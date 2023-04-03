Top 4 Sujata mixer grinders with 3 jars

Summary:
If you’re in the market for a mixer grinder that can accomplish a range of tasks, from grinding spices and vegetables to blending smoothies and shakes, then the Sujata Mixer Grinder with three jars is an ideal solution for your kitchen. To provide you with the best possible selection, this article will take a closer look at four of the top Sujata mixer grinders with three jars on the market, helping to ensure you find the perfect appliance for your needs.
Product list
1) Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder with Chutney Jar, 900 Watts, 3 Jars
The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder is the perfect kitchen appliance to make food preparation quicker and easier. It comes with three jars – a juicer, mixer grinder and chutney jar – each of which have special functions and powerful 900-watt motor to help you efficiently mix, grind, and juice your favorite ingredients. Sujata mixer grinder with 3 jars is the best choice for daily use.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Low maintenance
|None
|Unbreakable and transparent blender jar
2) Sujata Supermix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
The Sujata Mixer Grinder is a powerful appliance that promises effortless grinding and blending. Featuring a powerful 900 watts motor, this mixer grinder has been designed to offer optimum convenience with its unique three steel jars that can be used for wet/dry grinding, chutney making, and more. Perfectly balanced to ensure superior stability during operation, the suction feet provide an extra layer of safety and security. An ideal choice for your everyday kitchen needs, the Sujata Mixer Grinder is an economical solution available in a stylish white finish.This sujata mixer grinder price is available at affordable rate on Amazon.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Keeps the flavour and aroma of the juice and food.
|None
|2 year warranty
3) Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
The Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance that can help reduce time-consuming and laborious tasks such as grinding, mixing and blending. Featuring an impressive 900 Watts motor, 3 jars, and a unique ‘noiseless’ design, this mixer grinder is the perfect choice for all your kitchen needs. With its high grade stainless steel blades and ergonomic design it can easily work through ingredients of any consistency - from wet to dry. This is the best sujata mixer grinder in India.
Specifications-
Pros
Cons
|Retains original flavour and aroma
|Chutney Jar is too small
|Affordable
4) Sujata Multimix, Mixer Grinder with Juicer & Coconut Milk Extractor Attachment, 900 Watts, 3 Jars, (White)
Introducing the Sujata Multimix, the best mixer grinder for all your needs. With its 900 Watts of power, this appliance is perfect for grinding and blending any ingredient quickly and easily. Its three jars are specially designed to help you grind spices, prepare smoothies, even extract fresh coconut milk with its extra attachment! The stainless steel blades provide superior grinding performance while the overload protector ensures no harm comes to your appliance when it is overworked. This is the best sujata mixer grinder.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Lightweight and compact
|None
|trouble free running
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder with Chutney Jar
|Affordable
|Easy to use
|Compact deisgn
|Sujata Supermix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
|Low maintenance
|Shock-proof body
|Honeycomb Filter
|Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
|High-strength stainless steel
|Robust Motor
|Powerful motor
|Sujata Multimix, Mixer Grind Jars, (White)
|Good performance
|Elegant looking
|Vibration-free operation
Best value for money
The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder is an ideal choice for those who want both convenience and value for money. This all-rounder appliance offers great performance with its powerful motor and superior blades. It comes with three stainless steel jars, including a chutney jar, making it perfect for all your grinding needs. The machine also features overload protection to ensure safety while using it.
Best overall product
The Sujata Multimix is the best overall solution for all your kitchen needs! Whether you're grinding, chopping, blending, or mixing, this versatile product is designed to help you make the most of your kitchen time. With its powerful motor and three jars in different sizes for different needs: dry or wet grinding jar for masalas, chutneys; blender jar for shakes & smoothies; and liquidizing jar for soups/juices.
How to find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder?
1. Determine Your Needs: Consider the type of cooking you do and what features are most important to you when selecting a mixer grinder. For instance, if grinding hard ingredients like nuts and grains is an important feature then you should look for a mixer grinder with multiple blades or grinders for such tasks. If purees or wet grinding is something that’s frequently done then select a model with powerful motor and attachments designed for liquid blending or grinding.
2. Research Models: Once you know your needs, start exploring different models available in the market as well as on e-commerce sites/apps based on their specifications, reviews etc.. Pay attention to user ratings, wattage, blade material—all this information will help narrow down your list of potential choices and make the process easier.
3. Compare: Compare various models keeping in mind all individual details like price, warranty period offered by manufacturer etc.. Check consumer forums to gain further insights about different mixers & grinders so that you can make an informed decision; this might also give you insight into price ranges and additional accessories which come along with the appliance itself (like jars).
4. Test Drive It: Before investing money in any product it's always best to test drive it first if possible - read reviews from people who have used the product before making your purchase decision as these reviews provide real life performance feedback from previous users which may not be apparent during a demonstration from store salespeople . That way ,you can determine whether this particular product will suit your needs without making any guesswork at home later!
5. Buy: After thoroughly researching various models and comparing their features & abilities decide on one particular model that fits within your budget range while providing all necessary attributes that suits your requirements perfectly -once finalized go ahead and buy it right away!
|Product
|Price
|Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder with Chutney Jar, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
|₹ 6,930
|Sujata Supermix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
|₹ 5,935
|Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
|₹ 6,585
|Sujata Multimix, Mixer Grinder with Juicer & Coconut Milk Extractor Attachment, 900 Watts, 3 Jars, (White)
|₹ 7,705
