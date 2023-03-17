Tune in and turn up the fun: Try these 10 best LG LED TVs in 2023

LG LED TVs bring excellent viewing experience to the users.

As we head further into 2023, there is no better time to upgrade your home entertainment system than now. With technological advancements rapidly taking place, there are plenty of options available in the market that cater to all your needs. One such device that has become a staple in every household is the LED TV. LG, one of the most trusted names in the industry, offers a wide range of LED TVs that promises to take your viewing experience to the next level. Whether you're a gamer, movie buff, or sports enthusiast, there is an LG LED TV for you. We've compiled a list of the 10 best LG LED TVs for 2023 that are worth investing in. Our aim is to help you make an informed decision that will give you the best bang for your buck. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of LG LED TVs and find the one that's perfect for you. 1. LG OLED48C2PSA The LG OLED48C2PSA 48in TV is a stunning device that promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. This OLED TV boasts a 48-inch screen that displays crystal-clear images with vivid colours and deep blacks. The device is equipped with LG's Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor that enhances the picture quality and produces sharp, clear, and detailed images. The OLED48C2PSA also features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which deliver a cinematic experience with immersive sound. This LG LED TV is a true entertainment experience. Specifications Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 120Hz Display Type: OLED Screen Size: 48 inches Operating System: webOS Processor: Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor

Pros Cons Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor enhances picture quality LG TV price is on the higher side Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos produce a cinematic experience No support for Next-Gen gaming features such as VRR or 120fps webOS provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface

2. LG 32LM563BPTC The LG 32LM563BPTC is a stylish and sleek LG TV 32-inch Smart TV that provides an immersive viewing experience. This LED TV has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels that produces clear and sharp images. The dynamic colour enhancer enhances the colour and produces vivid images, making your favourite shows and movies come to life. Additionally, the TV has a wide viewing angle that allows you to watch your favourite shows from any corner of the room. The LG LED TV also features a user-friendly interface. Specifications Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate: 50Hz Display Type: LED Screen Size: 32 inches Operating System: webOS Sound: 10W speakers with Dolby Digital Decoder

Pros Cons Multiple Internet services supported Average sound output for a TV this size Fast refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience Sleek and lightweight

3. LG 32LK616BPTB LG 32LK616BPTB is a smart TV designed for a seamless entertainment experience. With its sleek design and innovative features, it delivers crisp images and clear audio that will leave you immersed in your favourite shows. This LG 32-inch Smart TV is a perfect choice for those who are looking for a smart TV with style and functionality. Specifications Display: 32-inch LED with HD Ready resolution Audio: 20 Watts output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Virtual X Smart TV Features: WebOS, Wi-Fi, Miracast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port

Pros Cons With its multiple connectivity options, you can connect multiple devices to your TV. Its 20-watt output might not be sufficient for larger rooms or noisy environments. Compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube Smart Tv AI ThinQ provides the ultimate entertainment experience

4. LG 43UQ7500PSF LG 43UQ7500PSF is a top-of-the-line smart LG TV 43 inch that comes packed with features to enhance your viewing experience. This TV is designed to provide an immersive cinematic experience with its Dolby Vision and Atmos technology. The built-in Alexa and Google Assistant provide ease of access to your favourite shows and movies. Its sleek, metallic design with a thin bezel adds elegance to your living room. Specifications Display size: 43 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Refresh rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port, 1 RF connectivity input Operating System: WebOS Sound Output: 20W, Dolby Atmos Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Wide viewing angle with IPS panel No LG magic remote 1-year warranty available for peace of mind Dolby Vision and Atmos technolog

5. LG 43UM7790PTA The LG 43UM7790PTA is a great choice for those seeking a smart TV with advanced features and stunning picture quality. With its AI technology, this LG TV 43-inch delivers crisp and clear visuals with enhanced detail, improving viewing quality. Its multiple connectivity options and powerful audio output make it a great all-around TV. Specifications Display: 43-inch LED display with 3840x2160 resolution Operating System: WebOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, LAN Audio: 20W sound output with DTS Virtual:X and AI Sound

Pros Cons AI technology optimizes picture quality for every scene Limited viewing angle compared to some other models Multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI No HDMI 2.1 port for gaming enthusiasts Powerful audio output with DTS Virtual:X and AI Sound

6. LG 55UQ8020PSB Experience entertainment like never before with LG 55UQ8020PSB. This 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV offers a crystal-clear display and an immersive sound experience. With AI ThinQ technology, you can easily access your favourite content with voice commands. The sleek design of the TV blends in with any modern interior décor. Specifications Display size: 55 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Speaker output: 20 Watts Operating System: WebOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Ethernet Refresh Rate: 60 Hz AI ThinQ technology

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options LG TV price is slightly higher compared to peers Wide viewing angles Smart Tv AI ThinQ provides the ultimate entertainment experience

7. LG 43LM5600PTC The LG 43LM5600PTC is a great smart TV that offers excellent value for money. It delivers stunning visuals, seamless multitasking, and easy app access, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. This TV is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and feature-packed smart TV. Equipped with a powerful quad-core processor, this TV enables seamless multitasking and quick app access. Specifications Display: 43-inch Full HD LED display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 50Hz Smart TV: Yes Processor: Quad-core processor Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Powerful quad-core processor for seamless multitasking Refresh rate could be better Multiple connectivity options for added convenience Affordable price

8. LG 32LQ6360PSA The LG 32LQ6360PSA is a smart LED TV that is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience. The TV has a sleek design and a metallic finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room it is placed in. The TV comes with a wide range of features that make it ideal for both gaming and streaming. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Display Type: LED Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels Operating System: WebOS Speaker output: 20 Watts Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Smart TV features provide access to various streaming services Limited number of HDMI ports WebOS operating system provides a seamless user experience The TV has multiple connectivity options for easy access to content

9. LG 55UP8000PTZ If you're looking for a sleek and stylish television with cutting-edge features, then look no further than the LG 55UP8000PTZ. This Ultra HD LED TV features a large 55-inch display that provides an immersive viewing experience and ease of accessibility with webOS, voice control, and AI ThinQ technology. The TV also comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, making it easy to connect your devices and enjoy your content seamlessly. Specifications Display: 55-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) LED panel Refresh Rate: 60Hz HDR: HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro AI ThinQ with Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa WebOS with Magic Remote Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Crisp and clear picture quality with excellent colour accuracy Sound quality is average and may require additional speakers for a better audio experience AI ThinQ technology with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control

10. LG 55UP7740PTZ Looking for an impressive TV with stunning picture quality and a sleek design? Look no further than the LG 55UP7740PTZ. With HDR10 and HLG support, you'll get enhanced contrast and a wider range of colours, bringing visuals to life like never before. You can also easily stream your favourite content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ using LG's webOS platform. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR: HDR10 and HLG Operating System: webOS Smart Features: Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, Screen Share, LG ThinQ AI Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 RF port, 1 Ethernet port, 1 Digital Audio Out port

Pros Cons Impressive picture quality No HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming consoles Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant

Comparison Table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG OLED48C2PSA 48in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 120Hz LG 32LM563BPTC 32in HD Ready (1366x768) 50Hz LG 32LK616BPTB 32in HD Ready (1366x768) 50Hz LG 43UQ7500PSF 43in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz LG 43UM7790PTA 43in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz LG 55UQ8020PSB 55in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz LG 43LM5600PTC 43in Full HD (1920x1080) 50Hz LG 32LQ6360PSA 32in Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz LG 55UP8000PTZ 55in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz LG 55UP7740PTZ 55in 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz