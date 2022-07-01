Top MacOS laptops in 2022: Other than gaming, excellent option for other uses By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jul 01, 2022 20:40 IST





Summary: While you probably won't want to choose an Apple device for gaming, macOS laptops are excellent for almost every other use case, such as university laptops or work laptops.

MacOS laptops are a great option for university students.

Although each customer's ideal MacBook will be unique, Apple's laptop portfolio in 2022 will have something for everyone. In 2020, Apple debuted their ARM-based M1 CPU, ushering in a new age for Apple computers. Apple's in-house SoC has improved performance and battery capacity throughout the MacBook line. Apple has just unveiled the 2022 MacBook Air, which features the company's new M2 CPU, which promises considerable performance improvements. The notebook's characteristics are rounded out with thinner bezels, a better camera, and a sleek design. Top macOS Laptops 1. MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip - 2022 A mobile powerhouse, the MacBook Pro is small and light. The next gen 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24 Gigabytes of integrated memory accomplish more tasks faster. Thanks to the Apple M2 chip's power-efficient performance, the laptop can run all day and into the night. You can do CPU and GPU-intensive work on the MacBook Pro for extended periods because of its proactive cooling, which can maintain professional performance levels. The 500 nits of luminance on the 13.3-inch Retina display are impressive. You can seem sharp and sound fantastic with an HD camera and a three-mic array. You can attach high-speed peripherals using two Thunderbolt connections. From the minute you switch it on, your Mac feels comfortable and is compatible with all of your Apple devices. All your iPhone and iPad apps, as well as Microsoft 365, Zoom, and many others, operate incredibly quickly. Key Specifications CPU : M2 chip 8-core CPU

: M2 chip 8-core CPU GPU : Integrated M2

: Integrated M2 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB

: 256GB Display : 2560 x 1600 pixels, 16 inches

: 2560 x 1600 pixels, 16 inches Dimensions : 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6

: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 Weight: 1.38 kg

Pros Cons Level-up performance

Versatile connectivity

Sleek and elegant design Fewer ports

2. MacBook Air M1 - Late 2020 The MacBook Air is now closer than ever to being on par with the MacBook Pro. It offers the same performance and battery life as the MacBook Air, as well as the same 720p camera, an ergonomic Magic Keyboard, and two USB-C connections. In addition, the M1 model's 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display was enhanced with P3 colour saturation, making it brighter than the previous screen. This laptop is, for the most part, the greatest MacBook. This version emphasises the M1 CPU's capability, elevating the Air from a low-powered entry-level laptop to one of the fastest laptops available, period. It's a significant upgrade for a MacBook that was barely getting by last year. Key Specifications CPU : M1

: M1 GPU : Integrated M1

: Integrated M1 RAM : 8GB or 16GB

: 8GB or 16GB Storage : 256GB or 512GB or 1TB or 2TB

: 256GB or 512GB or 1TB or 2TB Display : 2560 x 1600 pixels, 13.3 inches

: 2560 x 1600 pixels, 13.3 inches Size : 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches

: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches Weight: 2.8 pounds

Pros Cons Astonishing performance

Exceptional battery life

Aluminium chassis with a slim unibody design

Excellent speakers and a fantastic keyboard Fewer ports

High price

3. MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 - Late 2020 This is the big move forward that we've been waiting for. The M1, Apple's proprietary processor for laptops, is to blame. With improved organisational CPU performance, M1 takes the laptop's performance to greater heights. The MacBook Pro surpasses virtually every laptop on the market. Despite cramming so much power into such a small and compact chassis, the Pro lasts more than 16 hours on a full charge, which closely resembles real-world usage. The latest macOS version brings the new MacBook Pro's list of enhancements to a close. Big Sur was OS X's biggest substantial update in a decade, and it's a breathtaking revamp of the desktop operating system. This Mac has only 3 Thunderbolt connections, and the bezels around the screen are larger than on competing devices. Key Specifications CPU : M1

: M1 GPU : Integrated M1

: Integrated M1 RAM : 8GB or 16GB

: 8GB or 16GB Storage : 256GB or 512GB or 1TB or 2TB

: 256GB or 512GB or 1TB or 2TB Display : 2560 x 1600 pixels, 13.3 inches

: 2560 x 1600 pixels, 13.3 inches Size : 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches

: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches Weight: 3.1 pounds

Pros Cons Great camera

Impressive gaming performance

Excellent battery life

Lightning-fast SSD

Great webcam Fewer ports

High price

4. MacBook Pro 14-inch - 2021 The MacBook Pro 14 combines various technologies to offer a compelling product for MacBook fans, particularly multimedia creators and consumers. The laptop has a small, light design with adequate space for a full HDMI port. The M1 Pro CPU provides a significant amount of horsepower, surpassing Intel and AMD's behemoths. It boasts over 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, thanks to a powerful quick-charging mechanism, a show-stopping display, a very comfortable keyboard, and great audio. The M1 Max chip or the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro are also available if you're willing to spend more. If battery life is your top priority, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will outlive everything else in its class that performs anywhere close to it. For folks that need every bit of computational power they can get their hands on, the MacBook Pro with M1 Max is unmatched right now. Key Specifications CPU : M1 Pro or M1 Max

: M1 Pro or M1 Max GPU : Integrated M1 Pro

: Integrated M1 Pro RAM : 8GB or 16GB

: 8GB or 16GB Storage : 512GB or 1TB or 2TB or 4TB or 8TB

: 512GB or 1TB or 2TB or 4TB or 8TB Display : 3072 x 1920 pixels, 16 inches

: 3072 x 1920 pixels, 16 inches Size :14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches

:14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches Weight: 4.3 pounds

Pros Cons Outstanding game

Terrific battery life

Brilliant display

Sleek and elegant design Fewer ports

High price

5. MacBook Air 13-inch - 2018 Apple's MacBook Air! There was always a certain quality to it. In addition to having a fantastic screen and a stylish appearance, it performed admirably in most situations. After 2017, Apple hasn't updated its Air series, and in the interim, laptops from other manufacturers have been gobbling market share away. It appears that Apple has decided to retake the lead by introducing the brand-new MacBook Air 2018. The new Air has a modern new look, a larger and better screen, and even a significant performance improvement. The new Air seems more enticing than ever, thanks to the inclusion of the most recent MacOS. Key Specifications CPU : Intel Core i5

: Intel Core i5 Operating System : Mac OS

: Mac OS Storage : 256GB or 512GB or 1.5TB

: 256GB or 512GB or 1.5TB RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 13 inches

: 13 inches CPU Speed : 1.6 GHz

: 1.6 GHz Weight: 2.75 pounds

Pros Cons Stunning Display

Terrific battery life

Value for money Fewer ports

Price of MacOS laptops at a glance:

Product Price MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip - 2022 ₹ 1,28,712 MacBook Air M1 - Late 2020 ₹ 1,13,500 MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 - Late 2020 ₹ 1,25,990 MacBook Pro 14-inch - 2021 ₹ 2,39,900 MacBook Air 13-inch - 2018 ₹ 99,900