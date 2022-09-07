Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 13,000: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 07, 2022 18:45 IST





Summary: Since its launch, Vivo mobiles have completely revolutionized the Indian smartphone market. With them, you can multitask, play games or send texts. Given in this article are the best Vivo phones under ₹ 13000 with their specs, pros and cons and price list.

Vivo mobile phones are trusted for their user-friendliness and affordable prices.

The majority of work has moved online or to a hybrid model in the post-pandemic age, giving people the luxury of working from home. You will need a smartphone or other camera-equipped device to be able to participate in online meetings or classes. The smartphone market is always changing. In light of this, we have hand-picked and chosen the top Vivo smartphones available for less than ₹13,000 in India this year. With their excellent specifications, these cellphones will easily last you at least two years. Here is the list without wasting any more of your time. Here's the list of the Vivo mobile phones under Rs. 13,000 that perfectly cater to your needs and budget. 1. Vivo Y12 G, Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage The Vivo Y12G smartphone was introduced in August 2021. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 CPU powers the Vivo Y12G. It has 3GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y12G has a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 Weight (g): 191.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Colours: Glacier Blue, Phantom Black Screen size (inches): 6.51 Resolution: 720x1600 pixels Aspect ratio: 20:9 Processor: octa-core Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 RAM: 3GB Internal storage: 32GB, 64GB

Pros Cons Latest Android Wireless charging is not available Display The processor could be better Good Battery Backup Memory

2. Vivo Y01, Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM The Vivo Y01 boasts a 6.51" screen with a waterdrop notch. This smartphone runs Android 11 and is powered by the 64-bit, octa-core, 2.35 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 12nm Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset. The battery in this smartphone has a large capacity of 5000 mAh. The smartphone's single 8 MP back camera. It comes with internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB) through a dedicated slot and runs Funtouch OS 11.1 which is based on Android 11 (Go edition). Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28 Weight (g): 178.00 Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM: 2GB Internal Storage: 32GB Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition) Skin: Funtouch OS 11.1

Pros Cons Affordable phone Weak plastic design Sufficient RAM and storage Heating problems with big games 5000 mAh battery The Micro and depth sensor is not very good Custom SD card Pre-installed apps Custom SD card

3. Vivo Y93 1814, (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Vivo Y93 smartphone was introduced in October 2018. The phone has a 6.20-inch touchscreen display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1580 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) CPU powers the Vivo Y93. It has 3GB of RAM installed. A 4030mAh battery powers the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system of the Vivo Y93. In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y93 has a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the back. It has a front-facing 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture for taking selfies. Specifications Dimensions (mm): 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28 Battery capacity (mAh): 4030 Screen size (inches): 6.20 Aspect ratio: 19:9 Processor make: MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) RAM: 3GB Internal Storage: 64GB

Pros Cons Display quality is good Battery is small Latest Android Ram could be better Average Camera

4. Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) The Vivo Y91 smartphone was introduced in January 2019. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1520 pixel resolution. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) CPU powers the Vivo Y91. It has 2GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y91 has a 4030mAh battery and runs Android 8.1. The Vivo Y91 has 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 256GB) using a dedicated slot. Funtouch OS 4.5, which powers the Vivo Y91, is based on Android 8.1. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28 Weight (g): 163.50 Battery capacity (mAh): 4030 Screen size (inches): 6.22 Touchscreen: Yes Processor make: MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) RAM: 2GB Internal Storage: 32GB Expandable storage: Yes Expandable storage type: microSD

Pros Cons Good camera quality Fast charging is not supported Water drop notch display Good ram management

5. Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Vivo Y21 The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 pixel resolution. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU powers the Vivo Y21. It has 4GB of RAM built-in. The 5000mAh battery within the Vivo Y21 powers the device, which runs Android 11. The Vivo Y21 offers support for exclusive fast charging. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.00 Weight (g): 182.00 Fast charging: Proprietary Colours: Midnight Blue, Diamond Black Screen size (inches): 6.50 Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 720x1600 pixels Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM: 4GB Internal Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons The device is very slim and light-weight This phone does not support fast charging technology and is only 18W It comes with an extended RAM option It is not dust and water-resistant The internal storage system has a capacity of 128GB It is equipped with reverse charging technology

6. Vivo Y31L (Black) The Vivo Y31L smartphone was introduced in March 2016. The phone has a 4.70-inch touchscreen display with a 540x960-pixel resolution. A quad-core, 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 CPU powers the Vivo Y31L. There is 1GB of RAM included. The 2200mAh removable battery in the Vivo Y31L powers the device, which runs Android 5.1. In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y31L has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. Specifications Dimensions (mm): 137.20 x 68.70 x 8.30 Weight (g): 133.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 2200 Removable battery: Yes Colours: Black, White Screen size (inches) 4.70 Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 540x960 pixels Processor: 1.2GHz quad-core Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

Pros Cons Latest Android 11 No NFC Support Massive 5000mAH battery Slightly heavy 18W fast charging support Prone to fingerprints and smudges Premium body Design

7. Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM) The Vivo Y53 smartphone debuted in March 2017. The phone has a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a 540x960-pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, a quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz, powers the Vivo Y53. It has 2GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y53 is powered by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0. The 16GB of internal storage on the Vivo Y53, which runs FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0, may be increased via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 144.20 x 71.40 x 7.64 Weight (g): 137.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 2500 Colours; Crown Gold, Matte Black Resolution: 540x960 pixels Processor: 1.4GHz quad-core Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 RAM: 2GB Internal storage: 16GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality Battery is small Latest Android RAM is less A processor could be better

8. Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB One of the first Android phones to feature a notch at the top of the display is the Vivo V9. It boasts a 6.3-inch IPS screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1080x2280 pixel resolution. A Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor running at 2.2GHz powers the phone. The gadget offers 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The dual-SIM V9 offers a dedicated microSD card slot in addition to two nano SIM slots. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 154.80 x 75.00 x 7.90 Weight (g): 150.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 3260 Removable battery: No Screen size (inches): 6.30 Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 1080x2280 pixels Aspect ratio: 19:9 Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 RAM: 4GB Internal Storage: 64GB

Pros Cons Excellent design No fast charging Great display Speaker quality is average Exciting selfie camera Dedicated microSD card slot

Price of Vivo mobile phone at a glance:

Product Price Vivo Y12 G Rs. 13,000 Vivo Y01 Rs. 12,999 Vivo Y93 1814 Rs. 15,000 Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Rs. 12,000 Vivo Y21 (White) Rs. 17,990 Vivo Y31L (Black) Rs. 13,000 Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM) ₹ 10,990 Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB) ₹ 23,990

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y12 G Royal colours are present 4G enabled Latest operating system Vivo Y01 Ample storage space. Good RAM backup Great battery backup. Vivo Y93 1814 Stunning colours are available Stylish and lightweight Classy colours are available Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Ample ROM storage is available Presence of latest OS. Good camera resolution Vivo Y21 (White) Large display with good resolution Sufficient storage space Classy colours are available Vivo Y31L (Black) Good colours are available Good for everyday use. Large display with good resolution. Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM) Stylish Look Ideal for daily use Battery Backup is good Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB) Ergonomically Designed Expendable memory Classy colours are available

Build quality The durability of a smartphone is determined by its construction. Metal and plastic are typically the two types of materials used in the mobile phone industry. There are a relatively small number of phones with glass-coated panels, though. A metal or plastic-built phone is the one you should choose if you're worried about dropping it. Glass-based phones may shatter if dropped from a height of two to three feet. Display The way you use your smartphone affects the display's size and resolution. If you frequently stream videos, edit photos and videos, or download and view movies on your smartphone, you should choose a screen with a full HD or QHD resolution that is at least 5.5 to 6 inches in size. More than 6-inch displays are large and cumbersome to transport. Anything with a 5-inch to 5.5-inch HD or full-HD display will do if you're a frequent smartphone user who generally uses it to check emails, chat, and surf social networking apps. How do we pick the best Vivo phones under 13000 for you? Smartphones become a necessary piece of technology in our daily lives. We use them to communicate, take pictures, post documents to the cloud, use the internet, and even charge other mobile devices. Nevertheless, choosing a cellphone from the many that are available is never simple. Finding the one that best meets our needs is never simple. Before purchasing your next smartphone, consider the following criteria.