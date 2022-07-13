8 best 12 MP front camera phones in the market

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best phones among the 12 MP front camera phones which features an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP Ultra-wide front camera and wide cameras with night mode. If you are interested in a 12 MP front camera phone with superb camera quality, the Apple iPhone 12 is a brilliant option to consider.

Despite the fact that nearly every smartphone in the market has a selfie camera, you'd have to figure out which one is the best phone for selfies. So, in this article, we have compiled a list of the seven best 12 MP front camera phones, taking into account value for money and overall the best phone, as well as providing you with the mobile phone price list.

Are you looking for the best 12 MP front camera phones and excited to know about the top-notch features of these smartphones? Don’t worry! We've done all the hard work for you.

Apple really hit it out of the park with the camera specifications on this smartphone. Currently, it is among the top 12 MP front camera phoneswith advanced dual-camera systems, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and smart HDR 4 features.

Apple iPhone 11 is one of the best-selling 12 MP front camera phones, allowing you to take stunning self-portraits. This phone comes equipped with a dual-camera system with wide and ultra-wide 12 MP cameras. It also has impressive features like night mode, 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and portrait mode. The phone has a 12 MP camera on the front for taking stunning selfies and making video calls.

If you are looking to buy a reasonable 12 MP front camera phone, the iPhone 12 Mini is a wonderful bet. It has a 12 MP front camera and a dual-camera system, comprising 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras at the back of the phone.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a smartphone that does almost everything you could want. Its excellent cameras, 120Hz display, and longer battery life combine to make it a nearly perfect phone. This phone also has a more pleasing portrait mode and video recording capabilities, including the very appealing Cinematic mode and macro mode.

If you are craving for a compact and powerful 12 MP front camera phone, the Apple iPhone 13 mini is a good option to consider. It's a true pocket powerhouse that deserves your attention. This phone has a 12 MP front camera that takes advantage of the A15 Bionic Chip's built-in image signal processor to take your self-portraits to the next level.

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most powerful 12 MP front camera phones ever made. This latest iPhone is a beast with an excellent display, improved battery life and cameras. Its front camera supports Night Mode selfies, and lets you capture the right amount of warmth from the scene.

If you are thinking of choosing an Android 12 MP front camera phone , Vivo X21 is a good phone that you can consider. This phone features high-end hardware, and its front and rear cameras both have 24 million photographic units, which improves image clarity.

Best 12 MP front camera phone value for money

Among all the aforementioned 12 MP front camera phones, Apple iPhone 12 Mini is considered to have the best value for money. It is the cheapest in the iPhone 12 series packing all the necessary features just like the other iPhones. You can capture good quality photos across the board, day and night at a reasonable price.

Best overall 12 MP front camera phone

In terms of overall features, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is the best 12 MP front camera phone. This is the most powerful small phone ever, with great cameras and longer battery life, as well as 128GB of storage to begin with and class-leading performance.

The iPhone 13 mini demonstrates that you don't need a big phone to have big power. While it is smaller than almost any other phone available today, it still has some of the best cameras and performance in the industry.

How to find the perfect 12 MP front camera phones?

It is very easy to find the perfect 12 MP front camera phone. You can visit any retail mobile selling shops or search online for Apple iPhones.Further, if you wish your phone to have a lot of camera tools that can help you achieve fantastic shots, you then need to compare their key specifications & features as well as their pros & cons which we have already provided above.

Nonetheless, your primary goal towards finding an ideal 12 MP front camera phone would be to make a list matching your budget and all the other features that you want from your dream phone.

FAQs

1. Are 12 MP front camera phones good?

For smartphone sensors, yes. Phones with 12 MP front cameras have the best resolutions. Furthermore, given some hardware constraints such as storage space, processing power, and lens quality, there isn't a compelling reason to push for higher-resolution sensors right now. You can take perfect canvas-sized photos with these phones' front cameras.

2. Which phone features a 12 MP front camera?

If you want a phone with a 12 MP front camera and advanced features, Apple iPhones are the best choice. All of the aforementioned Apple iPhones have a 12 MP front camera. As a result, you can take stunning selfies or groupies with any of these phones.

3. Is it easy to switch from Android to iOS platform?

Switching your contacts and data from Android to iOS is simple because most popular apps are also available on iOS. However, if you are used to the Android UI, it will take some unlearning, relearning, and patience to get used to the iOS platform.

4. Which Apple iphones are 5G compatible?

With 5G, you can stream higher-quality video, download movies, and FaceTime in HD at lightning-fast speeds. The Apple iPhones that are compatible with 5G support includes iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

5. What is the warranty period of the Apple iPhone 12?

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty for the phone and a six-month manufacturer warranty for the in-box accessories, including batteries, starting from the date of purchase.

