Top 10 waterproof and dustproof laptop keyboard covers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 07, 2023 14:48 IST

Summary:

The best laptop keyboard covers in India are discussed in today's article, along with the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

Dustproof laptop keyboard covers keep dirt and dust away.

One of your laptop's most crucial parts is the keyboard. The keyboard enables you to type, place commands, and carry out operations, even when you also utilize the trackpad or perhaps have a mouse connected to your device. Many people purchase keyboard covers to shield their laptops from harm. Others, though, merely put them on for aesthetic reasons. There are several options of dust-proof and water-proof laptop keyboard covers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the top 10 laptop keyboard covers that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

Product List

  1. RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops (Transparent)

You may consider this RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops, which is appropriate for the Dell Inspiron 15 and Dell Vostro 15 laptops. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎Dell Vostro 15, Dell Inspiron 15
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.13 mm
  • Colour: Transparent
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
Ultra-thin and slimLow durability as it is very thin
Each key is properly shaped in a single stage 
Provides complete protection 
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Dell Inspiron 15 { 3511 3520 3521 5510 5515 5518 } & Dell Vostro 15 { 3510 3515 3520 3525 } 15.6 inch Laptops (Transparent)
4.8 (10)
65% off
350 999
Buy now

2. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover

Try the Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover which is manufactured with quality engineering grade silicone that is durable and non-toxic and has a print anti-fading coating. This keyboard protector for laptop protects from dust, water, coffee, and spills by being waterproof and dustproof, making clean-up simpler and more convenient.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎ Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.3 mm
  • Colour: Transparent & Black
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 900

ProsCons
Premium silicone material providing 100% fitQuality is not that great
Waterproof, dustproof & washable 
Feels great to touch, keeps the keyboard new 
Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH05E AMD Ryzen 5 4000 Series 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Laptop - Transparent
4.1 (228)
59% off
373 900
Buy now

3. RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops (Frosted Clear)

The RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover is an excellent laptop keyboard protector. It is constructed from silicon of the highest engineering grade. Very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish. The cover also significantly minimizes keyboard noise while typing and guards the characters on the keyboard from wearing out.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎ Lenovo Legion 5 / Legion 5i / Legion 5i Pro | Lenovo Legion Slim 7 / Legion Slim 7i | Lenovo ideapad Gaming 3 3i 15.6inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops.
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Colour: Transparent
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
High qualityPrice is quite high
Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit every key 
Easy to fix and take off with static cling 
RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo Legion 5 / Legion 5i / Legion 5i Pro | Lenovo Legion Slim 7 / Legion Slim 7i | Lenovo ideapad Gaming 3 3i 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Frosted Clear)
4.4 (18)
65% off
350 999
Buy now

4. REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover

The REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover is a good keyboard skin for a laptop,which offers a perfect fit and unique design. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎MacBook Air 2020 Release Model A2179, A2337
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.12 mm
  • Colour: Transparent and White
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 899

ProsCons
Ultra-Thin and High - QualityNot compatible for all laptops
Adaptable and strong, not wobbly 
REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for MacBook air 2020 Release Model A2179, A2337 Waterproof Dust-Proof Keyboard Skin (White)
5 (2)
60% off
359 899
Buy now

5. JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector

‎You may also opt for this JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector which is a very good purchase for the New HP Pavilion 15-EH 15-EG 15-ER Series Laptop. The keyboard skin for the laptop is made from high-grade silicon for engineering. It is very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎ New HP Pavilion 15-EH 15-EG 15-ER Series Laptop
  • Skin size: 50 x 130 x 180 Millimetres
  • Colour: Transparent, Black, Gradient Pink, Gradient Mint Green
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 1500

ProsCons
Substantially lowers keyboard noise when typingThe price is high
Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit 
JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector for New HP Pavilion 15-eh 15-eg 15-er Series Laptop - Black
4 (172)
68% off
479 1,500
Buy now

6. RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops (Silicone Clear)

The RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover is a good option when considering affordable silicone keyboard covers. The laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is ultra-thin (0.13mm thickness) to reduce typing hindrance.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎ HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.13 mm
  • Colour: Transparent and Clear
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
High accuracy, one-step shapingNot very smooth to use
Value for money product 
Ideal fit for each key 
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops (Silicone Clear)
4.3 (24)
64% off
360 999
Buy now

7. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for Dell Inspiron 15 5558 15.6-inch Laptop

This Saco keyboard protector is manufactured from premium silicone rubber. Unlike the universal keyboard covers, which always fall out, this keyboard skin has a simple installation, and stays on the keyboard directly without pasting or cutting.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: Dell Inspiron 15 5558 15.6-inch Laptop
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.13 mm
  • Colour: Clear and Black
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 900

ProsCons
Easy to stickIt is difficult to clean
Has a good fit 
Provides complete protection to the keypad 

8. Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard Cover Compatible for HP 15-bs145tu 15.6-inch Laptop

The Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard is a good keyboard skin for a laptop, which offers a perfect fit and unique design. It is simple to use and remove when cleaning or sanitising, The skin is pleasant to the touch, and keeps drink, food, dust, and dirt away from your keyboard. It protects your keyboard from spills by making it dust and water resistant.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: HP 15-bs145tu and other 15.6-inch laptops
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 900

ProsCons
Ultra-Thin and High - QualityThe fit of this skin is not that great when applied
Scratch resistant and water resistant 
Flexible, washable, static-free, no adhesive, and simple to fix 

9. Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover

The Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover is a good laptop keyboard skin,providing a long-lasting professional appearance, where each key is separately moulded and specifically printed on clear silicone. It is designed to fully protect your laptop keyboard from dust spills, key wear, and other hazards.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎HP Pavilion x360 14" Laptop 14M-BA 14M-CD 14-BF 14-BW 14-cm Series 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA015DX 14M-BA114DX 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0003DX
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Colour: Rainbow, Gradient Purple, Gradient Pink, Gradient Blue, Black
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 1,500

ProsCons
Easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfectingA bit pricey
Flexible and washable 
Extra-thin silicone layer that makes typing easier 
Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover for HP Pavilion x360 14" Laptop 14M-BA 14M-CD 14-BF 14-BW 14-cm Series 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA015DX 14M-BA114DX 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0003DX -Rainbow
4 (711)
73% off
399 1,500
Buy now

10. Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover

This silicone keyboard cover has ultra-thin premium engineering grade TPU material, which is 0.12mm thin and won't damage the screen, makes typing easier. It is both flexible and sturdy. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove. Give your keyboard complete defence against dust, liquid spills (beer, milk, coffee), key damage, contaminants, and more.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: ‎ HP 15 Thin & Light 15.6-inches FHD Laptop (15s-gr0010au, 5.11 x 1.96 x 7.08 inches)
  • Skin size: 15.6 inches
  • Thickness: 0.12 mm
  • Colour: Transparent, Gradient Purple, Gradient Pink, Gradient Blue, Black
  • Material: Silicone
  • Price: Rs. 1,500

ProsCons
High transparencyQuite expensive
It suppresses the noise 
Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for HP 15 Thin & Light 15.6-inches FHD Laptop (15s-gr0010au, 5.11 x 1.96 x 7.08 inches) - Gradient Blue
4.1 (683)
73% off
399 1,500
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

 Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops Ultra-thin and slimEach key is properly shaped in a single stageProvides complete protection
Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin CoverPremium silicone material providing 100% fitWaterproof, dustproof & washable Feels great to touch, keeps the keyboard new
RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops High qualityEvery key is uniquely shaped and created to fit every key Easy to fix and take off with static cling

REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover 

Ultra-Thin and High - QualityAdaptable and strong, not wobbly Value for money product

JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector

Substantially lowers keyboard noise when typingEvery key is uniquely shaped and created to fit A little pricey
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Gaming Laptops High accuracy, one-step shapingValue for money product Ideal fit for each key
Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover Easy to stickHas a good fit Provides complete protection to the keypad
Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard Cover Ultra-Thin and High - QualityScratch resistant and water resistant Flexible, washable, static-free, no adhesive, and simple to fix
Justec Premium Keyboard Protector CoverEasy to apply and remove Flexible and washable Extra-thin silicone layer that makes typing easier
Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin CoverHigh transparencyIt suppresses the noise Quite expensive

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful laptop keyboard covers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops is deserving of the title. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows the backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 899, the REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover offers the best value for money. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove.

How to find the perfect laptop keyboard cover?

While purchasing a laptop keyboard cover, keep the following in mind: the manufacturer of your laptop. Determine the year that your laptop's model was initially introduced. Another thing to focus on is the keyboard cover's quality. To shield your system's keyboard from harmful factors, the keyboard cover must be constructed of flexible, waterproof silicone thermoplastic urethane or polyurethane. Verify the keyboard cover's warranty duration. It is also important to find out your laptop's specific model number and determine the keyboard's precise dimensions. Knowing the exact size of the keyboard will enable you to select a keyboard cover protector for your laptop that will fit perfectly and ensure that you are using the right cover for your computer. Be sure the cover you're getting is compatible with the keyboard layout you use before making a purchase. Every key on your device must properly fit inside your cover. You won't be able to type accurately if it doesn't.

Product Price
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Dell Inspiron 15 { 3511 3520 3521 5510 5515 5518 } & Dell Vostro 15 { 3510 3515 3520 3525 } 15.6 inch Laptops (Transparent) ₹ 350
Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH05E AMD Ryzen 5 4000 Series 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Laptop - Transparent ₹ 373
RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo Legion 5 / Legion 5i / Legion 5i Pro | Lenovo Legion Slim 7 / Legion Slim 7i | Lenovo ideapad Gaming 3 3i 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Frosted Clear) ₹ 350
REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for MacBook air 2020 Release Model A2179, A2337 Waterproof Dust-Proof Keyboard Skin (White) ₹ 359
JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector for New HP Pavilion 15-eh 15-eg 15-er Series Laptop - Black ₹ 479
RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops (Silicone Clear) ₹ 360
Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover for HP Pavilion x360 14" Laptop 14M-BA 14M-CD 14-BF 14-BW 14-cm Series 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA015DX 14M-BA114DX 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0003DX -Rainbow ₹ 399
Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for HP 15 Thin & Light 15.6-inches FHD Laptop (15s-gr0010au, 5.11 x 1.96 x 7.08 inches) - Gradient Blue ₹ 399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
Laptop keyboard covers

Why is there a need for keyboard covers?

Keyboards need to be cleaned and maintained frequently since they are prone to corrosion damage from liquid spills and accumulation of dust and debris. Hence, keyboard covers go a long way in increasing the life of a laptop.

Which cleaning method works best for silicone keyboard cover?

Use lukewarm water and mild soap to clean your silicone keyboard cover for the best results (if necessary). Air dries after shaking off the water. Do not expose yourself to high heat, the dishwasher, or the washing machine.

Will the covers' print fade or crack?

Usually, the print does not fade or crack. Most laptop skins employ a unique process to create the keyboard covers that fuses the silicone's colour into the silicone to produce durable products that won't chip or crack.
