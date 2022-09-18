Top 10 gaming console under ₹ 5000: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking for a gaming console with amazing features under budget, this guide will help you find some of the best options.

A gaming console is what every kid in this century wants.

Gaming consoles are the favourite pastime for kids and youngsters. There are numerous options available in the market, which makes it challenging to find the right one. Every brand claims its product to be the best, but it depends on your requirements and budget. It is suggested to read the reviews before making the final choice. To make it easy for you, here is a list of some of the best gaming consoles under ₹5000. You will get all the information required about the gaming console, so you do not have to spare time searching for details on every phone. Want to know about some of its best gaming consoles? Let's get started. List of best Gaming Consoles under 5000 1) Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console: This is a wonderful product that comes with 15 years replacement warranty all over the country. It comes with 2 game controllers, 1 Ac adapter, 1 laser gun and an AV cable; it is a complete entertainment suite for kids. It comprises unlimited games such as Mario, Car race, Contra, Bette City and many more to keep you and your kids entertained all day. These fantastic games can help increase interaction and communication between you and your kids. Specifications: Brand: TechKing Material: Plastic, rubber and metal Ideal for: All age groups Number of Players: 2 Number of Games: Numerous games like Mario, Contra, Best Gift for Game Lovers, etc.

Pros Cons Unlimited gaming options High-quality graphics are not supported There is no lag Buttons are relatively hard

2) GSH USB Wireless Game Stick Console: This 4K video game stick console brings the best game content and gaming experience. The best thing is that it also allows you to download games of your choice, although it comes with more than 3000 in-built games. It comes with a game stick console, wireless receiver, 2 controllers, 1 charging cable, 1 HD cable and an instruction manual to make it easier for you to understand how it works. Specifications Brand: GSH Number of Players: 2 Ideal for: Kids Material: Plastic, rubber and metal Number of Games: Built-in 3000 classic games

Pros Cons Easy to install Picture quality is not good on large screens Controllers are of good quality Heating issue

3) Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming Console: Yet another wonderful gaming console that comes with a 12-year replacement warranty all over the country. It comes with 2 game controllers, 1 Ac adapter, 1 laser gun and an AV cable to make it easy for you to play games without any hindrance. It has numerous built-in games and a new Super 8-bit TV video game, the Samurai console. This gaming console has all the popular games everyone loves, such as Contra, Mario, car racing and much more. You get numerous games and a user-friendly playing experience at such reasonable prices. Specifications Brand: Infinizy Material: Plastic Number of Players: 2 Number of games: 620 Ideal for: All age groups

Pros Cons Easy to install Built-in quality is not that great Compatible with Smart TV Short cables of the remote

4) NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console: If you are looking for a gaming console under 5000, look no further as your search ends here. This is one of the best gaming consoles in this range, with excellent features. You will be surprised to know that it has built-in 999 games, and the best thing is that you can play 999 multi-player games by connecting them to the TV. It comes with 2 wired controllers with a cable length of 3 feet, so you need not sit close to the TV to play the games. Specifications Brand: NOWAIT Number of Players: 2 Material: Plastic Ideal for: All age groups Number of games: 999 Built-in games

Pros Cons Plug & Play Video Game Console Built-in quality is not that great Spectacular Digital Sound with Real Voices Short cables of the remote

5) GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game Console- This is one of the most reasonable gaming consoles with more than 300 classic video games of the 80s, making you feel nostalgic remembering your childhood. You can play these games with your kids and have a fun time together. It comes with 2 controllers, so you can play two-player games. The various type of games that it offers are puzzle games, racing, shooting, action, sports and many more. Specifications Brand: GSH Number of Players: 2 Ideal for: Above 3 years Material: Rubber, Plastic and Metal Number of games: 999 Built-in games

Pros Cons Plug & Play Video Game Console, no network required Not compatible with some 4K monitors No need to insert cards or download games Not suitable for children under 3 years old to use alone

6) Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming Console- This is an impressive gaming console with a powerful rechargeable battery pack. It comes with an AC adapter and a lithium-ion rechargeable battery. It is portable, which means you can carry it easily while travelling or take it wherever you go. It is very lightweight, and its screen is also pretty good, making it easier for you to play games for long. Specifications Brand: NEXTTECH Number of Players: 1 Ideal for: 8 to 12 years Material: Plastic Number of games: 400 Built-in games

Pros Cons Portable Battery backup is not good No installation required Built-in quality is average

7) QIWA Retro Game Console- It is a handheld gaming console with 500 classic 80s games that will remind you of your childhood memories. It supports 2 players as it comes with 2 controllers for 2 players to play. You will be happy to know that it has a 9.8-foot-long cable to provide you with the best playback experience. Specifications Brand: QIWA Number of Players: 2 Material: Plastic Ideal for: All age groups Number of games: 500 built-in classic games

Pros Cons Long-playing time and rechargeable No Warranty 9.8-Ft TV cable Built-in quality is average

8) Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game Console: This gaming console offers a 12-year replacement warranty all over India. It comes with one AC adapter, 1 gun, 2 joysticks, 1 main gaming console and one 2-pin RCA cable. The good part is that you do not require batteries to play on this gaming console, and it comes with unlimited amazing games such as Fight, Contra, Mario, etc. Specifications Brand: Lapras Number of Players: 2 Material: Metallic Fiber Ideal for: Kids and school students Number of games: Unlimited built-in games

Pros Cons 12-year replacement warranty Not compatible with some 4K monitors No batteries needed Built-in quality is average

9) Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8-Bit Game console: This is a perfect gaming console under 5000 with 362 built-in games. It has numerous exciting and adventure games for all age groups. The best part is that there are no repeat games, making the gaming experience seamless. It comes with 2 cordless joysticks and one adapter with a wire length of 1.5 meters. Specifications Brand: Sameo Ideal for: All age groups Number of games: 362 Number of Players: 2 Material: Metal

Pros Cons 6 months warranty Not Compatible with some 4K monitors All types of games are available The game number is less

10) Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game Console: Your search for the best gaming console under 5000 ends here. This wonderful console is easy to operate as the controller can be remotely controlled by just putting in the battery. It supports two players and lets you have a fun time with your kids and family. Specifications Brand: Generic Ideal for: 7-20 years Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Number of Players: 2 Number of games- 3000 Classic Games

Pros Cons Easy to operate No warranty Supports most TVs with an HD interface The video quality is not that great

Price of gaming console at a glance:

Product Price Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console Rs.1,999 GSH USB Wireless Game Stick Console Rs.3,997 Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming Console Rs.1,999 NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console Rs.1,299 GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game Console Rs. 1,299 Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming Console Rs.929 QIWA Retro Game Console Rs.1,099 Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game Console Rs.1,999 Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 BIT Game console Rs.2,599 Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game Console Rs.3,099

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console Super 8 bit Tv Video Game Console Comes with 2 wired controllers User-friendly GSH USB Wireless Game Stick Console Excellent Built-in 3000+ games User-friendly Can download games of your choice Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming Console Easy to install Ergonomic handle Portable console NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console Excellent Built-in 999 games Classic AV output game console Easy to install and connect GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game Console 8-bit and dual 4-button gamepad Can adapt to screens of various sizes Support AV output Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming Console Digital pocket handheld system Pvp Game With 2 cassettes Full-colour Digital Crystal Screen QIWA Retro Game Console Comes with a rechargeable battery Compatible with most TVs Portable Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game Console Portable User-friendly Comes with 2 wired controllers Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 BIT Game console 6 months warranty No repeat games Lightweight Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game Console Support most TVs with an HD interface Easy to connect Support two players

Best value-for-money gaming console under rs 5000 GSH USB Wireless Game stick console is one of the best buys under 5000 as it is portable, lightweight and comes with more than 3000 built-in games. It has all types of classic games that will make you remember your childhood days. It is easy to connect and use, plus the video quality is just amazing, making it one of the best games in this range. Best overall gaming console under rs 5000 Out of all the gaming consoles under 5000, Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video game Console justified its reasonable price and proven to be the best value for money. When we compare all the specs and features of this console, it sets itself apart from all its competitors in the same range. The dynamic gaming console is offered with 15 year extended warranty, and lets you play classic in-built games to make you entertained. Get this trendy console today! How to find the perfect gaming console under rs 5000? Looking to buy a perfect gaming console catering to your needs? You must know the significant factors to consider before buying a gaming console. So, what are they? The factors determining your gaming console purchase include the game type you want to select, the budget, console performance/specifications that live up to your expectations, backwards compatibility, controller, storage, design, media support, and online service. Analysing all these aspects, opt for the one fitting your budget and meeting all your requirements

