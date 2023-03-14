5 elegant sarees that will add to your style, make you stand out in a crowd

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A good saree that is draped well can do wonders in bringing the beauty and femininity in women to the fore. If a poll were to be conducted asking women what is the one garment in which they truly feel more desirable and comfortable in, we are sure that many would answer that it's a saree. One can accessories a saree look with the help of necklaces, jhumkas and other things. Every girl experiences a coming-of-age moment when she merrily dresses up in a saree. And the confidence and radiance she exudes in a saree is simply unparalleled.
If you have been looking for some wonderful options in this category, then our selections from Snapdeal below will definitely come in handy. They look elegant and will indeed have many takers. The best part is the prices of the listed apparels are all budget-friendly. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.
Rangita Women Banarasi Silk Jacquard Saree With Blouse Piece - Pink
This sari is made from Banarasi silk fabric. It comes in striking colour options like pink, red, purple and sky blue. The saree has a graceful appeal and will enhance the beauty of women wearing it. You can go for either minimal accessories or heavy jewellery, as both will look good on this saree. Dressed up in this one, girls will experience the coming of age moment in this one.
Rangita Women Floral Printed Georgette Saree With Blouse Piece - Yellow
This floral printed saree in yummy yellow colour will not only uplift your style quotient, but also your mood. You will feel sunny and confident in your skin. Best for daytime wear, you can round off the look with basic jewellery pieces. It is made from georgette fabric and is a lightweight apparel to carry. Besides, it will look good on women from different age groups.
Rangita Women Banarasi Silk Jacquard Saree With Blouse Piece - Pink
Women will look like an embodiment of grace and sophistication in this beautiful saree. It is available in striking colour options. Made from Banarasi silk material, this one feels soft and is durable. You can even pass this on to your future generations. No matter what age group you belong to, you will look endearing and charming in this saree.
Rangita Women Banarasi Silk Zari Work Saree With Blouse Piece - Black
This saree comes with a blouse piece. It features beautiful zari work and is made from Banarasi silk material. There are three colour options available in this - black, grey and turquoise. It features an abstract print all over it and looks stunning. It will look flattering on women from different age groups. And what's more is one can wear this on special occasions to look one's best.
Rangita Women Half & Half Banarasi Silk Jacquard Saree With Blouse Piece - Orange
Want to own a traditional colour block saree? Well, this one comes with a blouse piece. The vibrant colour options available in this one make it an appealing option. It has an out and out traditional appeal to it. Whether it is a wedding function that you have to go to or simply any other traditional event, this saree will make for a great option.
