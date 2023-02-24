Top 7 Digisol routers: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Digisol routers are good and available at reasonable prices. This article throws light on selecting the router that best serves your requirements without burning a hole in your pocket.

Digisol routers improve network quality without feeling a lot on the pocket.

In the present times where we are dependent upon a good internet connection for both work and refreshment, a good router can provide immense support. Internet service providers employ a Wi-Fi router as a piece of hardware to connect you to their cable. Consequently, you can utilise the integrated networking capabilities of a wireless access point and a router. Picking a Digisol router can ensure that you have a Wi-Fi router that is reliable, durable, and affordable for a desirable internet connection. This article elaborates upon the features and price range of the best Digisol Wi-Fi routers so that you can pick the right one for your home, office, or any place where you need a good network. Read on to explore some of the best Digisol routers so that enduring the present-day hustle culture feels like a cakewalk! 1. Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router This wireless router comes with USB ports along with USB mass storage support for a premier-level internet experience with ease. It is a full-rate ADSL 2/2+ router that is well-equipped with 24mbps downstream and 1mbps upstream facilities whilst providing up to 150 Mbps wireless speed. From personal computers and tablets to smartphones, this router is compatible with multiple devices to ensure buyers have flexible options. Further, it has one of the most stylish product designs available in the market, along with a sleek white color that can match various interiors. Additionally, it comes with 3G backup support for the internet, which gives a sense of security so that you can work from home whenever required to strike a work-life balance. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n Series: DG-BG4100NU Special Feature: Comes with a Modem Wi-Fi ADSL router with USB Ports N150 Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Comes with a WPS push button for convenient usage, Provides a USB mass storage support The range is not suitable for larger homes or offices.

2. Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Router The Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Router is specially customized for your home with a lifetime warranty and unique features for providing efficiency. This digisol wireless router comes with RJ-45 input and is supported by neighborhood cable broadband ISPs, including ACT, Airtel Fibrenet, Tikona, Hathway, Nextra, MyWorld, You Broadband, Siti Cable, Spectranet, etc. Further, it provides an excellent wireless speed of up to 300mbps and multiple wireless modes, making it a fast and flexible device that everyone can use at home. Additionally, it has a URL-blocking feature for parental control, making it family-friendly and secure for children. Hence, it is preferred by both busy homemakers and working parents who are burdened with office work. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11g, 802.11bgn, 802.11n, 802.11b/g Series: DG-HR3400 Special Feature: Supports gaming Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Comes with a lifetime warranty, Provides URL blocking for parental control Packaging can be improved for better customer service

3. Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router If you are looking for a Wi-Fi router with new-age features including plug and play, auto-configuration, auto-detecting, auto firmware upgrade, etc., then this Digisol Wi-Fi router is apt for you. It comes with an integrated OAM remote configuration and maintenance function to provide you with the latest features available in the tech world. Further, this efficient Wi-Fi router supports rich QinQ VLAN functions along with IGMP Snooping multicast features for keeping up with the new-age era of technological advancement. Additionally, it has a touch control feature for ease of use and functions like transceiver diagnostic monitoring. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n, 802.11bgn Model: ‎DG-GR1310 Special Feature: Comes with 1 PON and 1 Giga Port Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Supports NAT and Firewall function, Touch control feature makes it easy to use The operating system is firewall which is not the best one available

4. Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router This dual-band Digisol Wi-Fi router comes in a stylish blue color and can elevate the overall appearance of any room where you place it. It has an integrated line testing compliant with GR-909 on POTS, besides an integrated OAM/OMCI remote configuration and maintenance function. Further, it supports high-quality QinQ VLAN functions along with IGMP Snooping multicast features so that customers can access various desirable features through this device. Additionally, the Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps supports IPv4 and IPv6 dual stack features to add to its efficiency and reliability. One of the underrated features that helps one to carry this router with ease is its light weight which can help in moving it around with ease whenever required. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Wireless Type Provided by the Brand: 802.11n Model number: DG-GR1321 Special Feature: Light-weight device Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Includes auto-configuration, auto-detecting, and auto-firmware upgrade for providing efficiency, comes with a plug and play feature Product details can be explained in a more elaborate manner in the package or manual

5. Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router The Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router can enable you to stream, download, game, and manage other essential work at high speed of 300mbps. This Digisol router has an easy setup mechanism and supports WPS, which simplifies wireless client setup procedures by using a push button. Further, it comes with a far-reaching 2.4GHz Wi-Fi coverage coupled with two high-quality 5dBi antennas, which increases its efficiency several times. Additionally, it permits URL blocking, making it flexible for usage in professional and family-centric settings. With four ethernet ports and a lightweight of merely 55g, this router brings various desirable features to a single device. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Special Feature: Comes with a USB Port Series: DG-BG4300NU Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Its 2 high gain antennas help in providing better coverage, compatible with multiple varieties of devices Does not support BSNL fiber optic

6. Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband Router This wireless router is equipped with innumerable features that makes it apt for multiple purposes, including gaming and business. In addition to its micro size design with an integrated antenna, it also comes with WMM to enhance the multimedia experience for convenient and enjoyable access to the internet. Further, this multi-faceted router supports WLAN network speed of up to 150mbps and an Anti-DOS Firewall. Additionally, it uses RJ-11 connectivity technology which makes it reliable and worthy of being used in places where connectivity plays a significant role. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Model Number: DG-BR1000Nu Special Feature: Equipped with QoS and WPS Connectivity Technology: RJ-11 Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone, Smart Television, Laptop, Tablet

Pros Cons Its micro size design makes it convenient to store and carry around, supports dynamic DNS along with VPN pass-through Could have been more lightweight

7. Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router The Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router provides remote access along with an easy installation process and a one-button security feature. Besides supporting Firewall and NAT functions, it also supports IPv4 and IPv6 dual stack features for providing the best technology for its customers. Additionally, it provides an integrated line testing compliant with GR-909 on POTS that enhances its efficiency and adds to its innumerable reliable features. Specifications: Brand: Digisol Item model number: DG-GR1321 Operating System: RouterOS Wireless Type: 802.11n Special Feature: Comes with remote access Compatible Device: Personal Computer

Pros Cons Sleek design and appearance, supports QinQ VLAN functions Not compatible with multiple devices

Top 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router Comes with a WPS push button for convenient usage Provides a USB mass storage support Comes with a Modem Wi-Fi ADSL router with USB Ports N150 Digisol DG-HR3400 300Mbps Wireless Broadband Router Supports gaming Comes with a lifetime warranty Provides URL blocking for parental control Digisol DG-GR1310 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router Comes with 1 PON and 1 Giga Port Supports NAT and Firewall function Touch control feature makes it easy to use Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router Light-weight device Includes auto-configuration, auto-detecting, and auto-firmware upgrade for providing efficiency comes with a plug and play feature Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router Comes with a USB Port Its 2 high gain antennas help in providing better coverage compatible with multiple varieties of devices Digisol DG-BR1000Nu Wireless Micro Broadband Router Equipped with QoS and WPS Its micro size design makes it convenient to store and carry around supports dynamic DNS along with VPN pass-through Digisol DG-GR1321 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router Comes with remote access Sleek design and appearance supports QinQ VLAN functions

Best overall product The Digisol DG-BG4100NU N150 Wireless ADSL Router is the best overall product in this list as it comes with various useful features including comes USB ports along with USB mass storage support for premier level internet experience. Further, it costs Rs. 1,999 which is a reasonable Digisol router price for the innumerable unique features that it provides. Best value for money The Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wireless ADSL 2/2+ Broadband Router is the best value for money in this list. It comes with a USB port and is compatible with multiple devices for providing flexibility and convenience while surfing the internet. It comes at a price starting from Rs.3,300 which is reasonable for the various new-age features that it offers. How to find the perfect Wi-Fi router that suits you? While looking for a Wi-Fi router, carefully examine the features such as size, speed, coverage, price, etc. Subsequently, match these elements with your requirements and buy the router that matches your prioritized requirements the most.

