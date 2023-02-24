Sign out
Top 7 Digisol routers: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 24, 2023 19:27 IST

Summary:

Digisol routers are good and available at reasonable prices. This article throws light on selecting the router that best serves your requirements without burning a hole in your pocket.

Digisol routers improve network quality without feeling a lot on the pocket.

In the present times where we are dependent upon a good internet connection for both work and refreshment, a good router can provide immense support. Internet service providers employ a Wi-Fi router as a piece of hardware to connect you to their cable. Consequently, you can utilise the integrated networking capabilities of a wireless access point and a router. Picking a Digisol router can ensure that you have a Wi-Fi router that is reliable, durable, and affordable for a desirable internet connection. This article elaborates upon the features and price range of the best Digisol Wi-Fi routers so that you can pick the right one for your home, office, or any place where you need a good network. Read on to explore some of the best Digisol routers so that enduring the present-day hustle culture feels like a cakewalk!

1. Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router

This wireless router comes with USB ports along with USB mass storage support for a premier-level internet experience with ease. It is a full-rate ADSL 2/2+ router that is well-equipped with 24mbps downstream and 1mbps upstream facilities whilst providing up to 150 Mbps wireless speed. From personal computers and tablets to smartphones, this router is compatible with multiple devices to ensure buyers have flexible options. Further, it has one of the most stylish product designs available in the market, along with a sleek white color that can match various interiors. Additionally, it comes with 3G backup support for the internet, which gives a sense of security so that you can work from home whenever required to strike a work-life balance.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n

Series: DG-BG4100NU

Special Feature: Comes with a Modem Wi-Fi ADSL router with USB Ports N150

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Comes with a WPS push button for convenient usage, Provides a USB mass storage supportThe range is not suitable for larger homes or offices.
Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router with USB (White)
4 (106)
12% off
1,750 1,999
Buy now

2. Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Router

The Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Router is specially customized for your home with a lifetime warranty and unique features for providing efficiency. This digisol wireless router comes with RJ-45 input and is supported by neighborhood cable broadband ISPs, including ACT, Airtel Fibrenet, Tikona, Hathway, Nextra, MyWorld, You Broadband, Siti Cable, Spectranet, etc. Further, it provides an excellent wireless speed of up to 300mbps and multiple wireless modes, making it a fast and flexible device that everyone can use at home. Additionally, it has a URL-blocking feature for parental control, making it family-friendly and secure for children. Hence, it is preferred by both busy homemakers and working parents who are burdened with office work.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11g, 802.11bgn, 802.11n, 802.11b/g

Series: DG-HR3400

Special Feature: Supports gaming

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Comes with a lifetime warranty, Provides URL blocking for parental controlPackaging can be improved for better customer service
Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Home Router
4.1 (1,428)
8% off
5,500 5,999
Buy now

3. Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router

If you are looking for a Wi-Fi router with new-age features including plug and play, auto-configuration, auto-detecting, auto firmware upgrade, etc., then this Digisol Wi-Fi router is apt for you. It comes with an integrated OAM remote configuration and maintenance function to provide you with the latest features available in the tech world. Further, this efficient Wi-Fi router supports rich QinQ VLAN functions along with IGMP Snooping multicast features for keeping up with the new-age era of technological advancement. Additionally, it has a touch control feature for ease of use and functions like transceiver diagnostic monitoring.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n, 802.11bgn

Model: ‎DG-GR1310

Special Feature: Comes with 1 PON and 1 Giga Port

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Supports NAT and Firewall function, Touch control feature makes it easy to useThe operating system is firewall which is not the best one available
Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router with PON and Giga Port (White)
3 (5)
4% off
2,250 2,350
Buy now

4. Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

This dual-band Digisol Wi-Fi router comes in a stylish blue color and can elevate the overall appearance of any room where you place it. It has an integrated line testing compliant with GR-909 on POTS, besides an integrated OAM/OMCI remote configuration and maintenance function. Further, it supports high-quality QinQ VLAN functions along with IGMP Snooping multicast features so that customers can access various desirable features through this device. Additionally, the Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps supports IPv4 and IPv6 dual stack features to add to its efficiency and reliability. One of the underrated features that helps one to carry this router with ease is its light weight which can help in moving it around with ease whenever required.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n

Model number: DG-GR1321

Special Feature: Light-weight device

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Includes auto-configuration, auto-detecting, and auto-firmware upgrade for providing efficiency, comes with a plug and play featureProduct details can be explained in a more elaborate manner in the package or manual
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router (Blue)
4.2 (13)
12% off
2,810 3,200
Buy now

5. Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router

The Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router can enable you to stream, download, game, and manage other essential work at high speed of 300mbps. This Digisol router has an easy setup mechanism and supports WPS, which simplifies wireless client setup procedures by using a push button. Further, it comes with a far-reaching 2.4GHz Wi-Fi coverage coupled with two high-quality 5dBi antennas, which increases its efficiency several times. Additionally, it permits URL blocking, making it flexible for usage in professional and family-centric settings. With four ethernet ports and a lightweight of merely 55g, this router brings various desirable features to a single device.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Special Feature: Comes with a USB Port

Series: DG-BG4300NU

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Its 2 high gain antennas help in providing better coverage, compatible with multiple varieties of devicesDoes not support BSNL fiber optic
Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router with USB Port
4.1 (352)
11% off
3,300 3,699
Buy now

6. Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband Router

This wireless router is equipped with innumerable features that makes it apt for multiple purposes, including gaming and business. In addition to its micro size design with an integrated antenna, it also comes with WMM to enhance the multimedia experience for convenient and enjoyable access to the internet. Further, this multi-faceted router supports WLAN network speed of up to 150mbps and an Anti-DOS Firewall. Additionally, it uses RJ-11 connectivity technology which makes it reliable and worthy of being used in places where connectivity plays a significant role.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Model Number: DG-BR1000Nu

Special Feature: Equipped with QoS and WPS

Connectivity Technology: RJ-11

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

ProsCons
Its micro size design makes it convenient to store and carry around, supports dynamic DNS along with VPN pass-throughCould have been more lightweight
Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband Router
1,900
Buy now

7. Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router

The Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router provides remote access along with an easy installation process and a one-button security feature. Besides supporting Firewall and NAT functions, it also supports IPv4 and IPv6 dual stack features for providing the best technology for its customers. Additionally, it provides an integrated line testing compliant with GR-909 on POTS that enhances its efficiency and adds to its innumerable reliable features.

Specifications:

Brand: Digisol

Item model number: DG-GR1321

Operating System: RouterOS

Wireless Type: 802.11n

Special Feature: Comes with remote access

Compatible Device: Personal Computer

ProsCons
Sleek design and appearance, supports QinQ VLAN functionsNot compatible with multiple devices
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router (White)
4.4 (12)
9% off
4,999 5,500
Buy now

Top 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL RouterComes with a WPS push button for convenient usage Provides a USB mass storage supportComes with a Modem Wi-Fi ADSL router with USB Ports N150
Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband RouterSupports gamingComes with a lifetime warrantyProvides URL blocking for parental control
Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi RouterComes with 1 PON and 1 Giga PortSupports NAT and Firewall functionTouch control feature makes it easy to use
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi RouterLight-weight deviceIncludes auto-configuration, auto-detecting, and auto-firmware upgrade for providing efficiencycomes with a plug and play feature
Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband RouterComes with a USB PortIts 2 high gain antennas help in providing better coveragecompatible with multiple varieties of devices
Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband RouterEquipped with QoS and WPSIts micro size design makes it convenient to store and carry aroundsupports dynamic DNS along with VPN pass-through
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi RouterComes with remote accessSleek design and appearance supports QinQ VLAN functions

Best overall product

The Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router is the best overall product in this list as it comes with various useful features including comes USB ports along with USB mass storage support for premier level internet experience. Further, it costs Rs. 1,999 which is a reasonable Digisol router price for the innumerable unique features that it provides.

Best value for money

The Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router is the best value for money in this list. It comes with a USB port and is compatible with multiple devices for providing flexibility and convenience while surfing the internet. It comes at a price starting from Rs.3,300 which is reasonable for the various new-age features that it offers.

How to find the perfect Wi-Fi router that suits you?

While looking for a Wi-Fi router, carefully examine the features such as size, speed, coverage, price, etc. Subsequently, match these elements with your requirements and buy the router that matches your prioritized requirements the most.

Product Price
Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router with USB (White) ₹ 1,750
Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Home Router ₹ 5,500
Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router with PON and Giga Port (White) ₹ 2,250
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router (Blue) ₹ 2,810
Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router with USB Port ₹ 3,300
Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband Router ₹ 1,900
Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router (White) ₹ 4,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
FAQs

How can I buy a Wi-Fi router if the price exceeds my budget but I need a router urgently?

You can wait for the festive season as most products are on sale at that point which will help you to limit your budget. Further, you can look for EMI payment options or use a reliable and beneficial credit card to purchase it. 

What features should I examine before purchasing a router that suits my requirements?

While choosing a router, you must look into the following features:

  • Brand 
  • Wireless Type
  • Model
  • Special Features
  • Compatible Devices
  • Item Weight
  • Size
  • Price

How can I choose a router that matches the interior of my home and fits well?

Firstly, pick a spot or room where you wish to place the router and make note of the space and décor. Then, purchase a router that according to you blend with the wall color, décor, and availability of space in that room or spot. Also, click pictures of that room or spot for reference so that you can refer to it while shopping for a router both online and offline. 

