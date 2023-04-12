Top 6 leading water coolers to buy in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This guide discusses the top 6 water coolers on Amazon, along with the best deals and suggestions on finding the model that will best meet your needs.

Water coolers provide cool water during summer, helping prevent dehydration.

Have you ever thought about how much money you spend on bottled water each week? Each month? Each year? A water cooler can provide you with the same level of hydration, without the added cost and waste of bottled water. Plus, you'll be doing your part for the environment by reducing your plastic consumption. Not only do you gain the convenience of chilled water at your fingertips, but also hot water, streamlining how you prepare your favourite hot drinks while conserving energy. Built-in filtration systems in many models ensure the highest purity in every sip, keeping you safe and refreshed. Plus, by ditching single-use plastic bottles, you'll be positively impacting the environment. So, why wait? Let’s sneak peek into our top 7 picks. Product List 1. Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator (Standard) A high-quality water dispenser, the Blue Star Star Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator provides a practical and effective solution for all your drinking water demands. This water dispenser's sleek and fashionable design ensures that there is always cool water available. In addition to offering hot, cold, and room-temperature water, it also has a built-in refrigerator that can hold up to 14 litres of water. For houses with small children, the child safety lock mechanism makes sure that hot water cannot be mistakenly released. It is the ideal addition to any setting, whether it be for your home or place of business. Specifications: Normal standing design with a 14-litre refrigerator at the bottom

Three temperature taps - Hot, plain and cold. 3-litre cooling and 5-litre heating capacity per hour

The body is made of ABS plastic, and the tank is made of Food grade stainless steel. Heavy-duty bottle piercer with bottle holder

Colour - White and blue

1-year warranty Pros Cons Built-in refrigerator Space requirement

2. Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler, 40 L (Silver) The top-of-the-line Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler, 40 L (Silver), provides cool, refreshing drinking water in any environment. This water cooler is solid and long-lasting because it is made of premium stainless steel. It is the perfect option for workplaces, educational institutions, and public spaces because it has a 40-litre storage capacity and can easily accommodate a significant number of people. Water is chilled to the ideal degree for a refreshing and enjoyable drinking experience thanks to the unit's cooling solid mechanism. It is a valuable and fashionable addition to any room thanks to its modern design and simple dispensing method. The Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler is the ideal option if you're searching for a dependable and high-performing water cooler. Specifications: Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 40L Pros Cons Durable construction No hot water option

3. Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser (Standard Size, Black) Anybody seeking a practical and dependable water dispenser may consider the Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser. This water dispenser has a modern, sleek appearance that would look great in your home or business. The dispenser is simple to use and instantly supplies hot and cold water. You may be confident that you will always have a plentiful supply of hygienic and reviving drinking water because of the huge 20-litre storage capacity. The dispenser is composed of sturdy, long-lasting plastic of the highest quality. Anybody who appreciates practicality, effectiveness, and design will find the Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser a wise investment. Specifications: Refrigerant: Non-CFC (R134a)

Cabinet Type: Cooling Cabinet

Additional Features: Compressor cooling

Cold Water Storage Capacity: 3.2 Litres

Hot Water Storage Capacity: 1 Litre Pros Cons Affordability Limited capacity

4. Blue Star Water Dispenser Hot and Cold with Cooling Refrigerator (BWD3FMRGA, Grey) The Blue Star Water Dispenser Hot and Cold with Cooling Refrigerator (BWD3FMRGA, Grey) is the ideal option if you're searching for a water dispenser that provides more features than just hot and cold water. With a built-in refrigerator that can hold up to 14 litres of water, this high-end water dispenser guarantees a steady supply of cold water. It's the ideal addition to any home or workplace setting because of its slick and fashionable appearance. A dispenser is a simple option for all your drinking water needs because it provides hot and cold water at the push of a button. It is safe for homes with small children because it has a child safety lock mechanism that ensures hot water won't unintentionally be released. It is a perfect investment for anyone who values convenience, efficiency, and style. Specifications: Colour: Grey

Capacity: 15 litres

Brand: BLUE STAR

Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 31W x 94H Centimetres

Style: Sturdy, Compact Pros Cons Hot and cold water options Large size

5. USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser (White) A high-quality and adaptable water dispenser that provides both hot and cold water options is the USHA Instafresh Cooling Cabinet Water Dispenser. This dispenser is ideal for homes or offices that need a steady supply of cold water thanks to its spacious cooling cabinet that holds up to 20 litres of water. Furthermore, the child safety lock mechanism prevents accidental hot water dispensing, making it a secure option for households with small children. Thanks to its sleek design and simple buttons, it is a user-friendly and fashionable addition to any home or business. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 15D x 15W x 39H Centimeters

Brand: USHA

Capacity: 20 L/day

Colour: White Pros Cons Energy-efficient No built-in refrigerator

6. WaterSparks Water Dispenser - UFM (Water Sparks Stainless Steel Water Dispenser Inbuilt with 1000 LPD Ultra Filtration Membrane (UFM) Storage Capacity 80 Liters – 3 Faucets (Hot, Cold, and Normal)) The WaterSparks Water Dispenser - UFM is the ideal choice if you're searching for a high-quality water dispenser that offers hot, cold, and regular water along with the advantages of an integrated ultrafiltration membrane. Because it is made of sturdy stainless steel, this dispenser will survive for many years. You can supply drinking water for your family or business with the enormous 80-litre storage capacity. Your drinking water is free of pollutants and contaminants thanks to the integrated ultrafiltration membrane, giving you access to clean, safe water. With three faucets for hot, cold, and regular water, the dispenser is simple to operate and fits in any location because of its small size. For anyone who wants to invest in a water dispenser, the WaterSparks Water Dispenser - UFM is a perfect investment for anyone who values convenience, efficiency, and safety. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 80 litres

Brand: Water Sparks

Product Dimensions: 55D x 52W x 145H Centimeters Pros Cons Ultra-filtration Price

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator (Standard) Triple water dispenser Cooling refrigerator Child safety lock Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler, 40 L (Silver) High storage capacity Efficient cooling system Durable stainless steel construction Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser (Standard Size, Black High-quality material Ergonomic design High cooling capacity Blue Star Water Dispenser Hot and Cold with Cooling Refrigerator (BWD3FMRGA, Grey) Hot and cold water dispensers Child safety lock Cooling refrigerator USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser (White) Cooling cabinet Hot and cold water dispensers Child safety lock WaterSparks Water Dispenser - UFM (Water Sparks® Stainless Steel Water Dispenser Inbuilt with 1000 LPD Ultra Filtration Membrane (UFM) Storage Capacity 80 Liters – 3 Faucets (Hot, Cold, and Normal)) High Capacity Three faucets Ultra Filtration Membrane (UFM)

Best overall product The USHA Instafresh Cooling Cabinet Water Dispenser can be considered to be the best overall product. This dispenser is ideal for homes or offices that need a steady supply of cold water thanks to its spacious cooling cabinet that holds up to 20 litres of water. Furthermore, the child safety lock mechanism prevents inadvertent hot water dispensing, making it a secure option for households with small children. It is a user-friendly and fashionable addition to any home or business thanks to its sleek design and simple buttons. Value for money Due to its outstanding features and reasonable price, the Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator (Standard) give the finest value for money in its category. It is adaptable for various tasks because of its three temperature settings—hot, cold, and standard—and its built-in refrigerator, which can hold up to 14 litres of water and guarantee a steady supply of ice-cold water. The child safety lock mechanism ensures that hot water cannot be mistakenly released for houses with small children. It also boasts a contemporary style that blends in with any office or home environment. The Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator (Standard) offer the finest value due to its low price and many features. How to find the perfect water cooler? The most crucial step is to carefully analyse a few water coolers that are within your price range, are readily available, and use their most recent features and attributes. Choose the item from this brevity list that best balances price, usability, and design. Since the market is the best enabler, consider the complaints and reviews people have posted on numerous websites. To find reliable reviews, browse YouTube videos. Choose a product with a resoundingly high percentage of favourable reviews and the fewest customer concerns. To avoid having to pay for maintenance right away, think about purchasing equipment with an extended guarantee.

