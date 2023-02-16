Top 10 power banks to buy in 2023

Summary:
It is not always easy to find charging points when you are on the go, and with devices becoming more powerful, they also consume more battery. Hence, having a good power bank is essential to keep your gadgets charged when you are away from your office or home. The list below considers features like battery capacity, charging speed, number of ports offered, and the product's durability.
Product List
1. Mi Power Bank 3i
This newly launched 20000 mAh power bank by Mi can charge three devices simultaneously, and the back is a sandstone finish, providing a good grip. This lightweight and stylish power bank is perfect for keeping your devices juiced up while traveling. Most importantly, with its 12-layer advanced protective design, your mobile devices are essentially safe from overheating and short circuits.
Specifications
20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
18W Fast Charging
Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C)
Triple output port
Advanced 12 Layer chip protection
Smart power management
|Pros
|Cons
|12 layer protection
|Bulky
|Three output ports
2. Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k
The Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k features a powerful 20000mAh battery capacity with a fast charging output of 20W. It allows you to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with its dual USB output and a Type-C port. The power bank also comes with 9-layer integrated circuit protection to protect it from accidents and a premium rubber finish that saves it from marks and scratches.
Specifications
Massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
20W Fast charging output
Power Delivery Technology that supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port
Charge up to 3 devices at the same time
Product Dimensions - 13 x 7 x 2.8 cm
Weight - 410 g
|Pros
|Cons
|20W charging
|Bulky
|Capacity
3. URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank
The URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank features a simplistic design with a 20000mAh battery power. The device is compact and comes with a textured finish to provide a good grip and avoid scratches. This affordable device offers high-capacity backup that can charge your phone multiple times.
Specifications
20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
Powered by a 22.5W adapter
Micro and Type-C input power bank
Power Delivery compatibility, which helps quick-charge devices
Product Dimensions - 6.8 x 2.4 x 12.8 cm
Weight - 339 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Two output ports
|Compact
4. Redmi Power Bank
The Redmi Power Bank is a durable charging device powered by a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. Its design and anti-slip texture provides a good grip and makes it easier to carry around. You can charge up to two devices simultaneously on this USB input power bank. It has 12-layer circuit protection to avoid issues like over-charging and supports 18W fast charging.
Specification
20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
Powered by 18W Fast Charging
Dual input ports - Micro-USB and USB-C
Dual USB Output with smart charging
12 Layers Circuit Protection to protect against over-charging, short circuits, etc
Product Dimensions - 15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm
Wight - 447 g
|Pros
|Cons
|18W charging
|Bulky
|20,000mAh capacity
5. URBN Power Bank
The URBN Power Bank is an economical and proudly made-in-India device powered by a 10,000mAh battery. It comes with 12W fast charging support, which can help you quickly charge up to two devices simultaneously. Its compact form, simplistic design, and textured finish make it slip-proof and easy to carry wherever you go. It additionally comes with a 4-level protection to ensure safe charging.
Specifications
10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery
12W Fast Charging
Dual USB Output
Ultra Compact body
Product Dimension - 6.3 x 2.3 x 8.5 cm
Weight - 181 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|12W charging
|Price
6. Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro
This pocket pro power bank is a super lightweight and compact device powered by a 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging support and can charge up to 3 devices at the same time. Additionally, it protects your device against problems like short-circuiting and overheating with its 12-Layer Circuit Protection technology.
Specifications
Battery - 10,000mAh lithium ion
22.5W Ultra Fast Charging
Dual Input port - Type-C and Micro-USB
Triple output - 2 USB and 1 Type-C
Advanced 12-Layer Circuit Protection
Product Dimensions & Weight - 9 x 6.4 x 2.4 cm; 200 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast 22.5W Charging
|Priced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment
|Pocket Sized
7. Ambrane Slim Power Bank
The Ambrane Slim Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery with a 12W fast charging capacity. With a USB and a Type-C port, it can easily charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. It additionally comes with 9 layers of circuit protection to safely charge your devices. This model also includes an LED indicator that shows the current power level of the power bank.
Specifications
Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery
20W Fast Charging Input and Output
1 USB and 1 Type-C output port to charge devices
9 layer circuit protection
Sturdy body weighing 230 g
Product dimensions - 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Price
|12W charging
8. Belkin Pocket Power Bank
The Belkin Pocket Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium battery with 15W charging support. One USB-C and two USB-A ports can easily charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. This pocket-sized power bank also comes with an LED light which indicates when the device needs recharging.
Specifications
10,000mAh lithium-ion battery
15W charging power
Three USB ports - One USB-C and two USB-A
Pocket-Sized with LED light
Product dimensions - 16.94 x 2.57 x 10.11 cm
Weight - 268 g
|Pros
|Cons
|3 ports for charging devices
|Priced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment
|LED light to indicate battery charge
9. SYSKA Power Bank
The Syska Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh polymer battery with 18W quick charging support. It has 12 layers of protection that prevent issues like overcharging, overheating, short circuits, etc. With its dual input and dual output ports, you can charge up to 2 devices simultaneously.
Specifications
10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell
18W charging power
12-Layer protection to prevent overcharging and short circuits
Dual Input and Dual output ports
Product Dimension - 23.2 x 12.8 x 2.8 cm
Weight - 290g
|Pros
|Cons
|Price
|Two output ports
|12-Layer protection
10. Redmi Slim Power Bank
The Redmi Slim Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 10W fast charging support. It comes with dual input and dual output ports, ensuring quick charge of multiple devices. The power bank also has a sleek design and comes with an anti-slip edge texture.
Specifications
10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery, which provides better efficiency than Li-ion battery
10W charging power
12-layer advanced circuit chip protection that enhances the charging efficiency
Sleek and lightweight
Product dimensions - 15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 cm
Weight - 247g
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design
|10W charging
|12-layer advanced circuit chip protection
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Mi Power Bank 3i
|20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
|12 layer protection
|3 output ports
|Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k
|20W Fast charging output
|20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
|3 output ports
|URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank
|Lightweight and compact
|20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
|Power Delivery compatibility
|Redmi Power Bank
|20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
|Anti-slip texture
|12 Layers Circuit Protection
|URBN Power Bank
|Ultra Compact body
|Affordable and Made-in-India
|Slip proof textured finish
|Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro
|Lightweight and compact
|3 output ports
|12 layer protection
|Ambrane Slim Power Bank
|10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery
|9 layer circuit protection
|LED indicator
|Belkin Pocket Power Bank
|3 USB ports
|Pocket-Sized with LED light
|10,000mAh lithium-ion battery
|SYSKA Power Bank
|10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell
|12-Layer protection
|Dual Input and Dual output ports
|Redmi Slim Power Bank
|10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery,
|12-layer advanced circuit chip protection
|Sleek and lightweight
Best value for money
Out of the list of items mentioned above, the Best Value for Money product would be the SYSKA power bank. It is the most economical in the 10,000mAh range and provides a 12-layer protection feature. It additionally comes with 18W of charging support, which is more than the other products in this price range.
Best overall product
The Mi Power Bank 3i stands out amongst the rest with features like - a lightweight, stylish design, a 20000mAh battery with 18W fast charging power, a 12-layer advanced protective design, and a sandstone finish to provide a good grip. It is also a very nominally priced product in the market.
How to find the perfect power bank?
While looking for the best power bank to suit your needs, a few factors must be considered, such as your budget and charging needs. For example, if you want to charge multiple devices, you will need a power bank with high capacity and at least 2 ports. However, a slim, lower-capacity device may better suit you if you want to travel light. You should also consider the 12 or 9-layer protective power banks if you are worried about issues like overheating or short circuits.
A power bank can charge multiple devices such as smartphones, earphones, tablets, iPad, smartwatches, kindle, etc.
Depending on the size of the battery (mAh), an average power bank takes anywhere between 2-4 hours to get fully charged. The light will indicate how much battery is available for the devices that come with LED lights.
The term mAh stands for milliamps per hour. It indicates the amount of current that the power bank can deliver per hour. In other words, the higher the mAh, the more the charging capacity of the power bank
Yes, power banks are meant to charge devices multiple times a day. There are power banks that come with 9 to 12-layer circuit protection to ensure that there are no issues like - overheating, overcharging, short circuits, etc.
Like any other product that depends on a battery, a power bank can last up to several years. With multiple usages, the battery performance may gradually degrade over time, but this is true for almost all devices.