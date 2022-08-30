Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 30,000: Expect great features and performance By Affiliate Desk

Xiaomi is a privately owned Chinese technology company headquartered in Beijing and listed in Hong Kong. Xiaomi produces consumer electronics, mobile phones and home appliances. The company has recently crossed the 478 million device mark by selling not just its smartphones but also other products such as laptops and television sets. Xiaomi Mobiles in India are a combination of design, power, performance and ultra-low price. If you compare the specifications of Xiaomi phones with other brands in their price range, you will see that Xiaomi's phones are superior. Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹30,000. 1 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G This device comes in vinyl black colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage. It has a 64 MP triple rear main camera along with 8MP Ultra-wide, 5MP super macro and a 20 MP front camera. It has 90Hz high refresh rate comes with 10-bit Amoled Dolby vision. It is 6.81mm slim, and the best part is that it is 158 grams light. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, all thanks to its superior storage and processing capabilities. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Octa-core processor with a triple Kryo 670 architecture are included in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G. A 6GB RAM and an Adreno 642L GPU offer lag-free performance and excellent visuals. The manufacturer has included a 4250 mAh Li-ion battery in the smartphone. The non-removable battery is compatible with a 33W fast charging system. The 128GB internal storage in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G may be increased to 1TB. In addition to USB Type-C, b/g/n, Wi-Fi 802.11, A-GPS, Mobile Hotspot, and Bluetooth v5.1, the device supports 4G VoLTE connections. Specifications: Cellular Technology: 5G • Model Name: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G • Screen Size: 6.55 inches • Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, NFC • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons 5G Camera quality Storage Processor Looks

2 Xiaomi Redmi 8A Xiaomi's entry-level smartphone is the Redmi 8A. The display of the 6.22-inch Redmi 8A features a water drop notch at the top. For this little device, Xiaomi has included a 5,000 mAh battery and a USB Type-C connection. The smartphone has a good build quality and feels upscale in hand. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and 3GB of RAM power the Redmi 8A. Excellent battery life is provided by a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and a capable and efficient processor. It can also use 18W rapid charging, although the box only includes a 10W charger. A dual SIM phone, the Redmi 8A supports VoLTE and 4G. Xiaomi includes MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 Pie in the Redmi 8A. The gadget does come with a good number of bloatware apps preinstalled. A single camera is mounted on the back of the Redmi 8A, which takes good pictures. Specifications: • Cellular Technology: LTE • Model Name :Redmi 8A • Screen Size: 6.22 inches • Connectivity technologies: 4g • Network Service Provider: Telefonica

Pros Cons Good battery life Some network issue Good processor Display Budget-friendly

3 Xiaomi 11i 5G The Redmi K40 Pro+ has been renamed the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G. The flagship gadget guarantees an excellent user experience thanks to its strong camera setup, small processor setup, and powerful battery. Xiaomi features high-resolution Dolby Atmos audio speakers built-in for music fans. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T processor and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM power the Xiaomi Mi 11i. The phone's performance is lag-free, thanks to a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and an Octa-core (Cortex A55, Hexa-core, 2GHz + Cortex A78, Dual-core, 2.5GHz) CPU. A 5160 mAh Li-polymer battery, which supports 67W turbo charging, powers this smartphone. The non-removable battery charges to 50% in under 13 minutes. Specifications: • Cellular Technology: 5G • Model Name: 11i • Screen Size: 6.67 inches • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers • Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Pros Cons Design Camera quality Performance No heating issue Light weight

4 Xiaomi Mi A3 The Super AMOLED 6.08-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi A3 has a resolution of 720 x 1,560 pixels, providing a high-quality viewing experience. A 283 PPI pixel density offers a commendable crispness in the display. The top-notch display will best use the free space, enabling the device to run multiple applications simultaneously. The gadget will have three cameras, which makes it the ideal smartphone for taking pictures. It has a front-facing 32MP camera and primary 48MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras. It is a suitable smartphone for selfie enthusiasts and those with a strong interest in photography. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU with an octa-core clock speed of 2GHz. It has a 4GB RAM attached to it. This arrangement enables the device to provide multitasking and an excellent gaming experience. In addition, it contains an Adreno 610 GPU to handle the graphic needs. Specifications: • Cellular Technology: 4G • Model Name: Mi A3 • Screen Size: 6.08 inches • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth v5.0 wireless; 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac;2.4G/5G,; OTG supported; IR Blaster, Wi-Fi; GPS/ AGPS; GLONASS; BeiDou; Type C-USB 2.0 • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Camera quality Battery life Handy and lightweight Processor Amoled display

5 Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge This phone comes with a Camo Green colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. Along with this, the Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge has a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and has 108MP with 8MP and 2MP rear camera, along with a 16MP front camera. With a 4500 mAh battery, this smartphone delivers smooth performance when you are playing visually demanding games or switching between apps, thanks to its storage and processor. Enough storage space lets you store everything you need on your phone, allowing you to download the newest games, applications or videos. Its battery is charged easily and quickly. Specifications: • Cellular Technology: 5G • Model Name: 11i Hypercharge • Screen Size: 6.67 inches • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers • Memory Storage Capacity: 6 GB

Pros Cons Processor Heating issues 5G Battery life Storage

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 24,999 Xiaomi Redmi 8A ₹ 7,890 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 24,989 Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 12,889 Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge ₹ 23,674

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 5G Good processor Storage Xiaomi Redmi 8A Camera quality Budget friendly Battery life Xiaomi 11i 5G 5G Processor Light weight Xiaomi Mi A3 Budget-friendly Camera quality Amoled display Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge 5G Processor Good performance

Best value for money Xiaomi Redmi 8A is a budget-friendly phone, and it has many new and updated features. The phone has 32 GB of ROM storage, and it charges quickly. Reviews indicate that it does not overheat, and users like its lightweight design. It has a good battery life too. It is an excellent choice in this price range because of the multiple features available..The phone runs on a powerful and fast Snapdragon processor with its minimalistic design. The battery capacity is sufficient at this price. So, as per the users' reviews, this is the best value-for-money product in this list. Best overall The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a phone that combines high functionality with a good battery capacity, allowing you to work comfortably for hours without having to worry about recharging it. It has no heating issues, and given its excellent aesthetic design, it gives the impression of being high-end. Well designed, this model does not leave the style element aside either. Furthermore, it has good charging speeds, is lightweight and has good overall performance. This phone is handy and users like its Amoled display and other features too. How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone Let's start with a short guide on how to choose the right Xiaomi mobile phone under ₹30,000 that suits your needs. When purchasing a new mobile phone, there are many factors to consider. There are different brands, models, and processors. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages. The first step to buying the right phone is deciding what features are important to you and how much you are willing to spend. Once you've figured that out, it's time to get serious about shopping. Start by listing all the features and qualities you want in your new device. Once you've created this list, check out your options and do some research: search Amazon for the type of phone you would like to buy, and use Amazon's filters to narrow down your search. Before you buy a product, take the time to find out which model will best meet your needs. Don't just go with the first one you see; compare price, discounts and features before making your choice, and finally, choose the one that best meets your requirements and budget.