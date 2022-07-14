Top 10 smartwatches under ₹ 3000 to shop for today By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are tech-savvy, you surely are searching for a smartwatch? So, if you are looking for a functional smartwatch that doesn't burn holes in your pockets, this article is for you. Check out the top 10 smartwatches under ₹ 3000 now!

A smartwatch works well as a personal assistant as well as a fitness tracker.

In the past few years, smartwatches have gained a lot of popularity and have become an essential accessory to improve the quality of your life. Unquestionably, the most popular technological accessory you can purchase to go with your smartphone is a smartwatch. However, with so many alternatives available on the market, it is now quite difficult for an average user to choose the ideal smartwatch. The most basic smartwatches you can start with are priced at around ₹3,000. You receive a stylish accessory with a built-in fitness tracker that looks good and supports your fitness objectives. This is the ideal price to experiment with if you're one of those people who wants to wear a low-cost smartwatch. Top 10 smartwatches under ₹3000 1. Fire-Bolttt SpO2 As the name implies, Fire-Bolttt SpO2 has a pulse oximetry level tracker that measures the amount of oxygen in your bloodstream. Additionally, it has a heart rate monitor sensor that you may use to monitor your heart rate as you exercise. Specifications Price: ₹ 1699 (Subjected to change)

1699 (Subjected to change) Brand: Fire-Boltt

Unique Feature: Activity Tracker, Pedometer, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.4 Inches

There are several backdrop wallpapers included in the SpO2 Smartwatch.

The battery life on this smartwatch is a good eight days.

It consists of a full HD display, and when your wrist moves, a wrist movement sensor is activated to turn the display on.

Pros Cons Good battery life Heavy on the wrist High definition display Metal finishing Premium Finish No calling feature

2. boAt Xtend The boAt Xtend has Alexa built-in, which can assist with tasks like setting reminders and alarms, providing weather information, and keeping you updated on the results of live football games, among other things. The device sports a huge 1.69-inch screen and an LCD. Specifications Price: ₹ 2999

2999 Battery Cell Composition: ‎Lithium

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Operating System: Smartwatch

Smartwatches may now alter their displays' brightness automatically to suit their environment. This watch has that feature.

The watch has a stress gauge that measures your heart rate variability (Heart Rate Variabilities).

The watch also keeps tabs on SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) and heart rate.

Pros Cons Auto-brightness adjust feature Fast battery drain Stress level monitor Large screen

3. Realme TechLife Watch S100 One of the most affordable smartwatches on our list is the Realme TechLife Watch S100. Now let's talk about the display. The Realme Techlife Watch S100 has a 1.69-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and a brightness of 530 nits. Specifications Price: ₹ 2870

2870 Brand: Realme

Style: Strap

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Supported Application: Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor

Display Type: Digital

Battery Average Life: 12 Days

Pretty good and simple interface.

Continuous heart rate tracking and SPO2 tracking.

Calories tracking, sleep tracking, and even body temperature monitoring.

Pros Cons Lightweight and Comfortable Average strap belt quality Decent Accuracy Average display Easy to use application

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling The fashionable Fire-Boltt Ninja wristwatch has a sizable 1.69-inch touchscreen, bluetooth calling, voice recognition, and built-in games. The square dial of this wristwatch has a metal body. The body is bulky and faintly resembles the well-known Apple watch. Specifications Price: ₹ 2,999

2,999 Brand: Fire-Boltt

Special Feature: Multi Sports Tracker, Music Calorie Tracker

Operating System: ‎Android 4.4, IOS 8.0

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

The watch includes a built-in speaker and microphone and supports bluetooth calling.

This wristwatch has a dial pad, the ability to retrieve recent calls, and sync contacts from your phone.

The text shown on the screen has decent colour reproduction and font clarity.

Pros Cons Good looking design The app needs lots of improvement Too many features Not ideal for fitness fads

5. Noise ColorFit Pulse The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, with a massive 1.69-inch LCD display and offers you a whopping 60 activity modes—the most in its class. Specifications Price: ₹ 1899

1899 Brand: Noise

Special Feature: Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep & Step Tracking

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.4 Inches

Battery Average Life: 10 Days

Tons of customisation of display’s wallpapers.

IP68 resistance to protect it from dust and water.

Automatically monitor your blood oxygen and heart rate.

Pros Cons Great brightness Below-average battery Fast charging

6. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 An excellent feature of the Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 is a 24/7 revolving function that is included in the user interface and offers an immersive experience. With this smartwatch, you may play a variety of games directly on your wrist thanks to its functional 1.3-inch display and built-in gaming list. Specifications Price: ₹ 2500

2500 Brand: Fire-Boltt

Battery Average Life: ‎8 Days

Special Feature: Music player control

Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Operating System: Smartwatch

You can keep an eye on activities with eight different activity modes.

It has a good 480 hours and eight days of battery life.

You can use this wristwatch to operate the camera on your smartphone.

Pros Cons Immersive User Interface Below-average battery life Camera control feature enabled Below-average activity modes Meditation activity enabled

7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand The entry-level Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is made by the Indian company Noise. It resembles the latest Apple Series Watch in terms of style and squareness of dial. The Noise ColorFit Pulse's whole body is constructed of plastic, and the silicone straps are removable. Specifications Price: ₹ 1799

1799 BrandNoise

Battery Average Life: ‎7 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎USB

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

Operating System: Android

A substantial 1.69-inch full-touch HD display is included on the wristwatch.

It has all necessary fitness-related features.

It features silicone straps that may be changed.

Pros Cons Comfortable and Decent display Heart Rate and SPO2 do not work properly Average battery life Wide range of watch faces

8. Amazfit Bip U The Amazfit Bip U is a streamlined variation of the Bip U that lacks integrated GPS and a few other functions. The fact that this fitness tracker is still a good one at its core and has so many useful features makes it our top pick. It offers (SpO2) blood-oxygen-level measurement and stress monitoring with breathing training. Specifications Price: ₹ 2999

2999 Brand: Amazfit

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Operating System: IOS & Android

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Heart rate monitoring and PAI health assessment system

5 atm water resistance

Smart notifications system

Pros Cons Good Battery life Notification management Excellent outdoor visibility Screen resolution issues Feature-rich app support

9. Crossbeats Ignite Pro The huge 1.7-inch IPS display on the Crossbeats Ignite Pro is supposed to support 99.5 per cent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. It has a temperature sensor as well, which can gauge both body and skin temperatures. SpO2 monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, stress management, heart rate tracking, and more are additional functions. Specifications Price: ₹ 2799

2799 Brand: CrossBeats

Special Feature: Blood Oxygen monitor, Body Temperature monitor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Screen Size: 1.7 Inches

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Track all your sport and workout sessions.

It offers stress management.

Multiple tracking smartwatch.

Pros Cons HD Display Average battery life Metal Body Fast charging

10. TAGG Verve NEO Menstrual and hydration reminders, as well as special sense monitors, are among this smartwatch's standout features. With smart reminders, real-time health monitoring, and active GPS compatibility, it achieves a technological milestone. With a display that is 500 nits bright, it is one of our top choices. Specifications Price: ₹ 1999

1999 Brand: TAGG

Compatibility: Smartphones

Device interface: touchscreen

Special Features: Heart rate monitor, special sensory tracker

Battery life: 10 days

Screen size: 1.69 inches

It utilizes sleep monitoring to keep track of your sleep.

You may be stress-free at all times by tracking your female menstrual cycle.

Get reminders to drink water.

Pros Cons Accurate data collection Lagging touch response Activity monitoring, and data management Smart monitoring and hydration reminders

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

Fire-Bolttt SpO2 - Save ₹ 4300 1,699 boAt Xtend - Save ₹ 4991 2,999 Realme TechLife Watch S100 - Save ₹ 1129 2,870 Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling - Save ₹ 2001 2,999 Noise ColorFit Pulse - Save ₹ 3100 1,899 Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 - Save ₹ 6400 2,500 Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand - Save ₹ 2200 1,799 Amazfit Bip U - Save ₹ 2000 2,999 Crossbeats Ignite Pro - Save ₹ 7200 2,799 TAGG Verve NEO - Save ₹ 1000 1,999