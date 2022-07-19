Sign out
Top 10 iOS mobiles promise great features and user experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 21:07 IST

At present, iOS devices aren't just devices. They represent a premium status as well as promise greater features and user experience, and a lot more. 

iOS mobiles are sleek in design and come with powerful specifications.

You're at the perfect place if you are finding the ideal iOS for you. iOS devices are much more loved and well-known for their advanced features and security than other operating systems. As iOS devices are premium, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to pick the right one that offers amazing performance and suits all needs. We've got you covered if you're confused about which iOS to select. By the end of this buying guide, we're sure you'll find the best iOS for you and your needs.

List of top 10 iOS phones in India

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Sierra Blue

Kicking off the list with the best iOS phone of the present. iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most advanced iOS device and comes in four variants. 6 + 256 GB is among them, which is ideal for gamers and professionals who necessitate high-end mobile for business. Even being priced a bit high, iPhone 13 Pro Max's advanced features make it worth it.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 256 GB
  • OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP
  • Front Camera – 12 MP
  • Colour -Sierra Blue
  • Product Dimensions – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
  • Display Technology – Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz
  • Display Size – 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating – 4352 mAH
  • Network Connectivity – 2g, 3, LTE and 5G

ProsCons
Powerful and best phone cameras overallCharging not very fast
Good storage spaceCan be unaffordable
The attractive and strong glass back 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Sierra Blue
5% off
132,900 139,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) - Green

The base variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is also an excellent device and has almost the same specs as iPhone 13 Pro max variant. Alongside the powerful dual-pixel camera of 12 + 12 MP, selfie lovers will also love this device for its 12 MP front camera. Summing up all features, the iPhone 13 base variant is also one of the best iOS devices ever made.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 4GB + 256 GB
  • OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
  • Selfie Camera - 12 MP
  • Colour - Green
  • Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
  • Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
  • Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 3240 mAH

ProsCons
Upgradable OS

Charging not very fast

Super strong Gorilla glass at display and backCan be unaffordable
Super-clear dual-pixel camera No MicroSD card slot
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) - Green
10% off
80,990 89,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue

iPhone 13 Pro is the most advanced iOS phone after the Pro Max variant. It features a solid triple rear camera of 12 + 12+ 12 MP, a front camera, and additional advanced camera features. It has a fantastic clear 6.1-inch big super retina 120Hz big screen, which is the real highlight of the handset.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 6 + 128 GB
  • OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP
  • Front Camera - 12 MP
  • Colour -Sierra Blue
  • Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
  • Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz
  • Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2,
  • Battery Power Rating - 3095 mAH

ProsCons
Scratch-resistant ceramic glass and oleophobic coatingSmaller battery rating as compared to other variants of the model
Cinematic mode and other unique camera features

No 120Hz display

All essential sensors such as Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, and so on are in-built.Slower charging than variants
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
8% off
110,900 119,900
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Gold

The best overall Apple 13 Pro's 1 TB variant will surely amaze you. iPhone 13 Pro's big and advanced super retina screen is the device's highlight, as stated in the above entry. Imagine what not you can do if you get a massive 1 TB internal space. The Apple iPhone can solve all your problems, from gaming to high-end activities to shooting long videos. Creators and gamers also use it at a professional level.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 1TB
  • OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP
  • Front Camera – 12 MP
  • Colour - Gold
  • Product Dimensions – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
  • Display Technology – Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz
  • Display Size – 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating – 4352 mAH
  • Network Connectivity – 2g, 3, LTE and 5G

ProsCons
It can be said as most supreme iOS phone till nowToo pricey
Massive storage space and excellent RAMNe Memory card slot
In-built advanced sensors 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Gold
169,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) - Starlight

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is one of the latest editions launched by Apple for people who don't like big-screen phones. This comes with 6 GB RAM and a 12 + 12 MP Camera. This can be an ideal pick for you if you're looking for a feature-packed mobile phone with all advanced iOS mobile features.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 256 GB
  • OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
  • Front Camera – 12 MP
  • Colour - Starlight
  • Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
  • Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
  • Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 2438mAh

ProsCons
Comes with In-built Face ID and other sensorsNo mask-friendly authentication
Less expensive as compared to other variantsFast charging limited to 20W
Excellent camerasLimited battery rating
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) - Starlight
7% off
74,319 79,900
Buy now

6. Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Starlight (3rd Generation)

If you wish to have one iOS, but it doesn't fit your budget? Fret not! Apple has specially designed a particular phone for experience and leisure lovers. Apple SE or, say, Apple SE3 (3rd generation) is Apple's most affordable iOS phone from recent releases. With a 12 MP rear and 7 MP front camera, Apple iPhone SE is an excellent deal without second thinking.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 4 + 64 GB
  • OS - iOS 15.4 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP
  • Front Camera - 7 MP
  • Colour - Starlight
  • Product Dimensions - 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
  • Display Technology - Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
  • Display Size - 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 2018mAh

ProsCons
Excellent value for money and less expensive as compared to other new modelsSmaller camera as compared to other new models
Durable DesignNo memory card slot
Front-mounted Fingerprint sensorNo scratch-resistant ceramic glass-like iPhone 13 series
Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Starlight (3rd Generation)
5% off
41,900 43,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Blue

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is another good iOS device by Apple. As the name suggests, this is slightly shorter than other latest iOS phones. The risk of phone dropping or slipping is less in this variant, and it is its most distinctive feature. That's not all; solid cameras, storage, and in-built sensors are also highlights of the device.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB
  • OS - iOS 14.1, up to iOS 15.5
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
  • Front Camera - 12 MP
  • Colour - Blue
  • Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
  • Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
  • Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 2227mAh

ProsCons
Lesser risk of falling due to small sizeNo Memory card slot
Solid Dual CamerasOnly 64 GB of storage 
Inbuilt sensors include Face ID, Accelerometer, compass, and so on.Shortest battery life as compared to other iPhone 12 models.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Blue
27% off
54,999 74,900
Buy now

8. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue

Apple iPhone 12 base variant has the same A14 Bionic CPU and extensive 5G connectivity, which is found in the more premium Pro variant. The iPhone 12 only has two rear cameras, but Apple improved the technology to make them function better than before. Additionally, the main camera has a new 7-element lens with a larger aperture to improve photography. The Apple iPhone 12 is also one of the best iOS devices one can shop for.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB
  • OS - iOS 14.1 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
  • Selfie camera- 12 MP
  • Colour - Blue
  • Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
  • Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
  • Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 2815mAh

ProsCons
Scratch-resistant ceramic glass and oleophobic coatingNo charger inbox
Gorilla glass at front and backNo memory card slot
5G connectivityLack of 120Hz display as compared to iPhone 13 models
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue
14% off
60,900 70,900
Buy now

9. Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - Purple

Apple iPhone 11 (128) iOS is another ideal option on the list. Featuring memory storage of 128 GB and an iOS 13 operating system, iPhone 11 is still preferred even after Apple iPhone 12 & 13 releases.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 128 GB
  • OS - iOS 13 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
  • Selfie camera- 12 MP
  • Colour - Purple
  • Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
  • Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD
  • Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating – 3110mAh

ProsCons
Faster A13 processorNo fast charger in the box
Attractive designLack of MicroSD slot
Excellent battery lifeLow specs as compared to new iPhone models
Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - Purple
Buy now

10. Apple iPhone XR (128GB) - Coral

Last on the list, iPhone XR is an excellent choice for the ones who don't need much storage and experience a high-end iOS phone. It is available in coral and red tones. Aside from it, a 12 MP rear camera, Hexa-core processor, and Liquid Retina IPS LCD are some other good features of the handset.

Key Specifications and Features

  • RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 128 GB
  • OS - iOS 12, up to iOS 15.5
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP
  • Selfie camera- 7 MP
  • Colour - Purple
  • Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
  • Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD
  • Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2
  • Battery Power Rating - 2942mAh

ProsCons
Less expensive as compared to other productsSingle SIM Slot
In-Built Face ID sensorLess impactful selfie camera as compared to other latest IOS device
15W fast charging3 GB RAM only 
Apple iPhone XR (128GB) - Coral
19% off
42,999 52,900
Buy now

Price of iOS mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Apple iPhone 13 Pro max 1,39,900.00
Apple iPhone 13 89,900.00
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,19,900.00
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) 1,69,900.00
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 79,900.00
Apple iPhone SE (2022) 43,900.00
Apple iPhone 12 Mini 74,900.00
Apple iPhone 12 69,900.00
Apple iPhone 11 54,900.00
Apple iPhone XR 52,900.00

Best value for money

iPhone SE is the most affordable iOS mobile phone compared to recent releases. It has three variants namely 4 + 64 GB, 4 + 128 GB and 4 + 256 GB. The first and second variants are the best value for money compared to their features. You can make a pick as per your needs. If you love gaming or other activities like such, go for the second variant. Otherwise, the first variant is good for professionals who enjoy the feel and experience of the iPhone.

Best overall

iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) is without a doubt the best iOS mobile phone as of present. With a massive storage space of 1 TB and an excellent 6 GB ram, this device is a dream for many gamers or working professionals. In addition, it also features a triple rear camera of 12 + 12 + 12 MP range alongside the best selfie camera of iOS phones. If you don't want to sacrifice quality and want a device that will fulfil all your needs, you can go ahead with iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) without a second thought.

How to find the perfect iOS mobiles?

As the world of iOS is quite different from other OS devices, making an ideal pick is necessary and must fulfil all needs. Here are some points to keep in mind:

  • Make sure to buy from a reliable seller on Amazon, or you can use the link from the above page.
  • Check storage space and other variants of the same model. Pick one with more storage if possible.
  • See if the camera quality is good enough for you, or go for high-end iPhone models like the iPhone 13 series.
  • Don't compromise on specs if you're tight on budget, shop via no-cost EMI loan options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which iOS device is most affordable?

Numerous iOS devices come under the 20,000-30,000 range. But, they comprise a bit outdated features. Hence, choosing from new releases is a viable option. iPhone SE can be said to be the top and preferred pick due to it.

2. What is the price range for iOS phones?

iOS phones are a bit high-end due to their unique features and technology. Normally, you can get an iPhone for 42,000 and go to around 1,69,000. This range is only for new releases since the manufacturing of numerous older models has been shut by Apple.

3. What are the best options for iOS Mobiles?

Here is the list -

  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1Tb)
  • Apple iPhone 13 Mini
  • Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple iPhone SE (for individuals who are tight on a budget)

4. Which iOS device should I go for the best gaming experience?

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series have a range of products in which you can enhance your gaming experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are some of the preferred devices.

5. What are the specifications of the Apple iPhone SE?

  • Variants – 4 + 64 GB, 4 + 128 GB and 4 + 256 GB
  • OS - iOS 15.4 (up to iOS 15.5)
  • CPU - Hexa-core (2x3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x1.82 GHz Blizzard)
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP
  • Front Camera - 7 MP
  • Dimensions - 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
  • Display Technology - Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
  • Display Size - 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2
  • 65.4% screen-to-body ratio
  • Battery Power Rating - 2018mAh
  • Battery type - Li-Ion 2018 mAh, non-removable

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

