Published on Oct 07, 2022 17:16 IST





Summary: Want to buy the low-priced Vivo 4GB internal memory phone? Let's dig into the core features of all the Vivo 4GB phones you can buy on Amazon.

Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phone

One of the most popular mobile phone brands, Vivo offers the best camera mobiles at an affordable price. This brand has come a long way and won the hearts of millions with its highly capacitated smartphones. The graphical representation, AI technology induced user-interface, and updated processor make the brand a must-buy for those looking for a phone under a tight budget. However, searching for an ideal Vivo phone might become daunting with a dozen of options available on the market featuring an intuitive interface, superior look, and promising expandable memory options. So, here's a list of the top 5 Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones that you can buy on Amazon. 1. Vivo Y11 If you want a lightweight smartphone making it easier to carry while travelling, Vivo Y11 is the perfect option. The phone scores well regarding its battery, camera, and processor. The camera of this phone is competent, which empowers users to click captivating images even in low light conditions. The front and rear cameras of the phone are incredible, making this smartphone a perfect choice for photo enthusiasts. The device accepts nano-SIM and is available in coral red and Jade green colours. The smartphone offers decent performance and battery backup. It is well-powered by theKitKat operating system with a 1.3 GHz MT6582 quad-core processor with 512 RAM. The display has a plastic panel at the back with a glossy finish on the outer cover. It also features preinstalled bloatware, which helps eliminate spammed notifications from the mobile. Various ports for this smartphone make it truly handy to all. Specifications: ● Model name: Vivo Y11 ● OS: Android ● Cellular technology: 2G ● Memory storage: 4 GB ● RAM: 512 MB ● Battery: 1700mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good processor Camera can be better Robust Wi-Fi connectivity Navigation needs to be improved Supports dual sim

2. Vivo V3 Max Vivo V3 Max is one of the best smartphones by Vivo, with an array of specifications and features. It has an ultra-speedy fingerprint touch recognition system which can track your fingerprints from any angle to unlock the mobile phone. It has a dual charging capacity that boosts the charging speed. You can charge for 15 mins and listen to music for 2 hours at a stretch. It has innovative technology that makes it a reliable smartphone. The battery life of the Vivo V3 Max stays for longer hours. The camera is good with PDAF technology, which focuses on the object in just 0.2 seconds. The quick processing captures the moments instantly. The mobile has a refined body with side panels that perfectly implement the curvy tempered glass front cover. Thus, when looking for an impressive set with specifications and top features, Vivo V3 Max manages to top the list. Specifications: ● Model name: V3 Max ● OS: Android ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Memory storage: 4 GB ● RAM: 4 GB ● Battery: 3000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Great performance Provides unrefined software quality Attractive design Camera quality can be better Good battery backup

3. Vivo Y21 One of the finest Vivo 4 GB internal memory mobile phones, the Vivo Y19, is popular for its user-friendly processor and advanced technology under budget. It has a 13 MP primary rear camera, which helps capture in-depth shorts for detailed and sharp images. The connectivity options include micro USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS tracking and support 4G Network. Overall, the smartphone is well-featured with an upgraded processor and maximized screen size ratio. The updated processor and battery longevity make it an ideal mobile under a budget. The pretty nominal internal storage and excellent reviews of the phone make it worth considering. The added featured sensors like fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, compass, accelerometer and proximity work well. Vivo Y21 also supports fast charging. With a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, this mobile is a perfect choice for all. Specifications: ● Model name: Y21 ● OS: IOS 11 ● Cellular technology: 4G ● Memory storage: 4 GB ● RAM: 4 GB ● Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Robust battery backup Camera can be better Less power consumption 5G network is not supported Optimal viewing angles are good

4. Vivo V25 Pro The smartphone Vivo V25 Pro is a perfect mobile with a great display, resolution and performance. It comes with 2 GB RAM and supports fast charging. The front and rear cameras feature a 32 MP sensor and perform well. This excellent mobile is available in two variants- Pure Black and Sailing Blue. The connectivity options include quick access to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USC C type, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and much more. Moreover, its AI game mode features make the floating call alerts, game keyboards and new gaming assistance clear and easy. The touchscreen of this mobile is highly sensitive that can be operated effortlessly. The long-lasting battery backup makes it a popular choice among most users. Specifications: ● Model name: V25 ● OS: Android 12 ● Cellular technology: 5G ● Memory storage: 4GB ● RAM: 2 GB ● Battery: 4830mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery ships with bloatware Good exposure in terms of display No stereo speakers Decent camera

Best 3 features of Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y11 4 Inch IPS HD capacitive touchscreen with 800 x 480 pixels resolution Android 11 5MP primary camera and 2MP front-facing camera Vivo V3 Max 5.5-inches with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution Android v6.0 Marshmallow 13MP primary camera with face beauty, HDR and motion track Vivo Y21 720 x 1600 Pixels inches Android 11 Funtouch 11 13MP primary camera, with LED flashlight and PDAF Vivo V25 Pro 6.56 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Android 12, Funtouch 12 64 MP+ 8 MP+ HDR

Best value for money Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones If you are looking for a decent value-for-money Vivo 4GB Internal Mobile phone, then Vivo Y21 is the best. The mobile is light weighted, offering users a premium, comfortable hands-on experience. The mobile comes with an aesthetic design and supports dual SIM. It also has a microSD card slot which means the internal memory is expandable in this handset. The features like eye protection filters, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radio and more make it quite useful. The internal memory is 4 GB with expandable features for the SD card. This means that you can keep as many photos, apps and videos as possible on this smartphone. When it comes to the processor, it has Android 11 updated features with custom UI Funtouch 11.1. The Processorocta-core processor drives a lot of data connectivity, power-saving features and processing speed. It is an excellent mobile to play games and offers so much in your budget with just basic internal storage and RAM. Best overall Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones Considering the features and specifications, one of the Best Vivo 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones is the Vivo V3 Max. The screen size is around 5.5 inches with a full HD display. It looks classy and sophisticated with a sleek design. The display is good, with tempered glass that is preinstalled. The sharp display of the mobile makes it attractive and enhances its viewing angles. The camera quality is decent, with 13MP rear PDAF and single-tone LED flash. In fact, in low lighting, too, the camera captures a sharp image. In terms of performance, this mobile is smooth and sails through the updated technology well. The technology with a decent processor, RAM and battery backup makes it an ideal mobile to choose from at a reasonable budget. It is undoubtedly one of the best Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones that has so much to offer. How to find Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones? You'll find the best Vivo 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones collection online at the top eCommerce platform, Amazon. Before you start investing in it, you need to consider certain factors: Check the performance of the mobile by ensuring its in-built processor and OS. It will also help if you read the reviews based on it for a good purchase. Do as much research as possible before considering only one specific smartphone brand by comparing features and specifications. Check whether your chosen smartphone has any discount or not. Look for the right amount of internal storage for hassle-free usage. Go for your preferred operating system and processor for the smooth functioning of your mobile phone. Vivo 4GB internal memory mobile phones price list

Sl. No. Model name Price 1. Vivo Y11 Rs. 15,000 2. Vivo V3 Max Rs. 21,000 3. Vivo Y21 Rs. 17,990 4. Vivo V25 Pro Rs. 35,999

