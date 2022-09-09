Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000: A buyer's guide

Xiaomi mobile phones under RS 15,000 are pocket-friendly and offer many features.

As technology advances and the world shifts to the online mode, phones have become the need of the hour. However, not all phones fit everyone’s needs. So, if you’re searching for budget-friendly phones that are rich in features, we have got you covered! Xiaomi is one of the best mobile brands with feature-packed, pocket-friendly phones. These have special features like built-in Alexa, voice control, Google maps, and so on, making lives easier and better. From browsing the internet to playing games, there is absolutely nothing that you can’t do with these phones. If you’re looking for the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15,000, here is the list! Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000 1. Xiaomi Mi A3 The first on the list is the Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with a powerful processor and battery system that keeps you going from day to dusk. It comes with features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. What really attracts all eyes is its sleek and stylish look that you can flaunt around. OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - ‎Mi A3 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features - Dual SIM, E-Compass, Video Player, Accelerometer, Proximity, Infrared, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Music Player

Pros Cons Expandable storage Inadequate RAM size Aesthetic design and colours Pocket friendly

2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A With stunning camera quality and a powerful processor, Xiaomi Redmi 8A is another great-quality phone priced under 15,000. It comes with a 6.22-inch display for a wide-angle view and enhanced viewing experience. Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, and NFC connectivity technologies keep you connected with the world. OS - Android Ram - ‎3 GB Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams Connectivity technologies - 4g Other display features - Wireless Device interface - Touchscreen Form factor - Smartphone

Pros Cons Presence of the latest Android. Limited RAM Storage. Long-lasting battery life The processor may lag sometimes Comes in exciting colours.

3. (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Next on the list is (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The captivating 5.84-inch display and 12MP+5MP primary dual camera make it one of the best phones under 15,000 on the list. It comes with long-lasting battery life and a powerful processor. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 14.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 177 Grams Item model number - Redmi 6 Pro-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular Special features - Dual SIM, IR blaster, E-mail, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, FM Radio, ECompass, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Looks heavy and bulky

4. Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery) Redmi 7 is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with a 4000mAh battery and powerful processor for smooth functioning. Additionally, its wide display offers an immersive viewing experience. With excellent battery life and ample storage life, this phone is an ideal pick for you. Also, it comes in Comet Blue colour. OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 7 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Available in only one colour Lightweight Inadequate storage size Supported by great wireless communication technology

5. Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, Redmi 6A is a budget-friendly mobile phone that fits everyone’s pocket. It comes with a 5.45 inches touchscreen display and high screen resolution, which keeps you hooked throughout the day. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 6A Connectivity technologies - 4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou

Pros Cons Excellent display technology Available in only one colour Lightweight and easy to operate Inadequate storage size Supported by great wireless communication technology

6. Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Another mobile phone designed to perfection is the Redmi Y2. It is available in beautiful Gold colour. It comes with a variety of features such as 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, the latest operating system and a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera to make your moments special. Additionally, the Gold colour makes it look better and classy. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 168 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Y2 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Decent RAM size Available in only one colour Lightweight and easy to operate Supported by great wireless communication technology

7. Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Poco C3. It comes with a series of features like 4GB RAM and 4G connectivity technology. It is one of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 15000, and you can purchase it for just Rs. 8448 on Amazon. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - MZB07RJIN Connectivity technologies - 4G

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour All-day battery life Supported by great wireless communication technology

8. (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Last on our list of best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000 is the (Renewed) Redmi 9. Available in the Carbon Black colour, this phone is designed with a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensures better functioning. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 380 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 9-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Excellent RAM size All-day battery life Supported by great wireless communication technology

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 14,999 Xiaomi Redmi 8A ₹ 8,999 (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro ₹ 13,499 Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage ₹ 9,990 Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) ₹ 7,999 Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) ₹ 10,499 Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) ₹ 9,999 (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 10,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Mi A3 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Decent camera quality High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage Excellent display size Powerful processor All-day battery life Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Excellent display Long-lasting battery life Dial AI camera Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Decent RAM size Easy to operate Powerful processor Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Long and quality display (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Lightweight and sturdy Long-lasting battery life Dual AI camera

Best in budget With so many models of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000, it becomes a challenging task to pick one. However, the best part that manages to stand out from the rest is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. It is priced decently at 7,890 after a discount. This mobile phone comes with excellent camera quality and a powerful processor. Best overall Out of the given Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 15000, one phone that grabs the most attention is Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with features like 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that make its performance unmatched. This phone is priced at ₹12,629 only on Amazon. How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹15000? If you’re tight on budget and looking for an ideal smartphone under 15,000, fret not, as we have you covered! Finding a perfect phone is a tedious task as there are an array of factors that need to be taken care of. Here are the following pointers that one should keep in mind before making the final choice - Sufficient storage capacity Great camera quality Power saving mode All-day battery life Full HD display High resolution Price of the product