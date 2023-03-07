Top 10 waterproof and dustproof laptop keyboard covers

Summary:
One of your laptop's most crucial parts is the keyboard. The keyboard enables you to type, place commands, and carry out operations, even when you also utilize the trackpad or perhaps have a mouse connected to your device. Many people purchase keyboard covers to shield their laptops from harm. Others, though, merely put them on for aesthetic reasons. There are several options of dust-proof and water-proof laptop keyboard covers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the top 10 laptop keyboard covers that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.
Product List
You may consider this RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops, which is appropriate for the Dell Inspiron 15 and Dell Vostro 15 laptops. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-thin and slim
|Low durability as it is very thin
|Each key is properly shaped in a single stage
|Provides complete protection
2. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover
Try the Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover which is manufactured with quality engineering grade silicone that is durable and non-toxic and has a print anti-fading coating. This keyboard protector for laptop protects from dust, water, coffee, and spills by being waterproof and dustproof, making clean-up simpler and more convenient.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium silicone material providing 100% fit
|Quality is not that great
|Waterproof, dustproof & washable
|Feels great to touch, keeps the keyboard new
3. RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops (Frosted Clear)
The RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover is an excellent laptop keyboard protector. It is constructed from silicon of the highest engineering grade. Very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish. The cover also significantly minimizes keyboard noise while typing and guards the characters on the keyboard from wearing out.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High quality
|Price is quite high
|Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit every key
|Easy to fix and take off with static cling
4. REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover
The REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover is a good keyboard skin for a laptop,which offers a perfect fit and unique design. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-Thin and High - Quality
|Not compatible for all laptops
|Adaptable and strong, not wobbly
5. JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector
You may also opt for this JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector which is a very good purchase for the New HP Pavilion 15-EH 15-EG 15-ER Series Laptop. The keyboard skin for the laptop is made from high-grade silicon for engineering. It is very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Substantially lowers keyboard noise when typing
|The price is high
|Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit
6. RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops (Silicone Clear)
The RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover is a good option when considering affordable silicone keyboard covers. The laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is ultra-thin (0.13mm thickness) to reduce typing hindrance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High accuracy, one-step shaping
|Not very smooth to use
|Value for money product
|Ideal fit for each key
7. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for Dell Inspiron 15 5558 15.6-inch Laptop
This Saco keyboard protector is manufactured from premium silicone rubber. Unlike the universal keyboard covers, which always fall out, this keyboard skin has a simple installation, and stays on the keyboard directly without pasting or cutting.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to stick
|It is difficult to clean
|Has a good fit
|Provides complete protection to the keypad
8. Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard Cover Compatible for HP 15-bs145tu 15.6-inch Laptop
The Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard is a good keyboard skin for a laptop, which offers a perfect fit and unique design. It is simple to use and remove when cleaning or sanitising, The skin is pleasant to the touch, and keeps drink, food, dust, and dirt away from your keyboard. It protects your keyboard from spills by making it dust and water resistant.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-Thin and High - Quality
|The fit of this skin is not that great when applied
|Scratch resistant and water resistant
|Flexible, washable, static-free, no adhesive, and simple to fix
9. Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover
The Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover is a good laptop keyboard skin,providing a long-lasting professional appearance, where each key is separately moulded and specifically printed on clear silicone. It is designed to fully protect your laptop keyboard from dust spills, key wear, and other hazards.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting
|A bit pricey
|Flexible and washable
|Extra-thin silicone layer that makes typing easier
10. Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover
This silicone keyboard cover has ultra-thin premium engineering grade TPU material, which is 0.12mm thin and won't damage the screen, makes typing easier. It is both flexible and sturdy. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove. Give your keyboard complete defence against dust, liquid spills (beer, milk, coffee), key damage, contaminants, and more.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High transparency
|Quite expensive
|It suppresses the noise
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful laptop keyboard covers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops is deserving of the title. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows the backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 899, the REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover offers the best value for money. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove.
How to find the perfect laptop keyboard cover?
While purchasing a laptop keyboard cover, keep the following in mind: the manufacturer of your laptop. Determine the year that your laptop's model was initially introduced. Another thing to focus on is the keyboard cover's quality. To shield your system's keyboard from harmful factors, the keyboard cover must be constructed of flexible, waterproof silicone thermoplastic urethane or polyurethane. Verify the keyboard cover's warranty duration. It is also important to find out your laptop's specific model number and determine the keyboard's precise dimensions. Knowing the exact size of the keyboard will enable you to select a keyboard cover protector for your laptop that will fit perfectly and ensure that you are using the right cover for your computer. Be sure the cover you're getting is compatible with the keyboard layout you use before making a purchase. Every key on your device must properly fit inside your cover. You won't be able to type accurately if it doesn't.
Keyboards need to be cleaned and maintained frequently since they are prone to corrosion damage from liquid spills and accumulation of dust and debris. Hence, keyboard covers go a long way in increasing the life of a laptop.
Use lukewarm water and mild soap to clean your silicone keyboard cover for the best results (if necessary). Air dries after shaking off the water. Do not expose yourself to high heat, the dishwasher, or the washing machine.
Usually, the print does not fade or crack. Most laptop skins employ a unique process to create the keyboard covers that fuses the silicone's colour into the silicone to produce durable products that won't chip or crack.