Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 17:39 IST

Summary:

If you’re tight on budget and looking for pocket-friendly phones, Xiaomi offers some of the best options. These come with the latest updates and features, and this article talks about the top Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000 available in the market today.

Xiaomi mobile phones under RS 15,000 are pocket-friendly and offer many features.

As technology advances and the world shifts to the online mode, phones have become the need of the hour. However, not all phones fit everyone’s needs. So, if you’re searching for budget-friendly phones that are rich in features, we have got you covered! Xiaomi is one of the best mobile brands with feature-packed, pocket-friendly phones. These have special features like built-in Alexa, voice control, Google maps, and so on, making lives easier and better. From browsing the internet to playing games, there is absolutely nothing that you can’t do with these phones.

If you’re looking for the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15,000, here is the list!

Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000

1. Xiaomi Mi A3

The first on the list is the Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with a powerful processor and battery system that keeps you going from day to dusk. It comes with features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. What really attracts all eyes is its sleek and stylish look that you can flaunt around.

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - ‎Mi A3

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Dual SIM, E-Compass, Video Player, Accelerometer, Proximity, Infrared, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Music Player

ProsCons
Expandable storageInadequate RAM size
Aesthetic design and colours 
Pocket friendly 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
12,389 14,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A

With stunning camera quality and a powerful processor, Xiaomi Redmi 8A is another great-quality phone priced under 15,000. It comes with a 6.22-inch display for a wide-angle view and enhanced viewing experience. Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, and NFC connectivity technologies keep you connected with the world.

OS - Android

Ram - ‎3 GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Other display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Form factor - Smartphone

ProsCons
Presence of the latest Android.Limited RAM Storage.
Long-lasting battery lifeThe processor may lag sometimes
Comes in exciting colours. 
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB 32GB Phone (Sunset Red)
Check Price on Amazon

3. (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Next on the list is (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The captivating 5.84-inch display and 12MP+5MP primary dual camera make it one of the best phones under 15,000 on the list. It comes with long-lasting battery life and a powerful processor.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 14.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 177 Grams

Item model number - Redmi 6 Pro-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Special features - Dual SIM, IR blaster, E-mail, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, FM Radio, ECompass, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera quality 
Looks heavy and bulky 
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Black, 64GB)
42% off
8,074.05 13,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)

Redmi 7 is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with a 4000mAh battery and powerful processor for smooth functioning. Additionally, its wide display offers an immersive viewing experience. With excellent battery life and ample storage life, this phone is an ideal pick for you. Also, it comes in Comet Blue colour.

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 7

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
LightweightInadequate storage size
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
25% off
7,499 9,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, Redmi 6A is a budget-friendly mobile phone that fits everyone’s pocket. It comes with a 5.45 inches touchscreen display and high screen resolution, which keeps you hooked throughout the day.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 6A

Connectivity technologies - 4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou

ProsCons
Excellent display technologyAvailable in only one colour
Lightweight and easy to operateInadequate storage size
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Another mobile phone designed to perfection is the Redmi Y2. It is available in beautiful Gold colour. It comes with a variety of features such as 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, the latest operating system and a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera to make your moments special. Additionally, the Gold colour makes it look better and classy.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 168 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Y2

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Decent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Lightweight and easy to operate 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
7% off
9,790 10,499
Buy now

7. Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)

Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Poco C3. It comes with a series of features like 4GB RAM and 4G connectivity technology. It is one of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000, and you can purchase it for just Rs. 8448 on Amazon.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - MZB07RJIN

Connectivity technologies - 4G

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
All-day battery life 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
8% off
9,249 9,999
Buy now

8. (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Last on our list of best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000 is the (Renewed) Redmi 9. Available in the Carbon Black colour, this phone is designed with a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensures better functioning.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 380 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 9-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeExcellent RAM size
All-day battery life 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 3 Months No Cost EMI on BFL
14% off
9,499 10,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi Mi A3 14,999
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 8,999
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 13,499
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage 9,990
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) 7,999
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) 10,499
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) 9,999
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 10,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Mi A3HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Xiaomi Redmi 8ADual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 ProDecent camera qualityHigh screen resolutionAdequate RAM size
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB StorageExcellent display sizePowerful processorAll-day battery life
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Excellent displayLong-lasting battery lifeDial AI camera
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Decent RAM sizeEasy to operatePowerful processor
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)High screen resolutionAdequate RAM sizeLong and quality display
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Lightweight and sturdyLong-lasting battery lifeDual AI camera

Best in budget

With so many models of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000, it becomes a challenging task to pick one. However, the best part that manages to stand out from the rest is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. It is priced decently at 7,890 after a discount. This mobile phone comes with excellent camera quality and a powerful processor.

Best overall

Out of the given Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000, one phone that grabs the most attention is Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with features like 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that make its performance unmatched. This phone is priced at 12,629 only on Amazon.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000?

If you’re tight on budget and looking for an ideal smartphone under 15,000, fret not, as we have you covered! Finding a perfect phone is a tedious task as there are an array of factors that need to be taken care of. Here are the following pointers that one should keep in mind before making the final choice -

Sufficient storage capacity

Great camera quality

Power saving mode

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution

Price of the product

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000

What is the average cost of Xiaomi mobile phones? 

The price of mobile phones generally varies on an everyday basis. However, the average price of Xiaomi Mobile Phones lies between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 40,000. 

 

Does Xiaomi come with budget-friendly phones? 

When it comes to budget-friendly phones, there are many options offered by Xiaomi. If you’re looking for Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000, some of the best picks are Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Mi A3.

 

What are the best Xiaomi phones under 15,000? 

Here is the list:

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Mi A3

(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

 

