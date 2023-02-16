Sign out
Top 10 power banks to buy in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 16, 2023 15:44 IST

Summary:

This article aims to highlight the top 10 power banks currently available in the Indian market. It considers factors like the best pricing, device power, fast charging capacity, the number of ports, etc.

Power banks are essential to our daily lives as our high mobile phone usage makes our batteries get discharged fast, leaving us severely handicapped.

It is not always easy to find charging points when you are on the go, and with devices becoming more powerful, they also consume more battery. Hence, having a good power bank is essential to keep your gadgets charged when you are away from your office or home. The list below considers features like battery capacity, charging speed, number of ports offered, and the product's durability.

Product List

1. Mi Power Bank 3i

This newly launched 20000 mAh power bank by Mi can charge three devices simultaneously, and the back is a sandstone finish, providing a good grip. This lightweight and stylish power bank is perfect for keeping your devices juiced up while traveling. Most importantly, with its 12-layer advanced protective design, your mobile devices are essentially safe from overheating and short circuits.

Specifications

20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

18W Fast Charging

Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C)

Triple output port

Advanced 12 Layer chip protection

Smart power management

ProsCons
12 layer protectionBulky
Three output ports 
MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black
4.3 (181,295)
7% off
2,049 2,199
2. Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k

The Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k features a powerful 20000mAh battery capacity with a fast charging output of 20W. It allows you to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with its dual USB output and a Type-C port. The power bank also comes with 9-layer integrated circuit protection to protect it from accidents and a premium rubber finish that saves it from marks and scratches.

Specifications

Massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

20W Fast charging output

Power Delivery Technology that supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port

Charge up to 3 devices at the same time

Product Dimensions - ‎13 x 7 x 2.8 cm

Weight - 410 g

ProsCons
20W chargingBulky
Capacity 
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Blue)
4 (19,241)
32% off
1,699 2,499
3. URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank

The URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank features a simplistic design with a 20000mAh battery power. The device is compact and comes with a textured finish to provide a good grip and avoid scratches. This affordable device offers high-capacity backup that can charge your phone multiple times.

Specifications

20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

Powered by a 22.5W adapter

Micro and Type-C input power bank

Power Delivery compatibility, which helps quick-charge devices

Product Dimensions - 6.8 x 2.4 x 12.8 cm

Weight - 339 g

ProsCons
LightweightTwo output ports
Compact 
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Camo)
4 (8,661)
45% off
2,199 3,999
4. Redmi Power Bank

The Redmi Power Bank is a durable charging device powered by a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. Its design and anti-slip texture provides a good grip and makes it easier to carry around. You can charge up to two devices simultaneously on this USB input power bank. It has 12-layer circuit protection to avoid issues like over-charging and supports 18W fast charging.

Specification

20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

Powered by 18W Fast Charging

Dual input ports - Micro-USB and USB-C

Dual USB Output with smart charging

12 Layers Circuit Protection to protect against over-charging, short circuits, etc

Product Dimensions - ‎15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm

Wight - 447 g

ProsCons
18W chargingBulky
20,000mAh capacity 
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black
4.2 (36,084)
35% off
1,949 2,999
5. URBN Power Bank

The URBN Power Bank is an economical and proudly made-in-India device powered by a 10,000mAh battery. It comes with 12W fast charging support, which can help you quickly charge up to two devices simultaneously. Its compact form, simplistic design, and textured finish make it slip-proof and easy to carry wherever you go. It additionally comes with a 4-level protection to ensure safe charging.

Specifications

10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery

12W Fast Charging

Dual USB Output

Ultra Compact body

Product Dimension - 6.3 x 2.3 x 8.5 cm

Weight - 181 g

ProsCons
Compact size12W charging
Price 
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank | 12W Fast Charge | Dual USB Output | Type C | Micro Input | Pocket Size (Camo)
3.9 (36,653)
56% off
1,099 2,499
6. Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

This pocket pro power bank is a super lightweight and compact device powered by a 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging support and can charge up to 3 devices at the same time. Additionally, it protects your device against problems like short-circuiting and overheating with its 12-Layer Circuit Protection technology.

Specifications

Battery - 10,000mAh lithium ion

22.5W Ultra Fast Charging

Dual Input port - Type-C and Micro-USB

Triple output - 2 USB and 1 Type-C

Advanced 12-Layer Circuit Protection

Product Dimensions & Weight - ‎9 x 6.4 x 2.4 cm; 200 g

ProsCons
Fast 22.5W ChargingPriced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment
Pocket Sized 
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
4.3 (16,437)
7. Ambrane Slim Power Bank

The Ambrane Slim Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery with a 12W fast charging capacity. With a USB and a Type-C port, it can easily charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. It additionally comes with 9 layers of circuit protection to safely charge your devices. This model also includes an LED indicator that shows the current power level of the power bank.

Specifications

Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery

20W Fast Charging Input and Output

1 USB and 1 Type-C output port to charge devices

9 layer circuit protection

Sturdy body weighing 230 g

Product dimensions - 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm

ProsCons
Price12W charging
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Dual Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Anrdoid & Other Devices (Stylo 10K, Green)
4 (7,750)
38% off
999 1,599
8. Belkin Pocket Power Bank

The Belkin Pocket Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium battery with 15W charging support. One USB-C and two USB-A ports can easily charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. This pocket-sized power bank also comes with an LED light which indicates when the device needs recharging.

Specifications

10,000mAh lithium-ion battery

15W charging power

Three USB ports - One USB-C and two USB-A

Pocket-Sized with LED light

Product dimensions - ‎16.94 x 2.57 x 10.11 cm

Weight - 268 g

ProsCons
3 ports for charging devicesPriced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment
LED light to indicate battery charge 
Belkin Lithiumion 10000 Mah Pocket Power Bank Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously Up to 15W for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods with 2 USB A and 1 USB C Ports, Black
4.1 (1,211)
34% off
2,299 3,499
9. SYSKA Power Bank

The Syska Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh polymer battery with 18W quick charging support. It has 12 layers of protection that prevent issues like overcharging, overheating, short circuits, etc. With its dual input and dual output ports, you can charge up to 2 devices simultaneously.

Specifications

10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell

18W charging power

12-Layer protection to prevent overcharging and short circuits

Dual Input and Dual output ports

Product Dimension - 23.2 x 12.8 x 2.8 cm

Weight - 290g

ProsCons
PriceTwo output ports
12-Layer protection 
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Dynamic Black)
3.9 (1,109)
55% off
899 1,999
10. Redmi Slim Power Bank

The Redmi Slim Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 10W fast charging support. It comes with dual input and dual output ports, ensuring quick charge of multiple devices. The power bank also has a sleek design and comes with an anti-slip edge texture.

Specifications

10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery, which provides better efficiency than Li-ion battery

10W charging power

12-layer advanced circuit chip protection that enhances the charging efficiency

Sleek and lightweight

Product dimensions - 15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 cm

Weight - 247g

ProsCons
Sleek design 10W charging
12-layer advanced circuit chip protection 
Redmi Lithiumpolymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank (Black, 10W Fast Charging, Dual Ports)
4.2 (36,084)
45% off
1,099 1,999
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi Power Bank 3i20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery12 layer protection3 output ports
Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k20W Fast charging output20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery3 output ports
URBN Ultra Compact Power BankLightweight and compact20000mAh Lithium Polymer batteryPower Delivery compatibility
Redmi Power Bank20000mAh Lithium Polymer batteryAnti-slip texture12 Layers Circuit Protection
URBN Power BankUltra Compact bodyAffordable and Made-in-IndiaSlip proof textured finish
Mi Pocket Power Bank ProLightweight and compact3 output ports12 layer protection
Ambrane Slim Power Bank10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery9 layer circuit protection LED indicator
Belkin Pocket Power Bank3 USB portsPocket-Sized with LED light10,000mAh lithium-ion battery 
SYSKA Power Bank10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell12-Layer protectionDual Input and Dual output ports
Redmi Slim Power Bank10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery,12-layer advanced circuit chip protectionSleek and lightweight

Best value for money

Out of the list of items mentioned above, the Best Value for Money product would be the SYSKA power bank. It is the most economical in the 10,000mAh range and provides a 12-layer protection feature. It additionally comes with 18W of charging support, which is more than the other products in this price range.

Best overall product

The Mi Power Bank 3i stands out amongst the rest with features like - a lightweight, stylish design, a 20000mAh battery with 18W fast charging power, a 12-layer advanced protective design, and a sandstone finish to provide a good grip. It is also a very nominally priced product in the market.

How to find the perfect power bank?

While looking for the best power bank to suit your needs, a few factors must be considered, such as your budget and charging needs. For example, if you want to charge multiple devices, you will need a power bank with high capacity and at least 2 ports. However, a slim, lower-capacity device may better suit you if you want to travel light. You should also consider the 12 or 9-layer protective power banks if you are worried about issues like overheating or short circuits.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets Computer Accessories
Top 10 Power Banks to buy in 2023

What devices can be charged using a power bank

A power bank can charge multiple devices such as smartphones, earphones, tablets, iPad, smartwatches, kindle, etc.

How much time does it take for a Power Bank to be charged?

Depending on the size of the battery (mAh), an average power bank takes anywhere between 2-4 hours to get fully charged. The light will indicate how much battery is available for the devices that come with LED lights.

In power banks, what does mAh capacity mean?

The term mAh stands for milliamps per hour. It indicates the amount of current that the power bank can deliver per hour. In other words, the higher the mAh, the more the charging capacity of the power bank

