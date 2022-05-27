3 Cs for shorts for girls: Comfortable, cool and chic By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 27, 2022 20:14 IST





Summary: Shorts for girls rank high on comfort and style quotient. They elevate the personality of the wearer effortlessly.

Shorts are a cool and easy breezy apparel for little girls.

Summer heat can be hard on children, as sweat and humidity can make them irritant at the drop of the hat. To eliminate some of their discomfort, it is always best to upgrade their wardrobe with loads of pairs of shorts, as they make for a cool and comfortable apparel. Besides, they look stylish and attractive too. Supremely easy to wear, this garment allows enough room for air circulation and keeps the girl child cool and happy. The shorts are available in many fabrics and style. From cotton to denim shorts, there are a plenty options to choose from. If you're looking for options that they can wear when in indoors, then it is best to go with cotton fabric shorts. And if you're in search of garments that they can wear outdoor also, then denim ones make for a cool pick.



To make selection easy for you, we navigated through a sea of options to shortlist a few of them. You can expect some fancy shorts too from our list. They are all made of premium quality fabric that is skin-friendly. Scroll through the list to take a look at options. Price of shorts for girls at a glance:

Shorts for girls Price Aspetto denim shorts ₹ 749.00 Pink & Blue by FBB Shorts ₹ 199.00 Gini & Jony Bermuda Shorts ₹ 203.00 Coc colours of cotton Shorts ₹ 210.00 Proteens Black Shorts ₹ 442.00

Aspetto Denim Shorts

Made from 100% cotton denim fabric, this pair of shorts ranks high on comfort and style factors. It comes with a belt and is available in two washes. The quality of the fabric, threads and zipper is all A grade. Girls can wear it as a daily wear, when heading out to casual parties and more.

Pink & Blue by FBB Shorts

This gorgeous yellow colour shorts for girls is a charming and flattering wear. It is made of 74% cotton, 24% polyester and 1.2% spandex fabric. The quality of the fabric is super soft and is comfortable too. It comes in regular fit and has a mid rise buttoned waistband with belt loops. You can also find two pockets each on the front and back side of the apparel. It also features some stunning floral embroidery work on it.

Gini & Jony Bermuda Shorts

This pair of shorts comes with an elasticated waistband and drawstrings too. Available in yellow colour, this pair of bermuda shorts ranks high on comfort and style. It features silver stars on the sides of the garment and the logo of the brand can also be seen on this apparel. It comes in a regular fit and can be machine washed.

Coc colours of cotton Shorts

This pair of shorts is made up of cotton fabric. It is a stylish and casual wear. It can easily become the favourite go-to wear, thanks to its comfort quotient. You can see tie dye print on and the fusion of colours is what adds to the appeal of this garment. A stylish and chic wear, this garment will last you for many years to come.

Proteens Black Shorts

Made of cotton fabric, you will love wearing this pair of shorts. It promises comfort and also looks attractive. Available in regular fit, it features a lovely and cute print all over it. It has an elasticated waistband and comes with a drawstring too. You can find it in three colours - red, black and navy. Besides, there are two pockets on the side too. You can machine wash it.