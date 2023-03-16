Top 7 Blue Star ACs in 2023: Complete buying guide

Blue Star ACs render good performance and are efficient.

Summer is just around the corner, and with the rising temperatures, staying cool becomes necessary. If you're looking for efficient air conditioners that can beat the heat and keep your home cool and comfortable, you're in the right place. We've compiled a list of the top 7 air conditioners for efficient cooling in 2023 that will keep you chilled and refreshed. All these 7 air conditioners from Blue Star are the standout performers. With advanced technology and innovative features, Blue Star ACs are designed to deliver maximum cooling with minimum energy consumption, making them both eco-friendly and pocket-friendly. Their sleek and stylish design adds to their aesthetic appeal, while their noise-free operation ensures you can sleep peacefully even with the AC on. Product List 1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC The Blue Star Split AC with Inverter Compressor is the perfect choice for those seeking an efficient cooling solution. Its variable speed compressor adjusts the power depending on the heat load, resulting in optimised energy consumption and cost savings. With a capacity of 1.5 Ton, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 165 sq. ft. The impressive ISEER value of 3.98 makes it an eco-friendly choice too. A huge 10-year warranty on top of an amazing 1-year manufacturer warranty on the unit covers the compressor. Knowing that you are protected in case of problems. A copper condenser coil, which allows significant cooling and needs little upkeep, is another feature of the Blue Star AC. The Blue Star AC also boasts special features like 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnosis, and Dust Filter. These features work together to ensure that the AC delivers the perfect cooling experience tailored to your needs. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17572 British Thermal Units Special Feature: Dust Filter Dimensions: 29.5D x 100W x 23H Centimeters

Pros Cons Inverter compressor technology Expensive 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC This AC is an energy-efficient option because of its inverter compressor technology, which regulates its output according to the heat load. Furthermore, it has a 5-star energy certification, which guarantees that it uses less energy and lowers your electricity costs. Moreover, the Blue Star AC has a copper condenser coil that provides better cooling and needs minimal repair. With barely 45dB of noise and the capacity to function in conditions as hot as 52 degrees Celsius, the Blue Star AC excels concerning vital qualities. This air conditioner is simple to customise and use thanks to special features, including 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnose, and Dust Filter. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17401 British Thermal Units Special Feature: Dust Filter Dimensions: 29.5D x 100W x 23H Centimeters

Pros Cons Inverter compressor technology Expensive 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi-Enabled AC You can be comfy in any weather thanks to a variable speed compressor that comes with this Blue Star AC and modifies energy according to the heat input. With a 5-star energy rating, you can save your energy costs while also enjoying a cool and comfortable environment. Also, this air conditioner has a copper condenser coil that guarantees effective cooling with minimal hassle. Further, the AC runs silently at only 43.6 decibels, ensuring you have a calm, interrupted night's sleep. Other fascinating characteristics provided with this AC include the Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnose, and Dust Filter functions. The 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode is yet another one. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17231 British Thermal Units Special Feature: Dust Filter, Anti-bacterial Filter Dimensions: 36.7D x 88.8W x 58.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons WiFi Enabled Slightly expensive 5-star rating

4. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star AC Introducing the Blue Star AC, the perfect solution for small-sized rooms up to 110 sq. ft. Equipped with a 1-ton capacity, this split AC comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load, ensuring optimal cooling at all times. The Blue Star AC is packed with key features, such as a low noise level of 30.5 dB, making it an ideal choice for homes and offices. With a temperature range of up to 52 degrees Celsius, you can enjoy cooling comfort even in extreme temperatures. Special features include 100% copper, evaporator fins with hydrophilic blue coating, Comfort Sleep, Dry Mode, Eco Mode, Hidden Display, Self Diagnosis, Stabiliser Free Operation, and Turbo Cool, making it the perfect addition to your home. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1 Ton Special Feature: Dust Filter, Dehumidifier Dimensions: 19.3D x 84.5W x 30H Centimeters Energy Star: 3 Star

Pros Cons 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode Not suitable for large rooms

5. Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star AC Blue Star is a well-known brand in the air conditioning market, and their 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC with inverter compressor is a great choice for large rooms up to 200 sq. ft. With its variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on the heat load, you can enjoy efficient cooling while saving on energy costs. This Blue Star AC also has some fantastic key features, such as a low noise level at 37.7(Db), a maximum ambient temperature of 52 degrees Celsius, and 4 in-1 convertible cooling mode. Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnose, and Dust Filter are some of the different cooling modes. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 2 Tons Cooling Power: 21666 British Thermal Units Special Feature: Dust Filter Dimensions: 21.5D x 110W x 33.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Suitable for large-sized rooms Noise level is relatively high

6. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 2 Star AC The non-inverter compressor used in this Blue Star AC assures minimal noise operation. With a commitment to durability, trustworthiness, and serviceability, the fixed-speed compressor offers several features that assure your pleasure and maintain your cool even in the hottest summers. The Blue Star AC has a 1.5-ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms ranging from 111 to 150 sq. ft. Condenser, evaporator, and connecting tubes on this Blue Star AC are made entirely of copper, providing steady chilling efficiency as well as longer longevity. A 5-year warranty from the manufacturer covers the fixed-speed compressor, and a 1-year warranty covers the product. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1.5 Tons Special Feature: Auto Restart Dimensions: 21.5D x 96W x 32H Centimeters Energy Star: 2 Star

Pros Cons Fixed speed compressor 2-star rated

7. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star AC The inverter compressor used by this Blue Star AC can adjust its speed in response to the heat flux, providing optimal power usage and effective cooling. Furthermore, it has a capacity of 1.5 Ton, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms ranging from 111 to 150 sq. ft. This AC comes with a 4-star rating and will save a lot of money on electricity bills. For your comfort and long-term stability, it offers a manufacturer warranty of 10 years on the inverter compressor and 5 years on the PCB. It has a Comfort Sleep function, which means ensuring the temperature is pleasant all night. A 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode is one of the capabilities that enables you to select the ideal cooling technique per your requirements. Also, this features a Turbo Cool feature that allows it to quickly cool down the space when you are in the greatest need. Specifications: Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1.5 Tons Special Feature: Dust Filter Dimensions: 21.5D x 96W x 32H Centimeters Energy Star: 4 Star

Pros Cons 4-in-1 convertible cooling A bit pricey

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC 1.5-ton capacity 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. 3-star energy rating Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC 1.5-ton capacity Inverter technology. 5-star energy rating Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi-Enabled AC 1.5-ton capacity Wi-Fi connectivity. 5-star energy rating Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star AC 1-ton capacity 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. 3-star energy rating Blue Star 1.5 Ton 2 Star AC 2-ton capacity 3-star energy rating 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 2 Star AC 1.5-ton capacity 2-star energy rating Fixed speed compressor. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star AC 1.5-ton capacity 4-star energy rating 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode.