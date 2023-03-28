Sign out
Top 10 laptops for video editing: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 28, 2023 16:53 IST

Summary:

We have put together a comprehensive buying guide outlining the best laptops for video editing. Read on to see our top picks.

Choose laptop that comes packed with features for video editing.

Whether you're a professional video editor or just looking to create some fun home videos, the best laptops for video editing can make all the difference. Many models are available so it can be difficult to decide which laptop is right for your needs. To help you out, we've rounded up a selection of the most powerful and well-equipped laptops on the market. These laptops offer all the specifications and features you need to get your projects done quickly and efficiently. That includes processor power and RAM memory that are more than capable of handling high resolution images and high quality videos.

In case you plan on editing videos, because of the fast-paced nature of editing, you need a laptop that can keep up and that won’t slow down your workflow. Video editing on laptop requires immense computing power and memory, and having the right laptop can be the difference between completing projects on time or falling behind in deadlines.

The laptops featured in our buying guide provide exceptional performance, graphics capabilities, and storage space so that you can edit videos quickly and efficiently without any lag time or technical issues.

1. Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

The 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch (41.05 cm) is the perfect laptop for any creative projects with its M1 Pro chip, 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, and upgraded RAM of 16GB and SSD of 1TB. It features an incredibly bright display at 1600 nits to help you make the most of your visuals, and faster performance than many other laptops due to its powerful chip.

It is among the best laptop for video editing.

Specifications

  • CPU: Apple M1 Pro 10-core – M1 Max 10-core
  • Graphics: Integrated 16-core – 32-core GPU
  • RAM: Up to 64GB
  • Screen: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Storage: Up to 8TB

Pros

Cons

Long battery life 

Really expensive 

Beautiful display

 
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (16-inch/41.05 cm, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Space Grey
4.6 (10)
Get Price

2. Dell XPS 15 9520

The Dell XPS 15 9520 is the perfect choice for content creators and video editors who want to take their editing to a whole new level. Experience unprecedented power and performance with its latest Intel Core i7-12700H processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Its stunning OLED display ensures you get crystal-clear clarity while you work. And, to ensure lasting quality, it has a robust all-metal enclosure that is both stylish yet rugged enough for the most demanding tasks.

Specifications

  • Series XPS 9520
  • Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
  • Colour : Platinum Silver
  • Hard Disk Size: 32 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i7
  • RAM Memory: Installed Size 32 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11

Pros

Cons

Chassis is rugged and gorgeous.

Underwhelming battery life.

Roomy keyboard and touchpad.

Webcam is behind the times.

Stellar OLED display.

 
Dell New XPS 9520 Thin& Light Laptop, Intel i7-12700H, 32GB, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti (4GB GDDR6), 15.6" UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits, Backlit KB, Platinum Silver, 2.01Kgs (D560071WIN9S)
25% off
244,000 323,348
Buy now

3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Laptop

The Razer Blade 15 is the perfect choice for professionals who require performance and reliability in their devices. Equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, this laptop has everything you need to crunch through projects. It also features an impressive 14.5-inch 4K touch OLED panel that produces dazzling visuals at an ultra-bright 547 nits with 100 percent.

Specifications

  • Brand: Razer
  • Series: Razer Blade 15
  • Screen Size: 14 Inches
  • Colour: Black
  • Hard Disk: Size 1 TB
  • RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Pros

Cons

It has a stunning primary display and easy to see secondary display.

The battery life is lagging for a productivity laptop.

Excellent I/O options and wireless connectivity.

 
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 12800H (12th Gen) | 16 GB DDR 5 RAM | 1 TB SSD | nVidia RTX 3070 Ti | FHD 360 Hz Display | WiFi 6E
4.8 (6)
25% off
358,999 479,999
Buy now

4. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is the perfect laptop for serious content creators. It is powered by a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, providing more than enough power for any task you may have. It has 16GB of DDR5 memory and a blazing fast 1TB NVMe SSD to ensure quick boot times and smooth multitasking.

Specifications

  • Screen Size: 36.83 Centimetres
  • Colour : Tech Black
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

It has a stunning primary display and easy to see secondary display.

Battery life could improve.

CPU / GPU power meets the needs of content creators.

 

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022) Dual Screen Laptop, 14.5" (36.83 cms) 2.8K OLED 120Hz Touch, Intel EVO Core i5 12th Gen, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.7 Kg), UX8402ZA-M501WS
3.6 (6)
36% off
109,729 170,990
Buy now

5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022)

Introducing the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022) laptop- a powerful processing powerhouse with incredible performance. Featuring blazing-fast octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 or Ryze 9 processors and up to 48GB of RAM, this beast of a machine will let you power through any task with ease. Whether it's video editing, gaming or content creation, the Zephyrus G15 is designed to make sure you don't miss a beat.

Specifications

  • CPU: Up to octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Graphics: Up to GeForce RTX 3080
  • RAM: Up to 48GB
  • Screen: 15.6-inch IPS, 2560 x 1440
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2
  • SSD SD card reader: Yes, microSD
  • Thunderbolt: No

Pros

Cons

A very good battery life. 

Expensive.

Fast CPU performance. 

Screen not 4K

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022), 15.6"(39.62 cm) WQHD 165Hz/3ms, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, 6GB RTX 3060 Graphics, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/90WHrs Battery/Windows 11/Office 2021/Gray/1.9 Kg) GA503RM-HQ111WS
4.6 (5)
8% off
157,990 170,990
Buy now

6. Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

Introducing the Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip, the perfect tool for professional video editors on the go. This laptop is built with powerful specs and design to provide an optimal video editing experience. Thanks to its M2 chip, this laptop offers lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance when processing 3D graphics or heavy workloads.

Specifications

  • Processor: Up to 8-core Apple M2
  • Graphics: Up to 10-Core Apple M2 GPU
  • RAM: 8GB – 24GB
  • Screen: 13.6-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Pros

Cons

Fast processing speed.

Few ports 

Stylish and sturdy design.

It is expensive.

Slim unibody aluminium chassis. 
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
4.4 (22)
5% off
113,990 119,900
Buy now

7. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is the perfect device for video editing. With the powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Laptop Studio ensures maximum performance with minimal effort. Its brilliant 13.5-inch touch screen display provides 4K resolution to deliver lifelike visuals and smooth playback of even your most demanding creative projects.

Specifications

  • CPU: Up to quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H
  • Graphics: Up to GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • RAM: Up to 32GB
  • Screen: 14.4-inch, 2400 x 1600 IPS
  • Storage: 256GB – 2TB
  • SSD SD card reader: No
  • Thunderbolt 4: Yes

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and compact.

Only 2 USB/Thunderbolt ports.

Quality keyboard and haptic touchpad.

 

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio - 14.4" Touchscreen - Intel Core i5 , Windows 11 Home, 16GB Memory , 256GB SSD - Platinum
4.5 (79)
187,500
Buy now

8. Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the perfect laptop for creative professionals who require powerful performance and versatility. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics, it provides the speed and reliability you need to create breathtaking videos quickly. The 15.6" FHD IPS display gives you a vibrant picture, with colour-accurate visuals ensuring all your edits are perfect.

Specifications

  • CPU: Up to octa-core Intel Core i7
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • RAM: Up to 32GBScreen: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS
  • Storage: Up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD
  • SD card reader: No
  • Thunderbolt: Yes, version 4

Pros

Cons

Comparatively affordable.

No SD card reader.

Has excellent positive reviews.

Only full HD screen resolution.

Great GPU options.

 
Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-10750H 15.6 inches Full HD Gaming Laptop 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Windows 10 Home, RGB Keyboard, 2.3 kg - PH315-53-72XD
4.6 (3,492)
20% off
179,010 223,762
Buy now

9. Acer Nitro 5 Laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect laptop for those who need reliable and powerful laptop to help with their video editing projects. This laptop comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD storage drive, giving you enough power and storage to handle large video editing projects quickly and easily. The 15.6 inch IPS display ensures crisp visuals for all your videos, while Dolby Audio gives you an immersive sound experience for gaming or watching movies.

Specifications

  • Model Name: AN515-57
  • Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
  • Colour : Black
  • CPU Model: Core i7
  • RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Special Feature: Backlit Keyboard
  • Graphics Card Description: Dedicated

Pros

Cons

Beautifully calibrated screen.

Expensive laptop compared to the peers.

4K Screen.

 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel core i7 11th Gen (16 GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 Ti/Windows 11 Home/144hz) AN515-57 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) IPS Display / 2.2 Kgs
3.8 (18)
Get Price

10. HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch (33.8 cm)

Introducing the HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch (33.8 cm) laptop, a powerful and versatile laptop that's ideal for both professional video editing and everyday computing tasks. With Intel's latest 11th Gen Evo platform, you'll get faster speeds and performance than ever before, allowing you to tackle complex tasks such as 4K video editing with ease.

Specifications

  • Brand: HP
  • Series: HP Envy 13-ba1505TX
  • Screen Size: 13.3 Inches
  • Colour : Silver
  • Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
  • CPU Model: Core i7
  • RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Pros

Cons

4K and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

Too expensive. 

Excellent battery life. 

 

Maximum cooling efficiency.

 

High RAM & storage.

 
HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch(33.8 cm) FHD, Micro-Edge Display (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB Graphics/Win 10/MS Office/FPR/Natural Silver/1.3 Kg), 13-ba1505TX
3.8 (9)
Get Price

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple 2021 MacBook ProExcellent audioReally expensiveGorgeous, slim design
Dell New XPS 9520Beautiful displaySolid battery lifeSolid battery life
Razer Blade 14 (2021)Slim designFantastic keyboardLightweight
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED) AffordableStrong performanceGreat suction power
HP EliteBook X360 1030 Laptop editingPositive reviewsExtra comfortable keyboard
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with a M2 chipImpressive performanceGreat port selectionAttractive looks and premium feel
Microsoft Surface Laptop StudioBest video editing laptopsTouch-screen enabledGood battery
Acer Predator Helios 300Sleek designLaptop for video editingStunning 4K OLED display
Acer Nitro 5Solid designBeautiful vibrant displayExcellent build quality
HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch(33.8 cm)Speedy performanceMaximum cooling efficiencyGreat curb appeal

Best overall product

The Apple 2022 MacBook Air, your all-in-one workstation for professional video editing. Equipped with the latest M2 chip and 8GB of RAM, this laptop has everything you need to quickly and efficiently edit videos like a pro. With a lightweight design that won't slow you down and its long-lasting battery life, it's the perfect device for when you're on the go. Whether you're in your home office or on set, this advanced laptop will help in video editing.

Best value for money

Take your productivity and creativity to next level with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It comes with a beautiful 13.5-inch, brilliant PixelSense™ touchscreen display that is optimised for multitasking, video editing and laptop editing. This powerful laptop also features an Intel i7 processor, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM that allows you to get amazing performance in demanding tasks. Plus, it is great value for money as compared to other laptops on the market today.

How to find the perfect laptops for video editing?

When choosing the bestlaptops for video editing, it is important to consider screen size. The larger the screen size, the more comfortable you will find the editing process. Specifically, if you plan on using powerful video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, which often requires your screen to be split into four quadrants (preview window, timeline, effects tab and a bin for footage), then aiming for at least a 15 inch laptop is recommended. However, if you are looking for an even better experience, don't hesitate to get an extra video editing monitor to help out as well. This will give you more flexibility and provide an even smoother video editing experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops
Top laptop for video editing

Which brand is best for laptops for video editing?

When it comes to editing video on a laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro simply has no competition unless you're willing to spend thousands of extra dollars. This latest pro laptop from Apple could process video up to twice as quickly as any comparable Windows laptop we evaluated, with regard to both editing and rendering as well as exporting. Its incredible performance makes it an absolute must-have for any serious video editor.

Do I need a 4K laptop for video editing?

For working with raw HD or 4K video or creating special effects, you need a laptop that is good for video editing. If you just want to trim small clips, a cheaper laptop will do, but it won't have a fast processor, strong graphics card, or high-resolution display.

How much RAM do I need to edit a 4K video?

You need 32GB of RAM to play 4K frames without lagging. For accelerated effects, you should have at least 1GB of video RAM. And 8TB of SSD RAID storage is necessary for local, fast storage of media and rendering.

 View More
