4500 mAH battery 64+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons In display Fingerprint and Amoled Display The price is not justified

3. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Phone (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) This is one of the best phones and comes with 8 GB of Ram and 128 GB of storage. This device is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and can handle dual 5G sim. This model also has a 4310 mAh battery and 50W rapid charging technology. It contains a 16MP front camera as well as a 48MP Quad Camera. It has a vibrant 6.43" (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display Mediatek 800U 5G chipset 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 4310 mAH battery 48+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons Good for gaming processor The camera performance is average

4. Oppo F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128 Storage): This smartphone has an Ultra-slim Retro Design with an Industry First Fiberglass-leather texture, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU and can support 4G sim cards. This phone includes a 4500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. It has an AI Triple Camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) as well as a 16MP front camera. It has an FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display measuring 6.43" (16.33cm). 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display Snapdragon 680 4G chipset 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 4500 mAH battery 64+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons Elegant slim design with the leather back finish Not a 5G smartphone at this price

5. Oppo A77s (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) This smartphone includes a Fiberglass-Leather design on the back. This phone has a snapdragon 680 CPU. This phone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC Charging technology. It has an AI Dual Camera configuration of 50MP + 2MP and an 8 MP front camera. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop notch. 6.56 inches HD+ LCD Display Snapdragon 680 4G chipset 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 50+2 MP Camera

Pros Cons 50 MP camera and leather back finish Not a 5G smartphone at this price

6. Oppo A57 (4GB RAM, 64 Storage) This smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop notch design, as well as a Side Fingerprint Scanner and AI Face Unlock. It looks stylish and has a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU. This phone also has a 33W SUPERVOOC Charging with a 5000 mAH battery. It has a Dual Camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP, and an 8 MP front camera. 6.56 inches HD+ LCD Display Mediatek Helio G35 Cpu 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 13+2 MP AI Dual Camera

Pros Cons Slim design with IPX4 water resistant Camera performance is average

7. OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Oppo A31 has a triple camera setup with Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzling colour mode, AI beautification, and an 8MP front camera. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display. It comprises a 4230mAH battery. It is powered by a Mediatek P35 CPU and supports dual 4G sim cards. 6.43 inches HD+ 720p Display Mediatek P35 4G chipset 6 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 4230 mAH battery 12+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons 6 GB RAM & 128 GB at this price Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1

8. Oppo A17 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Oppo A17 has a dual camera (50 + 2MP) and a 5MP front camera. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ Color Rich Display. It features a 5000 mAH battery that lasts a long time. A Mediatek G35 CPU powers it. The back has a premium leather-feel design and is IPX4 water resistant, with a side fingerprint sensor. 6.56 inches HD+ 720p Display Mediatek G35 4G chipset 4 GB Ram and 64 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 50+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons 50 MP Camera at this price Average camera quality

9. OPPO A15s (4GB, 128GB Storage) The Oppo A15s features a triple camera configuration of 13+2+2 MP and an 8MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery that gives 29 hours of backup talk time. It has a Mediatek Helio P35 CPU and supports twin 4G sim cards. In addition, it features a sleek design, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and an AI face unlock on Android 10. 6.5 inches HD+ 720p Display Mediatek P35 4G chipset 4 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 13+2+2 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons Sleek design and 128 GB Storage Battery backup is average

10. Oppo A17k (3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Oppo A17k smartphone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It has a waterdrop notch and a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p colourful display. It has 3 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It comes with a 5000mAH lithium-polymer battery that provides 29 hours of backup talk time. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 CPU and supports dual 4G sim cards. It also includes a fingerprint scanner on the side and is water resistant to IPX4. 6.5 inches HD+ 720p Display Mediatek P35 4G chipset 3 GB Ram and 64 GB Storage 5000 mAH battery 8 MP Triple Camera

Pros Cons Best phone on a budget Single rear camera.

Price of Oppo phones at a glance:

Product Price OPPO A74 5G (6GB RAM,128GB Storage) ₹ 15490 Oppo F21s Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) ₹ 21999 OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19989 Oppo F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) ₹ 20999 Oppo A77s (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) ₹ 17999 Oppo A57 (4GB RAM, 64 Storage) ₹ 13999 OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 12490 Oppo A17 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 12420 OPPO A15s (4GB, 128GB Storage) ₹ 11490 Oppo A17k (3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 9499

Best Value for Money The best value for money among these Oppo smartphones would be OPPO A74 5G. It comes in our Best value for money choice as it has a lot of features at a price tag of ₹15490. Under this price, it is a 5G smartphone with the snapdragon 480 chipset, a very new processor with good performance. It also comes with a 5000 mAH battery which gives great battery backup with a beautiful corner punch-hole display making it look premium. Best Overall Product The Best Phones from this Oppo Smartphone list is OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Under a price tag of under 20k, this smartphone is a 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon 695 CPU, a very efficient processor. This phone also has a beautiful Corner punch hole AMOLED display which has vibrant colours. It also has fast charging of 50w. This is the best smartphone in this list with all the features loaded into it. How to find the perfect smartphone? To find the perfect smartphone, you will have to think about what are you looking for in your smartphone. If you are a gamer, you should go for expensive smartphones with good CPU and higher RAM of 6GB or 8GB along with bigger battery capacity. If you are a photo enthusiast, You should look for smartphones with great cameras with higher megapixels along with good processors for processing and editing photos. If you are getting a smartphone for your parents, Go for a good and balanced smartphone with performance, storage, camera and battery life.

