Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

A good suitcase can make travel experience seamless

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 21, 2023 17:35 IST

Summary:

If you're looking for good suitcase options, then this article is a must read for you. It lists down 5 best suitcases that are of great value.

Suitcase is an accessory that every household must have.

Imagine a scenario: You're all decked up to start your vacation in your finest clothes with your sunglasses on, but you’re having a hard time dragging your suitcase. And that shows on your face in the form of beads of sweat droplets. Do you really want that? Of course not! It's alright to carry your suitcase till the airport or railway platform, but it's a lot better if you invest in a good suitcase that makes less noise and has smooth wheels. These days, suitcases come with interesting features like a USB port that allows you to charge your devices.

There are many interesting brands out there which have good options to offer. To help you save time, we have prepared a list of our favourites. Scroll down to take a closer look. They will make your travel experience seamless, and how! Stylish in appearance, durable and convenient to lug around, you will be impressed with our selections.

MOKOBARA The Cabin Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage
This suitcase has a capacity of 41 litres and it comes with a hard casing. This one is available in many striking colour options. It is water resistant and lightweight as well. It comes with one USB port which allows you to charge your devices. Both men and women can use this suitcase. It has smooth Hinomoto wheels that facilitate the user in lugging the suitcase around with absolute comfort.

MOKOBARA The Cabin Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage - 55 cms | 8 Wheel Trolley Bag, with USB Charging Socket | Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Seaweed Green)
4.4 (330)
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage Suitcase
This premium suitcase is available in navy blue colour and is available in hard casing. It comes with a built-in TSA lock feature. The outer casing is made from polycarbonate material that is durable and sturdy. The storage capacity of the bag can be expanded by up to 15%. There are other colour options too available in this one. The zippers of the bag are of great quality.

AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage Suitcase with Built-In TSA Lock - 30-Inch, Navy Blue
4.3 (1,435)
78% off
3,337 14,999
Buy now

I CASE The Cabin Luggage Polycarbonate 55 cms Hardsided Zipperless Luggage Suitcase
This bag ranks high on many factors - be it appearance, the quality of its wheels, space factor, among other things. Made from 100% polycarbonate material, it is scratch proof, durable and also allows for maximum impact resistance. The cross straps that come inside the suitcase do a great job in keeping the contents of the bag in an orderly manner.

I CASE The Cabin Luggage Polycarbonate 55 cms Hardsided Zipperless Luggage Suitcase (21 Inch, Red)
4.9 (12)
10,999
Buy now

uppercase JFK 5100EHT1DBL Cabin Hardsided Polycarbonate 8 Wheel Printed Eco Trolley Bag
This suitcase makes for an attractive choice. It is available in two colour options - Teal Blue and Denim Blue. made from durable material, this one has a hard casing. It comes with smooth double wheels for easy movement. There's an in-built laundry compartment as well. The print that features on the bag is likely to catch the attention of onlookers.

uppercase JFK 5100EHT1DBL Cabin Hardsided Polycarbonate 8 Wheel Printed Eco Trolley Bag, Travel Suitcase for Men and Women (Denim Blue)
5 (7)
24% off
3,400 4,500
Buy now

Verage Falcon 59 cm Soft-Sided Cabin Size Carry-On Expandable Suitcase
This trolley bag is spacious and has an ergonomic design. Its storage capacity can be expanded by 25%. The bag comes with 1005 polyester lining on the inside. The wheels of the bag are smooth and cause no noise during movement. It also comes with a three years' international manufacturers warranty. The bag weighs light and looks cool in appearance.

Verage Falcon 59 cm Soft-Sided Cabin Size Carry-On Expandable Suitcase 360 Spinner Luggage Trolley Bag with Anti-Theft Zippers (VRFLC9-20-NB)
72% off
2,399 8,599
Buy now
Product Price
MOKOBARA The Cabin Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage - 55 cms | 8 Wheel Trolley Bag, with USB Charging Socket | Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Seaweed Green) ₹ 8,999
AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage Suitcase with Built-In TSA Lock - 30-Inch, Navy Blue ₹ 3,337
I CASE The Cabin Luggage Polycarbonate 55 cms Hardsided Zipperless Luggage Suitcase (21 Inch, Red) ₹ 10,999
uppercase JFK 5100EHT1DBL Cabin Hardsided Polycarbonate 8 Wheel Printed Eco Trolley Bag, Travel Suitcase for Men and Women (Denim Blue) ₹ 3,400
Verage Falcon 59 cm Soft-Sided Cabin Size Carry-On Expandable Suitcase 360 Spinner Luggage Trolley Bag with Anti-Theft Zippers (VRFLC9-20-NB) ₹ 2,399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Fashion Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Lancer shoes: You can keep these on for long hours, feel no discomfort
Vidya Balan in floral lehenga, cape jacket turns star of the night at award show
Flawless makeup tips for dusky skin tone
Priyanka Chopra rocks an orange outfit as she supports Nick Jonas. Pics, videos
Hardik Pandya and Natasa's Haldi outfits inspire newlyweds to play with colours
fashion FOR LESS