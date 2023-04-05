Top 10 laptops for video editing: Time to unleash your creativity By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article is a comprehensive buying guide outlining the best laptops for video editing. HT’s guide can help you find your perfect laptop.

Video editors need laptops that are graphic intensive.

Whether you're a professional video editor or just looking to create some fun home videos, the best laptops for video editing can make all the difference. Many models are available so it can be difficult to decide which laptop is right for your needs. To help you out, we've rounded up a selection of the most powerful and well-equipped laptops on the market. These laptops offer all the specifications and features you need to get your projects done quickly and efficiently. That includes processor power and RAM memory that are more than capable of handling high resolution images and high quality videos. In case you plan on editing videos, because of the fast-paced nature of editing, you need a laptop that can keep up and that won’t slow down your workflow. Video editing on laptop requires immense computing power and memory, and having the right laptop can be the difference between completing projects on time or falling behind in deadlines. The laptops featured in our buying guide provide exceptional performance, graphics capabilities, and storage space so that you can edit videos quickly and efficiently without any lag time or technical issues. Product list Apple 2021 MacBook Pro The 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch (41.05 cm) is the perfect laptop for any creative projects with its M1 Pro chip, 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, and upgraded RAM of 16GB and SSD of 1TB. It features an incredibly bright display at 1600 nits to help you make the most of your visuals, and faster performance than many other laptops due to its powerful chip. It is among the best laptop for video editing. Specifications CPU: Apple M1 Pro 10-core – M1 Max 10-core

Graphics: Integrated 16-core – 32-core GPU

RAM: Up to 64GB

Screen: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Storage: Up to 8TB

Pros Cons Long battery life Really expensive Beautiful display

2. Dell XPS 15 9520 The Dell XPS 15 9520 is the perfect choice for content creators and video editors who want to take their editing to a whole new level. Experience unprecedented power and performance with its latest Intel Core i7-12700H processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Its stunning OLED display ensures you get crystal-clear clarity while you work. And, to ensure lasting quality, it has a robust all-metal enclosure that is both stylish yet rugged enough for the most demanding tasks. Specifications: Series XPS 9520

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour : Platinum Silver

Hard Disk Size: 32 GB

CPU Model: Core i7

RAM Memory: Installed Size 32 GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons Chassis is rugged and gorgeous. Underwhelming battery life. Roomy keyboard and touchpad. Webcam is behind the times. Stellar OLED display.

3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Laptop The Razer Blade 15 is the perfect choice for professionals who require performance and reliability in their devices. Equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, this laptop has everything you need to crunch through projects. It also features an impressive 14.5-inch 4K touch OLED panel that produces dazzling visuals at an ultra-bright 547 nits with 100 percent. Specifications: Brand: Razer

Series: Razer Blade 15

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Colour: Black

Hard Disk: Size 1 TB

RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Pros Cons It has a stunning primary display and easy to see secondary display. The battery life is lagging for a productivity laptop. Excellent I/O options and wireless connectivity.

4. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is the perfect laptop for serious content creators. It is powered by a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, providing more than enough power for any task you may have. It has 16GB of DDR5 memory and a blazing fast 1TB NVMe SSD to ensure quick boot times and smooth multitasking. Specifications: Screen Size: 36.83 Centimetres

Colour : Tech Black

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons It has a stunning primary display and easy to see secondary display. Battery life could improve. CPU / GPU power meets the needs of content creators.

5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022) Introducing the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022) laptop- a powerful processing powerhouse with incredible performance. Featuring blazing-fast octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 or Ryze 9 processors and up to 48GB of RAM, this beast of a machine will let you power through any task with ease. Whether it's video editing, gaming or content creation, the Zephyrus G15 is designed to make sure you don't miss a beat. Specifications: CPU: Up to octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Graphics: Up to GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Up to 48GB

Screen: 15.6-inch IPS, 2560 x 1440

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2

SSD SD card reader: Yes, microSD Thunderbolt: No

Pros Cons A very good battery life. Expensive. Fast CPU performance. Screen not 4K

6. Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip Introducing the Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip, the perfect tool for professional video editors on the go. This laptop is built with powerful specs and design to provide an optimal video editing experience. Thanks to its M2 chip, this laptop offers lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance when processing 3D graphics or heavy workloads. Specifications: Processor: Up to 8-core Apple M2

Graphics: Up to 10-Core Apple M2 GPU

RAM: 8GB – 24GB

Screen: 13.6-inch Retina display with True Tone Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Pros Cons Fast processing speed. Few ports Stylish and sturdy design. It is expensive. Slim unibody aluminium chassis.

7. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is the perfect device for video editing. With the powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Laptop Studio ensures maximum performance with minimal effort. Its brilliant 13.5-inch touch screen display provides 4K resolution to deliver lifelike visuals and smooth playback of even your most demanding creative projects. Specifications: CPU: Up to quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H

Graphics: Up to GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM: Up to 32GB

Screen: 14.4-inch, 2400 x 1600 IPS

Storage: 256GB – 2TB

SSD SD card reader: No

Thunderbolt 4: Yes

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact. Only 2 USB/Thunderbolt ports. Quality keyboard and haptic touchpad.

8. Acer Predator Helios 300 The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the perfect laptop for creative professionals who require powerful performance and versatility. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics, it provides the speed and reliability you need to create breathtaking videos quickly. The 15.6" FHD IPS display gives you a vibrant picture, with colour-accurate visuals ensuring all your edits are perfect. Specifications: CPU: Up to octa-core Intel Core i7

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Up to 32GBScreen: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD

SD card reader: No

Thunderbolt: Yes, version 4

Pros Cons Comparatively affordable. No SD card reader. Has excellent positive reviews. Only full HD screen resolution.

9. Acer Nitro 5 Laptop The Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect laptop for those who need reliable and powerful laptop to help with their video editing projects. This laptop comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD storage drive, giving you enough power and storage to handle large video editing projects quickly and easily. The 15.6 inch IPS display ensures crisp visuals for all your videos, while Dolby Audio gives you an immersive sound experience for gaming or watching movies. Specifications: Model Name: AN515-57

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour : Black

CPU Model: Core i7

RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Backlit Keyboard

Graphics Card Description: Dedicated

Pros Cons Beautifully calibrated screen. Expensive laptop compared to the peers. 4K Screen.

10. HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch (33.8 cm) Introducing the HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.3-inch (33.8 cm) laptop, a powerful and versatile laptop that's ideal for both professional video editing and everyday computing tasks. With Intel's latest 11th Gen Evo platform, you'll get faster speeds and performance than ever before, allowing you to tackle complex tasks such as 4K video editing with ease. Specifications: Brand: HP

Series: HP Envy 13-ba1505TX

Screen Size: 13.3 Inches

Colour : Silver

Hard Disk Size: 1 TB

CPU Model: Core i7

RAM Memory: Installed Size 16 GB

Pros Cons 4K and 100% Adobe RGB coverage. Too expensive. Excellent battery life. Maximum cooling efficiency. High RAM & storage.

How to find the perfect best video editing laptops? When choosing the best laptops for video editing, it is important to consider screen size. The larger the screen size, the more comfortable you will find the editing process. Specifically, if you plan on using powerful video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, which often requires your screen to be split into four quadrants (preview window, timeline, effects tab and a bin for footage), then aiming for at least a 15 inch laptop is recommended. However, if you are looking for an even better experience, don't hesitate to get an extra video editing monitor to help out as well. This will give you more flexibility and provide an even smoother video editing experience.

