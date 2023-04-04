Top 6 portable speakers in 2023: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 04, 2023 13:33 IST





Summary: Apart from the obvious advantage of being able to move around with these portable speakers, they offer great audio quality as well.

Bring home portable speakers: Why deny yourself some good music, simply because you are on the move.

Portable speakers are increasingly gaining popularity among music lovers and audiophiles worldwide. These are designed to provide excellent sound quality while being compact and easy to carry around. Whether at home, travelling, or enjoying outdoor activities, these devices could be the perfect companion for your music needs. There are multitudes of brands in the market manufacturing these kinds of speakers with advanced technology, such as dual speakers, bass boosters, and sound equalizers, that ensure a rich and immersive sound experience. Today we bring you a carefully curated list of six such speakers to satisfy your music needs at an affordable price. Product list 1. Samsung {MX-T50/XL} Sound Tower The Samsung (MX-T50/XL) is a powerful and versatile sound system designed to deliver an immersive audio experience. With a power output of 500 watts and multiple connectivity options, this sound tower is perfect for parties, events, or everyday listening. It comes with a range of unique features, including party lighting and a bass booster, allowing you to create the perfect ambience and mood for any occasion. The Samsung Sound Tower app provides even more customization options, allowing you to control the sound system remotely from your smartphone via Bluetooth. The Samsung (MX-T50/XL) also comes with a karaoke mode, allowing you to grab the mic and sing along to your favourite tunes. The karaoke mic in feature ensures that your voice is clear and loud, making it perfect for karaoke nights with friends and family. The Samsung (MX-T50/XL) is also water-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use, and it comes with a remote controller for convenient operation. With a one-year warranty from the manufacturer, this sound system is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a powerful and versatile audio solution. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Colour: Black

Model: MX-T50/XL

Mounting Type: Floor Standing Pros Cons Can record Karaoke songs. Inbuilt adapter. Alexa or Google voice is not supported.

2. Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Samsung Galaxy A9 Ultra Boost The Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Samsung Galaxy A9s Ultra Boost Bass with DJ Sound is a portable and versatile speaker system designed to deliver excellent sound quality and features advanced technology to enhance the overall listening experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, this speaker system can easily connect to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. The Ultra Boost Bass technology and DJ Sound feature to ensure that this speaker system delivers deep and punchy bass, crystal-clear highs and warm mids. Additionally, the speaker system supports an audio line-in and TV connection, making it an excellent choice for home entertainment. It is designed to be portable and easy to carry and is a perfect companion for outdoor activities, parties, and gatherings. Its sleek and stylish design ensures that it looks great in any setting, while its long battery life allows users to enjoy their music for extended periods without having to recharge the speakers. Specifications: Brand: ShopsYes

Colour: Black

Mounting Type: Floor Standing Pros Cons Vibration Membrane. Advance Technological support. Minor connectivity problems.

3. TWS Portable Wireless Speaker The TWS Portable Wireless Speaker is an innovative and versatile speaker that delivers high-quality sound in a compact and portable design. With a 5-watt output, this speaker is powerful enough to fill a room with your favourite music. At the same time, its wireless Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream your music from any device easily. The speaker also features a built-in FM radio and a call function, making it an excellent option for music and communication. With a range of multi-connectivity options like wireless USB and Micro SD, you can play your music from any source. Plus, with a playback time of up to 10 hours, you can enjoy your music all day long. The TWS Portable Wireless Speaker comes in various colours, so you can choose one that suits your style. Specifications: Brand: JARNI

Colour: Green

Model: MINI Speaker

Mounting Type: Table Top Pros Cons Excellent Connectivity. Super Bass Moderate Battery Life.

4. Portronics Resound The TWS Portable Wireless Speaker is a compact and intelligent speaker that provides high-quality sound. It has a 5-watt output that can fill any room with your favourite music. The speaker uses Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from any device effortlessly. Additionally, the speaker has a built-in FM radio and call function, making it perfect for communication and music. It can connect to a variety of sources through multi-connectivity options like wireless USB and Micro SD. The battery life is up to 8 hours, allowing you to enjoy your music all day. The TWS Portable Wireless Speaker is available in various colours to match your style. Specifications: Brand: Portronics

Colour: Blue

Model: Resound

Mounting Type: Table Top Pros Cons Metal Body. Strong Bluetooth connectivity. The FM could be improved

5. ZYDECO EASYPRO The ZYDECO EASYPRO is a versatile and portable Bluetooth speakerphone designed to provide convenience and freedom of wireless communication. With advanced built-in microphone technology, it creates an outstanding full-duplex sound quality, making it an ideal choice as a hands-free car kit when you're driving or as a conference speakerphone when you're at home or in the office. The product requires no installation and can be easily clipped on your sun visor via magnetism. With a built-in rechargeable battery, it can be charged randomly by the equipped charger and offers 20 hours of talking time and 40 days of standby time. Additionally, the fully automatic pairing and perfect fit make it an essential device for important calls. Specifications: Brand: ZYDECO

Colour: Black

Model: EasyPro

Mounting Type: Floor Standing Pros Cons Stylish looks. Durability could be improved

6. JBL GO 2 JBL GO 2 is a small but powerful Bluetooth speaker that delivers superior sound quality with solid bass, perfect for on-the-go listening. The wireless Bluetooth streaming allows you to stream high-quality audio from your smartphone or tablet easily. Its IPX7 waterproof design makes it ideal for worry-free listening near the beach or poolside, or even in water. The speaker also features a noise-cancelling speakerphone, allowing you to enjoy crystal-clear conference calls over the speaker. The built-in rechargeable battery supports up to 5 hours of playtime, and an audio cable input is also available for non-Bluetooth devices. With JBL GO 2, you can enjoy high-quality music wherever you go. Specifications: Brand: JBL

Colour: Blue

Model: JBLGO2BLU

Mounting Type: Table Top Pros Cons Highly durable. Good battery backup. Playtime is lower in comparison to its contemporaries

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung {MX-T50/XL} Sound Tower 500W powerful soundbar Bass booster Karaoke mic Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Samsung Galaxy A9 Ultra Boost Vibrating Membrane Faster data impression Classic looks TWS Portable Wireless Speaker Small design TWS dual wireless serial Long-lasting battery Portronics Resound Value for money Light Weight Great compatibility JBL go 2 Audio cable input Noise cancelling speakerphone Easy to use ZYDECO EasyPro Waterproof Sleek looks Unique LED lights

Best value for money The JBL GO 2 is a good pick and is affordable and loaded with features like decent audio output and durable and cool looks, alongside providing a ton of other features. It has good playtime and engaging audio quality. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999. Overall best product Selecting the best item from this list of outstanding speakers is daunting. But if forced to choose only one, we'd vote for the Samsung sound tower. This speaker has great features compared to all of its contemporaries. It has an attractive design and is extremely adept at delivering supreme audio quality. The speaker is easy to use even with its multiple functions. Most importantly, the speaker has decent built quality, making it durable and user-friendly. How to find the perfect portable speaker While buying a portable speaker, always ensure that it has sufficient playtime after a single charging session. Check out the dimensions and weight of the product. A truly portable speaker should have small dimensions while being lightweight. Determine the budget and start looking at the available products within your feasible range. Portals like amazon have instalment options that you can avail of if you want to avoid the lumpsum payment. Finally, check out the reviews and ratings to get a clear picture.

