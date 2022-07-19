Top 10 iOS mobiles promise great features and user experience By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 19, 2022 21:07 IST





Summary: At present, iOS devices aren't just devices. They represent a premium status as well as promise greater features and user experience, and a lot more.

iOS mobiles are sleek in design and come with powerful specifications.

You're at the perfect place if you are finding the ideal iOS for you. iOS devices are much more loved and well-known for their advanced features and security than other operating systems. As iOS devices are premium, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to pick the right one that offers amazing performance and suits all needs. We've got you covered if you're confused about which iOS to select. By the end of this buying guide, we're sure you'll find the best iOS for you and your needs. List of top 10 iOS phones in India 1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Sierra Blue Kicking off the list with the best iOS phone of the present. iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most advanced iOS device and comes in four variants. 6 + 256 GB is among them, which is ideal for gamers and professionals who necessitate high-end mobile for business. Even being priced a bit high, iPhone 13 Pro Max's advanced features make it worth it. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 256 GB

OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera – 12 MP

Colour -Sierra Blue

Product Dimensions – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology – Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz

Display Size – 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2

Battery Power Rating – 4352 mAH

Network Connectivity – 2g, 3, LTE and 5G

Pros Cons Powerful and best phone cameras overall Charging not very fast Good storage space Can be unaffordable The attractive and strong glass back

2. Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) - Green The base variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is also an excellent device and has almost the same specs as iPhone 13 Pro max variant. Alongside the powerful dual-pixel camera of 12 + 12 MP, selfie lovers will also love this device for its 12 MP front camera. Summing up all features, the iPhone 13 base variant is also one of the best iOS devices ever made. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 4GB + 256 GB

OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Selfie Camera - 12 MP

Colour - Green

Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 3240 mAH

Pros Cons Upgradable OS Charging not very fast Super strong Gorilla glass at display and back Can be unaffordable Super-clear dual-pixel camera No MicroSD card slot

3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro is the most advanced iOS phone after the Pro Max variant. It features a solid triple rear camera of 12 + 12+ 12 MP, a front camera, and additional advanced camera features. It has a fantastic clear 6.1-inch big super retina 120Hz big screen, which is the real highlight of the handset. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 6 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera - 12 MP

Colour -Sierra Blue

Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2,

Battery Power Rating - 3095 mAH

Pros Cons Scratch-resistant ceramic glass and oleophobic coating Smaller battery rating as compared to other variants of the model Cinematic mode and other unique camera features No 120Hz display All essential sensors such as Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, and so on are in-built. Slower charging than variants

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Gold The best overall Apple 13 Pro's 1 TB variant will surely amaze you. iPhone 13 Pro's big and advanced super retina screen is the device's highlight, as stated in the above entry. Imagine what not you can do if you get a massive 1 TB internal space. The Apple iPhone can solve all your problems, from gaming to high-end activities to shooting long videos. Creators and gamers also use it at a professional level. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 1TB

OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera – 12 MP

Colour - Gold

Product Dimensions – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology – Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz

Display Size – 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2

Battery Power Rating – 4352 mAH

Network Connectivity – 2g, 3, LTE and 5G

Pros Cons It can be said as most supreme iOS phone till now Too pricey Massive storage space and excellent RAM Ne Memory card slot In-built advanced sensors

5. Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) - Starlight Apple iPhone 13 Mini is one of the latest editions launched by Apple for people who don't like big-screen phones. This comes with 6 GB RAM and a 12 + 12 MP Camera. This can be an ideal pick for you if you're looking for a feature-packed mobile phone with all advanced iOS mobile features. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage – 6 GB + 256 GB

OS – iOS 15 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera – 12 MP

Colour - Starlight

Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2438mAh

Pros Cons Comes with In-built Face ID and other sensors No mask-friendly authentication Less expensive as compared to other variants Fast charging limited to 20W Excellent cameras Limited battery rating

6. Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Starlight (3rd Generation) If you wish to have one iOS, but it doesn't fit your budget? Fret not! Apple has specially designed a particular phone for experience and leisure lovers. Apple SE or, say, Apple SE3 (3rd generation) is Apple's most affordable iOS phone from recent releases. With a 12 MP rear and 7 MP front camera, Apple iPhone SE is an excellent deal without second thinking. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 4 + 64 GB

OS - iOS 15.4 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 MP

Front Camera - 7 MP

Colour - Starlight

Product Dimensions - 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Display Technology - Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)

Display Size - 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2018mAh

Pros Cons Excellent value for money and less expensive as compared to other new models Smaller camera as compared to other new models Durable Design No memory card slot Front-mounted Fingerprint sensor No scratch-resistant ceramic glass-like iPhone 13 series

7. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Blue Apple iPhone 12 Mini is another good iOS device by Apple. As the name suggests, this is slightly shorter than other latest iOS phones. The risk of phone dropping or slipping is less in this variant, and it is its most distinctive feature. That's not all; solid cameras, storage, and in-built sensors are also highlights of the device. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 14.1, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera - 12 MP

Colour - Blue

Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2227mAh

Pros Cons Lesser risk of falling due to small size No Memory card slot Solid Dual Cameras Only 64 GB of storage Inbuilt sensors include Face ID, Accelerometer, compass, and so on. Shortest battery life as compared to other iPhone 12 models.

8. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue Apple iPhone 12 base variant has the same A14 Bionic CPU and extensive 5G connectivity, which is found in the more premium Pro variant. The iPhone 12 only has two rear cameras, but Apple improved the technology to make them function better than before. Additionally, the main camera has a new 7-element lens with a larger aperture to improve photography. The Apple iPhone 12 is also one of the best iOS devices one can shop for. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 14.1 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Selfie camera- 12 MP

Colour - Blue

Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2815mAh

Pros Cons Scratch-resistant ceramic glass and oleophobic coating No charger inbox Gorilla glass at front and back No memory card slot 5G connectivity Lack of 120Hz display as compared to iPhone 13 models

9. Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - Purple Apple iPhone 11 (128) iOS is another ideal option on the list. Featuring memory storage of 128 GB and an iOS 13 operating system, iPhone 11 is still preferred even after Apple iPhone 12 & 13 releases. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 128 GB

OS - iOS 13 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Selfie camera- 12 MP

Colour - Purple

Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2

Battery Power Rating – 3110mAh

Pros Cons Faster A13 processor No fast charger in the box Attractive design Lack of MicroSD slot Excellent battery life Low specs as compared to new iPhone models

10. Apple iPhone XR (128GB) - Coral Last on the list, iPhone XR is an excellent choice for the ones who don't need much storage and experience a high-end iOS phone. It is available in coral and red tones. Aside from it, a 12 MP rear camera, Hexa-core processor, and Liquid Retina IPS LCD are some other good features of the handset. Key Specifications and Features RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 128 GB

OS - iOS 12, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 MP

Selfie camera- 7 MP

Colour - Purple

Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2942mAh

Pros Cons Less expensive as compared to other products Single SIM Slot In-Built Face ID sensor Less impactful selfie camera as compared to other latest IOS device 15W fast charging 3 GB RAM only

Price of iOS mobiles at a glance:

Product Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro max ₹ 1,39,900.00 Apple iPhone 13 ₹ 89,900.00 Apple iPhone 13 Pro ₹ 1,19,900.00 Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) ₹ 1,69,900.00 Apple iPhone 13 Mini ₹ 79,900.00 Apple iPhone SE (2022) ₹ 43,900.00 Apple iPhone 12 Mini ₹ 74,900.00 Apple iPhone 12 ₹ 69,900.00 Apple iPhone 11 ₹ 54,900.00 Apple iPhone XR ₹ 52,900.00