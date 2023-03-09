Safari trolley bags are sturdy, easy to lug around and stylish too

Safar trolley bags are durable and made of good quality material.

Christmas and New Year are round the corner and we all have plans to indulge ourselves at picturesque locations in pretty sartorial statement options. Your itinerary is probably ready and your wishlist of visiting scenic destinations is ever expanding. In the midst of all this, you must not forget to buy a chic, sturdy and easy-to-lug-around trolley bag that can be your perfect companion on your holiday trips. A good bag with spacious compartments and pockets can make packing all the essentials a lot more easy and practical. It should also be functional. But it must also look cool and attractive. Your trolley bag is likely to feature in some of your photographs from travel, so it makes sense to invest in one stylish-looking one. Besides, it just feels nice if your bag is as nice as your attire and holiday destination. Agree? If yes, then we suggest you have a look at our curated list of Safari trolley bags that promise both durability and great appearance. Most of the listed options come with a hard casing and are thus perfect for long term use. Scroll ahead to take a look at our picks.



Safari Crypto 77 Cms Polycarbonate Luggage Gunmetal Cabin Trolley Bag

This trolley bag is made from polycarbonate material and has a hard outer casing. It is available in Gunmetal Grey colour and has a large capacity of 127 litres. It has a TSA lock and four wheels for conveniently carrying this bag. It comes with a 5 year international warranty against all manufacturing defects. A good purchase, it is perfect for large families or when going for a long holiday.

Safari Oasis Polycarbonate 65 Hard Luggage Suitcase

This luggage suitcase from safari is made from sturdy and durable polycarbonate material. It features an attractive print on the outside and that makes this bag look so striking and attractive in appearance. It is a waterproof bag and has a decent capacity of up to 51 to 100 litres. It weighs about 3,500 grams and comes with a number lock. There are four compartments and they are spacious enough.

Safari Thorium Sharp Antiscratch 65 , Color - Black

A stylish and durable bag, this one is available in black colour and is made from polycarbonate material. It comes with a hard casing and is water resistant as well. It has a capacity of 81.9 litres and has four wheels. There is a number lock feature as well that ensures safety and security of all your essentials. This one is available in black colour and makes for a must buy.

Safari Rapid Polyester Soft Sided Cabin Luggage (4W 57 cm Red)

This cabin luggage bag comes in a striking red colour. It has a compartment that is specifically designed to carry your laptop. The most interesting feature of this bag is the USB charging port which allows one to charge their devices when on the move. It is made from polyester fabric and is a durable bag. The fully lined interior of this bag comes with elastic straps and an inner pocket too. The handle of this bag is softly padded and it has two pockets in the front as well.

Safari RAY Polycarbonate 77 cms Cyan Hardsided Large Luggage Trolley Bags

Carry this stylish and durable trolley bag from Safari that has outer material made from polycarbonate. It has a hard casing and is available in Cyan colour. It is a waterproof bag and has a capacity of 97.8 litres. It weighs about 4600 grams and has four wheels for convenient and easy carrying. It has a number lock feature as well. It is a must buy travel bag that will last for years to come.

Price of Safari tolley bags at a glance:

Trolley bags Price Safari Crypto 77 Cms Polycarbonate Luggage Gunmetal Cabin Trolley Bag ₹ 11,600.00 Safari Oasis Polycarbonate 65 Hard Luggage Suitcase ₹ 9,045.00 Safari Thorium Sharp Antiscratch 65 , Color - Black ₹ 9,980.00 Safari Rapid Polyester Soft Sided Cabin Luggage (4W 57 cm Red) ₹ 8,100.00 Safari RAY Polycarbonate 77 cms Cyan Hardsided Large Luggage Trolley Bags ₹ 7,775.00