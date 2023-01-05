Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The best mobile phones in India with 5.5-inch screens are discussed in this article. It also contains the necessary information, such as the best-valued products and their specifications.

Mobile phones with 5.5 inch screen size are decent enough.

A mobile with a 5.5-inch screen is really convenient and quite handy. It is an excellent option for those who want an easily pocketed mobile phone. Mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens are featured with many accessible applications and amazing screen display quality. Check out our top 10 mobile phones with a 5.5-inch screen. Product List 1. Apple iPhone 13 Mini This iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display with cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth to videos. It owns an advanced dual camera with 12MP wide and ultra-wide features. Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby vision HDR recording are some of the other extra features of this mobile phone. Apple iPhone 13 mini carries an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It has 4GB RAM and 256GB memory. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: iPhone Network Service Provide: Unlocked for Carriers Operating System: IOS 14 Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Beautiful and bright display with amazing camera features No telephoto zoom lens

2. Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 has a 13.97 centimetres FHD+ display with 1440 x 2960 pixels. It is an Android 9.0 OS with 2915mAH lithium-ion battery. It has 64GB internal memory, which can be expandable up to 64 GB. Google Pixel 3 is a single SIM device with 4GB RAM. It comes with a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Google Model Name: Pixel 3_ 64 OS: Android 9.0 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Connectivity technologies: 4G (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz) and LTE

Pros Cons Compact Only one camera on the back Great battery life

3. Yu Yunicorn Yu Yunicorn has a 5.5 FHD with a 2.5D glass display. It is featured with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM capacity for internal storage. It is powered with a 1.4GHz octa-core Mediatek Helio P10 processor and has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. In addition, the Yu Yunicorn has 4000mAh non-removable battery power. Specifications: Brand: YU Model Name: P10 OS: Android 5.1 Cellular Technology: 3G, 2G Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons Good battery life Not good camera quality

4. Redmi 6A Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch display with a multi-touch resistive touchscreen. It includes a 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. It consists of 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which can be expandable up to 258 GB. Redmi 6A comes with a 4G dual nano SIM feature and a 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor. Redmi 6A consists of a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery. It has a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for in-box accessories which includes batteries too. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Name: Redmi 6A OS: Android 8.1 Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality No fingerprint sesnor

5. MI Redmi Note 4 MI Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a 4100mAH lithium-polymer battery. MI Redmi Note 4 is an android marshmallow 6.0.1 that is upgradable to Android v7.0 Nougat. It features a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has 64GB internal memory that can be expandable up to 128GB and has 4GB RAM. MI Redmi Note 4 also comes with Adreno 504 GPU. Specifications: Brand: MI Model Name: Redmi Note 4 OS: Android Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Good battery life Average Camera

6. IKALL Z1 IKALL Z1 has a 5.5-inch display with multi-touch capacity. It is a 480 x 960-pixel resolution. It is an Android 8.1 mobile phone with a 1.3 GHz quad-core. IKALL Z1 comes with an 8MP Rear camera and a 5MP Front camera. It owns 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expandable to 64 GB. It is a dual SIM mobile phone with a 4G Volte. IKALL Z1 has a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for accessories. Specifications: Brand : IKALL Model Name: Z1 Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 8.1 Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Good battery life Memory Card Not Supported

7. Google Pixel 2 IKALL Z1 has a 5.5-inch display with multi-touch capacity. It is a 480 x 960-pixel resolution. It is an Android 8.1 mobile phone with a 1.3 GHz quad-core. IKALL Z1 comes with an 8MP Rear camera and a 5MP Front camera. It owns 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expandable to 64 GB. It is a dual SIM mobile phone with a 4G Volte. IKALL Z1 has a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for accessories. Specifications: Brand: Google Model Name: Pixel 2 OS: Android Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Connectivity technologies: GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; and EVDO

Pros Cons Excellent assistance featured Average screen quality

8. Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT has a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels. It features a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. This mobile phone has an Android v7 Nougat operating system with a 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor. It owns 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256 GB. It has a dual sim capacity of 4G and 3G. Its battery is designed with 3000mAH lithium-ion. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy J7 Nxt OS: Android Cellular Technology: 4G, 3G Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons Decent performance The camera quality is not so good

9. Lenovo A850 Lenovo A850 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with 540 X 960 pixels resolution. It features a 5MP primary camera with geo-tagging and a 0.3MP front camera. This mobile phone has an Android 4.2.2 jelly Bean operating system with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It has 1GB RAM and 4GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32 GB. It has dual SIM capacity and has 2250mAH battery capacity. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo OS: Android 4.2 Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB Connectivity technologies: GSM (900/1800/1900 MHz), HSDPA (1900/2100 MHz), (850/1900MHz), 3G, GPRS, and WiFi Colour: Black

Pros Cons Lightweight Average Camera Quality

10. Jio Phone Next Jio Phone Next has a 5.45-inch screen size. It features a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. It owns 2GB memory and 32GB storage. It has a 3500mAH battery capacity. It comes with Corning Gorilla glass 3 with Anti-fingerprint Coating. Jio Phone Next has a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor. Specifications: Brand: Generic Model Name: LS1542QWN Network Service Provider: Total Wireless OS; Android 10.0 Cellular Technology: 2G

Pros Cons Cheap and affordable Only Jio SIM can work in this mobile phone

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Apple iPhone 13 Mini ₹ 74,900 Google Pixel 3 ₹ 18,500 Yu Yunicorn ₹ 8,490 Redmi 6A ₹ 6,999 MI Redmi Note 4 ₹ 9,785 IKALL Z1 ₹ 4,999 Google Pixel 2 ₹ 19,000 Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT ₹ 9,999 Lenovo A850 ₹ 13,499 Jio Phone Next ₹ 5,900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Product Dimensions Front camera Operating System Apple iPhone 13 Mini 13.7 x 6.4 x 0.7cm;140 Grams 12MP iOS 14 Google Pixel 3 ‎14.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 Grams 8MP Android 9.0 Yu Yunicorn 19.5 x 11.9 x 5.5 cm; 720 Grams 5MP Android 5.1 Redmi 6A 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams 5MP Android 8.1 MI Redmi Note 4 ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 15.1 cm; 165 Grams 5MP Android IKALL Z1 15.2 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm; 250 Grams 5MP Android 8.1 Google Pixel 2 ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams 8MP Andriod Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT ‎1.5 x 0.1 x 0.8 cm; 168 Grams 5MP Andriod Lenovo A850 ‎15.4 x 1 x 7.9 cm; 184 Grams 0.3MP Android 4.2 Jio Phone Next ‎16 x 8.1 x 5.2 cm; 340 Grams 8MP Android 10.0

Best value for money By observing all the specifications and features of every mobile and the product's price range, the next Jio phone is taking place for the best value for money. The reason is that the Jio Phone Next provides all important features like 2GB memory and 32GB storage capacity. It has a very good battery of 3500MAH. It comes with Corning Gorilla glass 3 with Anti-fingerprint Coating and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor at a very affordable price. Best overall product If the price is ignored, then Apple iPhone 13 mini is the best overall product because compared to all the products Apple iPhone 13 mini has the best-featured camera and 256GB internal and 4GB RAM. It also gives extra features like Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby vision HDR recording. How to find the perfect 5.5-Inch mobile phone? It is quite challenging to find the best mobile phone for your needs. But if you research and get complete information about the mobile phone online or reach out to nearby stores, you will find a good 5.5-inch screen mobile phone that suits your needs. One of the easy ways is to note all the requirements you need from the product and search for the product depending on your requirements. Thus, you will have some clarity of thought.

