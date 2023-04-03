Top 10 stylish and functional Intel-powered laptops of 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 03, 2023 17:59 IST





Summary: Are you searching for an Intel laptop that gives you excellent features and system support? You have reached the right place.

In Intel-powered laptops, you can expect the latest technology and high-end processing.

The usage of laptops has increased with the advent of the digital era. Therefore, it is essential to have the best features with price reasonability. From the best Intel processor to storage capacity and from OS build to system type, you should carefully analyse the components in a laptop to get the best deal. You get both the characteristics of a computer and a tablet in an Intel laptop as it will support high-end processing with defined features and up-to-date technology. We have listed the top 10 Intel laptop in the market with the best offers to diversify your options so that you choose the most suitable one considering the price and features. 1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3intel laptop works with utmost precision. You get an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor and intel i5 processor that enhances the resolution and boosts the gaming performance. In addition, the CPU offers Q control, giving you access to battery-saving mode to work consistently without disruptions. Regarding screen design, the anti-glare technology with 14 FHD boosts the display resolution of the product, and you can work efficiently. Lenovo’s IdeaPad is one of the best models in the current price range. Other features are an MS Office trial, Xbox GamePass, HD Stereo Speakers, Sound Tracker, Night Mode and a 720p camera. Also, the Lenovo IdeaPadintel laptop has two narrow bezels on both sides to protect the internal system of the device. The connectivity technology works well with instant Wi-Fi connection and Bluetooth pairing. It is designed with elegant elements and a metallic body giving it an ultra-sleek and slim look. Specifications Brand:Lenovo

Product Dimensions: 23.7 x 35.9 x 2 cm; 1.65 kilograms

RAM Size: 16 GB

Flash Memory: 512 GB

Colour: Arctic Grey

Pros Cons The build-up design is lightweight. The audio quality is average. It delivers excellent battery performance.

2. HP 15s 11th gen Intel Core i3 HP laptops offer the best range of products with its 15s series. The product comes with an Intel core i3 processor that gives speed and efficiency to the laptop without any performance lags. It offers an Intel UHD Integrated Graphics card that enhances display resolution and processing capabilities boosting your laptop’s overall display with normal usage and game processing. You get additional features like two USB ports, one HDMI port, Miracast, anti-glare technology, a type C charging port and a Micro-edge display of 250 nits’ and 144 PPI (pixels per inch). In addition, the Alexa built-in feature adds grace to your laptop and a dual speaker feature. Specifications Brand:HP

Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm; 1.69 kilograms

RAM size: 8 GB

Flash Memory: 512 GB

Colour: Natural Silver

Pros Cons It has a slim and sleek design. It is not meant for high-end gaming. You get a great display resolution.

3. Honor MagicBook X14 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Honor MagicBook is one of the slim and stylish laptop which will surely add value to your life and productivity. Thisintel laptop comes with a premium metal body adding grace to the product's overall design and good portability. The computer comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue light certification, anti-glare screen technology, 65 watts Type-C charging with intel core i5 processor, and a two-in-one finger power button. You get a good battery life, a pop-up webcam, and dual-channel RAM for flawless functionality. Moreover, it has a backlit keyboard facility lets you work in dim-lit environments comfortably. Specifications Brand:Honor

Product Dimensions:‎1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm; 1.38 kilograms

RAM size:8 GB

Hard Drive size: 512 GB

Colour: Space Gray

Pros Cons The laptop offers an excellent battery backup. The customer support system is average.

4. MSI Gaming GF63 Intel 11th gen i7 Laptop The MSI gaming laptops come with a core processor i7, the latest in the market. The MSIintel laptop is designed to curate the needs of creators, gamers or app developers. It enables you to perform high-end without disruption as you get an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor enhancing the system's overall processing. Also, it has concealed x-vents on both sides, enabling instant cooling of the device and has a 4-sided bezel structure, ensuring internal protection from external damage. Other additional features you get are Nahimic 3 software that boosts the 3D surround sound while gaming, good connectivity options and smooth design enhancing the quality of the product. Specifications Brand:MSI

Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 25.4 x 2.2 cm; 1.86 kgs

RAM size:8 GB

Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM

Colour: Black

Pros Cons It offers outstanding resolution. It has laggy battery performance.

5. Mi Notebook Pro 11th gen Intel core i5 Laptop The Miintel laptop comes with various features, making it a unique choice for users who want a device with decent working capabilities and a price range. This slim laptop offers crisp and detailed visual quality, a wider touchpad screen, backlit keyboard arrangements, 2 x 2 stereo speakers, and a Wi-Fi 6 support system. Apart from this, it comprises of 11th Gen core processor for smooth functioning, designed with Aluminium alloy for better grip and support. Specifications Brand:Xiaomi

Product Dimensions: 31.6 x 1.7 x 22 cm; 1.4 kilograms

RAM size: 16 GB

Flash Memory: 512 GB

Colour: Lustrous Gray

Pros Cons It has impressive single-core and multi-core processing. There is no SD card reader.

6. ACER Swift 5 SF5 14-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop Acer Swift 3, based on the Intel Evo platform, comes with a core processor i5 and 1.7 GHz performance core, making it a perfect choice for all your high-end technical requirements. Moreover, thisintel laptop provides Turbo Boost technology, a fast-charging feature, IPS widescreen backlit, sRGB mode for eye-protection, and Wi-Fi 6 Swift 3 feature with 300 nits' brightness and slim design, giving you all the features at an affordable price. Additionally, it has a multi-port system and MIPI front camera with Full HD quality to provide you with an ultimate desktop experience at a compact size. Also, it comes with three washed designs and BlueLight Shield technology. Specifications Brand:ACER

Product Dimensions: 20.7 x 31.9 x 1.5 cm; 1.05 kilograms

RAM size: 8 GB

Hard Drive size: 512 GB

Colour: Green

Pros Cons The laptop is best for multitasking functions. The customer support can be better.

7. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen Core i5 Samsung Galaxy Book2Intel laptop is designed with 39.62 cm display with enhanced productivity and controls. With 12th gen core i5 processor, the device delivers strong gaming performance, lag free software functioning, and excellent display resolution. Apart from this you get pre-installed Windows 11, MS Office Home and Student, an HDMI port, Galaxy Book smart switch, and an Iris Xe Graphics card. Moreover, it has 720p quality camera that enhances photo and video quality during video meets and calls. Specifications Brand:Samsung

Product Dimensions: 22.9 x 35.7 x 1.5 cm; 1.55 kilograms

RAM size: 8 GB

Hard drive interface:USB 3.2

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons The AMOLED display is outstanding. Customer support can be improved.

8. Dell Vostro 3420 12th gen Intel core i5-1235U Laptop Dell Vostro 3420 12th genintel laptop works impressively with a narrow border and 250 nits of display. Designed with 4.40 GHz turbo processor and integrated graphics card that enhances the overall processing of software and exemplifies display resolution while gaming and other high-end functionalities. With its low blue light content, you can work with utmost comfort without harming your eyes with harmful screen radiation. Specifications Brand:Dell

Product Dimensions: 22 x 32.3 x 2.3 cm; 1.48 kilograms

RAM size: 8 GB

Flash Memory: 512 GB

Colour: Black

Pros Cons It delivers great storage capacity. It does not provide Windows pro version.

9. Fujitsu UH-X 12thGen Intel Evo Core i5 With Takumi Craftsmanship, Fujitsu UH-X brings you the ultimateintel laptop with a sleek design and excellent portability. Fujitsu provides you with outstanding battery performance and fast-charging technology, which enhances your productivity at a significant level, and you are never short of time. The outer body is designed with Magnesium Alloy casing for less density and high strength body ratio, making the device robust yet lightweight and stylish. Also, you get DIRAC audio and enhanced connectivity controls for upgraded performance. Apart from this, the device offers a backlit keyboard system with a fingerprint reader feature. Specifications Brand:Fujitsu

Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 30.7 x 1.6 cm; 878 grams

RAM size: 16 GB

Hard drive size: 512 GB

Colour: Black

Pros Cons It is designed with Windows Hello webcam as a facial recognition feature. The display system is average.

10. MSI Crosshair 15 Intel 12th Gen i7-12700H MSI Crosshairintel laptop with 12th gen core i7 processor gives you exclusive system performance with enhanced capabilities like lifetime Windows 11 Home validity with pre-installed Nvidia GeForce Experience MSI centre for better customer support services. The MSI Crosshair 15 Intel 12th gen laptop also offers a multi-spectrum backlit keyboard, a fast and quick display, an impressive cooling system to perform high-end gaming, and type-C USB 3.2 Generation 1 connectivity. Specifications Brand:MSI

Product Dimensions:‎35.9 x 25.9 x 2.7 cm; 2 kilograms

Memory Technology:DDR4

Hard drive size: 1 TB

Colour: Black

Pros Cons It comes with excellent storage system with upgradeable up to 64 GB. The speaker quality can be improved. It comes with robust build quality and stylish design.

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th gen It has 14 FHD display. It is designed with anti-glare feature. It delivers great battery quality. HP 15s 11th gen Intel Core i3 It provides type-C port. It comes with 250 nits’ display. The laptop has sleek appeal. Honor MagicBook X14 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 It has a pop-up webcam. It has low blue light content. It offers backlit keyboard setup. MSI Katana 17 Intel 13th gen i7-13620H It comes with Nahimic 3 support. It has instant cooling feature. Display resolution is good. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Intel Core i5-1135G7 It has Wi-Fi 6 support. It is designed with 2 x 2 stereo speakers. It offers detailed visual quality. ACER Swift 5 SF5 14-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop It comes with sRGB mode. You get multi-port system. It displays 300 nits’ quality. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th gen core i5 It has Iris Xe Graphics card. You get AMOLED display setting. The camera quality is good. Dell Vostro 3420 12th gen Intel core i5-1235U Laptop Storage capacity is decent. It has low-blue light content. Display quality is great. Fujitsu UH-X 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 It comes with fast charge setup. It has light design and look. It comes with webcam setting MSI Crosshair 15 Intel 12th gen i7-12700H You get instant cooling feature. It delivers great storage capacity. The connectivity support is impressive.

Best overall product Considering the overall features of the product, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 gives you an amazing set of features starting with intel processing to enhanced gaming. Moreover, the display resolution is impressive, along with the sleek appearance and stylish appeal. Additionally, it comes with various pre-installed features like Windows validity, making it a perfectly packed product with the latest attributes. Value for money There are many intel laptops available out there, like MSI Crosshair or Honor Magic Book X14, that deliver great performance but are not reasonably priced. Either the laptop does not offer high-end capabilities, or many are not affordable even if they provide impressive features. After analysing everything, the HP 15s intel laptop is the perfect choice if you are looking for a feasible option with decent functionalities. How to find the perfect Intel Powered laptops? Finding the best Intel-powered laptops requires a precise analysis of features provided by various other laptops in the market. You need to check whether the product is fulfilling the features you want. Intel provides strategic performance in terms of software functioning, hardware processing, display resolution, and advanced in-laid technology. Customer ratings and reviews will show you the real picture of the product's performance, and you can figure out what is best for you. Ultimately, it’s up to you what you need and its price reasonability makes a particular laptop a suitable match for your requirements.

Topics Laptops